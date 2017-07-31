I Just Learned Wells Fargo Did It To Me Again

The insurance issue comes on the heels of $520 million fines and litigation incurred last year when fake customer accounts were discovered.

A report out of Bloomberg entitled “Wells Fargo Does It Again, This Time With Unwanted Auto Insurance” was illuminating because I was a victim of this unethical practice of unwanted auto insurance 18 months ago. Details of my dilemma are detailed below and point out that Wells Fargo (WFC) openly knew what it was doing. But it comes on the heel of a fraudulently opened credit card, which is still showing up on my credit report, and which I didn’t receive any reimbursement.

But back to the insurance issue. Two years ago, I switch insurance on two vehicles I had a Wells Fargo loan with from Selective to Liberty Mutual. As is the law, Liberty Mutual informed Wells Fargo that they were my new carrier. Shortly afterward, I got notice from Wells they are insuring me with their own partner insurance company. I immediately contacted Liberty Mutual and they then notified Wells that they had coverage.

Then in March 2016, Wells sent me a letter that that I was three months late in my payments, which had been set up for automatic withdrawals from my checking account. Wells said they stopped the automatic payments because I didn’t have insurance on the vehicles and I was being covered by their partner company. I complained about discontinuing my automatic payments but they said it was in the letter they sent. It was embedded in a page of verbiage and not very noticeable. The onus was on me, because I never checked my bank statements that the money was not being deducted and because I didn’t read the notification!

For the third time, Liberty Mutual intervened, but now I was three months late and incurred late charges. I was told by Wells Fargo that they were not going to charge me for the six months of their insurance covering my vehicles, but I don’t know if they tacked it on the back of my loan. I’ll leave it to the class action lawyers to determine. As I paid $600/month insurance (two sons under 25) to Liberty Mutual, and Wells Fargo’s insurance company was charging much more (sadly I didn’t save the notices), I could have potentially a lot of money sitting in their coffers.

The Bloomberg article noted that as many as 800,000 customers were impacted and 25,000 people lost their vehicles over these tactics. I pay $800 per month for my two vehicles so all of a sudden I owed $2,400.

An article in CNN Money reported that

“Wells Fargo promised to pay $64 million in cash refunds to customers, on top of $16 million in account adjustments. That works out to an average of just $140 for each of the 570,000 customers impacted. Wells Fargo plans to start sending refund checks and letters to customers in August. “

I’m waiting for that letter. But I’m also waiting for announcement of large fines imposed on the company. After the fake accounts issue became public in September 2016, Wells Fargo paid $185 million in fines to regulators, according to the Bloomberg article.

“The lender initially blamed low-level staff for the infractions and fired more than 5,300 employees over five years to curtail the practice. That backfired as workers came forward to say they faced intense pressure to meet unrealistic quotas. It’s ended up costing the bank at least $520 million in fines, remediation, consultants and civil litigation.”

The Bloomberg article was published Friday July 28 at 3:38pm, and the CNN Money article at 1:22pm. The stock closed down $1.41 on the day. I suspect that once investors read the headlines with their coffee on Saturday morning, the stock will open significantly lower Monday morning July 31. Back in 2016, Wells Fargo stock dropped from $50.80 on August 31 to $43.75 on October 4.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.