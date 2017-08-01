Gilead - Investors, Start Your Engines

The stock remains sharply undervalued and a compelling buy for income and growth investors while still yielding 2.8%.

Stabilization in the HCV segment and a more optimistic guidance, paired with strong cash flow, are catalysts for further stock appreciation.

Gilead stock has seen a sizable rebound in its stock price and is expected to march higher following better than expected Q2/2017 earnings.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) just delivered a real blow-out quarter shredding EPS estimates by a whopping $0.40 and recorded an astonishing reversal in sequential revenue changes.

Gilead has already rallied into earnings having been up by almost 20% since its low in June and continued on that path in a 1.5% post-earnings rally.

The company's record-low valuation of around 7.5 times earnings has quickly turned into a 9 times earnings valuation, yet there is still so much to like about Gilead at that price, given generous upside potential.

Reviewing Q2 results and modeling scenario-based two-year forecasts will demonstrate why Gilead remains one of the top investment opportunities for deep value, growth, contrarian and income investors all alike. Gilead's growth engine is currently remodeled, upgraded, and starting to kick into higher gear. So, investors, start your engines!

What is going on at Gilead?

Dating back to the "brave" call I made in early June when I felt high confidence that Gilead's stock finally bottomed after months of heavy selling, the stock has been bought up into earnings and is currently up almost a substantial 20%.

Following almost 250 comments on that article with views mixed regarding that call, it is now time to review Gilead's last quarter and, more importantly, what lies ahead.

Q2/2017 was a huge relief to all Gilead investors as the company recorded one of its biggest earnings beats ever. Topping EPS estimates by a whopping $0.41 and showing top-line revenues exceeding expectations by $790M clearly shows how undervalued the stock was priced back in early June. And more importantly, and also a huge surprise to myself, Gilead, despite showing an 8.2% decline in revenues YoY, actually grew sales sequentially (+10%).

The most astounding figure in the entire report to me was that 11% QoQ growth in HCV revenues which even topped the 9% sequential growth in HIV revenue. That considerably stronger than expected performance in the HCV segment was predominantly caused by higher patients starts in HCV treatment.

COO Kevin B. Young was as upbeat as myself about that development stating that,

It is clear that more patients are starting than we had predicted in our guidance, and as I said in my opening remarks, we now think it's going to be in the range of 185,000 to 200,000 patients. So clearly that's very positive.

This revised prediction also caused the company to significantly increase its guidance across the board, on both ends and for all products. In absolute figures, this meant that overall net product sales are now expected to come in between $24,000 billion and $25,500 billion (previous guidance: $22,500-24,500) while HCV sales are now projected at $8,500-9,500 billion.

In the HCV segment rocketing Epclusa sales ($1,171 billion; +999%) helped offset a 46% decline in former blockbuster Harvoni sales, despite the latter still raking in over a billion in net sales in a quarter. Moreover, for the first time for several quarters, Harvoni sales have actually increased sequentially albeit by a meager $11 million. That stabilization we are observing here, however, is very assuring.

Still, it should be noted that the top-line 10% growth in HCV sales was also positively affected by two special effects: a one-time deferred revenue recognition for Italy as well as inventory changes in the U.S. However, this does not change the underlying story as the real driver for the growth is increased patient starts. Here is Robin Washington's comments on that development:

I just want to emphasize that despite the inventory change, that the real underlying driver is just what Kevin talked about in the U.S. It's really increased patient starts, and so the inventory change was just one component of the over-performance.

Over the last quarters, Gilead's dependence on its HCV segment has significantly decreased. At the end of Q4/2015, it amounted to 58%, then decreased to 52% by Q2/2016, and is currently at 41%. This diversification of revenues was caused by its surging HIV segment, which is expected to grow by around 20% YoY now.

Turning to HIV, Genvoya, with a YoY growth of 184% to $857 million, is clearly driving the growth in that segment. More encouraging information was given in the earnings call when Mr. Young reported that,

more than one third of patients who switch HIV therapy now switch to Genvoya. More broadly, Gilead single tablet regimens represented four of the top five most prescribed products across all categories, treatment-naïve, switch and total treated patients.

That is a clear testament to the durability, stability, and strength of Gilead's HIV treatments.

Prior to the earnings release, Gilead already revealed very promising results of its B/F/TAF studies at the IAS Conference in Paris. The quintessence of these studies is basically that they show very encouraging signs of largely eliminating the trade-offs (e.g. food requirements, viral resistance, counter-effects with other medication) of existing HIV treatments. With these studies continuing and improving Gilead will further manifest its strong position in the HIV segment.

What's next for Gilead?

Gilead has finally shown that its initial 2017 guidance was overly conservative as epitomized by strong Q2 earnings. The business and growth engine is clearly reignited right now, and Gilead was also able to accumulate another $2.6 billion in total cash flow bringing its total balance to $36.6 billion.

This high cash balance continues to awaken M&A interest, but surprisingly, that was almost a "no-show" in Gilead's earnings call.

While one analyst was ducking away to raise the question...

John, I know if I asked you what company you're going to buy, you'd tell me, but I think the market should keep guessing, so I'm going to ask something else

another was generally inquiring about "business development" and the answer from CEO John C. Milligan was very telling:

So we have been very, very active, as we always are. We have beefed up our groups, as you're aware, so that we can evaluate more different kinds of opportunities. And so we are working very hard behind the scenes here on a number of things, but I certainly can't direct you to anything specific, other than to say that we're very, very active. And when the things are right for us, we'll announce them. That's all I can say.

That response where the "very, very active" part was stressed twice is almost as straightforward as announcing some relevant M&A/purchasing activity. That was by far the most direct statement I have seen from Gilead's management on that matter and leads me to conclude that we can expect some important announcement over the next six months. This type of announcement may just be the positive catalyst the market is craving for.

With Gilead currently trading at a P/E of 9, it is not the bargain it used to be earlier in the year but continues to provide excellent value to value and growth investors alike. Its dividend yield of 2.8% is very safely covered by both earnings and cash flows and has ample room to grow at double-digit growth rates for several years.

Based on the updated guidance, I have run the numbers through a recent scenario-based analysis which takes into account Gilead's own 2017 guidance as well as predictions from the 2016 Drug Trend Report. The results of that are now even more impressive as Gilead's liquidity is expected to balloon over the next three years: I am projecting between $38 billion and $42 billion for 2017, up to $45 billion for 2018 and between $45 billion and $50 billion for 2019 already factoring in average dividend growth of 10%.

The projection, in the best-case scenario, also calls for Gilead to post record sales by 2019 slightly topping the $32.1 billion it recorded in FY 2015. Although that is surely an optimistic scenario, it is realizable given the strong momentum we have been observing in the second quarter.

Below, you can find a detailed breakdown of all of these scenarios and metrics:

With the company having tremendous liquidity north of $40 billion by the end of 2019 even in the worst-case scenario, there is in any case plenty of room for further dividend growth.

To keep track of upcoming ex-dividend dates, I use the Dividend Calendar Tool (make sure to follow instructions here).

Investor take-away

Gilead has had a great quarter and has very deservedly seen a strong rebound in its share price, yet remains a compelling buy.

It just good approval from the FDA for its hepatitis C combo Vosevi and is showing encouraging progress along its pipeline.

With all signs pointing towards stabilization or even slight growth in HCV revenues, the company will continue to produce significant cash flow and further increase its large cash position. A substantial announcement on the business development front now gets more likely in the near future, and investors can still benefit from a low-valued stock that offers a market-beating yield and plenty of dividend growth.

I will continue to add to my position and reiterate Gilead as a very compelling buy. The upside potential is significant, and the stock should continue to trend higher following its expectations-smashing Q2 results. Refueled with lots of catalysts, the stock has now started its engines and ready to race.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.