Model 3: Revising My Projections

Friday's corny Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3 event to anti-sell the Model 3 failed miserably as enthusiasm for Model 3 remains high. At least that's what the reviews show: MotorTrend called it the most important vehicle of the century, and added: "yes, the hyperbole is necessary." Bloomberg declared that driving Tesla’s Model 3 changes everything. My favorite one though was from BMWBlog: "you’d think the Model 3 is going to cure cancer with how excited fans are about it."

I feel bad for BMW.

What did we learn?

If you have a position in Tesla, whether long or short, and you haven't watched Friday's event... I don't know what to tell you. If you were too busy partying or reading your favorite book, I'll summarize it for ya in one sentence: Tesla cares about its bottom line, and this is positive for long-term shareholders.

I said in my recent article, Model 3 Event: What I Will Be Watching, that Model 3 would be an important component of Tesla's projected results for the foreseeable future, and deemed its Average Selling Price ("ASP") to be the most important detail that would come out of the event. I explained that:

If we assume that demand for Model 3 is likely to exceed the number of units Tesla can supply through 2018, the ASP then becomes an important factor for the revenue projection. In the most recent earnings call, management guided to an ASP of $42,000, but I expect the actual ASP to be slightly higher as I believe management is underestimating option uptake (especially enhanced autopilot and full self-driving options) and customers' preference for longer range (i.e. bigger and more expensive battery).

(I don't like to say "I told you so," but... HA! Who are we kidding, people love to say "I told you so." And I bet the people who like it the most are the people who preface it with, "I don't like to say, 'I told you so.'" Yea, ok.)

What's Model 3's ASP?

Who knows. Even Tesla won't know for a few quarters, but here's the simple logical way I think about it: Model S' ASP is ~$100k and its base price varies around ~$68k-$70k, so let's say its ASP is ~50% above base price. Keep in mind, however, that Model S primarily targets the niche luxury sedan market where option uptake is more than it is in the mass market.

On the other hand, Tesla's ever-improving autopilot futures significantly increase the fundamental economic utility of its product by freeing up progressively more time for drivers to do other things. This is why I expect a majority of Model 3 owners to, either at the time of initial purchase or later with an over-the-air software update, opt for the enhanced autopilot ($6,000 after delivery) and full self-driving (additional $4,000 after delivery) features. This is an important consideration when estimating Model 3's ASP.

The second major consideration is recognizing that customers prefer longer range. As happened with Model S, more than estimated percentage of potential Model 3 customers may opt for the long-range battery, which comes at an additional cost of $9,000. I estimate that the split between the base model and long-range options will approximate 50:50, but readers should note that this is a very rough initial estimate that is subject to change as more data and management guidance become available. Readers should also note that Tesla has prioritized the production of cars with long-range batteries in 2H17, which leads to a higher ASP estimate for 2H17 than in 2018.

Putting these two primary considerations together, I estimate that Model 3's ASP will approximate ~$55,000 in 2H17 and ~$47,000 in 2018.

Update on production plan

Another topic I highlighted in my last Tesla article was the company's Model 3 production plan. Tesla did not specifically update its previous guidance of 30 Model 3 cars produced in July, 100 in August, 1,500 in September, and 20,000 in December, but it provided the following graph. Let's look at the graph again, and I will give you with my take on it below.

The important thing to note here is that Tesla will very slowly ramp its Model 3 production as it works through production automation kinks in August and September, followed by an exponential ramp in October, followed by a linear rise in November, and finally followed by a logarithmic increase up to 5,000 units per week in December. This is important as we think through our unit sales assumptions for the coming quarters, but also as we think through production ramps for future products including the Tesla Semi and Model Y.

Revised Projection

The primary change to my financial projection is the higher Model 3 ASP for 2H17, which also means slightly higher than the abysmal gross margins I had previously assumed for 3Q17 and 4Q17.

As a reminder, I had originally used the following assumptions:

37,000 Model 3 units sales in 2017, ramping up to 5,000 per week in early 1Q18, and 10,000 per week by 4Q18.

Negative 5%, 0%, 10%, 15% and 20% for 3Q17, 4Q17, 1Q18, 2Q18, and 2H18, respectively.

I included a high-level overview of assumptions in my article, When Will Tesla Join The S&P 500?, and detailed projections and discussion by each product and service are provided to Tesla Forum subscribers.

After Friday's event, I kept my unit sales assumptions for 2H17 and 1H18 as they were, because Model 3 will likely be sold out through 1H18 regardless of the higher ASP, and slightly lowered my unit sales assumptions for 2H18 as the higher ASP may discourage some reservation holders from ordering the Model 3 unless the company shows further progress with its autopilot feature by then. On the other hand, however, I revised my gross margin assumptions upward as follows:

Negative 5%, 5%, 15%, 20% and 22% for 3Q17, 4Q17, 1Q18, 2Q18, and 2H18, respectively.

The following graphs present my revised revenue and profit projections:

Source: Author's detailed projections

In summary, my revenue projection for the next four quarters has slightly increased primarily due to the revised ASP assumption, but decreased in 2H18 due to the lower unit sales assumptions for 3Q18 and 4Q18, partially offset by the higher ASP assumption. My net income projection for 2018 improved slightly from approximately $900 million to $1.0 billion primarily due to the higher Model 3 gross margin assumptions, partially offset by lower unit sales assumptions for 2H18.

Bottom Line

If there's one thing I took from Friday's event, it's that Tesla cares about its bottom line, and this is positive for long-term shareholders. The share price may be very volatile this week, as Tesla reports earnings on Wednesday and in 2H17 as investors will closely be watching the speed and profitability of the Model 3 production ramp. As a long-term shareholder, however, I continue to keep my eye on the longer term prospects of the company rather than any potential volatility in the stock price in the coming weeks and months.

