Lessons From An Altria Flash Crash

Altria is a never-sell stock. If you understand its business and unique adaptability, it is evident that the best way to profit is to buy and hold.

Investors who had stop-loss orders were hurt the most as were investors who sold into the panic.

Last Friday, shares of Altria (MO) endured a stomach-churning drop of gravity (see chart below) when shares sunk in a flash crash due to a release from the FDA. The FDA announced a new plan for tobacco and especially nicotine. The director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products said of the plan: “This comprehensive plan and sweeping approach to tobacco and nicotine allows the FDA to apply the powerful tools given by Congress to achieve the most significant public health impact.”

Chart via Charles Schwab

The chart above shows an approximate 19% selloff in a matter of minutes. As a shareholder this feels like you’re on one of these:

What is a Flash Crash?

Wikipedia defines a flash crash as a very rapid, deep, and volatile fall in security prices occurring within an extremely short time period. A flash crash frequently stems from trades executed by black-box trading, combined with high-frequency trading, whose speed and interconnectedness can result in the loss an recovery of billions of dollars in a matter of minutes and seconds.

A famous market-wide flash crash occurred May 6, 2010, and lasted approximately 30 minutes. On that day, the DJIA fell nearly 1,000 points only to rebound swiftly. Many have derided high-frequency trading and algorithmic trading as likely culprits for these steep declines as the use of advanced computer programs can exacerbate selling leading to dramatic spikes and volatility. Often the selloffs are short-lived, and savvy investors and traders can profit during these times.

3 Lessons From Altria

1. Don’t panic sell. One of my favorite authors on Seeking Alpha wrote a post explaining why he decided to sell some of his shares during the day of turbulence. I believe he erred majorly, and will live to rue that decision. Some of the reasons he provided include: protecting downside, the effects of FDA regulation, valuation, and ((geo))political upheaval.

It is a bit odd to claim "protecting downside" when selling shares during one of the biggest selloffs in the history of the company. Any valuation concerns should have been addressed months before, not after the correction. I too believe Altria is overvalued, but if you are not a buy-and-hold investor (shame on you), then any decision to sell was long overdue.

Although you will hear no selling argument from me.

Selling shares of great companies is always a mistake. Too often folks mention "protect the downside" when they are really "precluding the upside." If you look at a chart of Altria (below), show me a time where selling was the right decision. The answer is never. Each year the dividend grows as well as the share price. The most lucrative and least amount of maintenance/effort came from simply holding shares and reinvesting. I can understand not adding to shares at certain levels, but selling them - that’s an egregious error.

Chart via Charles Schwab

2. Be careful with stop-loss orders. As a buy-and-hold investor who never sells, I don’t worry about sell orders. For those who do, Friday’s crash is a case study on why these sell orders may be damaging to your wealth. Stop loss orders can be taken out in an instant only to recover moments later. That’s a bit like crossing a busy intersection as cars are flying by to catch your bus when another bus is following one minute later. And you could have safely and slowly ambled through the crosswalk.

Even though I never sell, I understand the urge to "protect the downside." Some will remember when shares of GT Advanced Technologies (GTAT) plunged 90% after a trading halt and never recovered. There is a major difference though, and that is the long, illustrious, demonstrated history of resilience and performance that a company like Altria withstood. As many astute commenters were quick to note, this isn’t the first time Altria experienced regulatory challenges.

Far from it. In fact, I would hope investors have studied the heritage of the company and realize the business has evolved tremendously over decades. Putting a stop-loss on shares of Altria is inappropriate. Although it’s clearly not immune to volatility, it is not an ephemeral business and will outlast all of us regardless of regulation and business cycles.

3. Place strategic buy orders. On the opposite side of the pendulum, I have good-til-cancelled (GTC) orders on a number of securities in hopes that it suffers a flash crash. If shares of Realty Income (O) sustain a panic selloff, my limit order will be executed for 100 shares at $40.00. That means I need to have at least $4,000 of cash in my account to cover that trade. I also have a buy order for 100 shares of Disney (DIS) at $82.00. That’s another $8,200. In the small chance of a broad market selloff or if both securities crash at the same time (unlikely), I would need over $12,000 available.

I am able to transfer money within one business day from my checking account to my brokerage account so that is not a big concern. Savvy investors can place a few limit buy orders at prices 20% or more below the market price of the safest securities they own. For Altria shareholders that meant that some of those orders got filled as low as $60.01. Maybe it’s time to place an additional buy order for $50.00. The stock market is zero-sum, and while some poor sap has his stop-loss taken out (or panic sells), you can be the individual to scoop up those shares on the cheap.

Conclusion

I’ve written about my struggles with investing in Altria previously. My concerns are not about whether the company can thrive many years into the future. I know it can and I know it will. My concerns were of a personal nature and balancing my personal reservations with my investment philosophy. Those decisions are entirely subjective and I am smarter than to grandstand moral positions. What I do know is that by abstaining from investing in Altria, I have missed out on owning shares of a fortress of a company that is quick to adapt and planning and shaping the future.

The flash crash on Friday highlighted a few areas that investors should be mindful of: beware stop-loss orders, consider adding limit buy-orders, and know the business and do not sell in a panic. If you truly know the business and have studied its history, immediate fears are unfounded. Altria works closely with federal and state legislatures and that relationship will continue to ebb and flow. Sometimes Altria will be the beneficiary and sometimes it will be penalized. This is standard for many companies and industries.

It’s important in times of duress to keep a level head and not immediately react. To be a seller of Altria is to be in a world of regret.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.