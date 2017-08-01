'High Income DIY Portfolios' Launched - Exclusive Research From Financially Free Investor

To make the offer even more valuable, I will be providing a 25% discount rate for an annual subscription for the month of August 2017 (from $240 to $180).

For perspective, I have published several articles on SA on these portfolios (since 2014).

When combined with our Passive DGI Core portfolio (published as free content on SA), I believe they offer SWAN characteristics.

The new service will focus on two high-income portfolios, each with unique goals. They include 8% Income Portfolio and 6% Income Risk-Adjusted Portfolio.

(Editors' Note: This article is meant as an introduction for High Income DIY Portfolios, a new Marketplace service by Financially Free Investor).

I am formally launching my Seeking Alpha Marketplace Service called "High Income DIY Portfolios." Put simply, this new service will just be an extension of the work I already do and write about on Seeking Alpha. Besides the free content that I publish here, I will be providing real-time access to my model portfolios, real-time buy/sell alerts (mostly during the first week of every month), and general guidance on portfolio management and asset allocation. Subscribers will also get access to my Portfolio-Trackers with a great many features and flexibility to make their own changes. I believe in putting my money where my mouth is! So, I am invested in similar portfolios. However, for the sake of flexibility and privacy, I publish the model portfolios.

Who Will Find This Service Useful?

These portfolios are aimed at "Do It Yourself" type of investors who are not satisfied with ETFs or mutual funds and who generally like to have some control over their investments.

We feel this service will be of great value to income seeking investors including retirees (or nearing retirement) since the primary goal here is high income with low risk. This service will also be a nice fit for folks who may have just started in the investment world and simply want to learn more about investment techniques, portfolio management, and asset allocation.

However, we would like to point out that these two portfolios are not complete without a “core” portfolio. We suggest an allocation model similar to the one below:

Note: We also publish a Core DGI model portfolio on Seeking Alpha (as free content), known as “The Passive DGI Core Portfolio.”

Our two high-income portfolios when combined with a core DGI portfolio, in my opinion, would offer the characteristics of a SWAN (Sleep Well At Night) portfolio. However, what may be good for me may not be good for someone else. Ultimately, only you can decide what is best for you and your personal situation.

Why Now?

In recent weeks and months, I have been asked by some of my readers and followers if I offer a service where they could have access to these portfolios and buy/sell decisions in real time. So, I have been toying with the idea.

I decided to offer the premium service covering the two high-income portfolios, as I believe we will be able to provide a lot of value to subscribers, who may like to develop similar models.

8% Income Portfolio

6% Income Risk-Adjusted Portfolio.

In addition, the subscribers could also benefit from my “core” portfolio (The Passive DGI Core portfolio), which I regularly write about here on Seeking Alpha. I did not include the core portfolio as part of the service since it is more of a ‘buy and hold’ long-term portfolio and it does very little trading.

I definitely look forward to sharing my work with a community of like-minded investors.

8% Income Portfolio:

I published my first article on this portfolio in October of 2014. This series has been very popular and well received by the readers. This portfolio has been pretty successful in terms of its goals as well as compared to a balanced portfolio. It has returned in excess of 12% on a yearly basis since inception on deployed funds, including dividends. It provides roughly 8.5% dividend/distribution income on cost.

Links:

6% Income Risk-Adjusted Portfolio:

This portfolio was developed with a view that markets are cyclical and inevitably there are booms and busts, from time to time. How should an investor (who is nearing retirement or already in retirement) protect his/her capital and not have to face very large swings, the kind we saw in 2008-2009 crisis. At the same time, we wanted a portfolio that grows the capital and was simple and easy to implement. This portfolio attempts to fulfill all of these objectives.

Unlike the "8% Income Portfolio," here, income goals are more modest, and the main focus is on income with risk-management. The portfolio rotates among six securities (including two treasury funds to hedge against the market-risk) that also provides regular income and market comparable returns. This portfolio requires active management on a monthly basis, but can also be implemented using quarterly rotation basis (less trading) with slightly inferior results.

In our back-testing results since 2005, this portfolio has returned a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.4% compared to 7.9% of S&P 500. In the 2008-2009 recession, this portfolio had a maximum drawdown of 15.3% compared to over 50% for S&P 500.

Links:

A Comparative Look:

What Will the Subscriber Get From The Premium Service?

Subscribers will get instant access to the portfolios. Subscribers will have the flexibility to go at their own pace. They can choose any one of the portfolios or both, depending on their needs, goals, and risk-tolerance.

Helpful guides on “how to get started” with each of the two portfolios. Access/alerts on monthly buy/sell. The subscribers will have the flexibility to choose trading frequency - monthly, bi-monthly or quarterly.

A copy of the FFI’s designed Real-time Portfolio Tracker for each portfolio using Google Sheets. The trackers provide powerful features, including auto-update of prices, dividends, etc., several charts, easy order-entry, dividend and income tracking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ).

General guidance on portfolio and risk management and asset allocation techniques.

Chat room – post your question in the chat room, and we will try to answer as soon as possible on most days.

For Readers Who May Care About My Background:

I have been investing in financial stocks for well over 20 years. I have made mistakes big and small and have learned from them. I believe in diversification not only in different company stocks but also the type of asset-classes that I am invested in. I am a big fan of regular income stream, irrespective of the fact if I need it today or not. Passive income is what makes you financially free.

I was fortunate to have a successful career in Engineering and Information Technology. However, at the age of 56 last year, I took an early retirement to pursue other interests, namely investments, financial writing, and real-estate.

Special Offer:

As a special offer to jump-start my new service, I am offering a 25% discount on the annual subscription, for the first month, for the first 50 subscribers (this is a discounted price of $180 annually instead of a regular price of $240). If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to me via a direct message.

Thanks for reading, and I hope to connect with you soon.

Cheers and Financially-Free Investing,

FFI.

Disclaimer:

The author is an individual investor and not a financial advisor. The intent of this article (or any other article or material appearing as part of the "High Income DIY Portfolios" service) is not to provide any personal financial advice or any recommendations to buy or sell any securities. Please always do your due diligence before making any investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.