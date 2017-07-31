Boardwalk Pipeline Partners' (BWP) CEO Stan Horton on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (NYSE:BWP)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 31, 2017 9:30 AM ET

Executives

Molly Whitaker – Director-Investor Relations

Stan Horton – President and Chief Executive Officer

Jamie Buskill – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Gabriel Moreen – Bank of America

Shneur Gershuni – UBS

Darren Horowitz – Raymond James

Jeremy Tonet – JPMorgan

Ryan Levine – Citigroup

Sharon Lui – Wells Fargo

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Second Quarter 2017 Boardwalk Pipeline Partners LP Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]

I will now like to turn the call over to Molly Whitaker, Director of Investor Relations, please go ahead.

Molly Whitaker

Thank you, Iela. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the second quarter 2017 earnings call for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners. I am pleased to be joined today by Mr. Stan Horton, our President and CEO; and Mr. Jamie Buskill, our CFO.

If you would like a copy of the earnings release associated with this call, please download it from our website at www.bwpmlp.com. Following our prepared remarks this morning, we will turn the call over for questions. We would like to remind you that this conference call will include the use of statements that are forward-looking in nature. Statements in this earnings call related to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements.

These statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions using currently available information and expectations. Actual results achieved by the company may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements, due to a wide range of risks and uncertainties, including those that are set forth in our SEC documents. The company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made during this call.

I would also like to remind you that during today’s call, we may discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA and distributable cash flow. With regard to such financial measures, please refer to our earnings release for reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Stan Horton.

Stan Horton

Thank you, Molly, and good morning, everyone. I hope you've had the opportunity to review the press release we issued this morning. In addition to reporting earnings, we announced a quarterly distribution of $0.10 per unit or $0.40 annualized.

I'm going to provide a brief update and Jamie will cover the second quarter financial results. We continue to make progress on executing our strategy, construction of our growth projects is proceeding as planned. We continue to see opportunities in the marketplace and our financial results remain strong.

In May, we’ve sold the Flag City Processing plant and two related gathering laterals that were part of our Boardwalk Field Services subsidiary. We retained the South Texas transmission pipelines including those between Agua Dulce and Edna. And we have been pleased with the operations at the Flag City Plant since it was placed into service in 2013.

However, market dynamics along the Texas Gulf Coast have changed with demand growth expected from exports to Mexico, LNG exports, industrial corridors in Corpus Christi and the Houston Ship Channel, and proposed power plants. This expected demand provides, greater potential value for our South Texas pipelines, which we are placing back into lean gas service.

We are seeking opportunities to allow the mainline to flow by directionally based on customer commitments. Now this is another example of our strategy to maximize value to re-purposing our assets. We continue to make progress on our announced growth projects that represent more than $1 billion in capital spending.

The largest is our Coastal Bend Header that will provide 1.4 billion cubic feet a day of natural gas pipeline capacity to serve their Freeport LNG export facility. Construction of the 66-mile Header pipeline is approximately 50% complete. And construction of two of the four new compressor stations is under way.

Also underway is the expansion of the portion of our Gulf South transmission pipeline that will provide firm transportation service from our Perryville Exchange to an inter-connection with the Coastal Bend Header pipeline in Wharton County Texas. The project is on schedule to be placed into service in 2018.

We are also proceeding with our two Gulf South projects in Louisiana, that will provide firm transportation service to new power plant customers through the addition of compression in short laterals. The first of these projects, will provide approximately 133,000 MMBtu a day, a firm transportation service, and is expected to be placed into service in 2018, pending FERC and other approvals.

We recently filed a FERC application on the second of these projects, which will provide approximately 200,000 MMBtu a day, a firm transportation service. The targeted and service date of this project is 2019 subject to FERC and other customary approvals.

Our Boardwalk Louisiana Midstream is progressing with the construction and its growth projects, the largest of which will serve the Sasol ethylene cracker and Lake Charles, Louisiana area. Boardwalk Louisiana Midstream’s project will expand its existing ethane and ethylene transportation and storage and brine supply infrastructure and in service date for these projects begin in the second half of this year through 2019.

Collectively, our 1 billion of growth projects are proceeding on-time and on-budget and these projects are backed by long-term fixed fee from firm contracts. The Shale Revolution continues to provide opportunities and challenges for our industry. We remain focused on capitalizing on those changes as exemplified by many of our growth projects announced over the last few years.

We also remain focused on remarketing the capacity of the higher concentration of contracts that are coming up for renewal during the 2018 to 2020 timeframe. These are 10-year contracts associated with the expansion projects that were built during the first wave of the shale boom to transport natural gas out of the Mid-Continent shale plays.

Now I will turn the call over to Jamie for the financial update.

Jamie Buskill

Thank you, Stan and good morning everyone. We sold our Flag City Processing plant and certain related assets for approximately $65 million, including customary adjustments, which resulted in losses and impairments of approximately $47 million. The EBITDA contribution to own these assets was not material to Boardwalk’s overall results.

For the quarter we reported revenues net of fuel and transportation expenses of $303 million, an increase of $8 million or 3%. This increase was primarily due to our recently completed growth project. The 2016 period was favorably impacted by $13 million of proceeds received from the settlement of a legal claim.

We transported approximately 562 TBtu of natural gas and approximately 15 million barrels of liquids in the second quarter of 2017. Excluding fuel and transportation expenses and depreciation and loss on the sales of Flag City Processing plant and related assets, we reported operating expenses of $109 million for the quarter, which was comparable to the $106 million reported in the second quarter of 2016.

Excluding the impact from the sales of Flag City Processing plant and related assets, net income was $41 million, an increase of $5 million or 8% from $66 million for the comparable period last year. EBITDA, as adjusted for the quarter was $195 million, an increase of $5 million or 3%. We generated $137 million of distributable cash flow as adjusted for the quarter compared to $129 million generated in the second quarter of 2016. Our reported net income, EBITDA and distributable cash flow were $24 million, $148 million and $202 million for the quarter. Net income, EBITDA and distributable cash flow reflect the increases in operating revenues.

We invested $169 million in capital in the second quarter comprised of $149 million in growth capital and $20 million in maintenance capital. For 2017, we're forecasting total capital expenditures of approximately $790 million, $650 million of growth capital and $140 million of maintenance capital. For 2017, our maintenance capital estimate is unchanged but we did reduce our growth capital estimate by $60 million.

As Stan mentioned, collectively our projects are on-time and on-budget. This reduction in our growth capital expenditures for 2017 as a result of both the delay and the timing of cash outlays and then overall reduction in spending. We ended the quarter with $77 million of cash and the full capacity of our $1.5 billion revolving credit facility and our $300 million subordinated debt agreement.

When net in cash with our debt, and excluding the loss on the sale of the Flag City plant and related assets, we ended the quarter with a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.25. In July 2017 we were able to extend approximately $1.4 billion of borrowing capacity under our revolving credit facility by one year or until May 2022.

In closing, we had another good quarter. We’re making progress, executing our growth strategy, and placing growth projects into service, and our liquidity position to plan those projects is strong.

That concludes my remarks. I will now turn the call over to the operator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Gabriel Moreen with Bank of America. Your line is now open.

Gabriel Moreen

Hey. Good morning. Stan, I had a question in terms of the retaining the gas lines in South Texas converting them to lean gas service and potentially making them bidirectional. Can you just talk about which markets there you're potentially targeting, maybe more specifically? Is it going to be an open season there? Or and/or any additional growth CapEx spend that you foresee spending there?

Stan Horton

Yes, I’d be glad to talk about that. As I said, we're studying it now, so we have not come to any conclusion on exactly what we're going to do. But we could be spending anywhere from a couple hundred million dollars up to $1.5 billion depending on what the low patterns are. There are a lot of gas exports going on into Mexico. You've got the Cheniere Corpus Christi plant. So being able to transport volumes north to south down there could be very attractive for us. In addition to that, there may be times when markets in [indiscernible] and Corpus are not there and our ability to take gas south to north back up into the ship channel KD area could be very beneficial too. So those are the kind of things that we're looking at – with that lateral.

Amount of capital expenditures and the timing of that, I can't tell you right now because we're in negotiations with a lot of people. So my guess on that it will be done in stages over a period of years, but it gives us the opportunity to play down in that South Texas market and provide our shippers some flexibility on markets that they can get to.

Gabriel Moreen

Thanks, that's helpful, Stan. And maybe this is a follow-up on that just in terms of bracketing that potential multi-year CapEx spend. So if you’re to say that the upper end of that range may be dependent on some additional projects further downstream whether in Mexico or whether LNG.

Stan Horton

Without a doubt, you're exactly right.

Gabriel Moreen

Got it. Thank you. And then can you just – I know you’ve talked about a little bit of the contract renegotiations eventually coming up. But can you just talk about a little bit conversations on what's taking place with customers coming out of the scoop stack, any update on the gas that maybe hitting Bennington at some point in the medium term?

Stan Horton

Well, yes, the announcement of pipelines to transport scoop stack production to delivery point at Bennington is very positive for us. Whenever you can hook up a new play like that to your pipeline system that has to be positive. They were in negotiations and discussions for how much of that transportation would be secured by Gulf Crossing, but nothing that definitive that I can report to you right now other than a lot of effort is being put into it and a lot of discussions taken place.

Gabriel Moreen

Thanks Stan. And then last one from me just on the $60 million in growth capital reduction for 2017. Is it possible to record how much of that was just lower cost versus spending time in slippage?

Jamie Buskill

Most of that right now is just slippage on the cash outlays. And again, we've been able to negotiate some very favorable terms with our contracts with the vendor that Stan mentioned. All of our projects collectively are on time and on budget. If you look at where we're going to end up right now, we’ll have over a billion dollars of projects we're working on, we'll have approximately $350 million remaining at the end of the year based on our current forecast, and most of that will be invested in 2018.

Gabriel Moreen

Great. Thanks Jamie, thanks Stan.

Operator

Our next question is from Shneur Gershuni with UBS. Your line is now open.

Shneur Gershuni

Hi, good morning, guys. Just to sort of follow-up on some of Gabe 's questions. I understand you can't talk about contract renegotiations for competitive reasons. But I was wondering if you can talk about some of the other macro factors that may have potentially changed the discussions. For example you just talked about the scoop stack into Bennington and so forth, but does the wider KD spreads for example, have some sort of knock on benefits that would help your negotiations. Wondering if you can talk about the broader macro things that have changed in last six months that sort of increases your optimism or maintains your optimism. I was wondering if you can sort of talk about how that impacts your contract discussions.

Stan Horton

Well, it's not just one basin, its gas flows in general that are going to determine basis spreads from one particular basin across, certainly some of the delays in some of the Northeast stuff means that you don't – aren't getting as much Marcellus, Utica production down into the Gulf Coast right now. I do expect all those projects will get built, but some of the delays are just caused by regulatory delays in Washington due to the fact if we don't have a quorum at the commission. Certainly what happens in the Permian and where that gas is going to be directed to as a lot of benefit and could be benefit for west to east flows coming out of Oklahoma, west to east flows coming out of Oklahoma.

So it's not just one particular area. We're looking at gas flows everywhere. Certainly our Permian pipeline down into [indiscernible] and Corpus that feeds those markets down there, means that demand has been saturated by Permian gas. So it starts impacting where gas flows are going to happen with other basins. So needless to say anything that encourages west to east flows, out of Oklahoma, out of the Barnett, at a Haynesville would be positive force.

Shneur Gershuni

So you sort of to put that into context as you think about the last six months has your mood I guess improved or your optimism improved relative to where you were let's say three months or six months ago as to the ultimate outcome with respect of recontracting?

Stan Horton

I'm the CEO of this company. So I have to be optimist. I am by nature. I would say this certainly, when you see things like this scoop stack that leads to more optimism. I wish there was more drilling going on in the Fayetteville right now, but there is not. I mean that, that is an issue. Of course, on the recontracting of the Fayetteville, so I wouldn't say that anything that’s happening in the Fayetteville right now gives me a lot of optimism that the recontracted volumes are going to be anywhere close to what we have today.

As I look in Fayetteville impacts Greenville, so it's the same thing there on our Gulf South 42-inch expansion. We have seen some extension of west to east transportation contracts, because of the increased drilling in Haynesville. So it's not just one area, it's not just gulf crossing, its Fayetteville, its Greenville, its Gulf South. So I don't think that there have been dramatic changes in the marketplace. I mean we thought a year or so ago that there would be a pipeline built out of the scoop stack.

We were hoping that it would be one that would be directed to Bennington, so that's positive. The drilling increases have been positive, so in certain areas, but certainly not in Fayetteville. So I wouldn't say I'm less optimistic or more optimistic today than I was three months to six months ago. The market's going to unfolding pretty much the way we thought it would.

Shneur Gershuni

Fair enough. And just one last question on the topic, in terms of recontracting terms with your customer – with your existing customers, what are they required to send you notice about rights to extend? Is anything scheduled to happen over the next six months or so for the larger maturities that are happening in 2019 for example?

Stan Horton

I believe most of those are anywhere between a six month and a one year notice. And I don't know of anything that is material. That's going to happen in the next six months, but I’ll let Molly check that and if it's different than the answer that I gave you. So I’ll call you back.

Shneur Gershuni

Perfect. Thank you very much guys.

Stan Horton

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Darren Horowitz with Raymond James. Your line is now open.

Darren Horowitz

Good morning, guys. Stan, my first question, maybe asked in a little bit different way relative to what you've already discussed, but when you look at this big push to move Permian gas to East and Southeast. How big when opportunities that for you and do you think the mismatch between the timing and magnitude of that supply growth versus marketed pipe. What do you think that's going to provide or maybe a different way to ask it. If you could give us a sense of the amount of natural gas capacity that you think is going to be necessarily not just in the Corpus and KDE in the ship channel. But, even as far as the Index 129 into that South Texas market that would be helpful.

Stan Horton

Well. If you look at demand growth, I mean, that's basically the LNG growth that you’ve got coming on. And you can add up the numbers to I mean in the Gulf Coast area. We're looking at somewhere around $10 billion and you've only got the up and running at full load, the three trains that Cheniere with a fourth one getting pretty close.

So you've got another say 6 bcf to 8 bcf a day coming on in the next couple of years. And that's basically the demand growth that's occurring there. Some additional electric generation load, but I mean, that the LNG demand load just kind of towards that. So that's basically the demand growth that is coming on. And most of that is going to be Marcellus, Utica, it's going to be Permian, it's going to be Oklahoma that adds to the supply to feed that growth.

So that's what we're looking at. That's the way the gas flows are working out. And the timing of that is going to be pretty critical, but I would caution people that, I know everyone's looking at the latter part of 2019, but these pipelines are going to be here for 40 years. So one of the market may not look absolutely attractive for us in 2019, if that happens to be the case. My guess is over time that those pipelines become more attractive as demand continues to grow in the Gulf Coast area.

So I don't think it's a snapshot that, what our basis play is going to be on November 1 of 2019, that’s not the way we look at it – we look at it is. These pipelines are going to be there for a long time, what are we need to do to attract supply to them and what end used markets do we need to serve. And I think over time, if we keep that focus will be fine.

Darren Horowitz

To that point Stan, just as a follow-up, and I realized regarding the re-contracting on Gulf Coast, and like you said, it depends a lot and one of the customer wants to move those hydrocarbons, but when you're talking with folks now. Can you give us a sense of the relative demand to go in the T-85 versus NGPL or even other markets. And I know that that can change over time. But how are those conversations looking now.

Stan Horton

You know what, most customers want in a transportation contract is optionality. You know they want to be able to go to markets that they can get to. So customers are interested in Perryville, because the Perryville, we can get them down into the Freeport plant, we can get them into other markets in the Gulf Coast. They want the option to be able to T-85. T-85 is – new demand is picking up there, because of the stable trail pipelines is to be in constructed. But there's also a lot of Marcellus, Utica gas coming down that wants to get into T-852.

So have quickly that demand growths are ramps up on stable trail is pretty important. How much additional gas is being taken by FGT and others? Of the Transco system is also important. So there's not just one number that I can quote you there. It's the optionality that with producers want and that's what they are wanting to discuss with us.

Darren Horowitz

Thank you, Stan.

Operator

Our next question is from Jeremy Tonet with JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

Jeremy Tonet

Good morning.

Stan Horton

Good morning.

Jeremy Tonet

Just had a small question – modeling question with regards to the revenue – the other revenue line. It seems like over the past six quarters it’s really kind of hopped around a bit here. I’m just wondering, if you could in lightness as far as some of the drivers there? Is there any seasonality or is it just kind of a good run rate that we saw in the second quarter?

Jamie Buskill

Jeremy, actually other will probably go down some on this, because some of the Flag City revenues ended up hitting the other line. So when to sell that asset I think you’ll see some reduction. We also had some product sales that happen mainly at BLM, they’re small in nature but they tend to be lumpy. And so it’s hard to say why quarter those may occur because they don’t happen monthly. So that’s causing some of the lumpiness in your number.

Jeremy Tonet

Got you. And so without those products sales the normalized quarter would be just a little bit below what this quarter came in at?

Jamie Buskill

I think that’s fair. I mean, I’d have to look at it. But it’s overall it should actually get a little more – like I’d said, go down some because the sale of Flag City overtime.

Jeremy Tonet

Great. That’s it from me. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Ryan Levine with Citigroup. Your line is now open.

Ryan Levine

Good morning. Would you able to disclose what the Flag City EBITDA contribution was for the quarter and any the bcf that’s available?

Jamie Buskill

No. We don’t break out information by segments like that. But I can tell you it’s not material to our overall results.

Ryan Levine

Okay. And then in terms of gas storage needs as LNG exports continue to ramp. Have you’ve been as your commercial team been focusing on incremental projects on that front? And is there any update you could provide?

Stan Horton

Yes, I’d be glad to provide some color on that. Personally and I’m optimistic that storage is going to be even more important as demand continues to grow in the Gulf Coast area. I think whether it’s electric utility plants or industrial load or LNG load, the occasional variability in that load that storage will help handle that. So we’re bullish that the storage is going to pick up. We have a lot of storage and quite frankly we don’t really need right now to expand our storage to handle some additional re-contracting.

We do a lot – what I call, financial storage, a lot of power. And that can easily be converted over into operational storage with longer-term contracts. So I think our storage position right now is good. We’ve got the ability to put new caverns at our petrol facility. I think we’ve got the ability to leach five additional caverns there. We’ve got the ability to add caverns in our Boardwalk Louisiana Midstream areas and those could be natural gas caverns if the demand materializes there.

So, we’ve got opportunities to do that. But right now, with – where storage is for the next couple years, I think we’ve got plenty of storage to be able to handle that. But I do think that the operational storage is going to be more valuable and we’re going to see more demand for that.

Ryan Levine

Okay, great. And then regarding the earlier comment about timeline from customer notification on Gulf Crossing. Do you need to receive a notification from existing customer that they’re not going view as a system before you can actively engage with actual new customers?

Stan Horton

Well, we can engage new customers in discussion. But until, we now that a customer is going to actually turn back capacity and these customers have a right to extend that transportation service that they're now getting. We can't sell it out from underneath, so while we can engage with people and talk to people and we have – small amounts of capacity available on Gulf Crossing, we couldn't today enter into a sizable contract without knowing what all the customers are going to be doing.

Ryan Levine

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

And our next question is from Sharon Lui with Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

Sharon Lui

Hi, good morning. Just wondering, if you could provide some color on I guess the timing of contract well over us for the Southeast Expansion and the East Texas and Mississippi Expansion. Are those scheduled through expire, I guess later this year, early 2018.

Stan Horton

The time period for that is – in that 2018 to 2019 time period, I don't have in front me exactly the breakdown of those contracts on the Southeast Expansion. But that was placed in the service in early 2009 and generally, the notice period there is one-year. So it's in that 2018 to 2019 timeframe.

Sharon Lui

Okay. And same thing for East Texas and Mississippi Expansion?

Stan Horton

Yes. That's correct.

Sharon Lui

Okay. And I was wondering if you could just provide maybe a little bit color on the performance of a gas storage and parking lending during the quarter.

Stan Horton

Well. You know the spreads right now going forward are very, very thin and in some cases, when you’re looking at 12 months bridges they are almost non-existent. But spreads move – bases changes every day, so the storage in total, we continue to do some. But the spreads are somewhat smaller. The ones that we're doing tend to be more short-term just because the longer-term spreads are just not there on the curves. But we've seen that before and within a couple of months, it will correct themselves and things will be great. But most of the stuff that, we report this quarter is stuff that we did in 12 months ago, nine months ago, six months ago, but I would say that the one and two months stuff that we're doing right now are very thin with almost no spreads on the 12-month service.

Jamie Buskill

And Sharon to add to that, if you look at results for the quarter, that longer-term storage. Stan mentioned, you can see, we're down on the storage line which tends to be the longer-term storage. The shorter-term activity is in parking and lending line in – and we're up on that in and it's because we're actually selling more capacity as park and lend right now.

Sharon Lui

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

And I'm showing no further question at this time. I’d now like to turn the call back over to Molly Whitaker for any further remarks.

Molly Whitaker

Once again, we'd like to thank you for joining us this morning and for you continued interest in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners. As a reminder, an online replay of this call is available on our website at www.bwpmlp.com. This concludes today's conference call. Thank you and have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.