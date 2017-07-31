Can General Mills Get Back To Growth?

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) has operated since 1866, and has paid a dividend for 117 consecutive years. The company has also hiked that dividend for 13 consecutive years, and at a pretty solid rate. The long dividend record combined with some of the grocery store's most iconic brands like Cheerio's, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, and Pillsbury have made GIS a DGI favorite and a classic widows and orphans stock.

However, the company has faced some pressures as consumer tastes have changed. Sales have languished as GIS attempts to shift its brand portfolio to appeal to a new generation. Investors shouldn't fear, however, as the company has survived many shifts in consumer tastes in the last century and the plans are in place to get back to growth.

Source: Annual Report

GIS has a large, well-diversified product portfolio, with around a quarter of sales coming internationally and no category accounting for more than a quarter of sales in America. The company's brand strength gives it some customer loyalty, but since consumers aren't faced with switching costs, that can change almost overnight.

Source: Analyst Presentation

Sales were rough this last year, coming in at down 5% on the whole year. Yogurt led the plunge, dropping 18% YOY. EPS was up 6% due to cost-cutting efforts and share buybacks. It is likely that GIS has dropped the ball as far as brand investment goes. It spends less today on its brands than it did 5 years ago, and it shows. When asked about this on the conference call, new CEO Jeff Harmening discussed that media spending is up somewhat, and that his big priority is getting pricing and innovation right.

I agree with that, since there's obviously more that goes in to a consumer's decision to buy a product than just advertising and brand recognition. Also, continuing to push a brand that is no longer in favor with consumers would be akin to flushing the money down the toilet.

It's key for a consumer staples company to have the right product mix to keep up with consumer trends, and then to nurture the brands through advertising. The CEO has just turned over, and I hope this will bring a breath of fresh air to the company. When asked about how much of the sales declines were caused by poor execution on the part of the company, the CEO had this to say:

Look, I think that certainly more than half of the businesses we saw were due to the decisions that we made in the execution that we saw. And you see that primarily in our soup and refrigerated dough businesses and how much market share we lost this past year whereas in the year before we actually gained share in both of those categories. And it’s really hard for innovation and other ideas to work when your pricing it so off. And I would say that the reductions we made in spending in yogurt, which we had anticipated were certainly part of the challenge as well. The part that was not necessarily self-inflicted, but we are going to have work to correct this next year was our innovation in yogurt, we know we have needed to improve. And so as we look at this past year, certainly more than 50% of our challenges were things that we think are entirely fixable. In fact, we think the vast majority are entirely fixable this year to make us more competitive. And the environment itself, yes, it was a little more challenging at F ‘17 than the years before. It’s about 1.5 points less than it was in the year before in terms of the market and we are expecting the F ‘18 category to be about the same as F ‘17 but honestly we think the vast majority of our challenges are correctible both in the U.S. and other places as well.

It will be good to see an increase in brand investment, despite the fact that this could hurt margins in the short run. Additionally, cutting back on buybacks when there is a shortfall of internal investment would make a lot of sense to me. This will keep the company from realizing strong EPS gains, but I think most investors would rather see some top line growth to actually support the gains.

Source: Analyst Presentation

As far as margin goes, this slide may be a little bittersweet after the discussion from above. Margins have increased for the last few years, which is mostly due to the company's strong-cost cutting measures. The last bullet point on the slide is key for me, where it says to balance sales growth with margin expansion. Management's projections of sales growth in concert with margin expansion are based off of the expectation of a better pricing environment next year.

Source: Analyst Presentation

Looking to this next year, the company projects sales continuing to slip another 1 to 2% from a weak base, but with an increase in media investment. Additionally, the company expects mostly flat profits and slightly higher margins. Sales may be down 1 to 2% on the whole year, but the expectation is a weaker first half and some momentum gains going into the end of the year. The key takeaways here is that management expects to halt the bleeding in its sales towards the tail end of next year as it improves its media expense and rolls out new products.

Source: Analyst Presentation

GIS has made some strong investments into its brands to hopefully drive growth. In its U.S. Cereal portfolio, whole grain is now the number one ingredient in every product and the company has removed artificial colors and flavors from nearly every product. It is also launching an advertising campaign called 'Good, starts with G' to promote its shift towards more wholesome ingredients. Cereal has been a difficult category as millennials have eaten significantly less of it than previous generations. This shift is necessary, but I wouldn't expect to see the cereal category returning to its former glory any time soon.

However, an area I expect to see stronger results in is Larabar, acquired for $55M in 2008. The company is increasing its investment into the brand by double digits and hopes to increase the distribution by 30% this year. Larabar is a packaged whole food snack bar made with all natural fruits and nuts, which I see as ticking all the right boxes to appeal to millennial tastes. However, surprisingly enough, I have only recently started seeing them in stores consistently on the east coast.

I expect this expanded distribution to pay off. In addition to the Larabar brand, Nature Valley saw strong double-digit sales growth in Europe last year, and GIS is launching the Nature Valley nut butter biscuits into the UK this fall. The Annie's organic brands grew their penetration by almost 60% last year with double-digit distribution growth. There is a large market remaining for these brands, with only 16% household penetration, and I see Annie's as likely one of the company's most important brands in the future.

The pain the company felt in its yogurt sales was difficult to swallow, since Yoplait is a key brand and represents close to 15% of sales. The company missed the boat on Greek yogurt, shifting too late to catch up to competitors like Chobani and Dannon Oikos. To make up for that, the company just launched Oui, by Yoplait, hoping to get out in front by shifting to another type of yogurt altogether. The launch was discussed on the call:

We use the traditional French recipe with whole milk and real fruit and flavors carefully cultured in glass jars over an 8-hour period. The resulting product is delicate and smooth and satisfies consumers’ growing interest in yogurts that deliver remarkable taste with just a few simple ingredients. We have created a full line of 8 delicious flavors and we are leveraging our scale to deliver our product at a price point that is premium, but affordable.

The yogurt is sold in actual glass jars, which raises the price per unit to about $1.49 per unit, but this could work by giving the brand a new level of authenticity. Yoplait has had a difficult time keeping up with the likes of Chobani due in part to Chobani's authentic name, flavor, etc. Yoplait is using a traditional western French recipe and culturing the yogurt in individual jars, which is much harder to scale.

However, it apparently makes a thicker and sweeter yogurt than its Greek counterparts, and this could be a good thing for the company. The launch is being supported with a full round of TV and digital advertising, which may help revitalize the Yoplait brand for new consumer tastes.

(The graphs below are used to compare GIS with a selection of its peers in consumer staples, and specifically food. They include Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR), McKormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC), The Kraft-Heinz Company (NYSE:KHC), PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP), Mondelez International, Inc. (NYSE:MDLZ), J.M Smucker (NYSE:SJM), and Kellogg Company (NYSE:K))



GIS is trading for a pretty fair multiple, considering its expected growth rates compared to peers. Its closest competitor is Kellogg, which has basically the same multiple and growth rate expectations. MDLZ looks to be trading for a pretty fair multiple considering its higher growth rate, and SJM is trading very cheaply, considering its growth isn't much lower than GIS or Kellogg.

GIS is offering a very attractive yield at the moment, the highest of its industry peers. This is likely due to its poor sales performance lately, which has caused a pretty significant downturn in share price over the last year.

Looking at the company's recent past, its valuation looks to be about fair at a P/E of 18X, much lower than its valuation last year.

Its yield around 3.5% is more than its long-term 2.5-3% average, and the company is trading lower than its longer-term average, as well.

All of this combines for annualized total returns of around 6.5%, based on analyst estimates going forward and maintaining its long-term average valuation. I think that GIS is a storied American company that will come through its recent troubles, most of which were likely self-inflicted. The company got complacent, lowering its brand investment to improve margins at the cost of sales. However, the future looks brighter to me, and the company's investments should reverse the downward sales trend in the next few years.

