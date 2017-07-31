Integrated Oil And Gas: Exxon Mobil Vs. Chevron

The integrated oil industry is going through a rough patch at this time due to the many changes, both internal and external to the industry, that are forcing transformation. Shale oil and gas has become the focus of E&P (exploration and production) energy companies in the U.S. due to short lead times and declining costs. Alternative energy sources are being built that are constricting demand, especially in developed countries. Conservation efforts, technologies and other initiatives that have arisen due to climate change concerns are also contributing to reduction in energy usage in developing countries.

Exxon Mobil by the numbers

This analysis is an exercise in determining how Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) are currently positioned, and how well each has held up during the last recession as well as the wild fluctuations in energy prices over the past 10 years. The future is likely to be more of the same, in terms of energy price volatility, and future growth of these stocks will depend more on each company's ability to evolve with the trends than upon the underlying growth of energy demand. Demand prospects are to be covered in greater detail in the series referred to in the introduction. For these reasons I feel that is more important to focus on the ability of a company in this sector to continue raising its dividend for the foreseeable future than to concern ourselves with its stock appreciation potential.

That said, we will now look at the past 10 years of data in order to give us a glimpse of what to expect going forward. To do so, I will use charts with brief interpretations and then a side-by-side comparison of ratios to ascertain which company, if either, I would consider investing in and at what price. For disclosure purposes, all of the charts in this next section were created by Mark Bern, CFA using data from oldschoolvalue.com.

This first chart shows how dramatically revenue has gyrated depending upon the movements of the prices of oil and gas (natural gas in its many forms). The trend has been down (on an annual basis) since the peak in 2011 but I expect that to improve this year to at least flat or even a little higher in 2017. Revenue will continue to fluctuate with the commodity prices of oil and gas. It is how much profit and cash flow the company can generate from those revenues that really matters over the longer term.

That brings us to the next chart (below) showing annual earnings and percent change. Notice I do not use EPS (earnings per share) because it can be influenced by share buybacks and share issuances. As we will see later, XOM has been buying back shares over the last 10 years but that could change if the industry were to be hit with another major shock that lasted more than a year. In this industry it is difficult top predict short-term events that can have major influences on prices.

Obviously, earnings took a hit during the financial crisis but then rebounded as the global economy began growing again. It was not until the last two years when the combined impacts of Saudi Arabia flooding the market with crude oil and the expansion of U.S. production from shale created a glut in supply and took the price of oil down dramatically in a sustained fashion that the full impact of oversupply materialized fully in the bottom line. XOM is adjusted to the new realities of the global energy markets but such efforts take time. It is like trying to turn an aircraft carrier quickly -- the results do not become apparent for some time after the adjustments have been made.

The next charts tells two competing stories: the first is that the dividend continues to rise each year without exception, while the second is that the rate of increase is declining. As we will learn later in the series mentioned in the introduction, unless energy companies can adequately adjust to the trends of the future, it will be hard to return to the days of higher annual dividend increases. That might seem alarming to those looking for appreciation, but for those focused on investing for a sustainable, long-term rising income stream it is less disheartening since the yield is already well above average for stocks in general.

The compound annual increase in dividend has been nine percent over the last 10 years. I do not expect to see that level of increases for some time into the future. The more likely rate of annual increase to expect over the next five years would be more in line with the most recent 3.5 percent increase. We will consider the sustainable and rising aspects when we get to the charts on cash flows.

And here we are. The following chart compares FCF (free cash flow) to dividends paid and amounts used in the XOM stock buyback program. Fortunately, management has been consistently reducing the amount of cash used in its buyback program since 2012, but FCF has rarely covered the cost associated with dividends and buybacks. So, we may ask ourselves, where is the money coming from to fund these outlays if not from free cash flow? There are two answers to that question.

First, as we will see in the slide following this one, is that the company has been borrowing more heavily recently. The second answer is that there is free cash flow and there is free cash flow. In other words, cash can be made available from other sources besides debt and share issuance. Generally, these other sources should be included in the calculation of FCF, but for some reason it is not showing up in the financial reports from XOM. A closer look at the cash flow statement show that XOM has sold nearly $35 billion in assets since 2008. That, along with the debt more than compensates for the difference.

As you can see from the slide below XOM was able to balance its cash outflow and inflow while also paying down $1.7 billion of outstanding debt in the most recent quarter. So, things may not be as bad as some would like us to believe.

The above slide is from the XOM Q2 2017 earnings presentation.

This next chart looks at the annual change in debt (new issues less matured). The last four years have included significant increases but the total, relative to assets, is still not alarming. Thus, the company retains a credit rating of AA+, the same as treasury debt issued by the U.S. government. I included this chart to help identify where from which the shortfall in FCF is coming.

This next chart simply shows us the outstanding debt levels at each year end and the most recent quarter. I should note here that FCF has risen in the last quarter and for the TTM (trailing 12 months) period to $5.3 billion and $11 billion, respectively. The point being that cash flow is improving due to improving margins in the refining segment and the higher average price of oil relative to much of 2016. Of course, pricing remains volatile and could deteriorate quickly; or it could improve.

Finally, I include this last chart to show the trend in shares outstanding and the trend. I expect that the leveling off of the slope to continue for several years as I do not think buying back shares would be the best use of capital.

In all, it seems as if XOM has been able to manage the company in the current low-price environment for crude. With the price of oil weakening once again it is fortuitous for the company that margins at refineries (crack spread) are improving to offset some of the losses in E&P revenue.

I will provide more thoughts about what my expectations are for XOM five years out in the conclusion section.

Chevron by the numbers

Once again, the trend in revenues has been falling since the peak in 2011 and the percentages are very similar. Revenue growth projections will likely remain muted for the foreseeable future. There will probably be some dramatic swings but the overall trend will not be as exciting, in my humble opinion. Slower growth, more in line with demand, would be a prudent expectation.

The trend in CVX earnings has been far worse than that for XOM but are improving in the current year. Better cost controls and greater stability in the price of oil should help get CVX back into the black. But it may be that earnings of $20 billion per year will be a thing of the past rather than the future.

The next chart shows us that the dividend has continued to rise but that the rate of annual increase has fallen to only a fraction of one percent. I am convinced that management will try its best continue to raise the dividend but I am less than convinced that it will be able to do so on a sustained basis year after year. We will see why shortly.

Negative FCF for four years in a row is not what I like to see. I expect a bad year from time to time in this sector because it is just the nature of the beast. Neither 2011 nor 2015 were the norm for CVX but unless improvements come soon (which is likely but probably not to the extent necessary) those annual dividend increases may be in jeopardy. It is my opinion that CVX is not managing its assets and cash flows as prudently as needed.

The company has been using debt to fill the shortfall of cash from operations. That cannot go on indefinitely but continues to be the case so far in 2017. Conditions could improve somewhat in the second half of the year but not enough to turn the tide, in my opinion.

The next charts is included merely to show the actually debt levels at each year end. If management can reverse the trend I may reconsider my assessment, but to date I have concerns about the company's ability to maintain its dividend, let alone continue to increase it.

The likelihood of continued share buybacks is very low in my opinion as there just is not enough cash to sustain further purchases in the near term.

Taken as a whole, the picture painted by CVX seems to me to elicit less confidence in management's ability to navigate the difficult environment for which the energy sector is heading. Change is rarely fun, but companies must adopt to flourish and I am not fully confident that CVX will be able to manage the full range of adaptation required of it as well as XOM.

Side-by-side Comparison

XOM CVX Compound annual Revenue growth rate -6.2 percent -7.2 percent Compound annual Earnings growth rate -16.7 percent -166.8 percent Compound annual Dividend growth rate 9.0 percent 7.4 percent Compound annual FCF growth rate -18.3 percent -195.1 percent Current Dividend Yield 3.84 percent 4.18 percent Current P/E (ttm) 33.32 66.97 Debt to Equity 28 percent 32 percent Total Debt to Total Assets 14.2 percent 17.8 percent Price to Sales 1.46 1.65 Price to Book 1.92 1.33 Price to FCF 30.9 -713.9 Cash as a percent of Revenue 2.11 percent 5.89 percent

Revenue growth rates for both over the last 10 years is pretty sad but a little worse for CVX. The growth rate of earnings over the same period is an eye-opener. As one would expect, both post negative numbers but CVX had not stemmed the tide as of 2016 year-end. Neither company is likely to continue raising dividends at the rates of the last 10 years. FCF growth has been negative at both, also as expected, but the situation appears far more dire at CVX than XOM. Of course, the P/E ratios are high with oil prices stranded at relatively low levels but 67 times earnings, even for a quality company, when future earnings growth prospects are muted at best seems extremely generous to me.

The debt/equity ratio is reasonable for companies of this size and within this industry, but it is growing and needs to be monitored (as are the credit rating agencies with both companies on a negative credit watch). Price/sales ratios would be reasonable if the growth prospects were better. XOM's price/book value is a bit high for my liking at this point but neither is too high relative to the broader markets, or the industry. Price to FCF sets off another alarm bell for me on CVX. Neither company has as much cash on hand to make an investor very comfortable, considering the environment.

Both stocks are likely to be volatile going forward, at least until one or the other (or both) finds the best path to achieve more consistent growth from a better mix of assets. Even then the volatility will persists, albeit perhaps within a less dramatic range, due to the inevitable fluctuations in prices of oil and gas.

It is my contention that the "safer" of the two appears to XOM since it appears to be more capable of covering and raising its dividend than CVX.

What does Friedrich tell us?

It should be noted that the Friedrich algorithm focuses on the stock appreciation prospect of a company and is totally agnostic toward dividends. Thus, capital intensive sectors such as energy do not score well. But we can still learn something from the data files about consistency and free cash flows.

XOM was never rated above a four (out of six) in the last 10 years. At the end of 2008 the price of its stock was just under $80 and at the end of 2016 it was just over $80. The dividends have been nice for buy-and-hold income seeking investors and at least losses (or drawdowns) would have been relatively mild. FROIC (free cash flow return on invested capital) has been too low for consideration since 2013.

By that I mean that, even though XOM was and is a quality company, there were better places to invest. The Friedrich Cash Machine (which is how much FCF is generated from each dollar of revenue) has ranged mostly between three and eight percent since the financial crisis. This indicates that the company has relatively narrow margins and is dependent upon volume increases to boost profit. In a slow growth environment that much of the company's operations will face for some time this is not very promising. Investors will need to be happy with the dividend and should not be too optimistic about capital gains piling up in the future.

CVX has generated a negative FROIC in five of the last 10 years. That is not a good sign. The Friedrich Cash Machine is also more volatile than XOM reading negative from 2013 through 2016. This is also reason for concern. Of course, revenue growth has also been negative in six of the years shown and that is definitely not a good sign. Capital expenditures as a percentage of cash flow (CAPFLOW) is decidedly higher than for XOM which partially explains the lower FCF. The algorithm began warning in 2012, well ahead of the real problems.

Readers may be wondering why in some years that Friedrich show an estimated value (Main Street Price) as zero. The reason is that the algorithm uses FCF as an integral factor in calculating the value of a company and when FCF turns negative it just spits out a zero. The assets, of course, have value but the business is not growing and generating a sufficient return on invested capital to be considered for investment.

In addition to our Friedrich algorithm, I rely on a tool that I found to be very useful in verifying our work. The Forensic Accounting Stock Tracker (FAST Model) helps identify companies that may be resorting to more financial tricks to make analyst estimates. The model helps pinpoint where management might be aggressive with revenue recognition, cash flows, the balance sheet, and also takes into account valuation and other metrics. Here is an example of the FAST Models results for XOM and CVX:

Source: forensicstocks.com

The scorecards tell us that these companies are not accounting manipulators. I am not in agreement with the verdict of "strong cash flow," especially on CVX, but these are great companies with management and valuable assets that will continue to produce revenue for decades to come. I just expect the profitability to be more constrained in the future than has been the case in the past.

Source: forensicstocks.com

Conclusion

Since revenues, earnings and the stock price can swing wildly with the underlying energy commodity prices it is advisable to wait until the environment seems to be at its worst before initiating a position or adding to an existing one. If the price of oil deteriorates to below $35 again, which it possibly may at some point in the next few years, these behemoths hold valuable assets that will be make them bargains. Until then I will remain on the sidelines looking for more potential in the total return category.

While the dividend yields are tempting, especially for retired folks, there are better investment opportunities that should be considered. Having said that, if I were a trader (which I am not) I might to consider a position in XOM only when the stock price falls below $65; if I were investing primarily for a stable, rising income I would consider XOM when the stock falls below $70; if I were investing for total return as a buy-and-hold investor (reinvesting the dividends) I would want the price to fall below $60 before considering an investment. Please understand that I am a value investor and very conservative in my approach to investing. I would rather hold cash and wait for a bargain to come to me than chase risky assets at valuations I consider to be too high.

In the case of CVX, I would stay away completely because the dividend does not appear safe to me. A dividend cut, should it happen, could take the stock price down significantly.

Both of these stock held up better than the S&P 500 Index during the financial crisis and both rebounded to new highs much faster, as well. I would expect XOM to hold up again during the next recessionary cycle but I fear CVX may not fair as well. Nor do I expect either to rebound as much either because of the dependency on oil and gas prices, which I expect to remain more limited to the upside over the next five years. I could be wrong, but that is what my analysis of the future in energy pricing tells me.

As for my own account I will look elsewhere for a better value, greater upside potential and less stress.

