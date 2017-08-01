Comparing M&T Bank's Financial Ratios To Peer Banks

In this article, we'll analyze the financial ratios and performance of M&T and compare the numbers to peer banks.

Loan growth was fairly flat while deposits were down for the quarter.

In this article, we'll compare and analyze the financial ratios of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) following its earnings reports for Q2.

We'll also compare M&T to its peers, including U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), SunTrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI), Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN), BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT), Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC), Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), and Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Highlights from the Q2 earnings report

Q2 EPS of $2.35 beats by $0.07.

Revenue of $1.4 billion (+6.9% Y/Y) in line.

Here are the press release highlights:

Net income in the recently completed quarter totaled $381 million, a 13% rise from $336 million in the corresponding 2016 quarter and 9% above the $349 million recorded in the initial 2017 quarter.

Noninterest income totaled $461 million in the second quarter of 2017, compared with $448 million in the year-earlier quarter.

Net interest income was up 9%.

Net interest margin increased to 3.45% in the recent quarter from 3.13% in the second quarter of 2016.

Net interest margin increased to 3.45% in the recent quarter from 3.13% in the second quarter of 2016. Total deposits were $93.5 billion at June 30, 2017, compared with $94.7 billion a year earlier and $97.0 billion at March 31, 2017.

Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, totaled $89.1 billion at the recent quarter-end, modestly changed from $88.5 billion at June 30, 2016 and $89.3 billion at March 31, 2017.

M&T posted a solid quarter with loan growth fairly flat q/q, deposits were down, but the bank's NIM and net interest income were higher.

When we see earnings reports like the ones above, it can be rather difficult to determine whether the quarterly results were a clear winner, since each bank highlights different numbers to make its quarter look good.

Below we'll dig deeper into the financials to determine where the earnings came from and how those earnings compare with those of M&T's peers.

Of course, this is not a comprehensive analysis, but it should give investors a good sense of how the two banks are performing.

P/E Ratio Analysis

The P/E ratio measures the current stock price to past quarterly earnings. The forward P/E ratio measures the current stock price to expected future earnings.

A higher P/E means the price is higher relative to the earnings and may indicate that a stock is overvalued.

The below chart shows a P/E ratio of 18.78 for M&T.

The forward P/E is currently 17.44.

MTB PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

P/E ratio compared to banks in the peer group

Currently, M&T has the highest P/E ratio as compared to its peers.

The average P/E ratio for the bank peer group is 16.19.

M&T has the highest P/E of the group and may be more susceptible to a correction if yields and economic growth don't improve.

MTB PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Book Value Comparison

Book value is considered the value of a company's assets that investors would receive if the assets of the company were liquidated.

If a company's stock trades at less than 1 price to book value, it's considered below book value or undervalued. If a stock is trading over 2 price to book value, the stock is considered overvalued.

The below chart shows a book value of 1.6420 for M&T.

For regional banks, a book value under 1.5 is considered good. Very few banks have a book value under 1 at this point in the economic cycle.

The average book value for the bank peer group is 1.3787 for the quarter.

MTB Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Return on Equity, or ROE, is a measure of how well company management uses investments to generate earnings growth

Typically, a company with an ROE of 10 or higher is considered well-run. An ROE of below 10 is considered less than favorable by the market and is an indicator that improvement is needed.

The below chart shows the ROE for M&T over the past year.

The bank's ROE is currently 9.32%.

Its ROE has bounced nicely this year to the current 9% level and is a good sign for investors who are long the stock.

MTB Return on Equity (TTM) data by YCharts

ROE Industry Comparison

The average ROE for the commercial banking industry, according to the FDIC, stands at 9.32%.

When compared with the industry, M&T's ROE is just slightly below the average of 9.32%, according to figures from the FDIC.

The average ROE for the bank peer group is 9.29, and as a result, M&T is considered fairly valued from an ROE standpoint.

Net interest income

Net interest income measures the profit made from lending (revenue) versus what the bank pays depositors in interest (expense).

The below chart shows the net interest income for M&T was $938 million for Q2.

MTB Net Interest Income (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Net interest income percentage gains

Its NII has increased by 9.30% since July of last year and leads the pack for banks of comparable size in M&T's peer group.

I didn't include Huntington because the bank had an acquisition last summer that increased its loan book and NII, which skews its numbers.

MTB Net Interest Income (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Net interest income compared with peer banks'

The net interest income for the quarter was mostly in line with that of M&T's peers, as we can see in the graph below.

Only SunTrust, BB&T, and U.S. Bancorp had markedly higher net interest income for the quarter. Of course, not all the banks are the same size. For example, USB is a much larger bank.

The Yield Curve Was Challenging In Q2

As we can see below, the 10-year yield struggled to get over 2.4%, while the two-year yield remains unimpressive despite the Fed hiking rates both in March and June.

Typically, the two-year yield moves as a result of Fed action, while the 10-year trades off long-term inflation and growth expectations.

Given the challenging yield environment in Q2, the fact that M&T posted an increase in Q2 NII is a very good sign.

2 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

Key Takeaways

While there are many more financial ratios and numbers to analyze, I hope the above analysis provides investors with a clearer picture of M&T following the bank's Q2 earnings report.

M&T didn't post much loan growth, and deposits declined in Q2. However, both net interest income and NIM were higher.

It'll be important to watch loan and deposit growth in the coming months, since loan growth will be a key driver for the NII number. The fact that Q2 didn't have much growth isn't too concerning given the economic backdrop. However, it's likely GDP growth will be higher in the coming quarters, and the bank's loan and deposit growth should improve.

, since loan growth will be a key driver for the NII number. The fact that Q2 didn't have much growth isn't too concerning given the economic backdrop. However, it's likely GDP growth will be higher in the coming quarters, and the bank's loan and deposit growth should improve. M&T's P/E of 18.78 is higher than that of the peer bank group.

Also, the book value of 1.64 is higher than that of its peers and higher than the group average of 1.3787 for the quarter.

As a result, M&T may be considered by investors as overvalued for a regional bank and may have a high risk of a pullback on any negative fundamental developments in the economy.

Given the solid quarter, an ROE close to the industry average, over 9% NII growth since last year, and an improved NIM, M&T may be poised to move higher in the coming months.

From a risk management standpoint, please monitor the P/E and book value valuations, as they may prevent follow-through on future rallies.

Of course, much of the outcome depends on how well the U.S. economy performs over the next few quarters.

We will likely need to see improved U.S. economic growth, improved industry-wide loan demand, and higher yields as a result.

The Fed will also likely impact yields, but at this stage of the economic cycle, it's all about growth and fundamentals.

Good luck out there.

