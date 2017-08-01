Shell: Strong Performance, Huge Dividend

Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) has been executing well on its cost-cutting plans since the company took over BG Group. The company's second-quarter results underline this strong performance, and it looks as if its big dividend is safe for the foreseeable future. Unlike some of its peers Shell was able to beat estimates for the top line, despite revenues not coming in higher than expected:

This is a good sign that the company is keeping its costs under control (or more precisely, is making progress in cutting costs down further). Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM), Shell's biggest peers, missed earnings estimates despite revenues coming in higher than what analysts had expected.

Shell has gotten into a lot of debt with its big takeover of BG Group a couple of quarters ago, but the company is cutting down debt effectively:

RDS.B Total Long Term Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The cutting back of debt started last year, and continues: During the most recent quarter Shell's debt was further cut back, total long term debt dropped by another $2.3 billion in just three months. At the same time Shell's cash position grew by a whopping $4.4 billion, which means that Shell's net debt dropped by a whopping $6.7 billion in just three months. At that pace Shell will reduce its leverage substantially over the next couple of quarters, aided by strong operating cash flows as well as the company's asset divestment program.

Those huge cash flows Shell is producing are one of the best reasons to own the company's shares:

During the second quarter, Shell's operating cash flows totaled a whopping $11.3 billion, about five times the number from last year's Q2. That was also substantially more than what the company produced in the first quarter. This cash flow increase came despite oil prices trending down over the last couple of months:

WTI Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

Oil prices as well as natural gas prices are lower than they were at the beginning of the year, and nevertheless Shell was able to increase its cash generation substantially from Q1 to Q2. This not only shows the company's strength when it comes to controlling costs, it is also an outlier relative to other oil and gas companies, which faced declining cash flows during the most recent quarter.

Shell's free cash flow was unusually high due to the divestments Shell has made, but even when we calculate with cash flows from investing activities of -$4.3 billion (the same as in Q1), Shell would have produced free cash flows totaling $7.0 billion in just one quarter. Annualizing this number gets us to $28 billion in free cash flow, which leads me to two conclusions.

RDS.B Market Cap data by YCharts

First, Shell looks pretty cheap right here, trading at less than nine times the free cash flow estimate we get when we adjust the Q2 number for higher capex. This is not only a very low valuation relative to the broad market, it is also a very low valuation relative to the valuations Shell's peers trade at.

Second, Shell's dividend payments, which total about $10 billion a year, are looking very safe: The (unadjusted) second-quarter free cash flow alone is high enough to fully cover one year's dividend payments. The combination of these two factors makes Shell attractive for those seeking dividend income primarily, as well as for those seeking total returns:

RDS.B Dividend Yield (ttm) data by YCharts

Shell offers a high dividend yield, much higher than the yields investors get from peers such as Chevron, and yet the dividend looks well covered. At the same time capital appreciation is likely, I believe, as investors will increasingly see that Chevron is undervalued based on the company's huge cash flows, and will start bidding its shares up. Some capital appreciation, coupled with a 6.5% dividend yield should provide for significant total returns going forward.

Shell's cash flow priorities are pretty clear. The company wants to continue to pay down debt, after that is done cash will be deployed to shareholders, primarily via dividends. Since Shell's debt reduction is progressing very well, I believe that that may become less of a priority in a couple of quarters, as gearing is down to 25% -- in a couple of quarters gearing should be down to just 20%, at which point Shell could start increasing its dividend again (or alternatively start buybacks if shares are still trading at a good valuation).

This means that investors can count on shareholder returns likely increasing in the foreseeable future, especially since Shell plans to increase its free cash flow as well -- higher cash flows, and lower need to reduce debt should allow for ample shareholder payouts in the next couple of years.

Takeaway

Shell has positioned itself pretty well. The company's takeover of BG Group looks like a smart move right now, as it has bolstered the company's cash flows, and since Shell is easily able to pay down the debt it had to take on for that acquisition. Shell is trading at a relatively low valuation, has a high and secure dividend, and investors will likely see increasing shareholder returns going forward, as cash flows continue to grow and as debt reduction becomes less important.

I feel good holding shares of Shell, for nice income and potential capital appreciation going forward.

