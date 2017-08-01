Could FTC Approve Walgreens/Rite Aid Without A Second Request?

Third time is a charm, and for the third time, the FTC is reviewing a potential Walgreens (WBA) and Rite Aid (RAD) tie-up. After pulling the previous deal for the complete purchase of Rite Aid on June 29th, Walgreens and Rite announced a new transaction where Walgreens would purchase approximately half the company as an asset purchase rather than a stock sale. While the FTC has started a new review on the new transaction, it is unlikely to take nearly as long as the previous review. In fact, there is a good chance the review clears in the initial 30-day review. Don't just take my word for it. Why do you think Walgreens wanted the 60-day exclusivity? That gives it more than enough time to file and clear the FTC during the initial 30-day waiting period.

Why do I believe it could clear without a second request? For starters, the FTC is not starting a review completely from scratch. The FTC had spent nearly 20 months conducting a thorough review of a complete Walgreens/Rite Aid tie-up. Twenty months where it gathered any information it deemed necessary to make a decision on whether the deal was anti-competitive. After 20 months, there is going to be limited information left for the FTC to seek in a new second request. Do you really think it will ask for all the documents again? Even if it does, Walgreens and Rite Aid simply have the files previously prepared to submit on the first day.

Additionally, look at the composition of the FTC. Typically, the board makes up of five members appointed by the President and confirmed by Congress. Obama left office with two vacancies putting the board at two democrats and one republican. One of the democrats quickly left after Trump took office, leaving the current unworkable 1-1 board. What’s the big deal? This makeup balked at the past transaction, but things get very interesting September 26th for Democratic Commissioner Terrell McSweeny’s term expires September 25th. Now, the expiration of her term does not necessarily mean Terrell will leave immediately, and it is not uncommon for a commissioner to stay longer until a successor is appointed. Chairwoman Edith Ramirez stayed over a year after her term expired, but she was a democrat under a democrat president. President Trump may not be so open to keeping her in a position where she is not entitled. Without new appointments (Trump has already gone six months with appointing anyone to the vacant spots), the FTC will be completely neutered at only one member. There will not be enough members to vote or stop any mergers.

Finally, there was a chance the FTC was going to approve the previous transaction. We don’t know why Walgreens and Rite Aid decided to pull the deal. Was it truly that the deal would not be approved? And if so, what was the reason for blocking the transaction? Those are questions for which we will never know the answer. We do know the FTC even went so far as to deny blocking the merger. If the FTC was fine with Walgreens/Rite Aid tie but bulked at Fred's (FRED) buying the divested stores, then the new deal should be fine. If it thought the overlap increased too much of a concentration at Walgreens, the smaller store purchase should largely correct that situation. In any situation, the smaller purchase without a divestiture should make it harder for the FTC to block the transaction.

Timing wise, we don’t know exactly when Walgreens and Rite Aid filed with the FTC to review the new asset purchase. It took two weeks for them to file for the original merger agreement. Assuming it took them two weeks to file for the new asset purchase, the 30-day clock started July 13th, and we should find out by the middle of August or roughly 45 days out of the 60-day exclusivity Walgreens demanded.

If the deal clears, my past article (here) argued for a much higher valuation before the details of the remaining stores was announced (Rite Aid Pro-Forma). I would still stand with my past valuation, though there could be some upside if you factor the higher EBITDA of the remaining stores or if Rite Aid management can cut no longer necessary corporate overhead. Personally, I would start with the CEO.

