Nvidia: A Short Watch Is On

Nvidia's share price is in the mature stage of an upturn, with an increasingly greater risk of reversal.

Amazon, Microsoft, and Google race to claim the cloud IaaS market, as AMD and Intel develop discrete application areas in AI market segments.

Correlating Revenue And Share Price

With a history of defying gravity for two years, Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) now has considerations playing upon its share price which are likely to render the stock a short in the proximate period when a low risk entry develops. Higher highs may still be hit, but these will represent the best short entries over coming weeks and months.

A study of the correlation between Nvidia's operating revenue and its share price over the past year demonstrates that share price is now proportionately ahead of the company's financial performance in that period.

Similarly, share price is now proportionately ahead of net income over the past twelve months. Combined, these facts indicate that momentum and potential in the valuation of Nvidia over recent months have taken precedence over the company's actual financial performance.

Market Evolution To Domain-Specific Processing

A previous article published June 26, 2017 on Seeking Alpha discussed market evolution to domain-specific processing, which is expected to have a negative impact on Nvidia's valuation, as it broadens the scope of already burgeoning competition. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) are seeking to develop discrete application areas in AI market segments with domain-specific products.

Google in particular with their development of the Tensor Processing Unit, believed to have achieved speeds 15 and 30 times higher than those of the Tesla K80 GPU by use of of domain-specific processing, have raised the specter of disruptive technological innovation for Nvidia.

Much of the impetus for increase in Nvidia's share price has come from investor perception of the importance of the AI segment. Google has now stated that their second generation TPU can undertake both the inference and training processes in AI systems, directly confronting the role of Nvidia's GPUs.

A Race To The Cloud

Google is in a race with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to lead the cloud infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) market, which Gartner projects to rise to $34 billion in 2017, and to reach $71 billion in 2020.

Worldwide Public Cloud Services Forecast (Millions of Dollars):

An overall market estimated to attain this high a level of value over the next short period of years is the fuel which is firing an intense level of competition for Nvidia in the cloud space.

Greater Risk Of Reversal

To date, the company has enjoyed a rocketing rise in share price since August 2015. At this mature stage of the upturn, professional traders and portfolio managers are looking for an exit, not a new entry. This is because the more mature a trend becomes, the greater the risk of a reversal.

Currently trading with a P/E ratio of 55, and a forward P/E of 47, Nvidia ranks as a very expensive stock. Add to that fact the risk of a mature trend now manifesting a significant pullback or reversal at this late stage, and Nvidia is certainly not a buy. The indications are that it is a developing short, with the present reference level for historical support set around $139.00.

Conclusion

Over coming weeks and months, Nvidia should be observed from the standpoint of selecting a low risk short entry as factors across an overly high stock valuation, greatly increasing competition, market evolution away from Nvidia's domain-general processing, disruptive technology, and the increasingly greater risk of a reversal in a mature uptrend, set the scene for a downturn in stock price.

