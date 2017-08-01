Tesla Model 3 Launch Exposes Harsh Reality Facing The Company

The Tesla (TSLA) Model 3 launch on Friday was a big disappointment in Tesla fan circles as can be seen from fan sites such as Elekrek, TMC, and Inside EVs. Much of the disappointment has to do with Tesla delivering a $50K car and not the $35K as it has been promising for years. The production ramp and the delivery dates that are now being suggested by Tesla also are also causing considerable heartburn among reservation holders.

None of these and other Model 3 shortcomings should be news to our readers. We have consistently found CEO Elon Musk’s promises on Model 3 pricing and ramp to be not credible. Therefore, it should not be surprising to readers that the Model 3 launch landed with a thud.

The Problem Is Not The Looks Of The Car

The Model 3 launch was a disappointment not because of the looks of the car. The Model 3 is a nice-looking car and seems to show well in high-end trims (base trims were not revealed at the launch). There is no denying that the minimalist aesthetic of Model 3, while polarizing, will be well received in certain segments of the market.

We have little doubt that Model 3, in many customers’ eyes, will be an alternative to BMW 3 series or even BMW 5 series. Pricing of Model 3 suggests that Tesla plans to compete more with a BMW 3-class or a 5-class car than anything else.

However, with initial production starting at $49,000, the Model 3 that was demonstrated at the launch was certainly not the car that Mr. Musk has been promising the market.

Acceptable Quality Model 3 May Not Be Ready Until H1 2018

According to Mr. Musk, about 50 Model 3 cars have been built so far in July and 30 of them were given away to employees at the launch party and remaining 20 were for engineering validation.

Investors should stop and think about this. The car has not yet completed engineering validation. Nevertheless, Mr. Musk pretends that the car is in production and on sale.

Note that the terms of the first 30 cars “sold” employees were not disclosed. We have no idea what discounts these employees were given and what NDAs govern these employees purchase.

Some longs might argue that there is nothing nefarious with the narrative that Model 3 is already in production and employee sales are preferential but valid sales. However, there are several data points that do not support this narrative.

Mr. Musk has commented to the effect that there will be a “production hell” for at least six to nine months. A “production hell” implies a highly problematic ramp.

From indications so far, the Model 3 test drives at the launch were controlled and short and not particularly revealing in terms of the car’s features. However, in spite of the tightly controlled launch, Wall Street Journal reports that the Model 3 they reviewed had problems and needed to be rebooted.

And finally, leaked information from Tesla employees suggests that employee vehicles will be delivered in the October to December time frame (see image below).



If employee deliveries are slated for October-to-December window, what does that suggest about the nature of vehicles delivered at the launch event?

Considering the above factors, and that several cars are still being sent for engineering validation, rational investors would conclude that Model 3 is not yet ready for production.

While the commentary from the CEO (see image below from Tesla launch) seems to suggest that volume production may commence starting in October, Mr. Musk comments about six to nine month production hell (which we have been forecasting) is inconsistent with the projected volume ramp. We find it likely that meaningful deliveries will not commence until Q1 2018.

In our view, considering the rushed ramp, Model 3 is not ready for production and an acceptable quality Model 3 may not be produced until H1 2018 if not later.

A Big Problem Is That Model 3 Is Not a Mass Market Car

Model 3 cars, as displayed at the lunch and reviewed by outfits such as Motor Trend, are $50K+ cars. This level of pricing does not make Model 3 a “mass market” car. The problem for Tesla is that many of the fans, investors, and reservations holders were not only expecting a $35,000 car but a $25,000 car after rebates. Model 3’s current vector suggests there will be a huge disconnect with not only the pricing but also customer’s ability to get rebates (more on this later).

While Tesla announced that it plans to ramp the $35K base car in November of this year, meaningful deliveries of base $35K Model 3 will not be until Q1 2018. Considering Tesla’s history with schedules, even the Q1 2018 target is suspect. The timing of the ramp also suggests that Tesla will likely have very little in the form of time to market advantage over competition. Starting 2019, there will be far too many options in the BEV market and Tesla’s dated Supercharger network will start becoming a liability, and its poor-quality reputation will ensure Tesla volumes will remain low.

As such, even the above narrative is not realistic. The challenge for Tesla is that the company will have abysmal and possibly negative gross margins on the base car, and thus has no incentive to produce this $35K car. Consequently, we suspect that only a small number of base model $35K cars will ever be made.

Given the price points and rebate situation, we are skeptical that Model 3 can ever reach a “mass market” status. In the entry level luxury segment the car is likely to sell, we are skeptical that Model 3 can meaningfully exceed shipments of 200,000 units per year. We suspect that the demand for Model 3 could hits peak as early as 2018 or 2019 as the company’s reservation queue disappears.

Likely Pricing and Implications

In our view, the $35K Model 3 is a stopgap to make it appear that Tesla has met its goal of delivering on a $35K car. Sometime in H1 2018, we expect Tesla to discontinue the $35K Model 3 as it has discontinued the 40 kWh Model S in the past. We expect the company to replace the $35K model with a $40K model which offers a few more features and a slightly longer range than 220 miles. Such a move also may let Tesla claim marketing advantage over the 238-mile range of GM (GM) Bolt.

Tesla has made it clear that it is prioritizing the delivery of higher ASP models and lower ASP models will lag in availability during the ramp period. There is very little doubt that Tesla is aggressively pushing early customers toward higher ASP Model 3 cars. Tesla has the unusual ability to be successful with this move as it has a long reservation queue with eager customers who would like to own a Model 3. Unsophisticated investors may confuse this maneuver to cause a bump in ASPs but that is not so. Mostly what Tesla is doing is moving higher value customers to the front of the queue. In financial terms, this is akin to rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.

Tesla will be able to harvest the reservation queue in the initial stages of the Model 3 ramp but the company is likely to be challenged in finding buyers at the higher price points as the reservation queue progresses.

In addition, Tesla may also have a public relations problem on its hand. Customers who put a deposit in the hope of a $35K car may be extremely disappointed by the information Tesla shared at the Model 3 launch. As an integrated manufacturer, Tesla runs the risk of being targeted by consumer agencies for bait-and-switch for advertising a $35,000 car but not having it available for purchase. We would not be surprised if Tesla is forced to change the availability of its offerings or discontinue the base $35K car in short order.

To get to respectable gross margins, we expect Tesla Model 3 pricing needs to move into the $40K to $80K band with ASPs close to $50K. The trade off, however, would be that Model 3 demand will plummet and the company’s manufacturing utilization will be abysmally low.

Service Center Implications

We believe that Mr. Musk is making a monumental mistake by trying to ramp a product that is not ready. As we pointed out earlier, by Mr. Musk’s own admission, Tesla is claiming to be selling a car that is still going through engineering validation.

Selling half-baked products, even to employees, is a problematic concept. Given the lack of adequate testing, we expect the cars built during the first year to hog service stations for several quarters to come. Even if the production quality becomes decent by mid-2018, the odds are that Tesla service centers will be inundated by flawed Model 3 cars until mid-2019, if not later.

While Mr. Musk is now talking about production hell, the result of a rushed ramp process is likely to lead to a service center hell by mid-2018.

Competitive Implications

Tesla’s production delays and pricing not only give a window of opportunity to Chevy Bolt but also pave the path for the launch of Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) Corporation’s upcoming Leaf 2.0. The delays also create a window of opportunity for Jaguar iPace and other competing offerings.

Tesla’s competitive situation will be much worse internationally. Given Model 3 roll out schedule, many of the international markets will have delivery dates in 2019. By 2019, we expect that competition would be much more intense, and there are likely to be several other high quality EV options in the market.

Tesla also runs the risk that its charging hardware, and hence the Model 3, will be obsoleted by Europe’s 350 kW charger network by the time Model 3 makes it to Europe. The bottom line here is that competitive dynamics are deteriorating rapidly for Tesla.

If the Model 3 reservations are split approximately in the same way as Tesla’s business is geographically split, then about a third of Model 3 current reservations and future business opportunity will be international. Considering the dynamics at play, we are skeptical Model 3 demand internationally will be robust and will likely be far less than the splits Tesla has witnessed for Model S and Model X.

Once again, we are extremely skeptical that Model 3 will ever meaningfully exceed 200K units per year.

Tax Credit & Subsidy Implications

With Tesla likely reaching the dreaded 200,000 BEV shipment level in the US market by Q1 2018, the juicy $7,500 federal tax rebate is at risk. By the time Tesla ramps Model 3 to meaningful volumes, this credit is likely to be halved, leaving Tesla at a competitive disadvantage.

The subsidy situation in California also is likely to be unhelpful. As we discussed in our article, Tesla's Attempts To Raid California Coffers Unlikely To Be Fruitful, considering the delayed time line of the Model 3 availability, we expect that savvy customers would delay their purchases to coincide with subsidy availability.

As such, we contend that it would be foolish for prospective California customers to be buying BEVs ahead of what is likely the biggest boondoggle we are likely to see in the US. Consequently, we expect significant softness in Model 3 demand in the primary California market ahead of this subsidy roll out.

Summary

Tesla Model 3 launch was in-line with our expectations and inconsistent with the bull narrative.

The cars that were demonstrated at the launch were $50K+ cars and not the $35K car that Tesla has been promising for many years now. There is also little doubt that the car is not in production by any stretch of imagination.

On the upside, Model 3 is a nice-looking car with good acceleration that many drivers love. But the challenge for Tesla has always been how long it will be before Tesla can resolve quality issues, how many cars Tesla can sell, and if there is any money to be made with the sale of these cars.

Model 3 launch suggests, as we have been warning investors for quite a while, that Tesla will fall short of expectations in all these areas.

Rational thought suggests that investors will be running for exits at least until the company is past the “production hell."

Our View: Sell short.

