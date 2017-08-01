Six Flags Could Lose 25% Of Customers To New Park In Meadowlands

25% attendance hit could reduce Six Flags’ total free cash flow ~25%, which, combined with the resumption of taxes in 2019 could cause a 50% free cash flow decline.

Weighting responses for visit frequency and severity of expected visitation declines, we estimate ~25% attendance decline at Great Adventure. These results may worsen after American Dream launches their marketing campaign.

Half of these Great Adventure customers expect to visit the Six Flags park less often due to the new American Dream project.

Following up on our prior piece, below are the results of a survey of 2,000 consumers who attended Great Adventure in 2016 or 2017, conducted last week.

Please see our prior article which gives more detail about the new American Dream park

New Theme Park Puts Six Flags At Risk

A quick synopsis:

A new amusement park megacomplex is being built in suburban NJ near the Meadowlands. It will operate year-round with an 8.5 acre theme park, 6 acre Dreamworks amusement park, 4 acre 16 story ski & snowboard park, 1.8 acre KidZania (theme park for 3-10 year olds), Sea Life Aqaurium, Legoland Discovery Center, minigolf, ice rink, observation wheel, and more.

The project is fully funded, construction is underway, and likelihood of completion is now very high.

American Dream opens March ’19 and is 1 hour closer for the majority Great Adventure’s attendance base

While this only impacts Great Adventure, due to high operating and financial leverage, a 20-40% attendance hit at Great Adventure could reduce Six Flags’ total free cash flow by 20-40%.

In 2019 SIX also becomes a cash taxpayer. The combination of these two impacts could reduce 2019 free cash flow by 46-60%

The key question is how much, if at all, this new park complex will impact Great Adventure. In our last piece, we looked at population basins and driving distances, and drew comparisons to similar situations in regional gaming where attendance fell 40% and 60%. It is difficult, however, to get a good read on this as there hasn’t been new regional amusement park supply in decades.

So we asked Great Adventure patrons what they would do. Below are the results of a survey conducted last week amongst 2,000 consumers who attended Six Flags Great Adventure in either 2016 or 2017. Please see the appendix for more detail on the survey and many more cuts of the data.

Key survey results:

Great Adventure customers split almost exactly 50/50 on whether this new park would decrease their visitation to Six Flags Great Adventure

When weighted by frequency of visitation (e.g. a consumer who visits three times a year counts 3x a consumer who visits once a year), 52.6% of visitation-weighted customers believe they will visit Six Flags the same amount, 47.4% believe they will visit less.

If we assume those expecting to visit ‘somewhat less’ come 33% less frequently, ‘much less’ come 67% less frequently, and those who say they will ‘never visit’ Great Adventure come 100% less frequently, it would be a 25% attendance hit to Six Flags.

If a 25% attendance reduction comes to pass, we estimate it would be a 26% hit to Six Flags’ free cash flow in 2019 and a 50% hit to free cash flow when combined with SIX becoming a taxpayer again (see our tables [here]).

We also think these results might worsen. This is based on consumer expectations after reading a short summary of the new park and seeing two renderings (our prompt is shown at the end of this piece). American Dream will launch a pretty extensive marketing campaign as it gets closer to opening, which should raise awareness and come with slick videos and pictures. That may impact consumer expectations, as well of course the complex actually opening and consumers experiencing it.

I’d note this project was discussed briefly on Six Flags’ 2Q17 conference call on Wednesday, so we should share the company’s view. Returning CEO Jim Reid-Anderson listed four reasons he’s excited to rejoin Six Flags. His first was that parks can generate good economics because they are not disrupted by new entrants. He went on to say “there have been no successful regional theme parks constructed in the United States in the last few decades.” This statement is true historically. But going forward it is not. There is a major theme park megacomplex that is 80% structurally complete at a $5B total cost. The final $3B financing to bring the project to completion has closed. The debt has a personal guarantee from the billionaire Gharmezian family. It seems very likely to open and stay open, else the Gharmezian’s stand to risk losing much of their net worth, reported at $2B by various source.

In the Q&A, Jim Reid Anderson went onto say:

“I will address head-on what I think is the source of your question, which is there was a recently announced news that came out about some park opening in the Meadowlands. And the reality is that this project is in essence, a mall that happens to have a ski slope, a small kids’ park, and is absolutely not in competition with anything that we do at any of our parks including Great Adventure. Very small in scale, indoors, not comparable”

His description of the American Dream project is pretty dismissive and quite an understatement versus the reality (see a description [here], or the debt finance documents [here], or do a google search). The park’s developer certainly sees it as more theme park/entertainment focused than retail, calling it an “anti-mall” and a “pre-eminent tourist attraction” ([link], note this story comes from The Philadelphia Inquirer, reaching right into Great Adventure’s backyard).

Mr. Reid-Anderson’s opinion is that this park will have no impact on Great Adventure attendance. But half of his 2,000 customers surveyed last week seem to disagree.

Please see the appendix for various additional cuts of the survey data. To summarize some takeaways:

Driving distance from parks is meaningful. All groups expected their attendance at Great Adventure to decline. But those who are / think they are closer to American Dream are more likely to expect their Six Flags attendance to decline, and with greater severity. This makes sense.

Self-identified driving distance:

50% think they are closer to American Dream. Of those, 58% expect their Six Flags attendance to decline (and with higher severity). 31% think they are closer to Six Flags, and 44% of those expect their Six Flags attendance to decline (with lower severity). 10% think they are equidistant, and 41% of those expect their attendance to decline. 9% don’t know which is closer, and 39% of those expect their Six Flags attendance to decline.

Zip code identified driving distance:

61% of respondents actually are closer to American Dream. Of those, 55% expect their Six Flags attendance to decline, and with greater severity. 39% are closer to Six Flags. Of those, 43% expect their Six Flags attendance to decline and with less severity (more detail including by state in the appendix).

Frequency of visitation is meaningful. 60% of those that visit less than once a year think this will impact their attendance, while only 34% of those that visit five times or more expect this to impact their attendance. 60% of survey respondents visit Great Adventure visit twice a year or less.

Other less meaningful correlations (lots more data in the appendix).

Younger people expect slightly higher impact on their attendance than older people.

Higher income brackets expect slightly higher impact on their attendance.

Respondents with children (46% of survey), expect slightly higher impact on their attendance

Rollercoaster riders were only slightly stickier with ~48% of respondents who rode Kingda Ka, Nitro, or El Toro expected to reduce visits

Surprisingly – those that visit as part of a vacation to the Jersey Shore (23% of sample set) are significantly more likely to reduce Six Flags visits (57% expect to visit less vs. 48% for those who aren’t on a Jersey Shore vacation). This surprised us, we asked the question to measure how big the Jersey Shore portion of attendance is, expecting this to be a very sticky base for Six Flags. Neither correlations with income or home zipcode could explain this. The best hypothesis we have is perhaps this group has a higher opportunity cost – e.g. losing a day of vacation or a day at the beach to sweating on park benches while the kids ride coasters. Perhaps this group is more eager to check that experience off the list with a 20min drive to American Dream during the year than during their beach vacation. This is just speculation, but the best we could come up with on a surprising result.

Addendum: a comment on International Park risks

I’d like to add a few thoughts on international parks. Macquarie analyst Matthew Brooks downgraded SIX to a sell with a $40 price target on Thursday. In his note, he touched a bit on American Dream, but he also discussed more theme park supply coming on more broadly in the country for the first time in decades, a change which may reflect a broad undermining of the historical barriers to entry.

He also brought up a lot of valid points of concern around the international parks. We view international more as a sideshow, ~$20m rev & EBITDA that may not amount to much. But management talks about international so much on the calls, and has sketched out very optimistic growth scenarios that investors may be accepting at face value.

From what I’ve learned, I think investors owe it to themselves to do their own diligence on the international angle.

First, the value proposition is not totally clear. SIX’s brand is not well known outside of America and they don’t bring much in the way of IP so you would think they’d be a distant choice behind Disney/ Universal/ Dreamworks/ Nickoldeon/ Legoland etc etc. SIX’s 10-K has some unclear language around their rights to DC Comics characters outside of America, but it doesn’t appear to have the rights in the Middle East, where Warner Bros is building a park with Superman/Batman in Abu Dhabi, and I’ve seen no mention of DC characters in China. If all SIX brings is “management expertise”, you would expect a developer could hire away any one of their park managers or any number of theme park design professionals for a fraction of the economics management says to expect ($5-10m/yr during startup, $10-20m/yr ongoing).

Nevertheless, they’ve signed 3 parks so far, and almost a year ago, Jim Reid Anderson told reporters a fourth is coming in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia though it hasn’t signed yet. None have opened yet. Investor expectations have been set that there will be 10 or more parks spitting off pure profit perpetual licensing streams that you can capitalize.

Second, the planned regions seem quite risky and overbuilt. There are three main project areas - Vietnam, Middle East and China.

Vietnam – This project has already been cancelled. SIX had to reverse a chunk of profit they booked on it, which suggests they were previously booking accounting profit on this project without receiving any cash.

Middle East – SIX is part of a mega project being built in Dubai owned by DXB Entertainments. DXB is publicly traded – see DXBE UH Equity on Bloomberg. The Six Flags park is the last of 4 theme parks DXB plans to open on the same site. The 3 other parks recently opened in November ‘16. By February ‘17, Goldman Sachs reduced their long term visitation estimates by 30%. Management originally projected 6m visits in 2017, but only 586k visitors came to the three open parks in the first quarter after their grand openings. DXB’s stock has fallen 50% this past year, reflecting the lack of attendance and tickets that are now being sold at 50% of their expected price. Macquarie’s recent SIX downgrades brought up an interesting point: according to DXB slides, the park is projected to do ~$100m EBITDA in 2021. SIX’s guidance to investors to expect $10-20m per year per park in operation suggests they are taking 10-20% of the project’s EBITDA, which may be a stretch (and this is based on DXB management’s projection, which seems likely to come down as per above). The Six Flags is an outdoor park in a city with an average daily high of >100 degrees May through September. SIX’s park is officially still slated to open in ’19, but given yhe performance so far there could be risk SIX doesn’t open or is delayed.

In general, there is tremendous supply of theme park mega projects coming on in the Middle East. Each project requires huge growth in international tourism to succeed. And all these cities need to grow into major family tourism destinations, at the same time. Yet there are some barriers to family tourism in the region such as the intense heat and long flights from most higher GDP/capita countries. It is also a devout and conservative region with restrictive local laws which have resulted in some frightening stories for international tourists, particularly women. ([link] [link] [link] [link] [link] [link] [link]).

Examples of some theme park supply coming on in the region:

Dubai – Aside from the 4 parks DXB is building, a separate project just opened across town in 2016 - IMG Worlds of Adventure (Marvel & Cartoon Networks characters). IMG Worlds of Legends is now also under construction in Dubai (featuring Pokemon, Barbie, Dora, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Abu Dhabi has a man-made island with Ferrari World (open), a new Warner Bros park being built, and now a SeaWorld to be added

Doha has an Angry Birds theme park/Funfair. The Oasis theme park is opening in late 2018. Doha FunFair just opened.

Saudi Arabia has a number of projects. Jim Reid Anderson told the press they plan to build 3 Six Flags in Saudi Arabia. Other parks are also being planned. Saudi Arabia is the largest country on this short list, yet the entire country’s citizen count is about the same as the New York MSA.

There was a similar theme park frenzy in the Middle East in the mid/late 00’s where a bunch of parks were announced with fanfare but never completed.

China – China is seeing a similar theme park building boom. So many theme park projects keep getting announced I find it impossible to track. 21 major theme parks opened last year according to the South China Morning Post and at least 65 are under construction or development according to another article. Six Flags’ has signed two parks with the Riverside Group and they say a lot more deals are coming. At the same time, Dalian Wanda, the highest profile Chinese theme park developer, just sold all of their parks on July 10th, 2017 in a strange deal following disappointing attendance results and price discounting (see [WSJ article], or search the internet).

There are some China links below, but if you search the internet for “China theme park”, you might get as confused as I am. ([link] [link] [link] [link])

It is hard to have good visibility on how sustainable the international park revenues will be. But from afar, SIX’s projects in the Middle East and China don’t appear to make a lot of economic sense. If the parks are not economically sustainable, or the economics are not as projected, it’s not a sustainable source of profit that you can capitalize. As we’ve already seen with the Vietnam project, a signed deal does not mean a park will get built, and it’s certainly no guarantee a park will stay open or deliver the economics that management has guided to.

Investors should do their own independent diligence before getting too excited about the long term international opportunity that management discusses on every call.

Appendix – Survey methodology and additional survey data

This survey was conducted July 21st to July 24th amongst a panel of consumers who live within 100 miles of Six Flags. 2,028 consumer responses were collected from New Jersey (829), New York (791), Pennsylvania (372), Connecticut (29), Maryland (4) and Delaware (3). Respondents qualified for the survey if:

They visited Six Flags Great Adventure in 2016 or 2017.

They could correctly identify Great Adventure rides they had been on (included ‘incorrect response’ options to eliminate candidates who did not have the familiarity and awareness with Great Adventure to remember which rides they were on).

Respondents’ zipcode lies within 100 miles of Great Adventure

Respondents are age 18 or older

Since the key question here is how much the American Dream project will impact Great Adventure attendance, we are presenting results for some of the variables collected set against whether respondents expect it will reduce their Great Adventure attendance (visit the same, visit somewhat less, visit much less, never visit). The leftmost column is what % of total survey responses fell in each category

1) Respondents by state & proximity to Six Flags vs. American Dream – note, we used zip codes to separate Jersey into Northern Jersey (closer to American Dream) and Southern Jersey (closer to Six Flags Great Adventure). See the [prior article] for where we draw the zip code line.

2) Respondents by their perceived proximity to Six Flags vs. American Dream (self-identified).

3) Respondents that have been on roller coasters – we asked respondents to select which rides they had been on (respondents could select multiple answers). We included dummy ride options that did not exist to reject respondents who did not have high awareness/memory of their Great Adventure trip. Those who rode larger coasters were a ~2% less likely to reduce visitation than the survey as a whole.

4) Respondents by age

5) Respondents by income

6) Respondents by gender

7) Respondents by number of children

8) Respondents by age of youngest child

9) Respondents by visitation frequency. Note there is a very strong increase in stickiness for those that visit frequently. This is important, and in our estimated attendance impact we calculated an adjusted metric weighting the responses by their visitation frequency. Note 52% of visitors visit once a year or less, but they only get a 24.6% weighting in our visitation-weighted analysis of how much attendance may decline.

10) Respondents by whether they visit Six Flags as part of a Jersey Shore vacation. Surprisingly, being on a Jersey Shore vacation makes respondents much more likely to reduce visitation. We expected the opposite. This result is not explained by income or home zip code correlation

Below we are sharing a map-based visualization of the responses. The size of each circle represents the number of respondents in each zip code who gave a certain response

Respondents who believe they “may not visit Six Flags anymore”, after American Dream opens (5.62%)

Respondents who believe they will “visit Six Flags much less frequently”, after American Dream opens (20.96%)

Respondents who believe they will “visit Six Flags somewhat less frequently”, after American Dream opens (20.96%)

Respondents who believe they will “visit Six Flags just as often”, after American Dream opens (49.95%)

Below is the American Dream description prompt shown to survey respondents before asking them if they planned to visit the new park, whether it would impact their attendance at Six Flags Great Adventure, etc.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SIX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.