Tesla: More Bad News On Wednesday?

It's that time again folks!

Here comes that quarterly tap dance between Tesla's (TSLA) management team and a group of probing analysts, determined to weed out facts from the raw numbers. Others like myself, too low on the totem pole to be invited, will be listening in to the call hoping one of the analysts asks the questions we would pose to management.

We could very well be listening to a defensive Elon Musk and team as they attempt to explain how Tesla managed to lose over $400 million (my guess) in a single quarter, which would be the largest quarterly loss in their short history. They just set a loss record last quarter at $397 million.

The Income Statement

We already know that revenues will be down since Tesla delivered just over 3,000 fewer vehicles in Q2 versus Q1 17. My revenue estimate number is $2.38 billion. We know last quarter was just under $2.7 billion but during Q2 discounts were already growing and in April Tesla dropped prices by $5,000 on all 75 kWh Model S cars retroactively for any units still in inventory. So that translates to $270 million for the 3,000 units and $32 million for the reduction in prices in the units sold.

But what I will be watching will be the ratio of COGS, SG&A and R&D components. Over the past year these items keep rising regardless of revenues. That problem could get magnified in Q2. Here is a chart of the past three years that reflects this growth, and the resulting net loss. Q1 was a record loss of $397 million. This number will be an even larger loss (exclusive of ZEV credit sales).

The spike upward in Q3 16 revenue was the introduction of volume sales for the Model X. With the kinks worked out, sales took off and Tesla had its first profitable quarter in three years. But when sales leveled off the next quarter these other three expenses did not. They continued rising and Tesla fell back into negative territory once again in Q4. In Q1 17 despite record revenues, these three expenses rose yet again, and added together exceeded total revenues. It handed Tesla its worst quarterly performance since going public. Wednesday's report should be more of the same.

The simple fact is Tesla wears three very expensive and capital intensive hats. They want to be the manufacturer, energy provider and the dealer. While they are doing well at the first, the second, the Super Charger network, is a drain on cash, and they stink at the third. Dealers today would struggle to stay afloat without service and used car sales revenues. The majority of Tesla vehicles on the road today are still under warranty. Service revenue is still in its infancy. Used car sales are practically non existent. Tesla is not marketing off brand used cars as actual dealers normally would. They only market used Tesla vehicles. They are using wholesalers or auctions to dispose of non Tesla trade-in cars, passing up the profits these cars would otherwise generate by being sold to retail buyers.

One reason is Tesla has no gasoline engine (ICE) mechanics. Tesla technicians are trained to work on Teslas. So no one is certified to inspect and safety check a Cadillac, BMW or Audi trade-in order to be sold by a Tesla location. Even if they did, delivery centers (where these units are stored until shipment) have no sales people to greet customers, take test drives, market, or sell these cars. None of these cars can be sold to the public. They are strictly wholesaled off. (Source: Two Tesla employees including a service manager who wished to remain anonymous.)

I will cover the wasteful used car processing system Tesla has built in more depth in an upcoming article. For now, it is clear Tesla is laser focused on one thing: Selling new Tesla vehicles over the internet.

Inventory

As I wrote in a recent article (here) inventory control can make or break most dealers. Tie up too much cash in slow moving inventory and you will quickly find yourself unable to meet payroll expenses.

Tesla's Finished Goods Inventory (FGI) has been climbing, tying up over $1.1 billion in capital. Other publications have taken notice of the issue. Shortly after my story ran, Forbes ran an article (here) trying to clarify just how many unsold Teslas are sitting in China. While denying the number was 6,000, Tesla did not answer the question of actually how many cars are sitting unsold. Is it 5,997?

Several analysts and writers have put the global unsold vehicle count at 14,500 to 16,000-plus. But because the Tesla website does not reflect every vehicle available for sale around the world, we are left with just the numbers to analyze. Look at the next chart.

The bottom four line items are the breakouts Tesla provides in their inventory reporting. The main number I have been watching is the Finished Goods Inventory. According to Tesla's financial notes:

Finished goods inventory included vehicles in transit to fulfill customer orders, new vehicles available for immediate sale at our retail and service center locations, pre-owned Tesla vehicles and energy storage products."

Last quarter the vehicles in transit declined significantly from Q4 16. We already know they declined again in Q2. But FGI continues to rise. Even if we take off $142 million for energy storage products (a ridiculously high number) that still leaves $1 billion in FGI. Since this number is at cost, not retail, and includes new and used inventory, at a generous $60,000 average per unit that again confirms over 16,000 vehicles in inventory around the world. That is a number equal to 21% of the total vehicles sold in 2016 or a 76 day supply.

Another way to look at the inventory figure is as a percentage of revenues. In Q1 Tesla had inventory equivalent to 81% of revenues. That is a lot of working capital "out of service." It is cash, sitting gathering dust. In contrast let's look at Ford (NYSE:F) and GM (NYSE:GM).

They are incredibly similar in their percentages: 30% for GM and 27% for Ford. Why the huge disparity between these three manufacturers? The dozens of factories operated by Ford and GM surely dwarf Tesla's raw materials and work-in-process.

So that leaves the major difference to the finished goods, or better stated "cars on the ground." Tesla is at a huge disadvantage because they own all the cars on display at the showrooms, available for test drives, and the service loaners. Last CC they announced they were boosting service loaners by at least 1,000 units of expensive top of the line P100D units. That is a lot of committed cash. Those cars will need to be paid for while they are still in Tesla's hands.

The second difference as I see it is Ford and GM adjust production to maintain a constant inventory level while Tesla's inventory continues to rise. I believe Tesla is unwilling to admit it is now demand constrained, and refuses to dial back production to match deliveries. There is no need to still be operating the Model S and X lines at full speed. In Q2 alone, they built 4,800 more units then were delivered or in transit.

Thursday, I did my second visit in a week to the local Delivery Center. Several more new Model S units arrived in the last couple of days. One is a customer order built this month. The other five are inventory units that were built in April. April was three months ago. Where have these cars been hiding? I photographed one of the window stickers and noticed a few interesting items.

First, you can clearly see the car was built in April. It arrived here by truck. Now I hauled a couple of boats across the country from South Florida to Dana Point and Santa Barbara, CA. Each trip took about five days, not three months.

Second, look at the base price. As mentioned above, Tesla lowered the 75D models by $5,000 on April 17, 2017. So these cars were built before that date. Adjusted pricing would lower the cost of this unit by $11,500. Mark the windshields, or do something to alert buyers. There is the $5,000 for the base model, $1,500 for the glass roof that is now standard, and $5,000 for the Enhanced Pilot that could be removed. Let the customer make the choice on that option at time of purchase. The software does not exist yet anyway for either Enhanced or the FSD option. Let customers buy it when it can be downloaded and used. Bottom line is a window sticker of $84,500 would be much more appealing to a buyer than $96,000. Once again this unit, like many sitting at the delivery center, is not listed for sale on Tesla.com or EV-CPO.com.

Interest Expenses

This brings us to the last item I will be watching on Wednesday. Interest expense at Tesla has been climbing. You can't keep borrowing more and more money and expect interest expenses to remain level. This last chart shows the expense growth. That number is accurate. Nearly $100 million a quarter is going to interest expense and that number is skyrocketing upward.

Converting some of that excess inventory into cash by selling those cars could easily help reduce this huge and growing expense. The only other way to decrease this expense is to pay back debt, but that is something Tesla lacks the cash flow to do. So for the foreseeable future this expense will continue to climb.

Last Minute Update

I wrote this article on Saturday morning before this Model 3 news made the headlines. Musk spoke to reporters ahead of the event so it was not heard by those watching the webcast. So I have jumped back in to add this hot item. Tesla will not comment other than to say Musk indeed made the remark.

Tesla has taken in more than 500,000 deposits at $1,000 a piece, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk told reporters ahead of the (hand-over) event." (source: Yahoo Finance)

The quote has been confirmed by several other media outlets. But in his usual word-smithing style Musk left a major piece of information out. While 500,000 reservations may have come in, he did not answer how many have cancelled? What is the actual count as of now? Some in the press have interpreted this to mean there are 500,000 reservations now, which is not what Musk said. For months, the press and analysts alike have tried to pry out that answer to no avail. Reservation holders are complaining of long wait times to receive their refunds on cancelled reservations. Why should this be such a problem? I'm sure this number will be discussed on the conference call.

Only Barrons.com has raised the red flag on Musk's statement on Friday. Tesla since then will only confirm that Musk did make the statement, but will not comment further. Why? Hopefully one brave analyst will dig for an answer on Wednesday's conference call. One thing is very clear, that a large part of the current share valuation is based on that reservation count.

Conclusion

Tesla has some unresolved issues that need a great deal of work and refinement. It should be an interesting 60-90 minutes of tap dancing and question dodging. Maybe more so than normal. We will see. Once they release the numbers after the close we will all have a better idea of how the call will go. I have a couple of articles in work to analyze the results and commentary after the call.

So get ready to pop some popcorn, turn up the volume on your computer, take a seat in your favorite chair, and enjoy this audio performance. I know I will.

If you are long this stock, I would highly recommend buying some put option protection, or moving to the sidelines for the next few months. Everything that could move this stock higher has been baked into the current share price. My personal opinion is this stock moves downward through the end of the year. Last night's reveal did nothing to change that opinion. It actually increased my pessimism.

Author's Note: Thank you for reading. If this article made you happy, sad, angry, provoked deep thought, or left you scratching your head about the subject company, please scroll up and click the "Follow" button next to my name. This will ensure you receive my future Tesla articles. Together we will do a deeper dive into Tesla, Inc.