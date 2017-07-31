Suncor: Better Days Ahead

The ability to upgrade to SCO and Diesel adds a material amount to the company cash flow even when the oil sands operations are not profitable.

The lack of fires made the quarterly comparison easy. But the latest quarter had more challenges than usual anyway.

Suncor Energy (SU) just had a traditionally rough second quarter. There was a turnaround that took longer than expected (click on Q2 2017 results) and some challenges that incurred more downtime than expected. The only thing that made this quarter look good was the comparison to the effect of the fires in the same quarter of 2016. Slightly higher commodity pricing also helped out quite a bit also.

(Note: All amounts in the images below are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.)

Source: Suncor Energy Q2 2017 Report to Shareholders

As usual, the company made no money on the oil sands (click on the Q2 2017 report) division, but it received the bulk of the cash flow. The refining and marketing as well as the offshore marketing provided the bulk of the earnings prior to a foreign exchange gain. The second quarter is usually time for repairs and maintenance to the oil sands projects so usually the second quarter is the weakest of the year. Oil sands actually show a small profit for the six months. But in the current commodity price environment they are just not all that profitable. Last year's fires made sure that profits were not a consideration. Management has responded to this by implementing measures to decrease production costs.

However, the acquisition last year of Canadian Oil Sands raised average costs until that new asset is operating inline with the rest of the Suncor projects. Later this year a new project will start up.

Source: Suncor Energy - July 26, 2017, Q2 Investor Information

First production will be starting on this major project by the end (click on Q2 investor presentation slides) of the year. But those startup costs will initially inhibit profitability until operations are properly adjusted for maximum efficiency. One of the reasons that the oil sands division cash flows so generously is shown above. The company will spend C$80,000 BPD on this project up front before there is any production. So there is a lot of depreciation that will shield the cash flows before there is any profits to report.

The amount shown above for the upfront cost is several times what a shale company such as EOG Resources (EOG) would spend. But the Suncor project has a much longer lifespan with a far slower decline rate. Still, the production costs are pretty high even after spending that initial upfront money. But management has some ways to increase cash flow to help the division when commodity prices are very low.

Source: Suncor Energy Q2 2017 Report to Shareholders

Management upgrades the initial production to SCO and diesel (click on the Q2 2017 report). As shown above, that raises the average price considerably above what many competitors receive for similar production. If all the company could do was sell its Bitumen production, then the price realization is about C$27 lower than the upgraded production.

Athabasca Oil (OTCPK:ATHOF) and Baytex Energy (BTE) are of examples of companies with similar products that do not upgrade. Athabasca operates some nearby operations that it just purchased from Statoil (STO) that are very similar to the oil sands and syncrude operations of Suncor. Baytex Energy produces heavy oil. Both have far tighter margins than Suncor because of the inability to upgrade the product. As shown above, selling bitumen does not generate a generous enough margin. The previous slide showed Suncor investing at least C$ 80,000 BPD. Then there had better be one heck of a margin to adequately recoup that capital.

The upgrading helps tremendously. But as shown above, Suncor still does not show that much profits from the production of the oil sands. In the past, sky high oil prices were needed for profitability. Now continuing operational improvements are beginning to change that.

Syncrude is currently a huge drag during the second quarter. Canadian Oil Sands had higher operating costs and the assets appear to need extra maintenance. The continuing efficiency moves will improve the Canadian Oil Sands acquisition over time. The new project startup will be a drag well into the next fiscal year. So that is three years of insufficient oil sands profits. Fortunately, the offshore production profits and the refining profits pick up where oil sands leaves off. This company has the potential to be adequately profitable even with the profit drag from the oil sands division.

Source: Suncor Energy Q2 2017 Report to Shareholders

This company has some of the best refining margins (click on the Q2 2017 report) in the industry. The reason is shown below.

Source: Suncor Energy - July 26, 2017, Q2 Investor Information

Management coordinates production in the various divisions (click on the Q2 investor presentation slides) to keep them running a few extra percentage points more than the rest of the industry. The refining utilization is shown above. That utilization percentage plays a part in the profits shown in the upper left hand corner of the slide.

Plus the refineries can handle the company production which gives management another chance to upgrade the products sent to the refinery. So even though the production costs are fairly high for bitumen and syncrude, management has several ways to offset that initial production cost disadvantage.

Source: Suncor Energy Q2 2017 Report to Shareholders

The lowest cost production (click on the 2017 Q2 report) in the company is the division shown above. The margins are tremendous and the result of the production is very desirable. Plus this production is also relatively long lived. Management has noted that a few projects will begin production at the end of the year to grow this division some.

Summary

Suncor Energy had a second quarter that was a little more challenging than usual. Nonetheless, the Canadian Oil Sands acquisition is slowly being integrated and a major project is nearly completion. Both of these issues will prevent sufficient oil sands profitability in the near term. Both of these projects should lead to a very significant long term jump in cash flow and profitability.

Most likely the company will need to increase its upgrading capacity and refining capacity in the future to accommodate all the new production. That could lead to more synergies and further profit boosts. The oil sands cash flow gives the company plenty of money to spend on expansion projects. So management should be able to maximize profits without significantly leveraging the balance sheet.

The company estimates that the current cash flow breakeven including the current dividend is near WTI $37. Oil prices are projected to stay well above that. Suncor Energy has always had a very strong balance sheet. Long term debt has been deliberately kept low. In fact management has used the current environment to pay down the debt incurred last year when an acquisition was made and commodity pricing was lower.

Lately the stock trades somewhere around 9 times the trailing twelve months cash flow. That cash flow is going to grow significantly. Traditionally Suncor works on costs and efficiency when commodity prices are relatively high. This company acquires companies or projects when commodity prices are low (like last year's first quarter acquisition of Canadian Oil Sands). Management has plenty of improvements to accomplish now. But the balance sheet is strong enough to handle whatever comes along. So this well-managed company is worth consideration as a long-term holding for most investors.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.