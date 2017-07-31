Exxon Mobil: This Could Get Ugly

However, the company still generated enough cash flow from operations to self fund its capex and nearly all of the dividends.

Exxon Mobil (XOM), the world’s largest listed oil and gas producer, is a cash flow machine. Even in a weak oil price environment, the company has managed to self-fund its entire capital and exploratory expenditure as well as most of its dividends. But I believe that with persistent weakness in energy prices, there is a real chance that Exxon Mobil might face a cash flow deficit in 2H17. In this case, the stock might underperform.

Exxon Mobil has recently released its second-quarter results that have disappointed investors. Earnings at the company’s upstream, or exploration and production, division surged from just $294 million a year earlier to $1.18 billion due to improvement in realized prices for oil and natural gas in the US and international markets. Profits at the company’s downstream, or refining and marketing, segment also surged 68% to $1.4 billion, driven by improvement in refining margins and higher volumes. Profits at the chemical division dropped by 19% to $985 million due to the planned maintenance work, lower volumes and decrease in margins. Overall, Exxon Mobil’s profits almost doubled from $1.7 billion, or $0.41 per share, to $3.35 billion, or $0.78 per share.

However, Exxon Mobil failed to meet analysts’ consensus estimate who were expecting a profit of $0.84 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. That’s in contrast to virtually all of its peers – Chevron (CVX), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Total SA (TOT) and Statoil ASA (STO) – who have topped Wall Street’s expectations. Moreover, Exxon Mobil’s oil equivalent production fell slightly from 3.96 million boe per day a year earlier to 3.92 million boe per day. The company is lagging behind some of its peers, such as Chevron, who have delivered strong production growth. It was also disappointing to see that Exxon Mobil continues to lose money in the US. For 2Q17, the company’s US upstream business posted a loss of $183 million, even though it has increased its focus on the Permian Basin, which is the lowest cost shale oil play, and received a lot of support from the 70.1% increase in realized natural gas prices to 2.96 per thousand cf (Exxon Mobil is the nation’s largest natural gas producer).

Exxon Mobil, however, did generate strong levels of cash flows. The company reported $6.9 billion of cash flow from operations for 2Q17, which easily covered $4.17 billion of capital and exploratory expenditures, leading to $2.73 billion of free cash flows. The company spent $3.3 billion on dividends, which means that its free cash flows covered more than 80% of the dividends and lead to a small cash flow deficit of $569 million.

Exxon Mobil was able to self-fund its operations as well as most of its dividends from internally generated cash flows, even in a sub$50 a barrel oil price environment, which sounds great. However, a closer look reveals that this wasn’t driven by a strong operational performance or extraordinary levels of cash flow from operations. In fact, the operating cash flows have come under pressure recently. Following weakness in oil prices from almost $52 per barrel in 1Q17 to $48 a barrel in 2Q17, the company’s operating cash flows fell 17% in the corresponding period. Rather, the strong levels of free cash flows can be attributed to the fact that Exxon Mobil has kept a tight lid on spending levels. In 2Q17, the company’s capital and exploratory expenditure clocked in at just $4.17 billion.

Remember, Exxon Mobil has planned to spend $22 billion as capital expenditure in 2017, which translates into a quarterly and half-yearly outlay of $5.5 billion and $11 billion respectively. But Exxon Mobil has been under-spending. So far, in the first six months of this year, the company has spent around $8 billion as capital and exploratory expenditure, or just 37% of the annual budget. That has helped the company in generating strong levels of free cash flows. However, this doesn’t mean that Exxon Mobil will continue to under spend. Rather, the management has reiterated their annual guidance in the latest conference call, which implies that the spending levels will climb significantly in the second half of the year.

Investors should expect a rise in capital and exploratory expenditure to a quarterly average of a little less than $7 billion or $13.9 billion for the six months. In other words, the spending in the second half will climb by almost 72% from the first half. In order to continue generating strong levels of free cash flows, Exxon Mobil will have to make a commensurate increase in operating cash flows in the second half. But in the current environment when oil is finding it too difficult to even break the $50 a barrel barrier, the possibility of meaningful growth in operating cash flows seems highly unlikely. Rather, if oil stays weak, then the company’s cash flows could continue to decline.

Moving forward, if the company’s operating cash flows drop by just 5%, then it will be unable to cover its capital spending as well as dividends (as shown in the table above). In this case, the company may report negative free cash flows in 3Q17 and 4Q17. After accounting for roughly $3.2 billion of dividends, the quarterly deficit could balloon to $3.9 billion by 4Q17. The company will rely on asset sales or additional borrowings to bridge the funding gap.

Exxon Mobil has underperformed this year. The company’s shares have tumbled almost 12% on a year to date basis, which makes it one of the worst performing oil and gas major. I believe the stock could continue to underperform on the back of weak cash flows.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the "Follow" link at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own shares of funds that may hold a long position in XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B.