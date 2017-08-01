McDonald's: Customer Intimacy And Cognitive Bias

Fast food giant McDonald’s (MCD) posted fantastic Q2 results last week, driven by strong comparable sales growth data and refranchising efforts. Ever since Steve Easterbrook took the reins in 2015, the company seems to have found its customer-centric mojo. Let’s dig into Q2 results and look at the customer centric initiatives that are driving strong comp growth, why I missed this easy trade, and why I think shares are too expensive to warrant a new position at this time.

Q2 comps driven by customer intimacy

Global comparable sales surged 6.6% y/y in Q2, driven by a 3.9% comp in the US, 6.3% comp in the international leads and a 7% comp in the high growth segment. Overall, McDonald’s sales declined 3% y/y to $6 billion, but this was a planned function of refranchising efforts (McDonald’s sells corporately owned restaurants to franchisees). Combined with cost-cutting initiatives, comps drove operating income to grow 24% y/y and earnings per share to jump 21% y/y to $1.70.

In a US retail environment where negative comparable sales are the norm, McDonald’s posted a really fantastic growth rate of 3.9%. This is even more impressive considering that last year’s Q2 included the first summer with all-day breakfast (though the comp sales growth number last year was 1.8%). I believe Easterbrook has driven organizational energy to focus on customer intimacy. A wise boss of mine was decreed that all marketing problems could be solved with customer intimacy, and I think McDonald’s is demonstrating this phenomenon.

What is McDonald’s doing? The company is adapting to the reality of customers who are used to unfettered access to virtually everything in life by providing additional customer choice. McDonald’s has expanded beyond simply offering a few of its breakfast products all day to expanding its menu to everything. Although this announcement occurred over a year ago and was launched in September of 2016, it is one of the moves that best reflect the company’s new philosophy.

Additionally, McDonald’s now sells premium sandwiches like “Pico Guacamole” and “Sweet Barbeque Bacon” that appeal to customers looking to slightly upgrade their dining experiences. This is a technique that Wendy’s (WEN) and other competitors have been employing for years to connect with customers that are becoming more accustomed to premium burger chains like 5 Guys. With unemployment low, McDonald’s is using premium products to drive higher tickets.

Lastly, McDonald’s partnered with UberEATS to initiate a delivery service. McDonald’s has many customers who live in areas where it is not desirable to venture out at night, thus the restaurant has been able to increase penetration in these areas, as well as college campuses, due to its delivery partnership. Though the partnership is early and McDonald’s/Uber continues to experiment with price elasticity, I think this could be a nice driver of growth going forward.

Ultimately, I think McDonald’s increased focus on customer intimacy is the key driver of comp acceleration. Because of this focus, I think it is safe to bet on strong comp performance over the next several years. Even if there are quarters where performance suffers, I think the company will use customer insights to come up with novel ideas to drive traffic and higher check prices.

LaCroix Drinker’s Anonymous Or Why I Missed this Easy Trade

Peter Lynch’s “One Up on Wall Street” is one of my all-time favorite investment reads, and it has influenced me on several successful positions like Visa (V), Nike (NKE), and National Beverage (FIZZ). Let’s focus on National Beverage: I began researching the company because myself and everyone I know obsesses over LaCroix.

In contrast, my social circles are filled with people who consciously avoid McDonald’s. In fact, it is a name I have purposely not followed closely because it was such a foregone conclusion that “no body” eats there. I stopped following the company in 2014. I was completely wrong.

After watching “The Founder” on a recent flight and subsequently reading founder Ray Kroc’s autobiography, I became fascinated with the ethos that built McDonald’s. I have since visited about 4 restaurants, where I found the efficiency of preparation beautiful and the taste of the food excellent. Calorie consumption concerns aside, McDonald’s remains a company that serves a delicious meal at a reasonable price. Though I will be the first to admit that I am not and will not be a core customer, I do believe the McDonald’s concept is durable. Customers will keep coming back as long as McDonald’s demonstrates that it wants to deliver value to them.

What about the valuation?

Now that I missed the easy money, McDonald’s valuation looks a bit rich. The company trades at 24x consensus earnings with maximal mid-single digit revenue and high-single digit EPS growth. Although the company is moving to a capital-light, franchise-driven business model, the company’s current ~$156 share price is above the top end of my fair value range. I do not believe investors have current margin of safety to warrant a position at current prices, though I admit that shares may continue to perform well as the company returns cash to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. Nevertheless, I would need to see the share price to about $120 before I would initiate a stake.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V, FIZZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.