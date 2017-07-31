Energy Transfer Partners: Time To Buy?

Energy Transfer Partners is trading at an attractive yield of ~10.5%. The 2.8% distribution increase for the second quarter brings it close to the targeted low double-digit growth.

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE: ETP) has been trading sideways for around a month now. The stock hit a 52-week low of $18.31 in June following a string of unfavorable news, including a possible shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline and the presence of diesel fuel near a spill that occurred during Rover pipeline construction.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Dakota Access Pipeline

The Army Corps of Engineers are re-assessing certain environmental impacts of the Dakota Access Pipeline. This review is expected to get over by the end of the year. A U.S. District Judge is currently considering whether to shut-down the pipeline operations in the meantime. The likelihood of operations getting shut-down during the assessment period looks less at the moment. Even when the review gets over by the end of the year, the chances are higher of some kind of fine or additional conditions being imposed, rather than a shut-down of the pipeline.

Overall, this looks like a matter of time and some ongoing litigation, rather than an issue of the pipeline's survival.

Source: ETP

According to a Fox Business report, since June 1 the Dakota Access Pipeline has been moving nearly half of the daily oil production in North Dakota. In the report, the North Dakota Petroleum Council was quoted as saying: "The completion of DAPL marked the first time that North Dakota and this region have enjoyed adequate pipeline capacity." A shutdown likely would cut oil production, increase less-safe rail shipping, increase shipping expenses for companies, harm state tax revenue and impact "untold thousands of royalty owners," they said.

Rover Pipeline

ETP's Rover Pipeline too faces troubles in Ohio and now in West Virginia. New horizontal drilling on the project is halted due to the presence of diesel fuel in a spill that occurred during the construction of the pipeline. These issues have already delayed the expected in-service date of the first phase of the project.

The environmental issues relating to ETP's two of the largest projects has concerned investors, ultimately pulling the stock down.

Attractive yield and growth potential

However, I think this presents a buying opportunity. Energy Transfer Partners is expected to benefit from new projects coming in-service in 2017 and 2018. These will support the company's target of near-term distribution increases in double digits. The 2.8% distribution increase for the second quarter is in-line with its target.

The majority of ETP's upcoming projects are backed by long-term, fee-based contracts which ensure cash flow stability and improved distribution coverage. ETP fully covered its distributions for the first quarter of 2017 with a ratio of 1.13x. ETP's upcoming second quarter earnings, which would be the first earnings after the completion of merger with Sunoco Logistics, may act as a catalyst for the stock.

Energy Transfer Partners expects proforma EBITDA for 2017 to be $6.6 billion, a 17% increase compared to 2016. The partnership expects 14% and 9% EBITDA growth in 2018 and 2019, respectively, according to its merger proxy. Notably, the calculation assumes crude oil prices of $50, $55, and $60 per barrel for 2017, 2018, and 2019, respectively. These look slightly aggressive now in light of the latest U.S. Energy Information Administration forecasts of annual average WTI crude oil spot price of $49/barrel in 2017 and $50/barrel in 2018. However, with ETP's current yield and coverage, the stock looks attractive even if it does not increase distributions if oil prices remain difficult. Though this looks like a very conservative stance. Reasonably, I would probably expect a slower distribution growth than the low double-digit that the company expects.

ETP's attractive yield along with its expected future cash flows and coverage makes it a buy. Though both commodity price and environmental issues relating to its upcoming projects remain a concern for the company as well as investors, it looks well-positioned for future long-term growth. Its reduced leverage after merger with Sunoco Logistics further strengthens its position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.