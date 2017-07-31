Cliffs Natural Resources Offers $575 Million Of Senior Notes

Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE:CLF) has just announced a tender offer for any and all of its outstanding 8.25% senior secured notes due 2020. Simultaneously, the company announced that it intends to offer $575 million of aggregate principal amount of 5.75% notes due 2025. This news follows the recent highly interesting second-quarter report, which revealed the new pricing achieved by the Cliffs' U.S. segment.

Cliffs continues its debt management program. In my view, the company ultimately wants to push all debt maturities from 2020-21 to 2025. This makes sense because Cliffs will invest in a $700 million HBI (hot briquetted iron) plant, and the startup of the plant is expected in the second half of 2020.

This process has to start somewhere, so eliminating the highest-interest bonds is the first logical step. There is no hope to buy bonds at a discount as the market is aware of Cliffs' success in managing its debt and improving profitability. Therefore, the company has to offer a significant premium to buy these 8.25% bonds:

However, the advantage of pushing maturities to 2025 fully outweighs the inconvenience of paying more for 8.25% bonds now. The timing for the move seems right; Cliffs has just shown its second-quarter results, and I don't expect any trouble finding buyers for the new 5.75% bonds.

I think it is highly likely that we'll see similar deals in the coming quarters. Issuing longer-term bonds looks like a very viable alternative to issuing equity to finance debt reduction. Judging by responses in the comments sections of Cliffs-related articles, some investors worried that Cliffs will choose the dilution route in order to deal with debt and finance the HBI plant construction. In the case that Cliffs is able to show good results in the coming quarters (I expect so), it should not have much problem with refinancing, calming dilution worries.

In a separate development, iron ore prices are showing strength once again on the back of fresh data from China:

Source: cmegroup.com

The start of the second half of this year is very strong for iron ore, which successfully defies bearish predictions of many analysts. Recent data from China points to continuing growth momentum. People's worst fears did not materialize, and it looks as if the iron ore industry can count on significant demand from China. Cliffs' product from Australia is shipped at significant discount to IODEX, but improvements in the IODEX price should nevertheless help the company's bottom line. During the recent earnings call Cliffs' CEO stated that there were three years of production left for Cliffs in Australia, so the iron ore price will remain a catalyst for Cliffs for another three years, after which the company will be fully focused on its domestic production.

In my view, news coming after the release of the second-quarter earnings report are positive for Cliffs. I believe that the company will be able to push its debt maturities to 2025 and beyond, which will allow it to focus solely on growth. Iron ore prices continue to show strength, which is good for the Australian segment. I maintain my expectation that a successful test of the $8.30 level is just a question of time for Cliffs shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.