Seadrill Supports North Atlantic Drilling Once Again

North Atlantic Drilling shares try to rise in early trading, but fundamentally the situation has not changed at all.

Seadrill (SDRL) just announced that it has amended the revolving credit facility provided to North Atlantic Drilling (NADL) to mature on Sept. 12, 2017. As a reminder, this credit facility was originally entered in January and its size was later increased from $25 million to $150 million.

Seadrill has previously announced that it extended the negotiation period for restructuring talks until Sept. 12, 2017, so the extension of the credit facility to North Atlantic Drilling was forced. Interestingly, the market remains rather optimistic on the entire Seadrill family -- Seadrill itself, North Atlantic Drilling, and Seadrill Partners (SDLP).

Seadrill shares seem to have found support in the $0.35-$0.40 range. I have previously expressed the view that market is probably factoring in that common shareholders will get 1%-3% of the new Seadrill equity after restructuring. Taking 2% as a base-case scenario leads to a Seadrill valuation of $10 billion, which looks like a reasonable sum. However, I believe that the market is wrong on its assumption that shareholders will get as much as 2% of the new Seadrill equity as creditors have no incentive to leave anything close to $200 million on the table for common shareholders.

In my opinion, the market continues to confuse the case of Pacific Drilling (PACD) where creditors offered 2% of the company to shareholders and Seadrill's case, which involves a completely different debt structure. Seadrill shares have so far found support near the bottom, a sign that may be interpreted as bullish by technical traders unfamiliar with the fundamental situation. With this in mind, I reiterate my stance: Seadrill is extremely risky, and it's highly likely that shareholders' recovery will be truly minimal and nothing close to 2% envisioned by the market.

North Atlantic Drilling shares continue to ignore almost any news and trade on their own. The extension of the credit facility changes nothing fundamentally -- the company is not a viable enterprise with its current level of debt and it has already warned that its shareholders may receive nothing in restructuring, which is the most likely outcome. In my view, the only reason why North Atlantic Drilling shares continue to trade at current levels is the their low float and absence of interest from any big players. Perhaps they will remain in "hibernation" mode up until the announcement of the details of Seadrill restructuring.

The fate of Seadrill Partners remains unclear. I continue to believe that the positive scenario where creditors agree to the company's wish list is highly unlikely. Meanwhile, Seadrill Partners' shares trade in the $2.90-$3.50 range, which, in my view, does not take into account all risks that unitholders face.

Bottom Line

Seadrill's credit facility extension buys some time to continue negotiations, but it won't save North Atlantic Drilling, which cannot continue operating on its own with the current debt load. Shares of Seadrill and North Atlantic Drilling, together with Seadrill Partners' units, look overvalued given the risks that restructuring presents.

