Who Is Behind The Curtain?

A troubling disconnect continues to exist within a particularly important segment of capital markets. Perhaps it will amount to nothing in the end. But then again, it's hard to dismiss such an issue when it has existed in such a profound way for so many years.

Like Magic

So what is this disconnect in capital markets? Simple. The U.S. stock market (DIA) as measured by the S&P 500 Index (SPY) has more than tripled since bottom in March 2009. Yet over the same exact time period, nearly -$1 trillion in net money flows have gushed out of U.S. stock mutual funds. Historically, such mutual fund money flow data would move with a meaningfully positive correlation to U.S. stock prices over time. But since March 2009, they have moved with meaningfully negative correlation. Notable to say the least.

OK. So a lot of money has been flowing out of U.S. stock mutual funds at the same time that they have tripled in value. I know my immediate response to this issue would be the following – this money is flowing out of mutual funds and into increasingly popular exchange traded funds (ETFs). The fact that there are now more ETFs than there are individual stocks trading on the U.S. exchanges surely highlights how significant these instruments have become in today’s investment marketplace.

While this explanation sounds perfectly reasonable on the surface, it still does not explain what’s taking place here. Consider what has taken place since the start of 2015 according to the Investment Company Institute (ICI), which is a time where ETFs and passive investing have really picked up a head of steam. Over this time period, the S&P 500 Index has increased by nearly one quarter. Over this same time period, roughly -$500 billion has flowed out of U.S. stock mutual funds. But at the same time, only +$313 billion has flowed into U.S. stock ETFs. Put simply, the net flows are still negative. In fact, they are not only negative, they are negative to the tune of -$187 billion. Yet U.S. stock prices in aggregate have increased by nearly +25% at a time when demand by U.S. retail and institutional investors has fallen on net. Go figure?

So what accounts for this increase in stock prices over the past eight years at a time when retail and institutional investors have been consistently selling? The primary driver has been companies that have been buying back their own stock. Returning to our example above, U.S. corporations have repurchased on net more than $2 trillion of their own stock since the start of 2015.

What does this tell us? That without companies using their cash flow to distribute wealth back to their shareholders in the form of share repurchases over the past eight years, it is very possible that stock prices could actually be flat to lower versus where they were in March 2009, all else held equal. This is a troubling thought.

But why? Can we not simply continue to look to companies to be on the buying end to support the higher share prices that retail and institutional investors have been steadfast in selling their ownership stakes throughout the post crisis period?

Perhaps. After all, companies are showing little to no sign of slowing down the current pace of buybacks that accelerated from the 2009 lows to 2013 and have remained fairly steady ever since. Perhaps they will just keep buying and today’s bull market will eventually grow to become the longest in history. Maybe they will even keep buying long enough for retail and institutional investors to become finally convinced after so many years that the time has come to rotate back into equities.

Maybe, but some obstacles continue to stand in the way of this outcome continuing forever.

To begin, a primary factor that enabled companies to engage in the magnitude of buyback activity during the post crisis period and particularly since 2013 has not been because of record earnings or operating cash flow. In fact, these readings have been largely stagnant over the past six years. Instead, corporations have been using the low cost of debt capital thanks to historically low interest rates from the U.S. Federal Reserve to borrow money to buyback shares and pay out dividends. While it would have been nice if corporations had used this money for capital expenditure purchases instead over this time extended period, such a practice is certainly not unreasonable either from a corporate finance perspective. But with interest rates now steadily on the rise from the U.S. Federal Reserve, continuing such buyback activity at the same rate may not be as attractive going forward as it was in the past.

Corporations are also increasingly running up against another important obstacle in this regard. Prior to the financial crisis, the U.S. corporate debt to capital ratio moved consistently for some time in the 20% to 30% range. But in the post crisis period, corporations leaned on this option aggressively. As a result, the U.S. corporate debt to capital ratio has steadily risen to the 40% range in recent years. Put more simply, corporations have much less financial flexibility to make engage in such activities like borrowing money to buy back shares and pay out dividends worthwhile than in the past. And if current trends continue, corporations will eventually start to hit limits in their ability to continue such activity further into the future. This will be particularly true if interest rates end up rising faster than expected and/or corporate earnings do not increase as strongly as forecast. And if we end up falling into recession, then potentially watch out below.

All of this puts stock investors at risk in a way that many may not be fully aware. Yes, stock prices have risen throughout the post crisis period. And they continue to rise today. But they are rising not primarily because another retail or institutional buyer is enthusiastically waiting on the other side of the trade to pay more than what you paid for the right to own your shares. Instead, stock prices are primarily if not almost exclusively rising because corporations are using their available cash that they either generated through operations or borrowed to buy back their own shares. And if for some reason in the future this buyer either backs away from further purchases either by choice or necessity, exactly who will fill this massive void on the other side of the trade remains to be seen.

Other Asset Classes, Other Curtains

All of this brings back into focus the importance of asset class diversification. For while the soaring U.S. stock market has been almost exclusively buyback dependent, not so for many other asset classes.

Consider developed (EFA) and emerging (EEM) stock markets that have experienced +$340 billion in combined net inflows into ETFs (+$230 billion) and mutual funds (+$110 billion) to support their solid double-digit price gains since the start of 2015 according to the ICI.

Or consider taxable bond funds (BND), which have experienced +$381 billion in combined net inflows into ETFs (+$202 billion) and mutual funds (+$179 billion) since the start of 2015 according to the ICI.

These are two circumstances where major asset classes beyond the U.S. stock market are steadily rising in their own right with gains that are being supported by healthier money flow patterns coming in from every day retail and institutional investors instead of almost exclusively from corporations that are now leveraged beyond their historical norms. If nothing else, incorporating asset class diversification such as this will provide a degree of protection for your stock portfolio in the event that corporations are forced to finally stand down from continued buyback activity in the future.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.