TripAdvisor: An Excellent Company At A Very Fair Price

TripAdvisor (TRIP) is the world’s largest online travel community, aggregating review and opinions from a community of travelers about destinations, accommodation restaurants and activities throughout the world. It is still a relatively small player in the huge ($1.3T) and growing (5.5%) global travel market. With relatively low online penetration at 43%, online booking is growing even faster (10.5%) due to the transition form offline to online.

TripAdvisor has a large and rapidly growing user base (390M monthly unique visitors, with CAGR of 20% since 2014):

As a comparison, with 69M unique monthly visitors in the US only, TripAdvisor is much larger than other travel booking websites such as booking.com (Priceline’s (PCLN) largest website) with 18M, or Expedia (EXPE) at 31M.

Business Segments

The company reports two operating segments: hotel (88% of revenues) and non-hotel (12% of revenues). Non-hotel relates to restaurants and activities, and comprises Viator (the market leader in tours and activities booking), as well as TheFork (the leading restaurant platform in Europe, much like OpenTable in the US).

Hotel has been generating all of TripAdvisor's EBITDA so far. As we can see on the following chart, TripAdvisor's hotel revenues have been growing at a CAGR of 13% since 2012, but have recently experienced a decline (as well as a compression in EBITDA margin), largely driven by the rollout of Instant Booking, which we will discuss later in this article.

Non-hotel revenue has been growing at an impressive 75% CAGR and still has a tremendous potential given the market size and the limited competition:

The non-hotel segment currently generates negative EBITDA due to massive investments to support its development, but clearly the management really believes in its potential:

We are also very excited by the sizeable monetization opportunities building in our Non-Hotel segment (...) its earnings power has been masked by significant investments in product improvements and bookable supply growth over the past two years. We view these businesses as hidden gems, and given the attractiveness of the long-term growth opportunity ahead, we believe that reinvesting profit for market share gains and revenue growth is most appropriate in the near-term. Source: 2016 annual report

The Moat

We consider that TripAdvisor has a strong moat mainly driven by the network effect. The site currently has the largest audience of all travel website across the world, with almost 390m monthly unique visitors. This figure has been growing at an impressive 20% CAGR over the last three years. This large user base helps generate a large (500M) and rapidly growing (five new contributions per second, with total contributions having grown at a 36% CAGR since 2014) catalog of user-generated content, which in turn attracts more users. The platform currently lists 1.9M accommodations, 4.3M restaurants, and almost 1M attractions. Finally, the website is available worldwide in 49 markets and 28 languages.

According to a TripBarometer survey published in the company quarterly presentation, 55% of travelers decide on an accommodation using TripAdvisor - the leading percentage in front of OTAs at 45%:

This platform is highly beneficial for users who can have access to very valuable and comprehensive user reviews helping them in their trip planning end-to-end, allowing them to select the best accommodation and the best attractions and tours.

On the other side, business partners have access to a huge global audience and leads that are actively looking for booking accommodations or attractions.

Following Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) example, TripAdvisor has a clear strategic priority on delivering the best user experience. This will of course feed its user flywheel, with happy users being more loyal and engaged with the platform, and increasingly using it for its travel booking.

User monetization

User monetization is clearly the current weakness of TripAdvisor as the company is facing significant headwinds with the rollout of Instant Booking.

Initially, TripAdvisor allowed users to review opinions, and only provided links to the various OTA (booking.com, etc), who then paid TripAdvisor for the lead they generated for them. Users had to manually open the various links to compare prices, which clearly was not the most user friendly experience. In 2013, TripAdvisor rolled-out metasearch, allowing users to directly compare prices on various OTAs on the TripAdvisor website. This made it much more easy as users did not have anymore to open each website individually.

Metasearch was driving good results for TripAdvisor going well for TripAdvisor, but it could be improved both for user experience and profitability:

First, on user experience, this would be of course much better and streamlined for users if they could directly book the best price through TripAdvisor, instead of moving to the OTA’s website to do so.

Second, on monetization, metasearch inevitably generated some "leakage," with users potentially clicking the link to the OTA and not instantly booking, but doing so at a later stage going directly to the OTA website without going through TripAdvisor. While the lead for the booking was generated by TripAdvisor, the company was not rewarded for it.

Third, with the increasing share of mobile usage, metasearch was not the best option: users clicking on a link from the TripAdvisor app would be redirected to the OTAs website, which in turn was offering the option to use the application instead. This clearly was not the best option in a world where mobile usage is growing so rapidly.

TripAdvisor therefore started to roll out Instant Booking in 2015. Instant Booking allows users to directly book an OTA offer on TripAdvisor, with TripAdvisor having a partnership with the OTA and getting paid for the booking. Management made a mistake by highlighting the Instant Booking option at all time, even when the price offered through Instant Booking was not the lowest ones among all offers, and this resulted in lower conversion rates.

Management has admitted this mistake and are now offering a more balanced approach: Instant Booking is now only proposed as the first option when it offers the lowest price. Besides, for users who tend to click on several metasearch links to directly check the offers on OTA websites, TripAdvisor does not put the Instant Booking option as the first option, as this would overall generate less revenues than the combined revenues from metasearch. These changes are now yielding positive results as revenue per shopper has turned back to growth in Q1 2017 after two years of stable to negative growth:

While TripAdvisor's stock price is at a low point reflecting high negativity around the company's potential, its revenue per shopper trend has reached an inflexion point and is now back in positive territory.

Management

While it is often great to own founder-led business, TripAdvisor clearly has suffered from management’s missteps and poor execution over the past few years with the Instant Booking rollout. However, and as we already mentioned, management is now implementing smart changes to its Instant Booking function that are already leading to positive results.

While management has been making a few mistakes, we are very confident in their abilities as they showed that they were able to experiment, recognize their mistakes, and make changes relatively rapidly to improve conversion and monetization.

More importantly, we love the fact that Liberty TripAdvisor (LTRPA), i.e. the John Malone / Greg Maffei duo, controls 21% of TripAdvisor, and that Greg Maffei is the chairman of TripAdvisor. We could not dream of any better executive to oversee the company than this world-class and financially savvy media executive.

Valuation

Currently, TripAdvisor trades at an EV/FCF of x14.8, or 6.8% FCF yield. This valuation strikes us as very attractive given the quality of the company, its moat, and its growth profile driven by the secular tailwinds from both the growth of the travel industry and the shift from offline to online booking. Not to mention the fact that we view the current FCF as depressed due to the rollout of Instant Booking, as well as significant investments in marketing and in the development of the non-hotel business.

Share Price $38.8 x Shares Outstanding 141M = Market Cap $5.5B - Net cash $529M = Enterprise Value $4.9B Free Cash Flow (NYSE:TTM) $331M EV/FCF x14.8 FCF Yield 6.8%

A sum-of-the-part analysis tends to confirm our view of the valuation. In 2014, Priceline acquired OpenTable, the leading online restaurant booking company in the US, for $2.6B. The company was then generating $190M revenues, with a four-year revenue growth CAGR of 29%.

TheFork, which is owned by TripAdvisor, is the leading online restaurant booking company in Europe and currently offers a much larger number of bookable restaurants than OpenTable. Non-hotel revenue for TripAdvisor was $290M in 2016 (with a four-year growth CAGR of 75%, much higher than OpenTable at the time of the acquisition), and while this also comprises attraction, we think it is fair to assume that attractions have roughly the same margins as restaurants. At a comparable valuation than the OpenTable acquisition - a rather conservative assumption given the growth profile of the non-hotel business (more than twice the rate of OpenTable), this would put the value of the non-hotel segment at $4.0B, or 82% of TripAdvisor's Enterprise Value.

While we acknowledge that these are high-level assumptions, the hotel segment seems very cheap under any other assumption. Priceline is currently valued at x9 revenues, and while the non-hotel segment is not of the same quality as Priceline (at least currently), it has a much higher growth. Applying this x9 multiple to TripAdvisor's non-hotel segment, this would lead to the same valuation as OpenTable at the moment of its acquisition ($2.6B), and would mean that investors are currently paying x6.8 EBITDA for TripAdvisor's hotel segment - when competitors such as Expedia or Yelp are trading at x14 EBITDA (not to mention Priceline at x22 EBITDA).

No matter how we look at it, the valuation of TripAdvisor strikes us as very attractive, especially given the firm's quality.

Conclusion

TripAdvisor is currently one of our favorite opportunities: an excellent, high-return business with strong management, in a fast-growing industry, trading at an attractive valuation - even excluding the fact that profitability is currently depressed due to missteps in the Instant Booking rollout, marketing investments, and large growth investments in the non-hotel business.

While we eagerly wait to see the future developments and tends in revenue per shopper, the company has started acting on its share repurchases plan to take advantage of the current share price.