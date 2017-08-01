General Electric: Immelt's Surprise Farewell Gift To Investors

In the following piece we divulge what we see as the one major positive catalyst Jeff Immelt has provided concerned dividend growth and income investors.

It has been a long and bumpy ride with Immelt at the helm. Even so, we believe Immelt has provided investors with one noteworthy parting gift.

What Happened?

Today, July 31, 2017 marks Jeff Immelt’s last day as CEO of General Electric (NYSE: GE). Immelt wrote a parting blog post to General Electric employees. In the post Immelt stated the following regarding the new CEO John Flannery:

“Today is my last day as CEO of GE. Tomorrow, John Flannery takes charge of the world’s premier digital industrial company. I’ve known John for 20 years. He is a thoughtful, disciplined and inspiring leader. Our teams and customers respect his judgment and his global focus. He is the right person to lead GE into the future.”

I agree with Immelt on this point. My due diligence on John Flannery leads me to believe he is the best selection for the job. Nevertheless, the selection of Flannery for CEO is not the one substantial parting gift from Immelt.

The anatomy of a buying opportunity

Counter-intuitively, Immelt’s greatest gifts to investors was his penchant for over-promising and under-delivering coupled with his innate ability to buy and sell assets at exactly the wrong time. I submit Immelt’s missteps have created one of the most outstanding buying opportunities in the market today. The company has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) over the past 10 years.

Source: scottrade.com

What’s more, the stock is now trading at a steep discount to its peers and the industry.

Source: finviz.com

The stock is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 14.91 which is much lower than the other top five largest companies in the sector; The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) 22.72, 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) 21.17, Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) 17.63, and United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) 16.99.

General Electric’s stock has conservatively 15% upside just to match the lowest of the four others United Technologies at 16.99. On the high end, you are looking at 50% upside to reach The Boeing Company’s forward P/E ratio of 22.72. The Boeing Company has been on a tremendous run as of late. The stock is up 30% for the quarter.

Source: finviz.com

I see the run in Boeing’s stock as a good omen for General Electric’s future capital appreciation prospects. You can also thank Jeff Immelt for driving the dividend yield to a healthy 3.76% at present.

Best-in-class dividend yield

General Electric’s stock has been beaten down so low based on Immelt’s many blunders, the dividend yield has been driven to its highest level in years at 3.76.

Source: finviz.com

In fact, General Electric’s yield is the highest by far of the top five largest industrial goods sector. The yield is at least 50% greater than that of the other top four. Of course this is because the other companies in the top five have tremendously outperformed General Electric over the last five years.

Source: scottrade.com

Nonetheless, with Immelt officially out on August 1st and expectations due to be reset in November by the new CEO, this may be one of the best buying opportunities in the market today. The stock market is trading at all times highs just as geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties have spiked. This may cause some market participants to take profits in their winners and reallocate those proceeds into out-of-favor high yield stocks in companies with solid growth stories. The fact is General Electric’s future growth prospects remain intact.

The big picture

I fully expect emerging markets to be a huge engine of growth due to demand for the company's infrastructure products. Middle class populations across the globe are expected to grow exponentially over the coming years. General Electric's shift toward industrial operations has opened up a plethora of opportunities for the company across the globe servicing the burgeoning demographics' newly minted needs. This should underpin the company's results for some time to come.

Dividend is safe

I have no reservation General Electric will be around to pay dividends for a long time. For example, GE Aviation will be one of the primary drivers for growth on a go forward basis. GE Aviation has about 44,600 employees worldwide at 85 sites (47 in U.S.), including more than 25,000 U.S. employees (16,500 in the U.S. supply chain). The division has an industrial backlog of more than $150 billion, while its joint venture CFM International collectively has a backlog of more than 15,000 jet engines. This helps me sleep very well at night. Furthermore, the company continues to be focused on return of capital to shareholders.

The Bottom Line

The saying goes, "Buy low, sell high." Not the other way around. Times of turmoil in a solid stock like General Electric often present buying opportunities for savvy dividend growth and income investors. This is basically the only time you can buy a solid stock at a discounted price. Contrarians find their best investment opportunities during times of bad news or panic.

Our innate instincts encourage us to depart a sinking ship. This survival tactic impacts the way we invest. Hopefully, you have some dry powder stored away and take advantage. I cannot say for sure of we have reached Templeton's point of maximum pessimism, yet I'd say we were darn close. With the stock currently yielding 3.76% and trading just off its 52 week lows, I say it is time to buy, not sell.

If you are a dividend growth or income investor looking to start a position, now would not be such a bad time. Nevertheless, there are downside risks to any investment thesis. I would layer into a full position over time to reduce risk. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours. Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence.

