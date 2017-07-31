The Rise Of RCS Will Not Continue

The purpose of this article is to determine the attractiveness of the PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS), as an investment option. To do so, I will look at recent fund performance, current holdings and allocation, and trends in the market to attempt to determine how well the fund will perform as we head in to 2018.

First, a little about RCS. It is a closed-end fund whose objective is to generate a level of income that is higher than that generated by high-quality, intermediate-term U.S. debt securities. Its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The majority of its portfolio consists of mortgage debt and US government bonds. Currently, the fund is trading at $10.34/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.07/share, which translates to an annual yield of 8.12%. Year to date, the fund has performed strongly, with a return in excess of 20% once distributions are accounted for. Compare this return to a standard bond fund, such as the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG), a common benchmark, which has a total return of around 2% year to date, and you can see RCS is performing very well. However, I do not believe RCS' strong returns are warranted, and expect the fund to trend downward as we head in to the new year, for the reasons I will outline below.

One, RCS trades at a very large premium to NAV, at almost 33%. This makes me rule out RCS almost immediately as an investment, but it's important to put this figure in to perspective since I believe the fund is going to trend lower over the next few months. Of the twenty closed end funds listed on Pimco's website, only one, Global StocksPLUS® & Income Fund (PGP) trades at a premium to NAV higher than RCS. The remaining eighteen funds either trade at discounts or lower premiums, which tells me RCS is severely overpriced when compared to its peers. Furthermore, Pimco cut the distribution for this fund by 12.5% from $.08 to $.07 in February. While the distribution has been maintained since then, investors are paying an expensive price for a fund with a history of distribution cuts. Given that many other Pimco funds exist that trade at lower premiums and have consistently paid their published distributions, it makes avoiding RCS look like a no-brainer, in my opinion.

Two, RCS currently has negative UNII at -$0.12, as of June 30, 2017. This is especially important because, as I stated above, RCS has already cut its distribution this year. A negative UNII means the fund is paying out more in distributions than it is earning in income. If this continues, the fund will have no choice but to cut its distribution again as it cannot keep on paying more than what it earns indefinitely. Two other Pimco funds, PGP and Pimco High Income Fund (PHK), also have negative UNII, and those funds also cut their distributions at the beginning of the year. So this puts RCS is bad company and, until the UNII turns positive, I would not advocate paying any sort of premium for this fund.

Three, RCS has the lowest distribution coverage ratio (on a year to date basis) than any other Pimco fund, clocking in at just 80.54%. This is another reason why it is mystifying to me why RCS is trading at such a high premium, since all the other funds are doing a better job at earning enough income to cover their distributions. The one positive takeaway is this ratio is improving, albeit very slowly. The fund's six month coverage ratio is 79.27% but its three month coverage ratio increased slightly to 79.35%. While this does show progress over the past few months, it is by no means large enough to make a significant difference on an annual basis. This relates back to my second point about the funds negative UNII, and furthermore highlights the very real possibility of a future distribution cut. Given its coverage ratio is the lowest of all Pimco's funds, if any fund were to experience a distribution cut in the short-term, I would imagine RCS would be the first to do so.

Of course, avoiding RCS is not without risks of its own. As I mentioned at the beginning of the article, the fund has had an incredible run since the start of the year, and investors who stayed the course have been heavily rewarded. Additionally, there is a possibility interest rates could stay low for longer than anticipated, which would be a catalyst for the fund to move higher. Most investors expect the Fed to raise rates again this year, but Yellen's July statement raised some doubts. During that statement she allowed that due to economic weakness, the rate at which the Fed raised interest rates might slow and stated the Fed "stand[s] ready to adjust our policy" if inflation targets are not met. If the Fed delays hikes, investors who invest now would be in a great position to benefit from that decision. However, I see too many risks inherent in RCS to justify a gamble on that potential gain, especially since it is my opinion the Fed will continue with rate hikes come December. With an effective duration of 4.5 years, and only a quarter of the fund maturing within the next three years, RCS is not well conditioned to take advantage of rising rates.

Bottom line: RCS has done well since the beginning of the year, and investors who remained patient after the distribution cut have been rewarded. Despite this performance, too many reasons exist to avoid RCS. A high premium to NAV, negative UNII, and a distribution coverage ratio at low levels by comparisons to other Pimco funds, all suggest RCS' next move will be lower. Since more attractive alternatives exist, I would discourage investors from initiating new positions in avoid RCS at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.