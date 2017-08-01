Retire Smart: Tobacco Up In Smoke! Time To Buy This Accidental 8% High Yielder

We’ll detail the payout for you and recommend some places to reinvest that cash hoard and increase your income, big time.

Upon settlement of the merger, BAT paid out a wad of cash and stock to investors who held onto their RAI stock.

British American Tobacco absorbed the 37% of Reynolds American that it didn’t already own.

If you’re like me, you’re not the happiest camper today. If you held your Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI) shares through the announcement and completion of the merger with long-time partner British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI), you did so because you were confident in BTI’s record of growing revenues and earnings over a very long period of time, just like your old pal, RAI.

You probably did so because the tobacco stocks have rewarded you so well through the decades with a very strong and growing dividend stream.

If you were a long term holder, like me, you were probably pretty pleased with the company’s more than septupling the dividend payment, from $.07 quarterly to the recent $.51.

In addition, you could not have been disappointed with the large capital appreciation you were privy to, as well. It went from about $4 per share to the closing price of $65.40, rewarding you with more than 16 times your original investment. These two factors alone could explain your sadness to let an old pal go.

FDA Announcement Provides A Catalyst

Another development that must have caused some degree of consternation to tobacco investors in general, was the FDA’s announcement on Friday that it would seek to set new guidelines on nicotine content in tobacco products, lowering them to make them safer for consumers to consume. Prices on virtually all of the majors took it on the chin, with losses as much as 17% during the trading day. More on that, later.

Merger Impact on Shares and Cash

Let’s take a close look at how the merger affected our new holding in BAT.

As a result of the merger, those of us who held our RAI shares received the following shares and cash, as of July 25, 2017 in our brokerage accounts:

For every share of RAI that you held, you now have .5260 BAT American Depository Shares, or ADS, representing .5260 of an ordinary BAT share.

You also received $29.44 in cash for each share of RAI that you held.

What is an American Depositary Share – ADS?

“An American depositary share (ADS) is a U.S. dollar-denominated equity share of a foreign-based company available for purchase on an American stock exchange. American Depositary Shares (ADSs) are issued by depository banks in the U.S. under agreement with the issuing foreign company. The entire issuance is called an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) and the individual shares are referred to as ADSs.”

Source: Investopedia

Let’s Clear Up The Math

Say you had 100 shares of RAI before July 25. In your brokerage account, you are now the proud owner of:

100 shares of RAI X .5260 = 52.6 shares of BTI = 52 shares of BTI, plus

100 shares X $29.44 = $2944.00 in cash

Shares are rounded to the lowest whole number and uneven share amounts like .6 shares will be paid to you in cash as well.

*Please note- If you owned more or less than 100 shares of RAI, simply use the share exchange numbers cited above to determine your new number of shares in BAT and cash received.

With So Few Shares of BTI, Annual Dividend Income Fell

Before the merger settlement, on July 25, your 100 shares of RAI were paying a dividend to you of $2.04. At the closing price of $65.40, this represented a dividend yield of:

$2.04 / $65.40 = 3.12%

Your annual dividend income from those 100 shares of RAI came to:

$2.04 X 100 shares = $204.00

That Was Then, Now Is Now

With the change in ownership, and mandatory share exchange, you now have 52 shares of BTI. You received them with a cost basis of $69.21 per share. BTI pays an annual dividend currently of $2.15. The dividend yield at that cost basis is:

$2.15/ $69.21 = 3.11%

Your annual dividend income from these new BTI shares will be:

$2.15 X 52 shares = $111.80

Whoa Nelly! Your Income Just Dropped Like A Stone

Well, hold your horses, Nelly. We’re not done yet. We have some choices to make. We have $2944.00 in cash burning a hole in our collective pockets.

Strategy Session

If we wished to maintain the same exposure we formerly had to the tobacco sector, we could buy additional shares in BTI with our cash hoard.

$2944.00 / $69.21 per share = 42.5 shares of BTI.

Adding these additional 42.5 shares to the 52 shares we automatically received in the exchange, we’d now own 94.5 shares, rounded to 94 shares.

Doing this would result in:

94 shares X $2.15 dividend income = $202.10 in annual BTI dividend income

Remember what we were receiving from our 100 share stake in annual dividend income from RAI? It was $204.00.

$204.00 - $202.10 = $1.90 less annually in dividend income.

Investors wishing to keep their tobacco exposure similar to what it was before the merger could take this approach and maintain essentially the same annual income (about 1% less, to be exact).

Sideways Move

What if we decided we’d like to maintain exposure in the tobacco patch but we’d like to better our income picture? Examining the current dividend offerings, we could choose to invest our $2944.00 cash hoard in the likes of Altria Group (NYSE:MO), or for those looking for even more foreign exposure, Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) or more domestically oriented, the Vector Group (NYSE:VGR).

For Our Consideration- Tobacco Sector Stocks

Prices as of July 27, 2017

Source: the author

The current yields on Altria and Philip Morris are higher than what RAI yielded and higher than BTI currently yields, but not by much. So we could make a sideways move into either of those stocks, staying in tobacco, and our income would increase slightly.

Instead of getting $90.30 from buying 42 additional shares of BTI, a $2944 investment of our cash in MO would get us $99.44 annually. An investment of that same cash hoard in PM would get us $103.95 annually.

Clearly, the winner in the tobacco derby would be Vector Group. Our $2944 in cash could buy us about 138 shares, give us a dividend yield of 7.53% and pay us $221.67 per year in dividend income.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., incorporated on September 7, 1999, is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States through its Liggett Group LLC (Liggett) and Vector Tobacco Inc. (Vector Tobacco) subsidiaries, and the real estate business through its New Valley LLC subsidiary, which is seeking to acquire or invest in additional real estate properties or projects. The Company's segments include Tobacco, E-Cigarettes and Real Estate. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacture and sale of cigarettes. The E-Cigarettes segment includes the operations of the Company's e-cigarette business. The Real Estate segment includes the Company's investments in New Valley LLC.”

Source: Reuters





Tobacco Operations

Liggett is the operating successor to Liggett & Myers Tobacco Company. Vector Tobacco is a discount cigarette manufacturer selling product in the deep discount category. Liggett's manufacturing facilities are located in Mebane, North Carolina, where it manufactures Vector Tobacco's cigarettes pursuant to a contract manufacturing agreement. As of December 31, 2016, Liggett produced cigarettes in 116 combinations of length, style and packaging. Liggett's brand portfolio includes EAGLE 20's, PYRAMID, GRAND PRIX, LIGGETT SELECT, EVE and USA and various Partner Brands and private label brands. Liggett's customers are primarily candy and tobacco distributors and grocery, drug and convenience store chains.”

Source: Reuters

E-Cigarettes

E-Cigarettes include the operations of its subsidiary, Zoom E-Cigs LLC (Zoom). Zoom operates in the United States.

Real Estate Investments

The Company owns and acquires investment interests in a wide range of domestic and international real estate projects, including through debt and equity investments. The Company is developing approximately 450-acre approved master planned community in Palm Springs, California. New Valley holds interest in Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC (Douglas Elliman Realty), which operates a residential brokerage company in the New York City metropolitan area, known as Douglas Elliman Real Estate or Douglas Elliman.

Source: Reuters.com

Distinguishing Factor

A significant kicker for Vector Group is that for many, many years, the company has paid out an additional stock dividend of 5%, year in and year out, on top of the $1.60 cash dividend. This means the company builds in dividend reinvestment for you.

Thos 138 shares will turn into 145 shares in December this year. Next year, those 145 shares will, by virtue of the next stock dividend, turn into 152 shares.

If you want to see how many shares you’d own several years out, just keep multiplying the last number by 1.05. This company builds the magic of compounding into the investment for you. And each year that your share count in the company grows through the stock dividend, your dividend income will increase exponentially. All of those new shares will also pay you $1.60 in cash dividends per share, throughout the year.

So, if we wish to keep our $2944.00 cash windfall working for us in the tobacco industry we could slide our hoard into the Vector Group and increase our income on those funds by 145%.

$221.67- $90.30 = $131.37 more income

$131.37 / $90.30 = 1.45, or 145.0%

Fill-The-Gap Reynolds American Position

Reynolds has long had a place in the FTG Portfolio. Before the merger with BAT, we had 1054 shares of RAI. The mandatory exchange left us with 554 shares of BTI and a cash payout of $31,030.00.

Filling Out The Vector Group Position

We already own a good sized position in Altria Group in the portfolio. We also own Vector Group but it could use some re-sizing. I’m also liking the upsizing in income we can achieve by putting some of that cash hoard to work.

We decided to deploy $20,240.00 of our $31,030.00 cash received into 1000 additional shares of VGR at $20.24 per share on Friday after the FDA decision to introduce regulations to reduce nicotine in tobacco products crushed tobacco stock prices.

Instead of buying more shares of BTI and receiving a yield of 3.11%, we’ll be receiving a yield of 7.90%.

The annual difference in the income picture breaks down like this:

BTI $20,240 X 3.11% = $629.46

VGR $20,240 X 7.90% = $1598.96

$1598.96- $629.46 = $969.50 more income from VGR than BTI

$969.50 more income / $629.46 = 154% more income.

Stock Swapping For Fun and Profit

In “You Gotta Know When to Fold’em, Know When To Walk Away”, we delved into the mechanics of swapping one position for another that presented us with more reliable and higher yield. Over 31,000 readers enjoyed this piece.You may want to learn more about this strategy and add your comment.

Almost 75,000 readers read “You’ve Accumulated $1 million For Retirement: Time To Cash Out?” and contributed over 1000 comments to express their opinions on this and other strategies used to build and grow income. Feel free to share your thoughts there, too.

Bulletin:

The FDA's decision on Friday to require tobacco companies to reduce nicotine levels in cigarettes produced a staggering blow to all of their stock prices.

It was the FDA's opinion that tobacco companies are currently selling products that ultimately lead to the death of fully half of consumers that use their products and that companies should shoulder the responsibility of reducing lethality by producing healthier, safer products.

It was this very lurch lower in prices that sealed the deal for me. With Altria's price off 19%, British American Tobacco’s price 7 1/2% lower, Philip Morris' price off 7.8%, this was a classic temporary price dislocation that made Vector Group's price and dividend yield that much more attractive.

Fortuitous timing gave us more than $31,000 of cash in the FTG Portfolio as a result of the Reynolds/ BAT merger. The RODAT subscriber portfolio, too, was awash in cash for the same reason as was my personal portfolio.

We were able to benefit in two ways. That cash windfall did not suffer the downdraft in prices that befell the tobacco stocks. This accorded us extra buying power to buy that many more shares of Vector Group for a much lower price. That lower price, in turn, bought us a significantly higher yield and income.

It is these types of temporary price dislocations that we seek to profit from whenever opportunity presents.

Like an analyst at Wells Fargo, we believe that ultimately this will play out positively for the tobacco names.

The Positive Perspective

The auto manufacturers fought the idea of electric cars for years. They were firmly wedded to the idea of fossil fuel-based combustion engines since cars were mass produced. Innovators like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) came along and dragged the traditional auto companies kicking and screaming into the future in order to meet the new competition.

Now, companies including Ford (NYSE:F) and others suggest that more than half of their car production, beginning in 2020 will be either electric or hybrid models.

In the same fashion, tobacco companies will adapt their own business models. They have already been transitioning to lower nicotine products in their smokeless, vape and other lines. This new FDA directive will only hasten their compliance.

It will be some time until the FDA issues guidelines for nicotine content as well as time directives, when they must be met. There will be a lot of back and forth on this as the tobacco companies fight the new guidelines, and then negotiate their way to an acceptable compromise. So nothing will happen overnight to threaten the existence of these companies nor the generous dividends paid to investors, like clock-work.

Once fully implemented, consumers will have a safer product and tobacco companies will have greater variety of product to sell to a customer base that will still receive some level of nicotine to satisfy their craving. The tobacco companies will benefit from consumers who live longer, allowing them to continue consuming their safer, healthier products. In other words, a win-win for everyone concerned.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio At A Glance

Two and a half years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 21 companies, including AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Southern Company (NYSE:SO), Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT), DineEquity (NYSE:DIN), and Iron Mountain, Inc. (NYSE:IRM)

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 7.69% since launch on December 24, 2014. Current portfolio income now totals $31,634 which is $1600.00 more annual income than just last month. This represents a 5.33% annual income increase for the portfolio.

Taken all together, this is how the FTG Portfolio generates its annual income.

FTG Annual Dividend Income

FTG Close 7/27/17

Bottom Line

The occasion of a buyout or merger can cause consternation, especially if the stock we lose has been good to us. A company like Reynolds American has provided excellent capital appreciation and exceptionally high growth of the dividend for the many years I’ve owned it and for many years before that.

This merger left us with choices to make. The FDA announcement on Friday made the decision easier. Indecision would not have grown our income for us. Acting on a temporary price dislocation helped us to push the “buy button”. We believe we’re making the best choice at this point in time, and one that will instantly grow our portfolio income quite handsomely.

After all, it’s not every day that we have the opportunity to grow our dividend income by 154%.

Author's note: Should you be interested in reading any of my other articles detailing various strategies to enhance your returns on a dividend growth portfolio, you will find them here.

As always, I look forward to your comments, discussion, and questions. Were you a party to this merger? How did you choose to act; did you sell your Reynolds shares before the merger, or did you hold them? What have you decided to do with your cash windfall as a result of the merger? Please let us know what you decided and how you came to your decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, BTI, PM, VGR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.