Altair Corporation Update - Bargain Price Confirmed

While some uncertainty regarding the management and its approach to minority shareholders prevails I believe that investors are well compensated for this risk.

This is unreasonable given the fact that they were able to generate free cash flow worth half of their market capitalization in just four years.

This has been confirmed as I have obtained the latest financials. The company has continuously grown its book value and now trades below NCAV.

Just two weeks ago I wrote about this ‘dark’ holding company predominantly focused on sterilization services and I suggested that it is trading at bargain valuation given strong fundamentals.

I would like to start with a quick abbreviation of my initial thesis which stated that I believe investors should try to initiate a position or at least have Altair Corp. (OTCPK:ATCD) on a watchlist due to the following points.

The shares are trading at completely bargain prices.The 2016 financials have confirmed the fact that the company is trading below its NCAV value of which 84% is cash, in fact, the company is trading at only 5% premium to its net cash. This also does not include likely over depreciated PP&E item. Thus I believe the downside could be limited.

The upside is also clear because unlike other cash-heavy stocks, ATCD generated $7.65 million of free cash flow from the business in the last four years or about 50% of the market capitalization. They also seem to be able to grow their revenue stream and maintain meaningful profitability.



I noted the following risks.



The company is controlled by its parent, Chatham Corporation (OTCPK:OTCPK:CHTM), likely a family-owned business which owns 75% of ATCD thus minority shareholders are likely not properly represented. While the family might not have vastly different incentives from other shareholders, the latter group is definitely exposed to any action that could see the value of their investment diminished.



The current price for a share is $3,000 which might make it troublesome for smaller portfolios to accumulate the desired position. Furthermore, the timeframe for the underlying value to realize might be several years. The situation though might change after the current CEO, who is around 78 years old, will leave and his son will become the new CEO.



I believe that the initial thesis is only strengthened by the latest financials and that while the risk factors remain the same, the risk/reward scenario is attractive even despite the slight lack of catalyst.

New Insights



From a fundamental perspective, the 12-page annual report did not showcase any significant news. As you can see below the financials remained similar to 2014 and 2013.



While the margins contracted slightly, the cash flow remained strong and as I mentioned in the original article I believe ATCD’s business is not likely to be significantly volatile which seems to be confirmed by the fact that even during 2011, which was operationally a ‘poor year’, the company has generated material amount of cash flow. Also be aware of the fact that we are looking at only seven years. I have not been able to yet obtain older statements.



The balance sheet and the valuation now look even more attractive as the stock is trading below NCAV.







Note: I have to mention that some investors have pointed out that the ‘effective’ number of outstanding shares might be lower due to the cross holdings with CHTM (of which 38% is owned by ATCD) and the fact that it is likely that the entities would be rolled into one if the family were to sell the business which could suggest even larger undervaluation.



ATCD did keep a note about expansion plans in the annual report where it stated that they would like to continue expanding their operations through increasing capacity in their locations as well as buying or leasing new properties. They mentioned that they spent roughly $4 million in the past four years and that future CapEx might be in the range of $10-$15 million. Given the strong cash flow, I believe that this is not going to be an issue for them to carry this out and is only likely to entrench their business stability. I did not mention this in the first article as I was not sure of the materiality given the fact that there were no amounts connected to the note in 2014.



The only other fundamental change was that the company decided to discontinue its Hurleton subsidiary (printing and covering offering) which recorded only $0.6 million in sales in 2016 and the management mentioned that they do not expect any gain or loss to be significant for the business.



What I have not mentioned previously is that the company also pays out a dividend which does slightly compensate investors for the illiquidity and for the risk that the management might not be completely aligned with minority shareholders. They have also been materially increasing this dividend for at the past four years. They paid out $0.07 million in 2013 and last year it was $0.213 million. Currently, the yield is roughly 2%.



The shareholder also sent me the financials of Chatham Corp. (OTCPK:CHTM), the parent company of ATCD, which are almost identical to ATCD. The income statement is the same apart from immaterial changes in other income and the balance sheet shows that CHTM has roughly $1 million cash extra compared to ATCD but that’s about it. The cash flow was also similar. This means that CHTM is not operating any other business and that the main value of the stock is tied to ATCD. CHTM even uses the same commentary for its annual report as ATCD.



Conclusion



While both ATCD and CHTM are illiquid, investors that are lucky to acquire a share or two are likely to benefit given the current valuation and fundamentals. One should though be sure to use a limit order in order to prevent overpaying and distorting his/her cost basis of the investment which might be challenging given the bid/ask shown on OTCmarkets.com (although I do not know how reliable can that be).

P.S. If you are interested in seeing the financials, do not hesitate to message me here on SA. People that previously reached out to me should have received the new statements already.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.