Xerium Technologies' (XRM) CEO Mark Staton on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Phillip Kennedy

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon everyone. I would like to remind everyone to please refer to our 10-Q filed today and our press release regarding our financial results for the second quarter 2017 issued this afternoon, with particular reference to the Safe Harbor notice contained in the text of the press release about our forward-looking statements and the use of certain non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted EBITDA and the associated reconciliation of such measures to GAAP under Regulation G.

Those same statements also apply to our remarks on this conference call. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those described in the press release and in our SEC filings. For a full discussion, please refer to our earnings release, and our 10-Q, as well as our SEC filings, including our December 31, 2016 10-K.

Now, I will turn the call over to Mark Staton, our President and Chief Executive Officer who will provide the opening remarks. Mark?

Mark Staton

Thank you Phillip and good afternoon everyone listening in. I will begin today by providing some observations from my first few months before touching on our financial highlights from the second quarter. I will then pass the call of to Cliff for a closer look at our numbers before I finish off with some comments and our outlook for the rest of the year.

During the quarter, I had the opportunity to visit 17 out of our 28 production facilities with the primary goal to gain a deeper understanding of where Xerium is and where we can further improve. I came away from these visits encouraged with the talent and dedication of our team, as well as the capabilities of our global facilities.

The vast majority of restructuring efforts are complete and our facilities are operating without distractions and are focused on execution. In addition to affecting the current state of affairs, we focus on identifying short-term levels that we can hold to improve our operations, drive revenue, and grow EBITDA, ultimately enabling us to reduce our leverage.

Certain items that we're prioritizing include progress on shifting our mix to more favorable and higher margin products, refocusing our sales priorities to leveraging new capacity and growth in regions, and new initiatives and product development. Additionally, we have begun a new gate process for product development where we are working with our customers on a more collaborative basis gauging their feedback on products they want or need to improve their operations, which is a deviation from the old strategy.

As it relates to our longer-term strategy and outlook, it was evident during my visit that the hard work of the team over the prior few years to reposition the company's global footprint and driving us into new products has provided a compelling platform from which to grow. In the coming quarters, we expect to be in a position to update you on refinements to our long-term strategy as we shift from restructuring to a laser focus on execution and growth.

A notable early observation of our business is the importance of operating leverage as we drive asset utilization. Therefore it is clear our ability to drive revenue growth and also commodity [indiscernible] declines will be important switching our long-term objectives.

Moving to the highlights from the quarter on Slide 3, sales for the quarter were $120.3 million, compared to the prior period of $124 million. Although sales declined by 1.2% on a constant currency basis, compared to the prior year period, we were pleased with this sales level. This shows sequential sales growth and it was right in-line with our internal expectations.

By region, Latin America was our strongest region with improving local volumes, North America sales were approximately flat compared to prior year. In Europe, excluding a 3% currency headwind sales were down modestly as a result of spreader roll volumes of machine clothing timing.

In our Asian markets, sales of forming fabrics were lower as market competitiveness continued, but were partially offset by higher volume in our Kunshan, China facility. As you may recall, our plans in Kunshan was a significant part of the CapEx spend in the prior years, and I’m pleased to report production has been ramping up in-line with our expectations. We were encouraged by the early indications of the benefits this expanded facility would provide to our competitive positioning in the region.

Consolidated gross margin was a record 40.6%, compared to the prior period of 38.9%. Margin expansion was driven through favorable mix and volume average. This result highlights the importance of asset utilization to our profitability and underscores the importance of our growth initiatives going forward.

As Cliff will discuss in further detail, our plans called for production and working capital for the balance of the year to drive our cash flow objectives, which combined with some modest raw material inflation will likely reduce our asset utilization and moderate margins for the second half.

The inventory build in the first half of 2017 was implemented to improve service levels related to the de-bottlenecking of certain plants. We’re now in a position to begin reducing those inventory levels, although we will need to execute this in a measured fashion to maintain high service levels for our customers.

Our adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $27.2 million or 22.6% of our sales, compared to the prior-year period of $27.7 million or 22.3% of sales. On a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA improved 1.1%, and our adjusted EBITDA margin grew 30 basis points, primarily as a result of improvements in our operational performance. Backlog was $171 million at month end, and remains healthy going into the second half.

With that, I like to turn it over to Cliff to review our financials. Cliff?

Cliff Pietrafitta

Thanks Mark. Moving to Slide 4, revenue in the second quarter of 2017 declined to $122.3 million, compared to the prior year level of $124 million. By segment, our machine clothing segment net sales declined to $72.4 million in the second quarter of 2017, compared to $74.8 million in the second quarter of 2016, down approximately 1%, excluding the effects of currency. The decline in machine clothing sales was largely due to competitive pricing pressure in Asia.

Moving to our rolls segment, net sales of $47.9 million in the second quarter of 2017, compared to $49.2 million in the second quarter of 2016, primarily as a result of weaker spreader roll sales in Europe. On Slide 5, machine clothing gross margin, excluding start-up cost improved to 43.7% in Q2 2017 from 41.6% in Q2 2016.

The increase in gross margin was primarily due to production efficiencies in certain regions, partially offset by competitive pricing pressure in Asia. Rolls and service gross margin improved 140 basis points to 36.1% in Q2 2017 from a gross margin of 34.7% in Q2 2016. The improvement was driven by production efficiencies.

Moving back to our consolidated results, second quarter 2017 gross profit was $48.9 million or 40.6% in net sales, compared to $48.2 million or 38.9% of net sales in the second quarter of 2016. Higher gross margins were attributed to improved production efficiencies or were partly offset by unfavorable currency effects.

SG&A expenses were $33.1 million or 27.5% of net sales in Q2 2017 versus $30.7 million or 24.8% of net sales in Q2 2016. The increase is primarily due to incremental one-time CEO transition costs of $3 million, partially offset by cost reduction initiatives.

Cash taxes during the second quarter 2017 were $3 million. As a reminder, our cash taxes are primarily impacted by income the company earns in tax paying jurisdictions relative to income in earns and non-tax paying jurisdictions, primarily the United States. On a GAAP basis, second quarter of 2017 loss per share was $0.21 per share, compared to the second quarter 2016 earnings per share of $0.13.

Non-GAAP second quarter 2017 basic earnings per share was $0.08 per share, compared to the prior period of $0.31 per share. The reduction is due primarily to higher interest related to the August 2016 bond refinancing and higher income taxes, partially offset by improved operations.

On Slide 6 and 7, second quarter 2017 adjusted EBITDA was $27.2 million or 22.6% of net sales, compared to second quarter 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $27.7 million or 22.3% of sales. The reduction was entirely due to negative currency impacts as results improved 1.1%, excluding the impact of currency.

On Slide 8, net cash provided by operating activities was $10.2 million and free cash flow was $7.1 million, during the second quarter of 2017. Our net debt at the end of the second quarter 2017 was $519.7 million, compared to $524.9 million at the end of Q1 2017. Our net debt leverage ratio was 5.3 times and as we have stated in the past, we're highly focused on utilizing our free cash flow to pay down debt and delever the company.

Now, I will hand the call back to Mark for some summary comments.

Mark Staton

Thanks Cliff. Now for a few comments on our full-year outlook. We are continuing to diversify our sales mix to shift away from the declining legacy products and towards new improving growth areas, particularly in tissue and paperboard. The effects of this are evident in our orders and healthy backlog.

Turning to profitability, we had a very strong start to the year, which was supported by favorable mix and high asset utilization, particularly as we were building inventory related to some strategic initiatives. As we drawdown this inventory in the second half to drive cash flow, coupled with an expectation of the modest raw material inflation, we expect some moderation in margin for the balance of the year.

Longer-term our sales leverage will be the greatest driver of EBITDA growth supported by the rationalized footprint and new product introductions. Additionally, we are focusing on matching our capabilities and expenses with where our volume is and essentially where the adjusted EBITDA dollars are seeing.

This concentrated effort will make us greatest Stewart's of our expenses and will allow us to be strategic in areas, which you are improving, while trimming our expenses in areas, which we are experiencing leaner sales. For 2017, we continue to expect full-year adjusted EBITDA to approximate at least 2016 levels.

Turning to cash flow, since 2012 Xerium has invested heavily in repositioning the company which drove several years of accelerated CapEx spending. This repositioning is now substantially complete and we expect our CapEx will run below historical levels for some time. For the first half of 2017, our free cash flow was approximately $5 million use of cash, primarily as a result of working capital investments, front-end loaded CapEx, and cash restructurings.

As mentioned, we expect to work off this excess inventory for the balance of the year and CapEx should moderate. Free cash flow for 2017 will be impacted by several discrete factors, including the CEO transition cost. As a result, the company now expects full-year free cash flow to be in the low teens range with second half improvement, driven by working capital reductions, reduced capital expenditures, and lower restructuring costs.

To conclude, our underlying business fundamentals are stabilizing. We’re repositioned in the right geographies with enhanced capabilities in growing end-markets, and our business generates attractive adjusted EBITDA margins. Going forward, we have very clear priorities; maximize adjusted EBITDA growth and free cash flow from our enhanced platform and aggressively pursue balance sheet improvements.

At this time, we like to open up the call to questions.

Bill Mastoris

Thank you, Mark. I wonder if you could just give us a little bit of color on maybe some of the other industries that you’re pursuing away from the legacy paper machines, and are there any particular areas geographically that you might be focusing on? I know you highlighted those areas of strength and weakness, but going forward, could you see that shift, particularly now that Europe is getting a little bit stronger?

Mark Staton

In terms of the two questions, if I hear it right, in terms of market segment product areas, I think there is sort of three main areas that we are looking at from a product point of view. Nonwoven is the first of those, where we have an organization put in place more recently and we see opportunities coming in from that direction. Fiber cement where we have a position certainly in Asia and we are positioned in North America, we believe that we can do more with that product area there. And going with that is obviously on the clothing side, on the industrial side, the industrial raw market is an area where we see opportunities for grow.

Bill Mastoris

Okay. I’m just wondering the pipeline of potential orders or potential, I would say RFPs, any color around that, is it stable, growing, and I think you’ve already touched on the shift there, but any color you could provide would be great?

Mark Staton

We see significant opportunity in incremental volumes at shoe-press belts. We have entered in the last couple of years that area. We have significant growth that we are seeing in equipment's for the rest of this year, and going into 2018 in that area, significant amount of orders, and likewise we are seeing traction being gained in the nonwoven area.

Bill Mastoris

Okay, thank you. That’s very helpful. And then lastly, Mark since I guess this is your first full conference call, do you share the, if you will corporate priorities of the past where you would like to over the longer term and understanding there is a long-term, I'm sure objective, and that is reducing your target leverage down to three times, is that still consistent with your thinking?

Mark Staton

It is not my thinking; this is the thinking of the company before. I think three times is incredibly aggressive depending upon the time horizon that you are imparting to create that view. I know that the company had mentioned paying down hundred million in the next four years to five years, and we’re going to pay down as much as we possibly can, but given where we are so far on our current, you know what I see is our cash generation expectations that timeframe seems overly aggressive, and I’d like to think that I have more to say on this topic after I have had a chance to review the longer term planned strategy, if that answers the question Bill.

Bill Mastoris

Yes thank you for your comments and observations. I appreciate it.

Nelson Obus

By the way I really appreciate your candor there in regard to the debt pay down issue because if that is off the table there really aren’t that many alternatives other than some sort of strategic combination, I can - anyway thank you, that’s very unusual for a CEO to be candid enough to walk away from I think what was the major strategic - as far as the balance sheet is concerned. Anyways, would you go - you mentioned something on the call about the backlog, I'm trying to get a sense of what exactly it was, could you help us with that?

Mark Staton

Backlog was $171 million, which was consistent with where it was this time last year Nelson.

Nelson Obus

And where was it at the end of the first quarter?

Cliff Pietrafitta

It was 181 million.

Nelson Obus

Alright. I wasn't aware that there was anything here, so I’m not trying to be - I mean, I think you said something positive about it, but if there is a sequential downturn, I am not, maybe it is a mix of something, can you help me or maybe just you see where I'm coming from.

Cliff Pietrafitta

There is a little seasonality to the order patterns, you do have annual blanket orders that come into the beginning of the year, you do have order patterns due to servers shutdown periods, as well as the holidays in various regions of the world, so the orders do not reflect the shift in patterns.

Nelson Obus

All right well hopefully we will see some top line growth. Without the top line growth, without the debt pay down you really have no choice but to find the strategic partner unless you can come up with something outside the box that we will stay to and thank you and I again, I appreciate your candor. I mean that really is the right thing to do, honest to God, I very rarely have heard that. Thank you.

Mark Staton

Nelson can I just reiterate one thing, I am sure it is not lost in any translation. We are not walking away from the debt pay down; we are walking to say that the number that has been previously stated are overly aggressive. I remain completely committed to paying down as much as we possibly can, as quickly as we possibly can.

Nelson Obus

Well I understand that, but you have very high price debt and you put it out there for five years, and if you start to do the math, it is all about a refi for long-term holders and the refi becomes less and less viable the smaller the pay down is, and if you don't get it well below four, I would argue that you really are going to have a hard time refying, especially if rates go up. And look, this is a normal drill for a leverage cyclical. I mean you don't have to be a rocket scientist to figure out what the issues are. So I hope the Board pays attention to this. This is a very important, it is all about the refi and I think it makes a big difference if you have 400 million or 300 million or 450 out, you know when it’s time to consider what do with it. I mean, I’m glad you blow little more time, but this was the keystone of the long-term view here, at least one of the great options. So, just rethink it. Thank you.

Mark Staton

Thanks Nelson.

