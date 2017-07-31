U.K. Government Measures Reinforce Tesla's Long-Term Prospects

The recent measures announced by the U.K. to allow only EV sales by 2040 will have short-term as well as long-term benefits for EV (electric vehicle) manufacturers such as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Over the next few years further measures will be brought in to discourage petrol and diesel vehicles. Tesla, with its strong brand image in the U.K., should benefit greatly. A similar process will follow in country after country in Europe.

The UK Government Measures.

The UK Government announced in late July that all petrol and diesel vehicles would be banned from sale as from 2040. This follows a very similar move by France a few weeks earlier. Other countries such as Germany, The Netherlands and Norway have similar legislation on the drawing board. Germany has targeted 1 million EV's on the road by 2020, though this is probably too ambitious. The Netherlands and Norway have targets for all fossil fuel sales for autos to be forbidden by 2025. For Europe a total move toward EVs is an inevitable process.

The only consolation Tesla bears have been trying to make is that 2040 is a long way off. They think Tesla will be out of business by then. This misunderstands the situation. The government will be ratcheting up further measures almost immediately. Those already committed to include £100 million in charging infrastructure and £255 million (US$334 million) to working with local government to set up air quality areas in the most polluted areas. A total of £3 billion (US$3.9 billion) is to be spent on roadside pollution improvement in total.

Other measures are likely to follow quite quickly. These include levies on diesel vehicles in highly polluted areas within two to three years and new diesel car tax increases. There are plans to introduce a scrappge scheme for old vehicles when owners switch to an EV. Car sharing will be promoted. Electric car charging points at service stations will be mandatory. The current threshold of £40,000 (US$52,000) for the relief from road tax is almost certain to be lifted, to the benefit of Tesla. All such measures will lead to a likely rapid increase in EV sales. That is why those who dislike the idea of EV's should not take comfort by the 2040 date.

A total of £900 million (US$1.1 billion) has been committed by the government in the first instance. Air pollution is stated by the government to lead to 40,000 premature deaths a year and £2.7 billion (US$3.5 billion) in lost productivity. So any investment by the government will be rapidly repaid.

As my recent article pointed out, the EU is introducing strict measures Europe-wide for air quality and auto sales. This will have the effect of putting even more weight behind the U.K. Government's actions. The U.K. in fact had little option but to act. They had received a "final warning" from the EU over air pollution and there are various lawsuits against the government on this issue. In total, 81 major roads in 17 towns had been cited as the worst areas.

One interesting impact of the measures will be the large increase in electricity generating capacity the U.K. will need. This is how the Daily Telegraph newspaper in London categorized that:

So this direction on EVs will have substantial knock-on effects for "New Energy" companies such as Tesla in the fields of electricity generation and energy storage.

The UK Auto Industry.

The auto industry reacted without enthusiasm to the government measures. They want the government to bring in more incentives for EVs and help for manufacturers to switch production. Currently, there is a £4,500 (US$5,900) government grant for the purchase of a pure EV. This has been reduced from the original figure of £5,000 (US$6,500). Plug-in hybrids get a grant of £2,500 (US$3,2000).

Industry analysts reckon Ford (NYSE:F) will be worst hit due to its lack of conviction in pursuing EV options. The soon to be all-electric assisted Volvo (OTCMKTS:OTCPK:VOLVY) and BMW are obvious beneficiaries. BMW recently announced it was going ahead with manufacturing an electric Mini in its U.K. plant. Tesla is an obvious beneficiary, especially in a country where range anxiety is quoted as the biggest drawback to consumers choosing an EV.

EV sales have been rising rapidly in the U.K. as per the chart below:

There are 105,000 plug-in vehicles on the road, up from 3,500 in 2013. The best-selling models are the Mitsubishi "Outlander P-HEV," the Renault "Zoe" and the Nissan "Leaf." Additionally there are 4,500 plug-in vans and a range of 55 plug-in models for consumers to choose from. There are 13,000 charging points compared to 8,500 petrol stations. This is a figure which the government will be increasing substantially in the next few years.

However the graph below from the IEA shows how the U.K. has only just begun the process:

The government advice a few years ago was ironically that diesel autos were better than petrol autos. This is now known to have been incorrect. Diesel engines are more efficient than petrol engines and produce less carbon dioxide, but they produce extremely poisonous nitrogen oxides.

As a result there are about 10 million diesel cars on Britain's roads today. That is, a short to medium term market has arisen to replace 10 million autos with EVs or petrol autos. In 2016 diesel sales accounted for 47% of all auto sales in the U.K. Already diesel sales have declined 10% in the U.K. in the first six months of the year. The Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) diesel scandal and now recent allegations of collusion between German auto manufacturers have given diesel an even worse reputation. Various cities around Europe are contemplating implementing bans on diesel autos in their cities.

Tesla in the U.K.

The Model S is the sixth best-selling EV in the U.K. That is despite the fact it costs over £100,000 (US$113,000).

In 2014 the Model S sold 698 units. In 2015 it sold 2087 units. In the first half of 2016 it sold 3,312 units. This is yet another sign that the comments about declining interest internationally in the Model S seem to be incorrect. Sales were in fact previously reduced from their potential due to Tesla's slowness in bringing out right-hand drive models.

The company is expanding its Supercharger network rapidly throughout Europe. The current locations are shown below from Tesla's website:

The talk is that Tesla is currently engaged in a rapid build-up of its Supercharger network in the country.

The Model 3 reportedly had high forward bookings from U.K. customers so this roll-out is crucial. So far Tesla has been rather an exclusive product, popular with companies such as the Gliide chauffeur car service. One of their vehicles is pictured below:

The Model 3 timing with the new U.K. regulations is only likely to boost Model 3 reservations. Tesla has announced though that right-hand drive models are not likely to be shipped until 2019. So Tesla fans will have to wait a while yet. Total auto sales in the U.K. last year were 2.69 million. What are described as "alternatively fuelled vehicles" rose 22.2% but from a small base. There is a large and imminent market there.

"Chargemaster" predicts that there will be 1 million EVs on the U.K.'s roads by 2022. EVs would then represent 10% of all auto sales. So that would mean an annual sales market of about 280,000 EVs per annum in five years time. By 2027 this figure will rise to 30% of sales, or about 840,000 EV sales per annum.

The well-respected "What Car?" magazine rates the Model S as the second best EV to buy in the U.K. Their No. 1 choice is the Renault "Zoe" pictured below:

Obviously though these are two very different choices, and not really direct competitors. Whether the Model 3 will be able to put substantial dents in the market represented by the autos such as the "Zoe" is still an open question. Direct comparisons are not so simple. The basic Renault "Zoe" sells for £18,995 (US$21,500) and the premium model for £25,495 (US$28,900). It has a stated optimum range of 250 miles but admits this actually varies down to 124 miles based on conditions such as temperature and traffic.

The main competition for the Model 3 may come from the BMW 3 series, the Audi A4, and the Jaguar XE. Delivery schedules for these models are uncertain at this time however. A boost for sales may well come for use as a company car. EVs are cheaper to run than petrol or diesel models, and individuals would face lower "Benefit in Kind" tax liabilities. Tesla is offering an attractive four-year warranty for the vehicle and eight-year warranty for the battery components.

In the US the Tesla Model 3 comes in its basic US$35,000 version approved to a 220-mile range by the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency). Its "long range version" has a 310-mile range but a price tag of US$44,000. Tesla will in fact be prioritising the "long range version" in its initial manufacturing. It is not known if this priority will continue into when the right-hand drive version is being manufactured.

Tesla bears have been writing that Tesla will be in trouble because the EV market will become competitive. This is really a meaningless truism. Obviously if all cars become EV's then all auto manufacturers will be making EV's. In fact the company has a starter advantage over most of the big auto companies.

Conclusion.

The EV market in the U.K. is set to grow rapidly. Tesla has a good brand name there. It has the Model 3 to come to market before most of its rivals are up and running. The market size is rising exponentially but will of course be competitive. Other markets in Europe mirror this promise for the company. They illustrate the tremendous revenue potential for Tesla in Europe.