Value In An Expensive Market: Micron's Cyclical Mispricing

By Garrett Finn and Chris Cheon

Investment Thesis

Micron Technologies (NASDAQ: MU) is a global leader of the memory and storage industry based in Boise, Idaho. It specializes in manufacturing NAND (nonvolatile memory) and DRAM (volatile memory) that garner a wide consumer base, from individuals to graphics chip manufacturers to industrial data centers. Micron’s business structure comprises four business segments (Compute and Network, Storage, Mobile, and Embedded Business Units) each specialized in manufacturing specific types of memory chips and appealing to a narrower market.

Through multiple strategic acquisitions, Micron holds a sizeable market share of 9.6% in the NAND industry and 26.7% in the DRAM market. It operates fabrication facilities globally, and it is the only DRAM manufacturer in the U.S.

Thesis Highlights:

Current demand driving this cycle and strong projected demand growth are being unjustly discounted by the market.

Recent levels of demand from new sources are rewriting the traditional cycle of the semiconductor industry.

Increase in smartphone adoption and industry consolidation were the main drivers of demand during the 2013-2014 up-cycle. DRAM and NAND prices surged until supply grew enough to meet the demand levels, at which point the smartphone market became more saturated. As a result, demand growth tapered off. These primary drivers allowed Micron’s stock price to reach all-time highs. Compared to the demand growth the market is seeing now for memory chips, the 2013-2014 drivers seem almost obsolete.

Looking at the 2017 up-cycle, one industry-wide driver can be accredited to the rising popularity of Big Data. The applications of Big Data are endless, and companies are rushing to collect as much as they can. This driver is essentially limitless, at least in the foreseeable future, as data becomes increasingly valuable and companies continue collecting and storing data. The market and demand for NAND will continue to expand as the SSD market outgrows the HDD market and prices per gigabit decrease due to technological breakthroughs and supply increases.

Another driver for the 2017 up-cycle has been the huge demand increase for computing power, in which DRAM plays an important role. This demand is driven by the perpetual need from computer engineers and scientists for more powerful computing processors. Returning again to the theme of Big Data, powerful computers are needed to handle and analyze the significant amount of data. The rise of AI and its anticipated entrance to mainstream mass market continue to fuel the demand for more processing power. As the gaming market expands in both PC and mobile markets, games continue to become more demanding, giving players the option of paying to optimize gaming quality. With the advent of crypto currencies, more people are now investing in additional computing power as well. Even if the crypto currency market fizzles out, more people have now been exposed to high performance computing and its benefits to their lives, adding more potential customers for what used to be a niche industry.

While other business drivers, such as overall smartphone memory demand and embedded business memory demand (non-mobile), show no signs of slowing down, much of the recent and explosive growth has been driven by the demand for data storage and computing power.

The coming supply increases from competitors should not impact Micron to the extent the market is pricing in.

With demand growing so rapidly, Micron’s competition is building out capacity to supply the demand. SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) gave in-depth guidance on the market during their Q2 earnings call (7/25/17), expecting DRAM demand growth to continue outpacing supply increases, the NAND supply shortage to ease in Q4 2017, and shipments for both increasing significantly in Q3 (10% DRAM, ~25% NAND). Despite strong guidance and record earnings, their stock price fell (alongside Micron’s) due to concerns over SK Hynix’s vow to increase capacity and a broader sell-off in tech.

Source: H ere

This speaks to a more general fear about potential future over capacity. SK Hynix, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Intel (INTC) and Toshiba(TOSBY) are all building out more capacity in primarily the NAND space, though DRAM supply will see a capacity increase as well.

In chronological order, Samsung’s capacity is expected to enter in Q3 2017, Intel’s capacity is expected to enter in Q4 2017, Toshiba’s capacity is expected to enter in Q2 2018, and SK Hynix’s capacity is expected to enter in Q3 2018.

While Micron consistently innovates regarding their NAND technology which allows them to stay competitive, Micron earns much higher margins and more revenue from their DRAM sales. In addition, they have made acquisitions in the DRAM space to help increase capacity, gain proprietary technology, and expand their market share. While other players build out their NAND capacity, Micron stands to lose much less than competition should NAND prices fall faster than demand, which is unlikely to happen at least until the end of 2017. Furthermore, Intel has just forecasted that their NAND segment is expected to be profitable for the full year of 2018 (it currently is operating at a net loss). Obviously, the industry players expect demand to continue growing at tremendous rates for both markets, since they would not be building out the capacity otherwise.

Given that supply should gradually increase over the next 1.5 years, Micron still has at least a few more quarters of “peak cycle earnings” before supply increases begin eroding prices. In addition, it is very possible that even with all the supply increases, prices will not fall by extreme amounts and demand will still be able to carry top line growth forward. In Micron’s case, since DRAM margins are by far the highest and the least in jeopardy due to the supply increases, the company is well positioned looking ahead based on what may happen to both NAND and DRAM average selling prices.

DRAM, NAND price increases slowing

The fundamentals of the current up-cycle are significantly stronger than previous cycles, yet Micron trades significantly below all-time highs and at a forward PE of 4.7x.

Micron is reaching all-time highs for revenues, margins and earnings. While over the last year and a half the stock has had an incredible run, valuation is still very cheap. The stock price is significantly off all-time highs reached in 2014, and earnings are one quarter away from blowing FY 2014's highs out of the water. Including estimates for Q4 2017, Micron trades at a TTM PE multiple of 6.7x, while at its peak in 2014 Micron traded around a TTM multiple of 11.7x.

The last time Micron had its up-cycle, it had eight earnings quarters during the cyclical upswing, with four of those earnings quarters at significantly high levels. So far, we have had five quarters of earnings in the current up-cycle, with only one at significantly high levels. While cycles should not be judged so geometrically, the fact remains that this cycle has not seen its due in price appreciation or valuation levels. We expect the market to correct this going forward, as a cyclical sell-off in the industry seems far too premature and speculative to be warranted already. The best is yet to come in terms of Micron’s earnings, and the same should be true for the stock price as well.

Risks:

DRAM and NAND ASPs have historically fluctuated with great variance and influenced dependent revenues.

There lies a visible correlation between changes in average selling prices ("ASPs") and changes in the respective revenue. We calculated the correlation between changes in Micron’s quarterly revenues and DRAM ASP quarterly changes. The correlation is 0.852 for the six quarters between 2016 and 2017. A strong correlation may prove to be risk of uncertainty as sudden drops in ASPs can negatively affect net sales.

Our response:

As mentioned before, we expect high and diversified demand driven by Big Data, AI and crypto currency mining to continue increasing in the foreseeable future, as industry supply attempts to catch up. Until that happens, NAND and DRAM prices should remain high, and could even increase. Although we found a strong correlation between the trends in DRAM ASP and DRAM revenue, the relationship between the NAND counterparts seems relatively weak (correlation of 0.33).

China wants to enter the market.

China’s Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd., a state-owned firm that has spent $24 billion to build the country’s first advanced memory-chip factories, has also tried to buy U.S. semiconductor firms in 2015 and 2016. Washington shot those bids down, but there are clear political and economic tensions between U.S. and China.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the “U.S. views China as its biggest semiconductor challenge since Japan in the late 1980s.” China consumes 58.5% of the global $354 billion semiconductor sales in 2015 (PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP), giving it the power to discriminate against overseas suppliers.

China's Next Target: U.S. Microchip Hegemony

China has been placing overvalued bids to acquire semiconductor companies, including Micron, spooking Washington and the entire industry. After the bid to acquire Micron failed, Unigroup hired Charles Kau, the former head of Micron’s Taiwan joint-venture, and other experts from the island.

Micron says the FBI has begun investigating whether the Micron employees in Taiwan who went to other firms, including Unigroup, have taken Micron technology with them.

Our response:

The U.S. and other countries, including Germany, South Korea, Taiwan and Japan, have approved policies or taken affirmative action to prevent Chinese semiconductor acquisitions. We believe the U.S. government will take the appropriate course of action to block Chinese disruption of the industry, at least in the near future. Chinese entrance may be inevitable should margins continue on their current path, but it is unlikely that any impact will be made to Micron’s competitive edge in the next five years.

Conclusion:

Downturns in the memory industry are brutal which is why investors have been so quick to sell Micron. While investors are presented with risks, any selling now is coming from intense speculation many quarters in the future. Guidance has been positive across the board, and with the demand drivers as strong as they are now, the entire memory market cycle may be rewritten long term. More importantly, the fundamentals are significantly stronger now than in 2014, yet the stock price is off all-time highs. This is a rare buying opportunity for investors as weak hands are getting shaken out and Micron prepares for its next leg upwards. If you are looking for value in an expensive market, Micron the stock to own.