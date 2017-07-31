Organic Growth A Key Part Of Improving Plains All American Pipeline's Distribution Coverage

Unfortunately, Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) has a distribution coverage ratio below 1.0X, meaning its high 8%-plus yield isn't secure. Fortunately, the MLP has a plan to bring that back up with a long term target of 1.15X. Let's take a look at the organic growth projects are supposed to make that guidance a reality.

As Plains GP Holdings (NYSE:PAGP) is basically another way to invest in Plains All American Pipeline with different tax implications, this article concerns both parties.

Diamond JV and its implications

A 50/50 joint venture between Plains All American and Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO), the Diamond Pipeline project seeks to connect oil supplies in Cushing, Oklahoma to Valero's refinery in Memphis, Tennessee. That refinery has the capacity to process 195,000 barrels of crude a day, which is why the 440-mile long pipeline will have 200,000 bpd in transportation capacity.

Plains is going to spend $300 million on capital expenditures related to the project this year, key to note as that's a third of its growth budget. Commercial operations are set to commence during the final quarter of 2017. It depends on the timing but most likely investors will have to wait until 2018 before reaping the rewards. Beyond the midstream income, Valero Energy has a lot to gain from turning the Diamond line online.

Right now the Memphis refinery is receiving oil through the 631-mile Capline Pipeline, which starts in St. James, La., and goes to Patoka, Ill. Plains All American has a 54% stake in that system, which has the capacity to carry 1.1 million barrels of crude. It would look like this is a great asset but hold on.

As the purpose of the Capline network is to receive imported oil in St. James and transport that primarily to refineries in the Midwest (with some going to refineries in the South), the shale and oil sands boom has made the system obsolete. An abundance of cheap North American crude led Plains and MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), the operator, to consider switching the direction of the line.

If that doesn't happen there is a good chance the system will fade into irrelevance, especially now that Valero's Memphis refinery is soon switching to the Diamond Pipeline so it can buy oil at WTI, not higher LLS/Brent prices. This should boost Valero's crack spreads (refining margin) resulting in better income generation from the Memphis refinery. Last year, the Capline Pipeline carried only ~360,000 bpd on average.

Take out the Memphis share and factor in rising supplies to the Midwest from Canada and the Bakken (Dakota Access comes to mind), and the Capline's situation becomes truly dour. From Plains' 10-K: "The Capline owners are assessing the commercial potential to reverse the pipeline direction within the next several years, potentially enabling it to transport Canadian crude oil to the Gulf Coast."

Expansions at Plains' Cushing Terminal are also worth noting as it supports Plains' midstream operations across the board. The plan is to boost the firm's crude storage capacity by 2.1 million barrels. $30 million has been allocated towards the development this year, with the additional storage facilities set to come online through Q2-Q4 2017.

Source: Plains All American Pipeline L.P.

Permian gathering

Originally, management allocated $120 million towards expanding the company's gathering pipeline network in the Permian, specifically the Delaware Basin. That was upsized to $150 million after management boosted Plains' growth budget up to $900 million. A large part of this is due to the need to fund "planned interconnects associated with the recently acquired Alpha Crude Connector gathering system."

The ACC gathering system is being purchased by Plains for about $1.2 billion, effectively fully funded (and then some) by a secondary offering. When that deal closes Plains will be able to begin quickly connecting that asset to its massive midstream ecosystem. Gathering system improvements invested in this year will be rolled out through 2018.

Plains All American is expanding its Permian presence because management believes in the resilience of the unconventional upstream industry, especially when it comes to developing plays like the Second Bone Spring sandstone, Leonard shale, and others. On an incremental well basis break evens are low, low enough to grow or at least hold Permian production flat in a $40s WTI world.

Another plus is that many see a lot of room for further operational gains. Using baseball terms, one could look at the Eagle Ford as being in the 6th or 7th inning while the Permian is in its 3rd or 4th. Success on this front could open up new well locations to develop, enhance the expected return of existing opportunities, and could possibly push some almost economical locations into the green.

The impact to Plains is indirect but very substantial, it was operational improvements that turned the Permian into the revitalized oil juggernaut we see today. Some upgrades to consider are longer laterals, targeting new intervals in known prolific formations, and an aggressive push from oilfield service providers to digitize everything.

STACK on another expansion

Last year, Plains All American Pipeline and Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) teamed up in Oklahoma's STACK region, home to the exciting Meramec, tried-and-true Woodford, and many other liquids-rich plays. Well returns in the Meramec oil window are on par with the Permian Basin, supporting a favorable long term production trajectory.

Production that will be handled in part by the STACK Pipeline and the Cashion Terminal. The STACK Pipeline connects the Cashion Terminal to the Cushing oil hub to the east. For $50 million, Phillips 66 Partners bought half of that system from Plains All American Pipeline to form the 50/50 JV back in August 2016.

As of now the pipeline has the capacity to transport 100,000 bpd from the terminal to Cushing with 200,000 barrels of storage capacity. For $100 million ($50 million net to PAA), the JV is moving forward with the STACK Pipeline Extension. Once completed the development will shift the pipeline's origin point ~35 miles to the west into the heart of the STACK play.

Even better, the pipeline's transportation capacity will be increased to 250,000 bpd with room to push that up further to 350,000 bpd. The venture is aiming for a Q4 2017 startup with producer commitments underpinning the expansion.

Final thoughts

All of these developments make economic sense, and that bodes well for Plains All American Pipeline L.P.'s utilization rates and indirectly for Plains GP Holdings L.P. ability to pay its investors.

Valero Energy Corporation will want to buy cheaper crude from the Cushing hub at WTI prices, Delaware Basin producers need gathering infrastructure to support rising production levels, there always is a need for a bit more oil storage capacity, and the STACK JV is targeting another high growth area.

These are the projects that the midstream family is hoping will begin really turning things around by the end of 2017. Investors looking for a big financial overview of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. and its recent M&A activity should click here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.