Amgen: A Dividend Powerhouse Despite A Maturing Portfolio

By S.Mitra, MBA (ISB)

Amgen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMGN) announced its dividend for the third quarter of the year, continuing the longstanding trend which makes this stock an interesting candidate for long term investment. A lot is written on Amgen’s drug portfolio, but what is less covered is that Amgen is one of the most attractive dividend stocks in the market with a solid yield at 2.64 percent. Combined with capital gain of over 19 percent this year so far, Amgen has both short term and long term potential. Amgen is especially lucrative for investors who are looking to build an income portfolio as the company has maintained its regular dividend payment since 2011. Apart from regularity, dividend payments have also shown steady growth in monetary terms as well. The dividend payment capacity of a company is inextricably related to its operating performance and Amgen seems right on track.

Amgen received some recent positive news as the USFDA gave priority review status to the company’s request to add heart safety data to the label of its Repatha injection. The company may now get to hear about the FDA decision about the issue by December 2. Adding heart safety data is a big deal. Earlier in March, Amgen reported the results from its FOURIER study which proved the efficacy of Repatha in reducing the likelihood of major cardiovascular events by controlling low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). It concluded that the combination of Repatha and optimized statin therapy resulted in statistically significant 20 percent reduction in the occurrence of these events. Repatha led to 27 percent reduction in the risk of heart attack, 21 percent reduction in the risk of stroke and 22 percent reduction in the risk of coronary revascularization.

The results are significant due to a variety of reasons. The principal implication of these outcomes is for high risk patients. However, the company is not allowed to add this data to its label until it receives the FDA’s approval. This injectable drug is currently used for the purpose of managing hypercholesterolemia. However, a positive decision from the FDA regarding the CV safety data will significantly widen the addressable market for the drug. So far, Repatha has shown largely positive performance in the market since its approval nearly two years ago. For its second quarter of the year, the company reported its global Repatha revenue at $83 million, up from $27 million it had earned in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, showing a 200 percent jump. However, those numbers are nothing compared to its potential assuming it gets the FDA nod to add the CV data.

Since its approval in 2015, the company has consistently worked on expanding the indication label for the drug. In 2016, Amgen reported positive results for its GLAGOV study which evaluated the effect of Repatha on coronary artery disease. The study met its primary and secondary end points. With the latest findings, the drug now has the potential to become an important component of the company’s product portfolio. The US alone has nearly 11 million people suffering from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and/or familial hypercholesterolemia with uncontrolled levels of LDL-C over 70 mg/dL, despite using statins or other cholesterol-lowering therapies. The company may now look to address this market of high risk patients with the upcoming FDA decision.

Amgen also recently reported its second quarter results, beating consensus estimates. Its net income for the quarter stood at $3.27 per share while its total global revenue stood at $5.7 billion. The company reported that its EPS increased mainly due to higher operating margins. Amgen also increased its EPS guidance for 2017 to the range of $12.15 and $12.65 on a non-GAAP basis. Additionally, it also revised its revenue guidance to the range of $22.5 billion and $23 billion. While Amgen seems to be in great shape, there are several causes of concern as well. First off, the company is seeing a lull in its growth as its revenue registered a mere 2 percent growth on year over year basis. Its free cash flow for the quarter stood at $2.1 billion, down from $2.5 billion free cash it had generated in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The biggest concern, however, is about the company’s rather limited pipeline which may impact its future prospects adversely. This is especially important as the company’s main revenue generators are now in the maturity stage and show very slow growth rate, with some of them registering decline in revenue. Currently, the company’s main Phase three drug candidates are mostly label expansions. Of the 13 drugs I count in phase 3, only 2 appear to be new drug candidates; the rest are all label expansions of existing drugs. While expanding a label to broaden the market is nothing bad, yet, in order to sustain long term growth, Amgen needs to populate its pipeline with new drug candidates. However, a couple of upcoming FDA decisions for label expansions including the one for Repatha is likely to fuel the stock growth in the near future.

The stock is currently trading near to its 52 weeks high of $184.21 and shows strong momentum. However, the main investment thesis for Amgen stock lies in its attractive dividend yield. With capital growth and steadily increasing regular dividend payment, the stock is an ideal candidate for an income portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.