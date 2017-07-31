Whiting Petroleum's Q2 Results: Initial Impressions

The most significant figure in Whiting's (NYSE:WLL) Q2 earnings wasn't volume of production, LOE, number of DUCs, etc. It was this: $150M. This minor reduction in Whiting Petroleum's budget for 2017 (i.e., 14%) from $1.1B at the outset of 2017 to $950M today has been mirrored by other E&P companies in what oil service provider Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has called a "tapping on the brakes" in the oil sector.

As oil prices have declined by 20% YTD (to Q2), we were wondering if WLL's latest release would show restraint. The original $1.1B in budgeted capex for 2017 was split almost equally between WLL's Redtail field in the Denver Julesburg Basin (DJ Basin) in Weld County and the Williston basin in North Dakota.

Currently operating 5 rigs in the Williston basin, WLL now plans to reduce that number to 4 in Q3 and for the remainder of the year. For the DJ Basin, the company is dropping its only rig. The Company anticipates having an inventory of 38 DUC wells in the DJ Basin at year-end. This is a departure from its Q1 plans, when the Company announced its intention to complete its entire 105 DUC well inventory, so reducing completions by 38 wells likely represents the $90M reduction in DJ Basin spend (i.e., assuming approximately 2/3rds of the cost of a $4M well are for completions * 38 wells). The remaining $60M of capex reduction will take place in the Williston.

Here are the breakouts for WLL's new capex budget in their new Q2 slides vs. their recent Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor relations conference slides.

Net production averaged 105.5 MBOE/d for Q2 2017, representing a 3% decrease from 109.1 MBOE/d in Q1 2017. Production guidance for 2017 has been reduced from a prior midpoint of 45.7MMBoe to 44.0MMBoe, a slightly less than 4% decline, which given the 14% reduction in capex spend isn't an onerous trade-off. This explains largely why 2017 LOE guidance ($8.25 to $8.75/barrel) hasn't changed as production levels will stay within the range.

Since Q2 capex exceeded cash flow from operations, long-term debt increased by $100M last quarter (pulled from the credit line). We anticipate debt will increase by another $400M (net of cash flow) for the remainder of the year as another $550M of capex budget remains to be spent.

Our Perspective

As longer-term shareholders we're in favor of the capital spend reduction. Capital and oil reserves are precious, and overproducing into a market that doesn't reward production growth doesn't make sense. Yes, the DJ Basin takeaway penalties are onerous as we discussed here, but they've been baked into differentials already. How do we know this? Well, the takeaway penalties have always been netted against sales, and they're factored into guidance. Differentials today in the Bakken, which accounts for over 94% of the production are in the $5/barrel range. For Redtail, the deficiency payments will add close to $3/barrel (i.e., $2.80/barrel in Q2), and remain above $2/barrel for 2017, which explains why corporate guidance on differentials still hover in the mid-$8/barrel range even with the introduction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The takeaway penalty in Redtail will continue for another 2.5 years, and based on our prior calculations, it will cost WLL anywhere between $80M to $95M per year (depending on Whiting's actual production volume in the DJ Basin). At this stage, WLL is accepting a larger penalty in 2017 and 2018 (as the lower exit volumes for 2017 in DJ Basin will carry-over to 2018) in exchange for capital preservation.

Let the oil market recover and stabilize before accelerating production in the DJ Basin. This is a change from our original conclusion in the earlier part of the year, but the current oil market dictates prudence. Although fundamentally the data is showing a rebalancing (see here, here and here), the oil market has yet to "see" this, and thus prices aren't reflecting it. WLL's actions are a step in the right direction and we think the right choice at this stage. They'll need to pay to stay patient, but once oil prices improve, it should ultimately pay-off.

