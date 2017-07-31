Precision Drilling's (PDS) CEO Kevin Neveu on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS)

Q2 2017 Results Conference Call

July 31, 2017 02:00 PM ET

Executives

Ashley Connolly - IR

Kevin Neveu - President and CEO

Carey Ford - SVP and CFO

Analysts

Chase Mulvehill - Wolfe Research

Sean Meakim - JP Morgan

Ben Owens - RBC Capital Markets

Jon Morrison - CIBC Capital Markets

John Watson - Simmons

Jeff Jones - Globe and Mail

Jeff Fetterly - Peters & Co

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Precision Drilling Corporation's 2017 Second Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only-mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would like to introduce your host for today's conference, Ms. Ashley Connolly, Investor Relations. Ma'am, please go ahead.

Ashley Connolly

Thank you, Michelle, and good afternoon everyone. Welcome to Precision Drilling's second quarter 2017 earnings conference call and webcast. Participating today on the call with me are Kevin Neveu, Chief Executive Officer; and Carey Ford, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Through our news release earlier today, Precision reported its second quarter 2017 results. Please note that these financial figures are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Some of our comments today will refer to non-IFRS financial measures such as EBITDA and operating earnings. Please see our news release for additional disclosure on these financial measures.

Our comments today will also include forward-looking statements regarding Precision's future results and prospects. We caution you that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. Please see our news release and other regulatory filings for more information on forward-looking statements and these risk factors.

Carey will begin with a brief discussion of the second quarter operating results and a financial overview. Kevin will then provide a business operations update and outlook.

Over to you, Carey.

Carey Ford

Thank you, Ashley. In addition to reviewing the second quarter results, I will provide an update on our 2017 capital plan and our liquidity position. First quarter adjusted EBITDA was CAD57 million which is 152% higher than the second quarter 2016. The increase in adjusted EBITDA from last year is primarily the result of higher activity levels across all of our businesses and higher day rates internationally offset by lower IBC and shortfall revenue in North American drilling business.

In Canada, drilling activity for Precision increased 128% from Q2, 2016, while margins were CAD4,217 per day lower than the prior year. The margins for the quarter were negatively impacted by a decrease in shortfall payments and legacy contracts rolling off and renewing at lower rates offset by lower daily operating cost that were CAD2,518 per day lower than the prior year.

In the U.S., drilling activity for Precision increased 143% from Q3, 2016 while margins were $7,042 per day lower. The decrease was primarily result of lower idle but contracted payments offset by daily operating costs which were CAD1,343 lower.

Internationally, drilling activity for Precision increased 14% from Q2 2016. The increase in activity was primarily the result of the additional two new rigs in Kuwait deployed in Q4 2016 offset by no activity in Mexico during the quarter.

International average day rates were CAD49,679, an increase of $5,288 from the prior year. The increase was largely the result of rig mix as the Kuwait rigs were added at higher day rates than the Mexico rigs that worked in Q2 2016 and did not work in Q2 2017. Today, we have eight rigs active internationally.

In our C&P division, adjusted EBITDA this quarter was CAD336,000, up almost CAD3 million from the prior year. The increase is a result of significantly higher activity and a lower operating cost structure offset by lower pricing in most divisions.

Capital expenditures for the quarter were CAD28 million and we now plan for capital expenditures of CAD138 million for the full year 2017. The 2017 capital plan is comprised of 13 million for expansion, 71 million for maintenance and infrastructure and 54 million for upgrades.

Consistent with the 2016 capital spend, upgrade capital is targeted for upgrades to approximate 35 super triple rigs as customer demand dictates. Our 2017 upgrade plan for our North American fleet averages approximately CAD1.5 million for the rig. The low dollar amount per rig is a result of our super triple rig design allowing bolt-on upgrades for capacity increases, process automation control technology and walking systems.

The increase in maintenance infrastructure capital of CAD19 million primarily relates to the plant upgrade of our ERP system. We continue to build our contract book and as of July 31, 2017, we had an average of 58 contracts in hand for the third quarter at an average of 57 for the full year of 2017. Year-to-date, we have added 17 term contracts.

As of June 30, 2017, our long-term debt is approximately CAD1.9 billion and our net debt is approximately CAD1.8 billion. As a reminder, all of our long-term notes are denominated in U.S. dollars. In the past month, the Canadian has strengthened and at exchange rates today our total debt is approximately 1.8 billion and net debt is approximately 1.7 billion.

We had CAD95 million in cash on our balance sheet at the end of the quarter and as of June 30, 2017 our liquidity position was CAD815 million. The slight reduction in our cash balance for the first quarter is a result of seasonal working capital requirements associated with the increased industry activity.

Two of our strategic priorities for the year are to demonstrate fixed cost leverage in an increasing activity environment and focusing on free cash flow and debt reduction. We have seen significant activity increases over the past two quarters and solid headcount has remained essentially flat.

In the first six months of the year, we generated funds from operations of approximately $70 million. We continue to review reducing debt levels as a priority and intend to use free cash flow and cash from the balance sheet to de-lever.

I will now turn it over to Kevin for further discussion of the business and the outlook.

Kevin Neveu

Good afternoon and thank you Carey. So while commodity prices volatility has somewhat dampened the broad North American drilling recovery, it’s also served to extrapolate our customers focus on drilling efficiency and rig performance. We continue to have high specification rig discussions with customers in every region we operate. Pad walking rigs with long-reach horizontal drilling capabilities remain in high demand and interest on our new technologies in addition of this front.

Carey commented that during the second quarter, we added nine term contracts for our Super Series rigs. All of these were pad walking rigs and most were equipped to drill long-reach horizontal wells. I’ll comment that we are in negotiations with several clients for additional term contract opportunities. Now in some cases, these rig contracts have led to industry activity increases, but increasingly more tend to be high grading by customers looking to displace lower specification rigs.

Recently, Precision May 15th, the Analyst and Investor Day and the two subsequent following customer days, we performed and demonstrated real-time drilling demonstrations of several new technology initiatives of underway Precision. The rig was Precision 609 and Precision ST-1500 equipped pad walking and extended reach horizontal drilling and the rig like a 105 other Precision rigs is fitted with AMPHION AC control system.

At this demonstration, we've highlighted the new technologies including Process Automation Controls, Directional Drilling Guidance software, Advanced Drilling apps and High-Speed Downhole Data transmission via wired drilled pipe. All of these technologies are available today and all are capably being uploaded to our full fleet of standardized Super Triple AC rigs and are specifically targeted to improve drilling efficiency, consistency, repeatability exact with our customers demand for horizontal resource drilling.

Our customer interest is extremely high and we expect that once we fully commercialized these technologies throughout the balance of this year, we’ll drive higher fleet utilization, improved day rates that require only minimal capital investments to effect the implementation. Now, we continue to make very good progress with our beta testing customers. 20 Super Triples have now been fully upgraded with process automation controls.

We are continuing to fill the hardening process. We are increasing uptime for each of these rigs with longer runs with the software and working through the beta punch list that expect to be on schedule to finish the full beta testing this year and being a full commercial operating mode in 2018.

Now, you’ll call that we partnered with the major equipment provider with the Process Automation Control as we believe software development is not our core competency. We know there our strength lies in field application testing we feel deployment of new technologies and we'll be fully on track to commercialize this software platform before a year-end, which will pave it way for other technologies we discussed to connect and deliver their fully efficiency potential. For more information, you can see our website Investor Day presentations for more details of these technologies.

Turning to our markets. In Canada, today we have 51 rigs running and five rigs ready on weather substantially ahead of last year’s pace, but a little behind the level we suggested in our last conference call. There is no question that the increased volatility and lower oil prices experienced late in the second quarter combined with full spring weather proves it right on our second quarter activity, which is persisting into the third quarter.

And while the outlook for the back half of 2017 is a little less certain, we still expect Precision's activity to rise into low 60s later this quarter similar to our prior guidance. For our Canadian customers, a WTI price turning towards 50s as significantly more constructive than low in 40s experience of loss few rigs, we'll watch this trend carefully.

Now, in the Canadian Montney, the Duvernay and the Deep Basin in general and the heavy oil regions, pricing remains constructive as our customers are more focused on rig performance and overall rig efficiency and the supply of pad working rigs remain tight. We also note a high degree of interest by our Deep Basin customers that are technology initiatives. All of this speaks to the drive by these customers to improve cost, to improve efficiency cost repeatedly. We expect day rate for our deeper Super Triple remains firm in the upper teens and lower 20s depending on rigs spec for the balance of this year and we expect activity to turn in line to prior guidance.

Now, on the shallower Canadian place, pricing remains highly competitive, particularly Southern Saskatchewan and the Central and Southern Alberta regions with rates of the low teens, now it should note that our Canadian customers will work quickly to commodity price signals. Stabilizing or improving commodity prices could bode well for Canadian fourth quarter activity, as our customers consider ramping up for the winter drilling season. We expect to see further visibility on the 2018 winter more likely later in the third quarter and into the fourth quarter, as we watch our customers begin planning their budgets for next year.

Our U.S. drilling business had a strong second quarter demonstrating solid fixed cost absorption, strong contract bookings, firm day rates and high interest to our technology initiatives. We currently have 63 rigs running and with the nine term contracts we added during the second quarter, and with ongoing customer negations for several more, we're encouraged by these signals. However, we're not surprised by the recent flattening of industry activity, as we've been saying for some time we expect the U.S. activity to curtail, but the customer migration to high efficiency rates will continue and this is evidenced to our strong Q2 bookings

On that trend, demand for pad walking long-reach capable rigs remains strong. We continue to achieve day rates of the low 20s for our Super Triples. Our Super Triple 1500 and high teens for our Super Triple 1200, these rigs remain in an extremely tight supply. We expect further opportunities to re-contract into these rates as prior contracts will over and we upgrade other ideal rigs to meet this demand.

The new contracts we booked, we distributed with two in the Niobrara, two in the Scoop/Stack in Oklahoma and five in the Permian basin. So, it's clear that our customers are looking to upgrade rig capability in every basin, and we see this trend continuing through the third quarter. The high level of customer engagement reinforces our view that superior drilling performance by those drillers with demonstrating efficiency gains will continue to drive the migration in most efficient rigs which plays exactly to our strategy.

Now, turning to our international business, most of our efforts are going to hone our operations by focusing the rig performance, rig move times and managing operating costs. Customer demand is finally bottoming and we may be seeing some initial green shoot with several new tenders in Middle East and Latin America. We look to 2018 for this growth towards opportunities to materialize and remind you that we have four idle oil rigs in the Middle East and five idle rigs in Mexico that we continue to bid for these opportunities.

We no contract renewals for 2017, I do not expect any significant changes in our international business this year other than our drive to reduce cost and improved cash flow. Our completions and production business in Canada is coming out of spring breakup with strong cost management in place, well managed assets and a good opportunity to generate free cash flow. And while this business tends to be very sensitive to short-term commodity prices with WTI trending closer to 50, customer sentiments should improve and activities will respond in step.

The well service business segment remains oversupplied and highly competitive pricing remains a fixed during this business. Our scale and cost leverage are key competitive advantage and our continued intensive cost management will help us in this very challenging market.

Regarding our top three priorities for 2017, I reported earlier on the good progress continue to make drill with the technology initiatives, similarly our decision to upgrade our ERP system to support the increasing data flow and to leverage this data to further reduce costs is a key step forward for us.

Carey also mentioned our fixed cost management and our administrative headcount freeze, delivering the fixed cost leverage we expect and the cost absorption as we continue to maximize EBITDA at every opportunity. And no question that our commitment to debt reduction and liability management pervades even expense action and reinvestment decision we make at Precision.

Our seasonal activity improves through the third quarter. We remain on track for stronger cash flows and look to decrease here financial leverage while continue to manage our balance sheet debt maturities to ensure after unit shareholder value.

Before we close, I'd like to thank the employees of Precision for the improved safety environmental performance during the second quarter while we continue to deliver high performance, high value services to our customers.

I will now turn the call back to our operator for questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Chase Mulvehill with Wolfe Research. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Chase Mulvehill

So I guess first question if we can just kind of start in U.S. When we think about gross profit per day in the third quarter, should we expect that to be kind of flat or up when we think about the third quarter?

Carey Ford

Yes, Chase. On the last conference call we said we thought that margins would trough in the back half of the year and we'd see the margins increase at some point in the back half of the year either Q3 or Q4. We actually saw margins increased in Q2, day rates were down a little bit but costs were down a little bit more. So I think right around this level if see an increase in margins or a slight decrease in margins that will be in hundreds of dollars range and won't be a significant change one way or the other.

Chase Mulvehill

Okay, alright. And then shifting over to Canada, when we think about gross profit per day, maybe if you could kind of refresh our memory what you previously said about the back half of the year and the outlook for gross profit per day in Canada?

Kevin Neveu

Chase, this is Kevin. There were a couple of phases we previously talked about for the back half of the year. We were talking about increasing day rates and pressuring, the market on day rates. I could tell you that on shallower rig, that’s been net for the resistance. So I think that some of the traction we're expecting on shallower rig has eroded particularly with the softness late in Q2. But we still think that the deeper basin remains firm with some room for increase later this year. So I think that’s got some room on the upside.

Our mix in Q2 is a little weighted towards shallower rigs with increased activity. So I still think that comments we made earlier in the year around margins for the back half of the year remain firm. Carey, do have anything to add up?

Carey Ford

No, I think that covers it.

Chase Mulvehill

Okay, last question and I will turn it back over. When we think about free cash flow in the back half of the year, should we expect positive free cash in the back half of the year with the rate of the CapEx?

Carey Ford

Chase, so answering that question would be providing guidance which we don’t provide, but we’ve definitely feel good about cash flow during capability of our business over the next several quarters.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Sean Meakim with JP Morgan. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Sean Meakim

So you're seeing some of your competitors spend as much as $7 million or $8 million to upgrade some of the rigs to super spec status. In some cases again 18 months to 24 months contracts to back those. So, I guess I was just curious how that -- how you think about that in the context of your own upgrade which near term or then more on capital light? And then just how you think about upgrading as well as contracting strategy given what’s happening among your peers?

Kevin Neveu

I think there was a couple of moving pieces there, Sean. So first of all, your call to be talked about how well these upgrades clip on to our rig or in fact just bolt-on quite simple. This doesn’t requires as much capital to put a walking system on the Super Triple, as it might some other rigs or for that matter even sliding or field mud pumping for us is a pretty simple upgrade. So, I think we’ve had a -- we’ve enjoyed an advantaged with our rig design in that the upgrades have been much most expensive than our forward guidance is still for less expensive and upgrades. As I said as we get to the back end of the fleet where we talked about the view bar, DC SCR rigs need upgrades. Those will be closer to range that others are talking about.

But for the upgrades we see right in the near future for the balance of this year and the fleet changes we've done, we're just thinking there’ll be lot more expenses for our. So, I think that’s the advantage we have in the marketplace. And now speaking to the day rates, I commented once the rigs have been paid for the original contract, if we’re into the post-original contract, if we achieved the day rate on the Super Triple that’s say a Super Triple 1500 that's north of 20,000 or Super Triple 1200 north of $17,500, we don’t give day rates about that.

We’re pretty happy of those days rates kind of the long-term and had walked that rate in for a year or two years, maybe even longer if it's available. I think those levels of day rigs on the investment that was paid up by the original contract give us a very solid return higher than our cost of capital. So, I think we'll anxious to do that. And as we see these opportunities, we will. Does that answer your question kind of both sides?

Sean Meakim

Very much there, yes, that’s very helpful. Thank you, Kevin. I also wanted to just touch base on the technology. So, in terms of the Process Automation Control, you're on 20 rigs now the 30 PGS job we highlighted. Can you give us the sense of the types of customers that are using it, the types of customers that are engaging with the or maybe using more on these technologies? Can you give us a sense of who you are acting with on those?

Kevin Neveu

So, what we’re doing is we spread it around and so we’re actually in Canada and U.S., we’re essentially in I think every basin except the Bakken. I think we spread around probably 12 different customers. The whole idea was to, I’d just say handpick customers who will work with the beta testing process, but try to get as broad our coverage as we come up with both geologically and geographically. So we could test the software in every type of application, but I’ll tell you it’s all horizontal drilling, all unconventional resource type drilling, just spread among many customers, may place, many basins so we can learn as much as quickly as possible and move from beta to full commercial phase within the next few months really.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Ben Owens with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Ben Owens

You guys some mentioned that on the -- some of the recent terms contracts that you’ve received and discounts that you’re having with customers that a lot of these rigs were basically through high grading, replacing, existing rigs in the working fleet. Could you maybe put some more context around the opportunities that there in the U.S.? Is the rig count in the U.S. maybe didn't changed, stay flat? And what's the opportunity to kind of high-grade the fleet in terms of the number of rig?

Carey Ford

Well, so then the opportunity is highlighted in our 2017 capital plan, we've got 35 rigs that we're upgrading for $54 million. So, we're -- if demand is there for those rigs, we'll proceed those upgrades, and if not, we won't do them.

Ben Owens

Okay, that makes sense. And then the follow-up related, you talk about seems the green shoot internationally in Latin America. Just wondering, what country that you guys were talking about. Is that Mexico or is that another country in that region?

Kevin Neveu

I really don't want to get too specific and just still few opportunities. I'd comment not Mexico, but I'll leave you with that.

Carey Ford

And that's more than one country by the way.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Jon Morrison with CIBC Capital Markets. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Jon Morrison

Kevin just needs a point of clarification of the nine rigs that you signed in the quarter that carries the seven rig years. Were all signed found in the quarter? Or is anything signed post quarter end?

Kevin Neveu

I think we're talking you about really during the period of quarter -- sorry, the first of the quarter and till the end to recall in our April conference call, the addition of few rigs we've been signed between the period of April 1st and 26th, so that's a full count for the fourth quarter.

Jon Morrison

Okay.

Kevin Neveu

We have ongoing negotiations down but nothing we've talked about there would be post end of June.

Jon Morrison

You've obviously have some exposure to some of the producers that have talked about turning their back half of the year CapEx program over Q2 reporting. Have you guys been put on notice for any potential rig lay down for this point?

Kevin Neveu

I commented that number would be one or two rigs and that's across North America at this point. And we'd respect to that those rigs will re-contracted likely immediately when they give a waste.

Jon Morrison

You commented it around pricing or what you're seeing in the market? Is it fair to assume that you haven't seen leading edge pricing across any geographies outside of the shallower stuff in Canada, see material change over the last six or eight weeks?

Kevin Neveu

So, first of all I'd say there are attempts to press pricing in Canada on the shallower rigs failed. But on the mid-class and deeper rigs, the Duvernay then is the U.S. There has been really up pullback in pricing on the leading edge rates. And my comments earlier around sort of minimum expectations for day rates going forward, really my comments are tied to, if we're going to walk the rig in pit or ton and what rates higher than the rate I mentioned.

Jon Morrison

Okay. And in your release, you've referenced the 16 term contract, yes, I think Canada year-to-date during the first six months. Is there fairly wide band around contract duration that you're signing in Canada right now? Or is that 61 is fairly representative of what you're seeing for opportunities?

Kevin Neveu

So, Jon, for the Canadian contracts, I'll tell you that those all tied to upgrade those some short through a lock unit contract period to ensure we get the full capital investment back during the contract period. It's probably a little bit less about what the customer would like to see, if probably like to walk with you some of a longer period. We're always trying to manage day rate contract duration and margin. And we do a full portfolio base, does not operate by rig. So I think what we're reporting is appetite by customers to finance upgrades and our desire what those returns in for the life of the -- to pay back the rig.

Jon Morrison

Okay. Based on the opening comments, it's fair to assume that you are not expecting hourly rates for the well servicing site in Canada. Does it show any momentum in the back half of the year despite some of the staffing challenges that are showing some fold in the sector?

Carey Ford

Yes, Jon, I think on the well servicing side, as Kevin mentioned earlier that, that business is highly responsive to changes in commodity prices. So I think we are in this commodity price environment that we are in today probably not a whole lot of change in the hourly rate, but if commodity prices were to improve and we could see some more insurance in that service line.

Jon Morrison

Carey, just on the 20 million cash in association with the ERP upgrade. Can you give any more color what examinations you would expect to get from that upgrade and talk about some of the improved data capabilities that you have in the back of that?

Carey Ford

Yes, so it’s certainly around improving the efficiency within organization and deal with more data flows and that we are happen to handle in our business and helping the organization make centered business decisions as a result of implementing this ERP upgrade. I think if you to think about all of the paper that has historically been used in the field of digitizing the main processes that haven’t been digitized and resulting hours that are saved from a more efficient digital system, is what we have to achieve.

Jon Morrison

Okay. Last one just from me. Of the 140 million of CapEx you know how for 2017. How much was hard committed this point versus could change depending on customer demand and activity in the back half of the year?

Carey Ford

Yes, it would be likely 5 million to 20 million I would say with the kind of the range that could swing.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of John Watson with Simmons. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

John Watson

As a follow-up to an earlier question, one of your competitors announced that they are converting a 1,000 horsepower rig to 1,500 horsepower and your Super Triple 1200 is a very different rig. But can you provide us your thoughts on current demand for rigs for 1,500 horsepower in the U.S.?

Kevin Neveu

Sure, Kevin. I would tell you that in the U.S. the Precision with Super Triple 1200 has applications in the Marcellus and now very strong applications in the DJ Basin in Colorado. So we think it’s got good running over good rigs for the shallower part of the Marcellus and specifically for the DJ Basin.

Carey Ford

Yes, And just to add to Kevin’s comment there, the utilization of our Super Triple 1200 fleet in the U.S. right now is running on 80%. So, we are seeing good demand for that rig class. And I think we are going to upgrade a 1,000 horsepower SCR, 1,000 horsepower AC rig would be a different situation, it would be coming from a very low utilization rate on that rig class.

John Watson

And then more of a conceptual one, if we saw the rig count dipped lower industry-wide in the U.S. in the coming months and then go back in ‘18 and ‘19. Do you think operators would choose to drop Tier 2 rigs and then add Tier 1 rigs? And maybe any color on what that might do for day rates and margins in ‘18 and ‘19?

Kevin Neveu

So, first of all John, the decline we saw in 2015, 2016 was really sharper one point oil was touching below 30 and every contract, every rig customers have operated internally down and discrimination feel good in that sort of one away for the short period of time. But in most downturns, the best we’re still working along is conservatively we in fact mention drilling rig now, the best most sufficient drilling rig, the best most sufficient crew pad and walking rigs. The most desirable rigs are going to be hung onto for a very time and in fact I still think that even a decline in rig count world to see customers high grading rigs.

If you can 10 days or 12 days per pad just by moving to the pad walking rig versus skidding rig or expanded pad like by one well and actually drill that well almost for free in a number of days you say. I think those economics would be compelling even in a constrained rig count world. So, while I’m not expecting rig count to go to a 100% in the next short of time. I do think that the demand for the high rig for the high spec maybe long reach pad walking rigs will stay strong. And I don’t expect the rigs to fall back much in a modestly constrained way enough. We see economic prices dropped down below $40 where we're in terms of the conversations with models. The stock prices dropped into the low 40s and there is really a pressure on pricing for leaving those rigs, but there is a lot of pressure on performance. So, the promise to perform is going to be honored where the rig maybe moved up. So, again performance becomes really, really important.

John Watson

Great. Thanks for that, Kevin. And one last one on the C&P front. Can you talk us through some of the puts and takes to get back to EBIT profitability for that sub-segment? Is it as simple as industry-wide utilization going out leading to better pricing? Are there some company specific ways the Precision is pursuing to help lift margins?

Kevin Neveu

I think on the Company’s specific ways, there is -- we’ve been undertaking that exercise for the past 18 months, reducing the cost structure in the business and making the business more scalable for high activity levels. So, you’re just seeing that really come down all of the short-term cost association with -- associated with making that transition in 2016 are paying benefits here in the second quarter and then the third quarter and fourth quarter of this year. So, I think we’ve done that for sure. And then, I think if you look at the potential for the bid increase -- a bit of increase activity and better pricing in the back half of the year, we should be in that situation.

Carey Ford

We’re pleased to see free cash flow position and the seasonally slowdown.

Kevin Neveu

Yes, a good point --one thing to remember all of that business or essentially all the businesses in the Canadian market where the second quarter is bolus activity level for their entire year.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Jeff Jones with Globe and Mail. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Jeff Jones

My question is a little bit more high level for Kevin. Given that the results are better than expected and you’ve made some size in terms of efficiencies in your operations. I’m wondering where you see the disconnected between that and where the market is valuing the Company? Thanks.

Kevin Neveu

Hey Jeff, I think that all the volatility in commodity price has been a tough for investors to understand the business on the short-term. And I think the sense that we get for our customer is much more confident and more -- I think they, our customers and their planning cycles are unnecessarily based on the media short-term price of the oil commodity. But for investors, it's hard to find good core data. They don't see the same product numbers as our customers see. And I think it's just a really challenging way for investors and myself included in that.

I'm a large investor at Precision in the challenging period to rise this store about commodity prices. But the fact is we've got commodity prices down, hovering close to $50 WTI. That will improve customer sentiment with time and the things we're dealing with technology, efficiency is delivering very good results for our customers and activity is relatively strong. So I think we're all look at the business is certainly very extensive commodity price, but trend is last few days to be improving. But we'll need to see more fundamental data on global supply and global demand to get more confidence in that before the markets is going to react.

Jeff Jones

And just as a follow-up on that then. Among your customers and I don't know if that's specifically your customers, but certainly the E&P sector has started to announce the odd budget cut here and there, some of them larger than others. And I wanted to know that is something that is major of concern to you?

Kevin Neveu

We watch those very closely because obviously their spending directly relates to type of activity they'll have in the field whether it's drilling rigs or service rigs. Watching it closely for the mindful of who's making the customer that making them, but we also seek with the joint department and understand what the bookings look like and I've given some pretty good guidance on how we see activity trending over the next few quarters. So, I think barring another down to commodity price, I mean prices getting below 42% to below 40% for the same sustained period of time. I think we're feeling much more confident about the business now where it might have been in the more volatile periods.

Operator

Thank you. And I'm showing no further questions at this time. And I would like to turn the conference back over to.

Kevin Neveu

I see a question we have come up.

Operator

We do. We do have another question from the line of Jeff Fetterly with Peters & Co. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Jeff Fetterly

Couple of random questions. On the ERP side, I know you mentioned Carey improvement and efficiency within the organization. But how do you think about the return on that $90 million investment?

Carey Ford

Yes, there is a couple of different ways to think about it. Cost savings s one of them, cost savings you can achieve over a number of years is one way to look at it. Other way is making better business decision going forward a system that's easier for our employees for operate and environment that is better to operate within are all things that point to making a good business decision, but if you're looking for straight IR each really a cost savings.

Jeff Fetterly

And so you've talked in the past about the payback on the rig operates being targeted to two years or less. Should we be thinking about the ERP investment in the similar context?

Carey Ford

Well, it's a different asset life. And ERP system gives a life of that could be 15 or 20 years and upgrade we're really trying to getting an upgrade on mud pump or walking pump that might have a shorter useful life.

Jeff Fetterly

Okay. And I get last piece of it is just your priority of free cash flow generation in the $90 million increase in the near term capital program. How do those two sort of ways against each other decision making was?

Kevin Neveu

Jeff, like virtually every decision we make every day right now around, it is pending decision be it beat expense our capital versus holding cash in the balance sheet to offset debt. But we looked at the timing right now. We looked at the cost savings due to the competitive nature of the environment and just how slow the IT business is in Calgary right now. And we thought that the combination of cost savings, timing and resource capabilities at Precision gives very good time to do this.

Moving off the SAP platform and Precision, that's more than 20 years old to the latest provision of SAP and we’re synchronizing that with our rig automation project allows us to bring both of those systems in, in line at the same time. Initially, the data flows through the system with 2018 ERP system not a 1992 ERP system. So, the timing worked out quite well with both the cost of the system and with the implementation of new technology of the rig and the availability of resources, both in Calgary and in Houston and inside our own company.

Jeff Fetterly

Okay, last question on the contract side. So, it looks like the term additions have been more biased to the six months range, a follow-up to the question earlier. Are you open to an 18 or 24 months structure or you’re biasing towards a shorter term commitments at this point?

Kevin Neveu

So you can read a couple of things into that. Publically, we are pressing a higher price than our customers are going to pay for a longer term, which might bias and back to a shorter term. And also here we can now conclude that we can get north of $20,000 per day locked in for a paid off rig or a paid off investment, a rig that’s upgraded and fully paid or a rig that’s brand new and fully paid off. I am happy to lock in for longer terms on those rigs at day rates that are north 20 for deeper rigs and north of 75% of our shallower rigs. But probably the bias on the more recent signings has been our desire to see higher rates and we put the payoffs on the investments.

Operator

And now I am showing no further questions and I would like to turn the conference back over to Kevin Neveu for closing remarks.

Kevin Neveu

Great. Thank you for joining us on our second quarter conference call. And look forward to tell you about our results on the third quarter call in late October. Thank you very much.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you participating in today’s conference. This does conclude the program and you may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.