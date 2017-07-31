Make Lemonade Out Of Lemons: Sell Nabors Industries Short

For aggressive investors looking for a shorting opportunity, Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) is a great pick for capital appreciation. A fundamental analysis reveals that the company is unfortunately struggling which is indicated by YoY top and bottom-line losses, a hemorrhaging balance sheet, and EPS figures that are not meeting analysts' expectations.

Fundamental Analysis

Income Statement

NBR has posted YoY top- and bottom-line losses since 2014 and is the worst performer among its peers and competition in the Energy Equipment and Services subsector in terms of profit. Although the energy sector as a whole has struggled and prices have not recovered since the mid 2014 peak, NBR has been very inconsistent with EPS figures. Their Q1 actual earnings of -$.49 fell well short of the expected -$.36.

(Source: Original Image - Data from Yahoo Finance)

(Source: Original Image - Data from Yahoo Finance)

Balance Sheet

(Source: Original Image - Data from Yahoo Finance)

Valuation, Competition, and Macroeconomics

Further indicative of their financial struggles is their PEG Ratio of -.84 and P/E of -17.51. These figures being negative mean not only is the company currently losing money but they are not expected to grow in the foreseeable future, either. NBR has also crossed the lower bound analyst price target of $8 and is currently trading at $7.88 per share at the time of this writing. Technical analysis suggests taking your profits off the table at $5.53 per share which presents an upside of almost 30% Sentiment for energy sector as a whole isn't very positive as lower oil prices have hurt the profits of players in the energy sector. The supply and demand issue is a headwind to the energy sector.

The Dividend

While the company has a paid a consistent and growing dividend that is currently yielding an above average 3.05%, the issue is that NBR isn't profitable and is paying the dividends from dwindling savings as seen in their Balance Sheet. It is a common tactic for companies to buy investor confidence by paying dividends even when they're in financial straits. The dividend is fool's gold.

Risks and Conclusion

Given the uncertain outlook for the energy sector and high beta, this short idea is most suited for aggressive investors that have an investing horizon of one to two years. Although the company is floundering, a rally in the energy sector can help investors who are long NBR. One thing to take into consideration is that if a dividend is declared during the holding period of selling the stock short, you are responsible for paying back those dividends to broker that the shares were borrowed from.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.