3 Reasons This Fast Growing, High-Yield REIT Can Help You Retire Rich

But also what risks you need to be aware of.

Learn three reasons, in particular, why Realty Income is an ideal choice for a conservative retiree portfolio.

Despite its large size, Realty Income continues to grow like a much smaller REIT, which makes it a great choice for all dividend lovers.

Its track record of long-term focused, conservative, and disciplined management has generated 23 years of fast, secure, and steady dividend growth and market crushing total returns.

Realty Income has become a favorite among retirees and other low-risk investors, and for good reason.

When it comes to Grade A, high-yield REITs, one of the first names that come to mind for many income investors is Realty Income (O).

That's totally understandable given that this legendary REIT not only pays a generous, highly secure, and fast growing payout but also one of the few quality stocks that pay a monthly dividend.

In fact, Realty Income is often seen as a gold standard in the industry and a REIT that I'm proud to own myself.

However, my goal today is to show the three reasons why Realty Income is very close to a perfect stock for helping you reach your retirement goals, whether you still have decades to save or are already enjoying your golden years.

Reason One: Industry's Largest Blue Chip Still Growing Like A Weed

Metric Q2 2016 Q2 2017 YoY Change Revenue $271.0 million $300.2 million 10.7% Adjusted Funds From Operations $180.9 million $208.4 million 15.2% Shares Outstanding 253.9 million 273.2 million 7.6% AFFO/Share $0.71 $0.76 7.0% Forward Quarterly Dividend $0.60 $0.636 6.0% Dividend Payout Ratio 84.5% 83.7% -1.0%

Source: Earnings Release

Realty Income is by far the largest triple net lease retail REIT in America, with 5,028 properties spread out across 49 states and Puerto Rico, leased to 250 tenants in 47 industries.

Thus, one would assume that needle moving growth would be harder to come by. However, as you can see, Realty Income continues to put up remarkable growth.

In fact, in the past quarter, Realty Income generated double-digit revenue growth and, more importantly, a 7% increase in AFFO/share, the REIT equivalent of free cash flow and what funds the dividend.

Source: Realty Income Earnings Presentation

That what courtesy of spending $321 million to acquire 73 new properties and bringing its year to date portfolio expansion to $692 million in 126 new properties, purchased at an average cash yield of 6.3%.

As importantly, each of these new properties was 100% leased, with average remaining rental agreements of 14.8 years, thus representing extremely predictable and recurring cash flow with which to fund its dividend.

Better yet? Across its entire portfolio, Realty Income reported 99.1% rental occupancy, its highest level in 10 years, indicating that its diverse tenant base is surviving the rise of e-commerce quite nicely.

But wait, the good news doesn't stop there. Management continues to see plenty of opportunity for further accretive (profitable) growth and raised its full-year acquisition guidance from $1 billion to $1.5 billion.

That indicates that Realty Income plans to acquire another $800 million or so of new properties this year, which should keep its impressive top and bottom line growth humming along.

Realty Income has $1.46 billion in current available liquidity (cash + remaining borrowing power) to fund this growth. Better yet, despite a share price that is 21% off its all-time high, its cost of equity is still low enough to allow it continue growing rapidly.

Source Of Capital Capital Weighting Cost Of Capital Retained AFFO 16.0% 0% Debt 37.8% 4.06% Equity 46.2% 5.32% Weighted Average Cost Of Capital 100.0% 3.99% Q2 2017 Cash Yield On New Properties NA 6.6%

Sources: Earnings Releases, Management Guidance, Gurufocus, Fast Graphs

In fact, as you can see, Realty Income's cost of equity is low enough that it could afford to grow accretively (AFFO/share rises despite investor dilution) even if it were to fund its growth entirely with new equity issuances.

However, thanks to leveraging equity issuances via its At-The Market or ATM program (frequently selling new shares on the market instead of doing large secondary offerings), with low cost debt as well as its modest amount of retained AFFO, Realty Income boasts one of the industry's lowest weighted average costs of capital (WACC).

A cost of capital that is far below the cash yields it is able to obtain on newly purchased properties, which is why its AFFO/share is growing so rapidly and represents the REIT's largest competitive advantage in an otherwise highly commoditized (no moat) industry.

And, given that America's single tenant retail industry remains both massive and highly fragmented, this means that Realty Income's growth runway remains very long, which bodes well for its continued growth in the years and decades to come.

Reason Two: Conservative World Class Management

REIT Debt/Adjusted EBITDA EBITDA/Interest Debt/Capital Current Ratio S&P Credit Rating Realty Income 5.60 4.4 45% 0.68 BBB+ Industry Average 6.81 NA 62% 0.79 NA

Sources: Morningstar, Earnings Presentations, Fast Graphs

The real estate industry is highly capital intensive, and in addition, REITs must, by law, pay out 90% of taxable net income as dividends, meaning they can't retain much cash flow to fund growth. That makes REITs an especially highly leveraged industry.

Which is why it's so important for all investors to make sure that any REIT they invest in isn't overdoing it with excessive debt.

Fortunately, Realty Income's management is highly conservative in this respect, making sure that its relative debt metrics remain far above its industry peers, which results in strong and steady interest coverage and fixed-charge coverage (solvency ratio) over time.

In addition, management has wisely taken advantage of the current low interest rate with 89% of its borrowing costs being fixed as well as well-staggered, with no large debt repayments due until 2019.

Most importantly of all, Realty Income isn't anywhere close to breaching its debt covenants, which would result in creditors calling in their loans and likely triggering a dividend cut or even outright suspension.

In fact, Realty Income's financial position is so strong that not just does it have one of the strongest investment grade credit ratings of any REIT but it could also be due for potential upgrades from both S&P and Moody's in the future.

That would mean an A- or higher credit rating that would only further extend Realty Income's competitive advantage over its peers, via even greater access to low-cost growth capital.

Reason Three: Risk Adjusted Payout Profile Is Among The Best On Wall Street

REIT Forward Yield Dividend Payout Ratio Projected 10 Year Dividend Growth Expected 10 Year Annual Total Return Risk-Adjusted Total Return Realty Income 4.4% 83.7% 5% to 6% 9.4% to 10.4% 30.3% to 33.5% S&P 500 1.9% 39.5% 5.7% 9.1% 9.1%

Sources: Earnings Releases, Gurufocus, Factset Research, Multpl.com, Moneychimp.com, Simply Safe Dividends

At the end of the day, what income investors care about, especially retirees, is a generous, highly secure dividend, and preferably one that grows steadily and rapidly over time.

Realty Income's monthly dividend not only helps to align one's income with monthly expenses but has also shown remarkable consistency in its growth over the past two decades.

O Dividend data by YCharts

Best of all, with a long growth runway ahead of it, courtesy of not just a highly fragmented retail industry but also its diversification into industrial and office properties (which are also ripe for consolidation), Realty Income's access to abundant low-cost capital should allow it to continue growing its dividend at 5% to 6% a year for at least the next decade if not far longer.

And since, historically, total returns are a function of yield + dividend growth, this means that Realty Income is likely to continue generating strong market beating total returns of about 9.9% in the coming years.

Not only is that better than the market's historical 9.1% total return since 1871 but also from a risk-adjusted perspective, things look even better.

That's because Realty Income's long-term beta is 0.31, indicating that its shares are 69% less volatile than the S&P 500, making it an even better low risk, retirement income vehicle.

In fact, on a risk-adjusted total return basis (total return/beta), Realty Income's 31.9% potential total return is one of the highest you can find on Wall Street.

Valuation: Still Worth Buying Today...Maybe

O Total Return Price data by YCharts

Over the past year, Realty Income has badly underperformed both the S&P 500 and its REIT peers. However, despite that, many still worry that its shares remain overvalued.

REIT P/AFFO Historical P/AFFO Yield Historical Yield Realty Income 18.8 18.5 4.4% 5.0% Industry Average 15.0 NA 5.1% NA

Sources: Management Guidance, Fast Graphs, Hoya Capital Real Estate, Gurufocus

That's understandable given that, from a price/AFFO perspective, Realty Income is not just trading at a substantial, though well-earned, premium to its triple net lease peers but also above its own historical average.

Similarly, while the yield of 4.4% is generous relative to the S&P 500's 1.9%, it's significantly below that of its rivals and its own 13-year median norm.

However, when we look at Realty Income's long-term (20-year) prospects, things look a bit differently.

Forward Annual Dividend 10 Year Projected Dividend Growth Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Share Price Margin Of Safety $2.54 5.5% $57.28 5.5% 0%

A 20-year discounted dividend model shows that Realty Income is trading at its fair value, meaning that today's share price is likely to be accurately pricing in its realistic long-term dividend growth prospects.

So, how can I claim that Realty Income is worth buying today? Simply put, for a Grade A REIT of its caliber, I generally recommend that new investors initiate a position at fair value or below.

Now, things are a bit different for existing investors who are looking to add to their positions. For such people, I generally recommend waiting for a stock to be trading at a 15% discount to fair value before adding.

However, when it comes to best in breed names like Realty Income, who justifiably trade at premiums to their lower quality peers, my price target is a 10% margin of safety.

Type Of Investor Target Buy Price Target Yield New $57.30 4.4% Existing $51.55 4.9%

Which means that I have no qualms about recommending Realty Income at its current price for new investors, though I believe existing ones might want to wait for a 10% pullback, which would represent a 4.9% forward yield, before adding to their positions.

Risks To Keep In Mind

Thanks to its highly diversified portfolio of relatively Amazon (AMZN) proof tenants, I'm not worried about Realty Income falling victim to the so called retail apocalypse.

And, while I consider Realty Income to be an excellent choice for those living off dividends in retirement, thanks to its very low risk profile, there is a big caveat to remember.

Specifically, when we talk about risk, what we mean is the probability of a permanent capital loss, which generally involves being a forced seller.

For example, while those with a long-term time frame (7+ years) or a large enough portfolio to live completely off dividends (and social security and or private pensions) during retirement can afford to ignore share prices, those living off the 4% rule cannot.

That's because such retirees are forced to sell 4% of their holdings each year, regardless of price. So, for these people, the short to medium-term downside is a real concern.

And, because REITs are some of the most rate sensitive stocks you can own, the fact that the Federal Reserve is planning on raising interest rates 2% by the end of 2019 represents a very real and valid risk to keep in mind.

Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate

That's especially true given that because triple net lease REITs are often seen as long-term bond alternatives, they are the single most rate sensitive REIT sector.



Just how sensitive is Realty Income in particular? Well, for each 1% increase in 10-year Treasury yield, the stock's dividend yield usually rises about 1.62%.

Which would mean that, given the Fed's plans for short-term rates, as well as its goal of shrinking its balance sheet by $50 billion a month by the end of 2018 (which is likely to drive up 10 Year Treasury Yields), Realty Income shares might potentially be in for a rather sharp drop in the years ahead.

Projected 2019 Dividend Projected 2019 Yield (if 10 Year Yields Up 2%) Share Price Potential Downside Risk $2.83 7.6% $37.23 35.0%

Specifically, should 10-year Treasury yields rise to 4.3% or so, Realty Income could end up declining by as much as 35% over the next 2.5 years.

While that would make for potentially excellent buying opportunities for investors with fresh capital (or excess dividends) to invest into new, higher-yielding shares, for price sensitive retirees, this represents a real threat to their standard of living.

Bottom Line: Realty Income Is As Close To A Perfect Retiree Stock As You Can Get

While no stock is absolutely risk free, Realty Income gets pretty darn close.

With a generous, bank vault safe, and quickly growing monthly dividend backed by an incredibly stable and diverse recurring cash flow business model, this is one of my favorite choices for a core holding to help generate a comfortable, secure, and prosperous retirement.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.