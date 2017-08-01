AT&T: A Moody's Downgrade Is Squarely On The Table

In the following piece we dissect Moody’s recent note and come to a conclusion regarding the odds and impacts of a looming Moody’s downgrade.

The big news is Moody’s assigned Baa1 ratings to AT&T's new notes, yet, the ratings remain on review for downgrade.

A series of organizational changes and the company is set to raise $22.5 billion through a seven tranche bond offering.

What Happened?

AT&T (NYSE: T) announced a number of executive appointments as the Telecommunications, media, and Technology (TMT) giant readies for the close of an $85 billion buyout of Time Warner (NYSE: TWX). The appointments are as follows:

Global Marketing Officer Lori Lee, who led the merger integration planning team, will take on leadership of AT&T International.

John Stankey, formerly CEO of AT&T's Entertainment Group, will take the leader of merger integration planning. Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes will work with Stankley on a transition to Stankey as CEO of the post-merger media company.

John Donovan, previously chief strategy officer and group president of AT&T Technology and Operations, will be CEO of AT&T Communications (including Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, and Technology & Operations).

I like the sounds of all these changes. I am familiar with Lee and Donovan, but not Stankley. I like the fact AT&T has laid out these plans. I will need to get up to speed on Stankley as I see the media piece being highly important. Nevertheless, as one of my “must read” authors Quad 7 Capital states the Time Warner merger appears to be a done deal. What’s more, the company announced 2017’s largest bond offering over the week end.

Major bond offering

AT&T is finalizing the year's largest corporate bond sale. The company is set to raise $22.5B through a seven tranche bond offering, sources told the FT. The sale will include notes with maturities ranging between 5.5 and 41 years, with yields on new 10-year debt set to price 160 bps above benchmark Treasuries. The big news is Moody’s assigned Baa1 ratings to AT&T's new notes, yet, the ratings remain on review for downgrade. The following are the highlights from the note.

Moody’s note highlights

The following is a brief description of the ratings methodology then the positive and negative highlights paraphrased from the note as I see them. You can read the entire note here.

Ratings methodology focus

Moody’s is focused on AT&T’s “willingness and ability” to reduce leverage back towards 3 times. Furthermore, Moody’s will be paying attention to the company’s free cash flows and liquidity levels. Moody’s will also review the degree of subordination of the notes post-merger. Moody's expects to conclude the review for downgrade when the Time Warner transaction is near certain to close. The following are AT&T’s positive and negative attributes according to Moody’s.

AT&T Positives

Strong competitive position.

Stability, scale and diversity of revenues.

Market leader in nearly all of its businesses.

Contains valuable assets with predictable revenues and healthy margins.

Consistently investing for the long term.

AT&T Negatives

Weak financial metrics

Anemic growth

Broad vulnerability to disruption.

Balance sheet size

Free cash flow after dividends limited

Susceptible to competitive pressure, technological disruption and macroeconomic trends

Moody’s take

Based on these and other factors, Moody’s pretty much comes right out and states a downgrade is on the table. Moody’s states:

“We think this risk profile is asymmetrically skewed to the downside, especially if these potential negative developments were to simultaneously occur. We think AT&T's risk is amplified by its balance sheet size and being positioned at a low investment-grade rating, but we think AT&T has multiple shock absorbers that could help it defend its rating.”

To me, this sounds like we may need to prepare for a rates downgrade if the Time Warner merger doesn’t produce immediate positive results. Maybe no matter what with Moody’s using the term “risk profile is asymmetrically downside.”

On the other hand, according to Moody’s, if AT&T can “reduce leverage to 2.5 times debt to equity and free cash flow improves to 5% of debt a ratings upgrade to A3 might occur.” Nevertheless, Moody's stated it could “lower AT&T's rating to Baa2 if free cash flow is negative or if leverage remains above 3x, both on a sustained basis.”

So there you have it. Either the Time Warner deal produces immediate results with AT&T increasing cash flows and reducing leverage. Or free cash flow goes negative and leverage remains above 3 times debt to equity.

The Bottom Line

Whether Moody’s downgrades the debt or not, I say stay the course. I am not so certain a downgrade of one notch would be a game-changer anyway. I maintain the stock is a solid buy right now. I believe long-term income investors should stay the course and use any weakness to pick up shares. President Trump's regulatory reforms and corporate tax rate cut are yet to come and should provide plenty of cushion to the bottom line as well.

Moreover, the acquisition of Time Warner should complete AT&T's plans for total vertical integration. This should substantially increase AT&T's profits as margins rise while the cost of content diminishes. AT&T will continue to offer income investors an excellent opportunity for both income production and capital gains for years to come regardless of a Moody’s downgrade at this point. Those are my thoughts on the subject. I look forward to reading yours.

