Attention To Detail Sets UMH Properties Apart

The Buy Thesis

Although UMH Properties (NYSEMKT:UMH) has had a good run, returning 42% over the last 52 weeks, the market is still not giving it credit for all of its sources of value creation. Specifically, I think the market is only seeing the growth of its core MH business and missing out on the extracurriculars that are unique to the company. We see continued value-add from the following sources:

Dedicated management aligned with shareholders Superior returns on capital awaiting deployment A sizable landbank Preferred shuffle Organic NOI growth from a low starting point

Taking pride in one's work

People often think of REIT management in terms of how skilled they are or how connected they are within their industry. An often overlooked quality of management is whether or not they take pride in their work. No resume or Harvard degree can demonstrate this attribute; instead, it can only be uncovered by observing a management team's behavior, their willingness to go the extra mile for a small marginal impact.

In June 2016, we met with Sam Landy and the rest of UMH management at REITWEEK. It was not in a private suite like most of our other meetings, but rather a table in the communal networking room. Suites cost the REIT money, which costs its shareholders money, so we will happily accept noisier accommodations for higher FFO/share. Sam Landy greeted us with excitement and pulled up a chart of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI), the closest peer of UMH, showing that SUN had explosive growth as it transitioned to more of a rental model from a sales model. UMH was in the early innings of a similar transition which could, if executed well, create similar growth.

At the June 2017 REITWEEK, we were 15 minutes late to our meeting with UMH. We are a small shop and far from one of the REIT's largest shareholders, so it would have been easy for them to simply go to the next meeting, but they waited courteously and greeted us with the same excitement they had in 2016. Sam Landy was beaming with pride knowing that he had been a good fiduciary of investors' money. He dove right in to the growth path for the company going forward, which involves electricity production from the Utica and Marcellus shale regions in which much of its portfolio is located. Improving local economies leads to higher demand for affordable housing.

Our key takeaways from our meeting with UMH were that they have an attainable growth strategy and that they take pride in their work. One does not need to rely on our anecdote to see this, as it is evident in the operations of the REIT.

High return on every dollar

So many REITs just focus on the real estate portion of the REIT and let some of the other opportunities pass them by. UMH, however, attempts to get a high return on every dollar.

Cash that is waiting to be deployed into growth generates a high return at UMH through its securities and loan portfolios. The loan portfolio is tied to the business, as loans are provided to those that live in its communities. We anticipate this business to shrink since the loans now have to be with a third party, but currently it is $21.8 million with a weighted average interest rate of 9.3%.

Another $107.5 million of would-be cash is in UMH's securities portfolio in which the company invests in the common and preferred equity of other REITs. As of 3/31/17, it had an unrealized gain of $14.7 million with a 7% carrying yield.

Both are far better returns on capital than other REITs get with their cash. Much of this free capital is waiting for an opportunistic time to be deployed into manufactured housing assets through either acquisition or development.

UMH owns approximately 1,500 vacant acres on which it plans to build 1,171 sites by 2020.

(Source: UMH presentation)

Ground-up development is expected to cost about $60,000 per site, indicating investment of about $17.5 million in 2017.

Beyond development, UMH has been acquiring assets inorganically, with $40.5 million purchased so far in 2017 at an average cost of $29,919 per site. Acquired sites are cheaper than development sites for two main reasons:

UMH is currently only developing the premier sites in its landbank, with only 1,171 planned out of a possible ~6,000 (4 per acre). Zoning and regulatory costs are large in this industry, and the acquired sites are already zoned.

(Source: UMH presentation)

To put this in perspective, UMH has 19,400 sites with a market cap of $550 million. Thus, the rate of acquisitions/developments is material at roughly 10% of market cap annually.

What is the return on this pipeline?

Well, with MH it is not as simple as applying a cap rate, since so much of the return potential comes from leasing up and/or conversion to the rental business model. Thus, I will show the return UMH is proposing, followed by my expectations. In its most recent presentation, the REIT had the following slide which indicates an ROIC of about 15% and ROE of 25%.

While high, this is well within the range of what UMH has historically realized. That being said, I find it a bit optimistic, and here is why.

Manufactured housing was historically a hated asset class among REITs, with MH REITs trading at discounts in terms of both multiple and NAV. In such an environment, cap rates were high on purchases, which afforded impressive returns. Today, however, MH is a more respected asset class, with many viewing it as a play on the high rental rates of multi-family units. I suspect there will be far more interested buyers now, giving it a more tempered ROE and ROIC. My guess is it will come in at about 8.5% ROIC and 12% ROE over the next 5 years.

Due to economic sensitivity at both a local and national level, there are necessarily wide margins of error around such a figure. If management's ROIC turns out to be correct, UMH is a slam dunk kind of investment, and even if the numbers come in closer to my more conservative estimate, the stock is still worth more than its current market price.

Value creation from preferred shuffle

With a new issuance of preferred equity shown below, UMH intends to redeem its Series A preferred.

Given the coupon of the Series A at 8.25% we calculate the savings as follows:

3,663,800 Series A shares X $25 = $91,595,000 liquidation preference. Given a spread on coupon of 1.5% (8.25% - 6.75%) we get $1,373,925 annual savings, or about $0.04 per share.

Perhaps more value can be created in the future by redeeming the Series B, which has an 8% coupon. This will have to wait a bit, as the call date is not until 2020.

Organic growth

MH REITs boast strong same-store NOI growth. Shown below are UMH's peers coming in at high single digits for the last 5 quarters.

UMH is growing significantly faster, at an average over 15% for the same 5 quarters.

What is the difference?

With access to the same strong industry fundamentals, UMH should get to about the same endpoint - it is merely in an earlier inning. SUI and Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) are in about the 7th inning, with UMH at the top of the 5th. If we break the revenue growth down by individual property, it looks like this:

(Source: UMH Presentation)

The portfolio is not flawless, but the growth is fairly widespread.

Valuation

Value investors may be hesitant to invest in UMH due to its chart, which looks more like a momentum stock.

However, a large chunk of the price movement was matched with FFO/share growth, so the valuation remains quite reasonable. Since the strength of MH fundamentals is well known, the sector trades at a premium to NAV, with UMH being the exception at a 1.2% discount.

Similarly, the sector trades at a premium FFO multiple relative to REITs, and once again, UMH is the cheapest of its peer set.

As a value investor, 20.9X is higher than I would typically go, but with the growth rate, it is still a good value. Looking at years beyond 2017, the multiple looks far more frugal, coming in at just 15.1X 2019 estimates.

Some investors look at the PEG ratio, which for REITs would be the FFO multiple to growth ratio, and anything below 1 is often considered a good value. I consider this ratio to be nonsense because the math behind it goes bonkers at the ends of the curve, but the idea behind it is solid. Essentially, a higher multiple is fine when there is sufficient growth.

With 35.2% LTM FFO/share growth fueled by 12.6% SSNOI growth, UMH's PEG equivalent is far below 1X. Please don't use PEG in general, but in this case, UMH's growth is easily sufficient to justify the multiple.

In fact, we see about 20% upside remaining. About a year ago, we put a $19.20 price target on the REIT, and we are moving that up to $20 due to execution above expectations and an improved cost of capital thanks to the new preferred. Keep in mind, this price target is long term, as some of the growth will have to hit before realization, but the market could bid it up in anticipation.

Risks and concerns

Manufactured housing in general is not considered to be particularly economically cyclical, as so much of the industry demand is generated by retirees. UMH is considerably more cyclical than its peers due to the location of its properties in the Rust Belt as opposed to Florida. This makes the company's target demographic the general workforce more so than retirees, and makes the fate of its properties more closely linked to employment.

US manufacturing will be the key economic indicator to watch as a leading indicator on the health of UMH. If you have access to more granular data, look at Ohio and Pennsylvania employment.

Natural gas prices and regulation could also be important drivers due to the greater-than-50% exposure to the Marcellus and Utica.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UMH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.