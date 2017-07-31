AMD: Investors' Dilemma, Gamers' Pride

AMD (AMD) has announced the specifications and pricing of its much-awaited Radeon RX Vega high-end graphics cards for gamers. The cards haven’t been launched yet. But we can expect that it will come to the market sometime in August. This is good news for AMD users.

However, what does it imply for the stock? How the stock is expected to react, and what investors should do if the stock reacts irrationally? Irrational exuberance could lift the stock upwards. Let’s evaluate how to capitalize on any opportunities for the long haul.

Image Source: AMD Video

Competition with Nvidia: Performance vs. Price

AMD will launch two versions of the card, RX Vega 64 (with 64 compute units) and RX Vega 56 (with 56 compute units). In terms of price, some variants of the cards are a bit cheaper compared to Nvidia’s (NVDA) similar cards. RX Vega 64 is expected to compete with Nvidia’s $499 GeForce GTX 1080. RX Vega 64 will come up in two variants, liquid cooled and air cooled. The standard air cooled version will cost $499, i.e., no cost advantage compared to GTX 1080. RX Vega 56 will cost $399 and compete with Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1070 (GTX 1070 costs $349, cheaper than RX Vega 56). AMD could grab market share from Nvidia almost immediately due to two particular competitive advantages (without any cost advantage).

First, I believe AMD’s clever marketing strategy will result in immediate gain in market share. AMD will offer an attractive combo offer in terms of packs as the marketing strategy. The liquid cooled RX Vega 64 will cost $699, but it will only be available in Aqua Pack. In the pack, customers will get the card plus three freebees, such as (1) Prey 2 and Wolfenstein II games, (2) $100 discount voucher for Ryzen 7 CPU, and (3) $200 discount voucher for Samsung ultra-wide monitor. The same materials will also be offered with RX Vega 64 (Black Pack) and RX Vega 56 (Red Pack), but customers have to spend just $100 extra to avail this lucrative offer.

Second, all the RX Vega cards will have HBM2 memory with significant performance boost. However, Nvidia’s GTX 1080 has GDDR5X memory and GTX 1070 has GDDR5 memory. In terms of memory, AMD will have a clear competitive advantage over Nvidia. Bringing AI (artificial intelligence) level parallelism to gamers is really exciting. As of now, Nvidia doesn’t offer HBM2 memory for gamers. Even Nvidia’s $1,200 Pascal-based GTX Titan X offers GDDR5X memory.

Investors’ Angle

In both the cases of the competitive advantages mentioned above, it would be very difficult to resist oneself as a gamer to buy the RX Vega cards. Despite that, the stock is expected to rally up to ~$15.50, i.e., its earlier intra-day highs this year. Around this level, the stock would be trading at a trailing 12-month P/S multiple of 3x, which I believe is completely rational. However, if the price jumps higher, I would say irrational exuberance is catching the stock. Let me explain.

AMD’s indebtedness is its toughest enemy with $1.4 billion of debt. AMD has a debt to equity ratio of 3.44 with 77.5% debt and 22.5% equity. Despite being highly innovative in introducing products in both the fields of parallel and sequential processing, the abnormally high debt-load will prevent the company from being profitable in the foreseeable future. Investors should remember that when they buy AMD’s stock from the angle of buying a business, they’re buying AMD’s monstrous debt also.

In addition, Nvidia will also bring HBM2 in gaming. Gaming is a fiercely competitive market, and Nvidia won’t sit idle. Perhaps users will have to wait another year. However, by that time AMD will certainly grab Nvidia’s market share to a significant extent.

In a previous article I said that AMD is another Intel (INTC) in the making. But unless AMD offers a huge amount of shares via a public offering in order to bring the debt to equity ratio to a reasonable level, the upside is capped. Assuming that the scenario already is in place, AMD’s stock is then trading at a far higher P/S multiple (this is certainly hypothetical).

So, my advice to short- to medium-term investors (who already have AMD in their portfolio) would be to book profit near the earlier highs and wait for a correction below $10 to get in again. New investors should wait for such a correction as well. I would say AMD is an interesting company with a highly efficient management team. AMD also is an emerging player in AI, the hottest sector of today. So don't forget AMD.

Conclusion

AMD is perhaps the most interesting as well as intriguing story of today. While it’s almost impossible to ignore its remarkable turnaround, at the same time it would be unwise to ignore its debt load. Only real "long-term investors" in the true sense of the term should hold the stock.