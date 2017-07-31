Telekomunikasi Indonesia: Strong Data Revenue Growth Supports 15% EBITDA Growth In 1H17

2Q17 results reinforce our view that TLK will remain the dominant telecommunication player in Indonesia and is in a prime position to benefit from growing data consumption.

In Apr-17, we had written on Telekomunikasi Indonesia(TLK) and highlighted various factors that underpin our favorable outlook for TLK.

As a recap (as well as for non-pro subscribers), these include:

Structural factors supporting data consumption growth in Indonesia

Extensive 3G and 4G network coverage and quality vis-à-vis competitors across the entire Indonesia

Dominant market shares in ex-Java area, estimated to be >80%

Strong FCFF generation provides consistent dividend payouts as well as strong balance sheet even as TLK's CAPEX is among the highest in the Indonesia telecommunications sector

Since the publishing of our article, TLK's share price has increased by a respectable 8%, computed by its IDR share price on 28th July 2017 (IDR4,700) compared to its IDR share price on 27th April 2017 (IDR4,370). All data obtained from Bloomberg.

As an update to our previous article, we have provided updates on TLK's 2Q17 results as well as our analysis on its recent performance.

As of Jun-17, TLK's mobile subscribers (under its subsidiary Telkomsel) were 178m, a 13% YoY increase. More encouraging, we note that its ARPU had increased c.1% amidst stiff sector competition. By mobile subscribers numbers, TLK is by far the #1 player, with c.82m more subscribers than the #2 player Indosat. In addition, TLK continues to be dominant in ex-Java areas, which should allow it to continue being the price setter in these areas, benefiting margins.

As envisaged in our thesis earlier, TLK has managed to benefit from strong data consumption growth in Indonesia. As indicated in TLK's 1H17 info memo, mobile data traffic increased by c.1.2x, contributing to a 20% increase in data revenues in 1H17. During the Idul Fitri holidays in Jun-17, we note that data usage ballooned significantly compared to previous years across all 3 operators. TLK/Indosat/XL Axiata saw data usage among its users increased 136%/114%/218% respectively. With significantly lower costs of data (compared to voice and SMS services) coupled with the rising popularity of mobile applications (e.g. Gojek, Whatsapp, Line), we expect the trend of burgeoning data usage to continue in the next few quarters. TLK stands in a strong position to benefit from this trend.

From our on the ground checks, we also observed that TLK has lowered bonus data allocations since Dec-16 and also begun limiting usage of free data to certain content types (e.g. video). This supports TLK's goal to improve the monetization of data consumption in Indonesia and supports revenue growth from data services. We view such developments favorably as we believe TLK's voice and SMS revenues will eventually start declining as there is a limit to how much they can increase prices further while volumes are declining.

Despite the strong data revenue growth, TLK has encouragingly managed to grow its voice and SMS revenues by c.4% in 1H17, despite voice and SMS traffic declining 12% and 23% YoY respectively in 1H17 (due to cannibalization from instant messaging and voice apps). We attribute this primarily to TLK's dominant market share in ex-Java areas, which allows them to be price setters (with minimal fear of losing market share) as well as encourage its subscribers to post-paid plans.

We also believe that TLK has managed to contain its costs amidst its revenue growth. Operational and maintenance expenses (#1 cost item in terms of overall costs) increased c.14% YoY, in line with revenue growth. However, personnel expenses (#2 cost item) only increased c.5% YoY, significantly lower than revenue growth. This contributed to EBITDA margins improving from c.51% in 1H16 to c.52% in 1H17. As a result of higher revenues and improving EBITDA margins, 1H17 EBITDA grew 15.4%.

With regards to network deployment, TLK continues to leverage on its strong operating cash flows to aggressively expand its network coverage, which is necessary for TLK to maintain network quality and its subscriber base in view of the strong data consumption growth in Indonesia. TLK deployed c.17.5k Base Transceiver Station (BTS) in the first 6 months of 2017. As of Jun-17, total BTS (including 2G/3G/4G) stands 146,571 units, a c.24% YoY growth. 96,245 units were 3G/4G BTS (39.8% YoY). We believe TLK's consistently aggressive BTS deployment will support the firm's efforts to provide a high-quality nationwide network coverage while its peers are largely restricted to Java. The gulf in network quality should allow it to continue its dominance in ex-Java areas as well as support its plans to improve data monetization.

All-in-all, we view the 1H17 results favorably and believe that TLK would continue to benefit strongly from the growing data consumption in Indonesia.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Position on IDR-listed TLK stock. Thank you for your time in reading the above article. As a retail investor myself, I enjoy reading and writing on a wide range of companies on a regular basis. If you are interested in obtaining the latest updates, you could do so by clicking "Follow" button. However, I would highlight that I am not a registered investment adviser and am not equipped to provide financial advice to any party. This article is only intended to provide information to readers and in no way does it constitute investment advice. As I have no knowledge of individual reader's circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks or other securities mentioned. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific recommendation or an offer of investment product or services.