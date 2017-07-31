Gilead's Unique Philanthropic Act Will Pay Off

The company can benefit greatly by tapping into the long-standing relationship it has forged with other countries’ government, advocacy groups, physicians, and patients.

Background

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) is a biopharmaceutical company that has passion in solving the biggest health challenges today through conducting innovative studies and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Founded in 1987, the company is a dominant player in the pharmaceutical industry as they currently market 23 drug products and have hundreds of ongoing and planned clinical studies. Figure 1 shows Gilead’s wide range of investigational drugs including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS), liver diseases such as chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection, and chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection.

(Figure 1 - Source: Corporate’s 2016 Year in Review Report)

A Different Approach – Generosity to Patients

In the company’s 2016 Year in Review, the report states, “Through our partnerships with more than 2,000 organizations worldwide, we are able to help expand disease awareness, address stigma, create and deliver front-line services and care for the most vulnerable members of society in the places that require the greatest support.”



Gilead’s goal is to eradicate the AIDS epidemic though corporate giving programs such as the 2016 HIV Cure Grants Program. This HIV Program was designed to support academic institutions, nonprofit organizations and community groups in raising HIV prevention awareness. Gilead’s noble act appears as if they understand the secret recipe for long term success. For example, curing HIV presents a formidable challenge to the scientific community, and tackling this issue solo may not be a prudent decision.



Another vivid example of the company’s strong partnerships with other organizations can be seen in 2015, when Gilead helped establish the Georgian HCV Elimination Project. Georgia is a small country that is located at the crossroads of Western Asia and Eastern Europe. Surprisingly, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that ~8% of the Georgia population is infected with hepatitis C virus. Gilead demonstrated leadership in the industry by providing free medicines to all infected Georgia citizens and also educating health professionals to improve health system infrastructure. The result of this Project yielded completion of treatment of 26,000 patients! Davit Seergenko, Minister of Labour, Health and Social Affairs for Georgia, says, “Not only would that have a positive impact on the lives of thousands of people across Georgia, but we hope it will also demonstrate what is possible to the rest of the world.”

Gift That Keeps Giving – Generosity to Shareholders

Not only does Gilead care deeply about giving medicines to patients in dire need, but the company almost focuses heavily on returning long term value back to shareholders. According to the Q2 2017 Financials, as of June 30, 2017, Gilead had $36.6 billion of cash, compared to $34.0 billion as of March 31, 2017. The company continues to return capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. According to Nasdaq.com, Gilead began giving dividend of $0.43/share in June 2015. In June 2016, the company upped its dividend to $0.47/share. In March 2017, the company continued to increase the dividend yield to $0.52/share.



As for share repurchases, the company spent $11 billion on stock repurchase in 2016. Figure 2 illustrates the long standing history of Gilead returning value back to shareholders as the company spends its treasure chest of cash on stock repurchase.



(Figure 2 – Gilead continues to repurchase shares spanning over a decade. Data from Morningstar.com)

Story on GILD’s HCV Passion - Why Generosity Works In the Long Run

According to the company’s 2016 Year in Review Report, Gilead provided almost $460 million in cash donations to address unmet needs and lessen the impact of life-threatening diseases faced by communities around the world. Since 2013, Gilead has taken significant action in addressing HCV by introducing four different treatments. This range of options benefits the patients as they have variety to a cure. The company’s vision is truly to eradicate HCV in the future, and they are progressively working to achieve this goal through discussion with physicians, payers and public health.



Specifically, Gilead’s generosity is in placing significant discounts and rebates for their HCV medicines, which is evident in a drop in HCV revenue as of the recent past two years. It appears as if the company believes that the revenue drop is necessary in the short term in order to achieve optimal long term growth. For example, the HCV discounts and rebates assist the company with reaching patients in highest needs and ensuring they have access to available medicines. Moreover, this altruistic behavior is exemplified when Gilead offers lowest pricing in the United States to help war veterans obtain access to an affordable health care system. As well, the company gladly works with other countries’ government, such as Portugal and Mongolia, to broaden access to HCV therapy.



Figure 3 shows Gilead’s operations globally and how the company has ease of access to the most of the major international markets such as Europe and Japan. Overall, the company’s generosity is believed to help build its reputation and brand. In the future, the company can benefit greatly by tapping into the long-standing relationship it has forged with other countries’ government, advocacy groups, physicians, and patients. The advantage on being able to rely on these partnerships will be key when Gilead produces new products as marketing may be easier due to its already robust presence in over 40 countries.

(Figure 3 - Source: Corporate’s 2016 Year in Review Report)



HCV Implication for Gilead – Busy 2017 Year

The company’s strategy of building key relationships throughout the world will be advantageous should they introduce a new drug in the market. Figure 4 shows the 2012-2016 product sales, and only a slight decline from the year 2015 to 2016. This demonstrates how investors may have unfairly judged the company’s small decline in product sale by selling off the stock at a high $120/share (September 2015) down to $65/share (June 2017).



On April 7, 2017, the company released news about the U.S. FDA approving new indications for Harvoni® and Sovaldi® in pediatric patients 12 years and older with HCV. This news highlight the commitment to continually develop HCV products that will cure the patient’s disease.

(Figure 4 - Source: Corporate’s 2016 Year in Review Report)

If Gilead can continue a steady revenue gain in 2017, then the share prices may rebound slightly. Investors question when Gilead will acquire another company so that the company can begin to increase cash flow to its drug pipeline. Although the company has been mum about this topic, investors are clearly impatient, hence the gradual price drop since mid-2015. Figure 5 shows that investors are hopping back into the stock for the second half of 2017 due to better than expected Q2 earnings. Technically, the chart shows that the stock has cleared major resistance of the 50 day moving average, and is now making headways toward the 200 day moving average.

(Figure 5 - Source: StockCharts.com)

Competitive Advantage – Retain Excellent Employees

Gilead has a proven track record of caring deeply about patients, shareholders, and employees. The company’s competitive advantage is that they are able to retain top-talented employees, while also attracting interested workers to join. The employees’ driven passion in helping develop the company’s internal pipeline programs and also pursue other compounds, programs or companies benefits patients worldwide. A specific accolade that speaks volume to Gilead’s care in its employees is the #1 ranking on Business Insider’s list of top companies to work in 2016.



President and Chief Executive Officer John F. Milligan describes why he believes Gilead will continue as a dominant pharmaceutical giant for decades, “our nearly 9,000 employees share a drive to accomplish the same goal to develop and deliver innovative medicines that truly change lives.”



Risk

As discussed in this article, Gilead is in a unique position where the company is acting generously up front as this may be an advantage long term. However, the risk with this approach is that there is no guarantee that the company will be able to utilize their key collaborators when a new drug product is introduced. Should failure to maximize value of partnerships come to fruition, then the company may spend greater than anticipated amount of cash to better market their future products.

Although Gilead mentions that they evaluation acquisition opportunities, shareholders are left in the dark with timing of this possibility. Shareholders know very well that the company will need to revitalize its drug pipeline through acquisition of another company. Potential risk with this investment is that investors should not solely invest based on hoping for a buyout of another pharmaceutical company as they may be disappointment should a deal not go through.

Drugs designed by Gilead is to cure HCV. Therefore, when the patients are cured, then the company will expect revenue decline. The risk is that the company’s forecast of HCV revenue may actually decline in the future, causing a drop in the stock price as well.

Conclusion

Overall, Gilead presents an interesting opportunity for long term investors. Fundamentally, the company has key partnerships and already started planting its footprints in over 40 countries worldwide. This can be viewed as a positive for the company as it may help international patients become more familiar with Gilead’s mission and future drug production, yielding ease of market access.

The company’s generosity towards shareholders through yearly increase in dividends and also stock buybacks should be noted. If an investor wants to own Gilead, then buying around the current price of $75/share may offer an exciting chance for long term gains.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article represents my own opinion and is not a substitute for professional investment advice. It does not represent solicitation to buy or sell any security. Investors should do their own research and consult their financial adviser before making any investment.