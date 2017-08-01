Pandora Media (P) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P)

Q2 2017 Earnings Call

July 31, 2017 5:00 pm ET

Dominic Paschel - Pandora Media, Inc.

Thanks, Mike. Good afternoon and welcome to Pandora's second quarter 2017 financial results call.

Before we begin, let me remind everyone that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements based on our current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs, including projected financial results or operating metrics, business strategies, anticipated future products or services, anticipated market demand or other opportunities, and other forward-looking products or services, anticipated market demand or opportunities and other forward-looking topics. For a discussion of the specific risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from today's discussion, please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Also during this call, we will discuss non-GAAP measures of our performance. GAAP financial reconciliations and supplemental financial information are provided in the press release filed today with the SEC, and the detailed financials are available on the Investor Relations site.

Today's call is available via webcast, and a replay will be available for two weeks. We will also post the full text of today's prepared remarks once they have been concluded. You can find all the information I have just described on the Investor Relations site of pandora.com.

On today's call, we have Tim Westergren, Founder and CEO, Mike Herring, President; and Naveen Chopra, Chief Financial Officer.

With that, let me turn the call over to Naveen Chopra, Pandora's Interim CEO and CFO.

Dominic Paschel - Pandora Media, Inc.

Thanks, Dom, and thank you to everyone for joining the call today.

During the quarter, we have taken a number of steps to optimize Pandora's strategic position in order to capture our sizable market opportunity and deliver maximum value to our shareholders, listeners, partners, and employees.

Before we discuss second quarter operational results, let me outline what we've done from a strategic perspective. First, we announced changes to our board and management that are intended to bring new expertise and capabilities to the business. I'd like to take this opportunity to thank the prior team for their extensive contributions to Pandora, and Tim Westergren in particular for his vision as our founder. Under Tim's watch, Pandora fundamentally changed how people listen to music and created a best-in-class product portfolio that serves many types of music listeners and greatly enhanced our relationships with the music industry.

We also secured a major investment from SiriusXM, which will dramatically strengthen our balance sheet and bring valuable strategic insights to Pandora. As you know, Sirius's controlling shareholder, Liberty Media, has an impressive track record operating media businesses. Additionally, we see opportunity, as does Sirius, after the requisite government approval to potentially upsell, cross-sell, and share content or technology.

Furthermore, we decided to divest a non-core asset, Ticketfly, which will allow us to focus on our key advertising and subscription-based operations while exploring commercial relationships with a broader set of ticketing partners. Together with the proceeds from the Sirius investment, we believe that Pandora's financial future is secure, with ample firepower to enable sustained profitable growth.

These changes present the opportunity to refine our strategic, operational, and financial objectives in light of evolving industry dynamics and changing consumer behavior. We have built a unique ecosystem at Pandora, a very large base of highly engaged listeners that power a compelling advertising business that has significant growth potential thanks to a renewed focus on technology and innovation. In addition, we now have the ability to provide fully on-demand listening through our subscription products. These services help retain and grow listeners, in particular younger demographics, and enhance their engagement on our platform in a way that is highly accretive over the long term.

It is this ecosystem approach that allows us to catalyze and benefit from changing consumer behavior, whether it be the continuing ability to capture listeners from terrestrial radio or the opportunity to engage listeners in the rapidly growing world of connected audio devices. And we will have the financial resources to pursue these opportunities, among others, and in conjunction with our new partners at Sirius, drive value creation for all of our shareholders.

With that backdrop, I'd now like to discuss second quarter results. From an operational perspective, Q2 was a solid quarter. We exceeded our revenue guidance thanks to better than expected advertising performance, and adjusted EBITDA came in above the midpoint of our guidance range. Karen Walker, our new Chief Accounting Officer, will walk through our detailed results later in the call. But before she does though, I'd like to provide color on some key drivers of the business, active users, advertising, and subscriptions.

For the quarter, active users were 76 million, representing a 2.7% decline year over year. We were encouraged that the year-over-year rate of decline in Q2 was lower than the 3.3% rate of decline we experienced in Q1. Additionally, the sequential decline of 1% we saw from Q1 to Q2 this year was lower than the 1.7% decline we experienced from Q1 to Q2 in 2016. And we're seeing stronger year-over-year engagement, with listeners tuning in an average 26 days per quarter, up 2% versus Q2 of 2016, and also representing an all-time high.

These improvements are a result of various initiatives we have implemented to retain and acquire listeners. During Q2, we adjusted on and off-platform marketing efforts to refocus on audience growth versus subscription promotion, broadening the target audience and increasing our direct response spend in order to drive new and lapsed users back to the Pandora ecosystem.

There is still more we can and intend to do to address the decline in active users. In the relatively near term, we believe that investment in science and technology that optimizes the listener experience, be it more personalized ad load and innovative ad formats, will help address the component of active user impact relating to the increases in audio ad load. For example, further enhancing our insertion logic to deliver ads to the right listener at the right time, serving shorter length spots, and incorporating innovative ad products such as Sponsored Listening are all advancements that enable us to increase ad loads without negatively impacting ad effectiveness or listener retention.

Longer term, active user growth is obviously a function of our ability to extend and evolve our products to meet the changing needs of consumers. To that end, we believe the combination of market trends, our product roadmap, and future marketing initiatives will allow us to materially bend the curve on active users. In particular, we are well poised to capitalize on the huge growth being experienced in consumer electronic devices, including the trend toward voice activation and more connected automotive interfaces

In the quarter, we saw 9.7 million active users from consumer electronics alone, up 23% year over year, with 10% of those incremental CE listeners being new to the Pandora platform. Active users from voice-activated devices, a very natural platform for Pandora, accounted for 1.6 million of those, up 282% year over year.

In the back half of the year, we will deepen our existing relationships with partners like Amazon, Google, and Sonus while also adding new partnerships to expand our suite of over 2,000 connected devices. New additions in content, including an expansion of curated playlists, will also give listeners more reasons to come to Pandora. And we expect to continue to optimize our marketing and retention efforts with the help of new marketing automation technology.

Meeting our ambitions with regard to user growth won't be an overnight endeavor. But now with key pieces in place, we are laser-focused and well-equipped to grow active users, which facilitates growth in our advertising business and the opportunity in subscription.

For the second quarter, advertising revenue grew approximately 5% year over year. Revenue growth was driven by shifting sales from lower-value channels to higher-value channels while simultaneously increasing ad loads. Specifically, average audio ad load increased from 3.3 to 5.3 spots per hour relative to the year-ago quarter. And overall effective CPMs, meaning our blended realized CPM across all ad formats, was consistent with the year-ago quarter and up substantially relative to Q1. CPMs for video and display were up year over year by 8% and 22% respectively. And audio CPMs recovered nicely, up 26% relative to the most recent quarter.

Our video advertising business continues on a strong trajectory, with revenue from Sponsored Listening video up 46% in the first half of 2017 versus 2016, while standard video revenue was up 16% in the same time period. Lastly, local advertising grew 15% year over year thanks to the increased efficiency of our local sales teams.

It's worth noting that this strong performance in advertising occurred during a quarter in which we were using more inventory than normal for house ads to support the launch of our subscription products. This quarter's results are also a great example of our ability to generate more value from our ad-supported audience even while listenership levels may not be growing.

Going forward, we expect the trends in our advertising business to continually improve. Our first half video momentum sets us up nicely for a successful launch of programmatic video and cost-per-view video products in Q3, and our launch of audio programmatic is expected to follow in Q4. Longer term, we see significant opportunity to increase our share of ad dollars.

The radio advertising market continues to be significant at approximately $15 billion to $17 billion. And we see further opportunity to expand in local, not only by pulling from broadcast radio, but also from the larger total $50 billion local advertising opportunity, as traditional channels such as local television and newspapers become digital.

The shift in listening is evident. The proliferation of ear buds and the adoption of voice-activated devices are also reinvigorating the audio ad marketplace, one which we are very well positioned to continue to dominate.

Q2 marked the full launch of Pandora Premium with the introduction of our marketing campaign in mid-April. Although it is still early days, Premium fills an important need in our product portfolio, and we are encouraged by the high engagement of Premium listeners. On average, hours per listener increases by 43% when a user upgrades from our ad-supported service to Pandora Premium. And both of our subscription products, Plus and Premium, overindex with listeners under the age of 25, with the proportion of new subscribers in this age group growing 72% relative to the same time period in 2016, demonstrating their interest in on-demand product features.

We began converting subscribers from trials in mid-May and ended the quarter with approximately 390,000 Premium subscribers. Q2 total subs grew by 150,000 to 4.86 million subs due to the fact that a material number of would-be Plus subscribers entered trials for the Premium tier during the quarter. We expected that this dynamic would exist during the early phases of Premium. Overall, 64% of our Premium subscriptions came from our ad-supported tier, and we expect the free tier will continue to be our primary source of subscribers going forward.

As we progress through the year, we will continue to enhance our Premium product and optimize our marketing efforts. We expect to launch new distribution partners, new billing options, and subscriber retention programs. Our primary goal with Pandora Premium is to ensure that we keep consumers who seek fully interactive listening within the Pandora ecosystem. Our marketing approach reflects this goal, as we are now focusing our off-platform promotional efforts on acquiring active users for the ad-supported service and then utilizing a variety of on-platform tools to determine which tier of service will be most sticky for any given listener. This model ensures that we are first growing a healthy advertising-supported base of listeners and then layering on subscription upside, which by the way can be done in an economically sound manner due to the low cost of acquisition associated with moving a listener from a free to paid tier. To be clear, we continue to believe that a compelling on-demand product is critical to maintaining and growing our total audience. Without such capabilities, we would risk decline of our user base.

With that color on some of the key components of the business, I'll now turn it over to Karen, who will walk through some details on the quarterly results.

Karen Walker - Pandora Media, Inc.

Thanks, Naveen. I'm very excited to be here. I've been a loyal listener and long admirer of the Pandora brand and the unique and powerful listening experience it provides its users. I joined Pandora because I believe that we have superior products and the right strategy to capitalize on the huge opportunity in front of us. I look forward to working with you and the team to help execute the company's strategy.

Now on to our second quarter results, total revenue for the second quarter was $376.8 million, above the high end of our guidance. Advertising revenue was $278.2 million compared to $265.1 million in the year-ago quarter, growing 5% year over year. Ad RPM grew 24% year over year to $66.15, which is a second quarter record and our second best quarterly ad RPM ever. Subscription and other revenue was $68.9 million, an increase of 25% over the same period in 2016. Net subscribers increased 24% year over year to 4.86 million.

Subscription ARPU was $4.82, up from $4.76 in the prior quarter, reflecting a shift from Pandora Plus to Premium. Subscription ARPU was $4.82 in Q2, up from $4.60 a year ago. We expect to see some fluctuation in the rate of subscriber growth as users come on and off trial subscriptions, and we continue to remain excited about the Pandora Plus and Premium opportunities, as outlined by Naveen earlier.

Ad-related content costs represented 54% of advertising revenue in Q2. For the quarter, ad LPM was $35.84, an increase of 17% compared to the same quarter last year and an increase of 7% from Q1. Relative to the year-ago period, the ad LPM increase reflects the impact of direct deals. Subscription-related content costs represented 66% of subscription revenue in Q2.

For the quarter, licensing cost per subscriber, or LPU, was $3.11, an increase of 5% from Q1. The increase in ad LPM and subscription LPU relative to Q1 relates to accruals for certain minimum guarantees and changes in our expectations regarding total subscriber counts and the point in time at which volume discounts are likely to kick in. We expect content costs to remain above optimized levels until certain subscription thresholds are met.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 36% compared to 38% in the year-ago quarter. The decline in margin year over year was primarily driven by higher statutory rates versus content costs under direct deals.

Turning to operating expenses, for the second quarter of 2017 non-GAAP sales and marketing expense was $126.6 million, an increase of 20% compared to the second quarter of 2016. The majority of the increase was driven by direct marketing spend for the Premium product launch and brand advertising campaigns, as previewed last quarter. We expect the full-year sales and marketing expense for 2017 to be relatively flat to 2016.

Non-GAAP product development expense was $31.5 million for the second quarter, an increase of 29% compared to the second quarter of 2016, primarily driven by an increase in average head count and lower capitalized personnel costs following the launch of Pandora Premium. R&D expense is expected to remain relatively flat through the end of the year. We continue to believe that product and service innovation is at the core of our value proposition for both advertisers and consumers, and we intend to continue to prioritize product development investments going forward.

Non-GAAP G&A expense was $44.4 million, an increase of 38% compared to the second quarter of 2016, primarily driven by a number of one-time items, including a $6.6 million charge related to the bankruptcy of a large Ticketfly client, the Pemberton Music Festival. Non-GAAP G&A also included legal fees of $3.8 million related to the rate-setting proceedings under Section 115 of the DMCA [Digital Millennium Copyright Act]. These occur every five years. We expect G&A as a percentage of revenue as well as absolute dollars to decline for the remainder of the year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was a loss of $54.3 million, exceeding the midpoint of our guidance range. Had it not been for the previously mentioned bad debt expense for Pemberton, we would have exceeded the high end of our guidance by a significant margin. Q2 EBITDA loss was $29.2 million higher than the same period a year ago, primarily due to the increases I described earlier in both sales and marketing and G&A. As Naveen mentioned, we will continue to carefully manage head count, with a focus on the bottom line, while focusing our hiring in high-priority areas. A detailed reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss provided in our press release.

Second quarter 2017 GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $1.20. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.21. GAAP and non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS were based on 241.3 million weighted average common shares outstanding.

Pandora ended the second quarter with $227.6 million in cash and investments compared to $203 million at the end of the prior quarter. Cash used in operating activities was $103.5 million for the second quarter and included a number of one-time items such as the $23.5 million of fees related to the KKR contract and its termination and $6.6 million related to the bankruptcy of the Pemberton Music Festival. Additionally, cash of $25.6 million for the Ticketfly segment was reclassified as held-for-sale on our balance sheet along with the total Ticketfly net assets.

During the quarter, we initiated several significant non-routine transactions, which I'll outline briefly and explain the expected impact of the transactions on the 2017 financials. We executed an investment agreement with SiriusXM, which will allow Sirius to purchase an aggregate of 480 million of newly issued Series A preferred stock. The preferred stock has a $1,000 liquidation preference per share convertible into common shares at $10.50 per share. The investment occurred in two stages. The first closed on June 9, and the second will close following regulatory approval, which we expect to occur in Q4. Total proceeds net of transaction fees from the initial closing were $158.6 million.

Also during the quarter, we agreed to sell Ticketfly to Eventbrite for $200 million, which consists of $150 million in cash and a $50 million convertible note receivable. We expect this transaction to close in the back half of August.

On June 27, we announced a plan to discontinue our New Zealand and Australia operations and incurred related restructuring charges, the details of which are included in our 10-Q filing. We're currently winding down the service. And beginning in Q3, active users and listener hours from this region will no longer be included in our total active users and listener hour numbers. For the end of the year, we would have expected 1.3 million active users from the region.

As a result of these activities, we expect a $50 million to $55 million reduction to 2017 revenue. In terms of EBITDA, we don't expect a significant impact given that Ticketfly was operating at near breakeven, and Australia and New Zealand's contributions were not material.

With that, let me hand the call back to Naveen to discuss guidance.

Naveen Chopra - Pandora Media, Inc.

Thanks, Karen.

Before providing our estimates for Q3, I'd like to walk through adjustments to our existing full-year guidance to reflect the changes we announced with Ticketfly and Australia and New Zealand. On our prior call, we guided to an annual revenue range of $1.5 billion to $1.65 billion. As Karen noted, Ticketfly and Australia and New Zealand represented $50 million to $55 million of revenue between the anticipated close dates and the end of the fiscal year. So incorporating the Ticketfly sale and the shutdown of Australia and New Zealand would imply that our previously issued annual guidance was effectively $1.45 billion to $1.6 billion.

With the completion of Q2, we're now able to narrow our 2017 revenue expectations to $1.45 billion to $1.5 billion. Average basic shares outstanding for the calendar year 2017 are expected to be approximately 243 million. We are currently forecasting a non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 32% to 37% for the full year. However, the company is not expected to incur any material cash taxes due to its net operating loss position.

I'm actually going to go back and add some comments on the full-year guidance. We are lowering the top end of the guidance range to reflect the fact that we are prioritizing the growth and retention of active users rather than aggressively pushing all users to subscriptions. As a result, our expectations for subscriber growth during 2017 have been revised. And as I noted earlier, we believe this approach will optimize the overall health and value of our business.

For Q3, we expect revenue in the range of $370 million to $385 million, reflecting a 14% year-over-year growth rate at the midpoint when adjusting for the divestiture of Ticketfly. As a reminder, Q3 revenue guidance assumes only two months of sales from Ticketfly.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 is expected in the range of a $20 million loss to a $5 million loss. Adjusted EBITDA, the difference from GAAP net loss in that it excludes forecasted stock-based compensation and expense of approximately $32 million, depreciation and amortization expense of approximately $15 million, other expenses of $7 million, and a provision for income taxes of approximately $400,000, and assumes minimal cash taxes given our net loss position. Basic shares outstanding for the third quarter of 2017 are expected to be approximately 245 million.

In closing, I hope you recognize our renewed focus on two key priorities: number one, growing our overall base of listeners; and number two, continuing to improve monetization of those users.

We now have the critical pieces in place to pursue these goals, including: a core advertising business, which remains the largest publisher of digital audio advertising in the United States and which has significant room to grow both its audience and its ability to monetize that audience; a subscription business that improves our ability to engage young listeners and retain those consumers who seek on-demand listening capabilities; a strong balance sheet that provides flexibility to operate and invest in ways that continue to drive scale and enhance shareholder value; and a strong operating team and new board members with a successful track record operating pioneering media businesses, similar to Pandora. And we continue to enjoy relationships with the music industry that are stronger than ever by sharing the delivery of content to attract and engage listeners.

We look forward to updating you on our progress in all of these areas on our next call.

And now, I'll turn the call back to the operator, who will open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Your first question is from Ben Swinburne from Morgan Stanley.

Benjamin Daniel Swinburne - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Thanks, good afternoon. Naveen, can you give us a sense? You had a lot going on this quarter, obviously. I'm wondering if you could help us understand the trends in engagement on the ad product. You had a decline in hours. I think ad hours were down double digits. But you I think were also managing the hours before you completed the deal with Sirius. So if you try to normalize for a lot of that stuff, what's happening to usage under the hood? Can you give us any sense for the trends there and what you're doing to improve it?

And a similar question on the advertising dollar side, what's the governor to growing the ad business faster? Is it inventory? Is it demand? Maybe you can just help now that you've been there for a few months. Can you help us with what you've learned on the advertising side? How do you drive that faster over time given the product position you're in and how your relationships, your conversations with advertisers are going?

Naveen Chopra - Pandora Media, Inc.

Thanks, Ben. So first on the engagement side, user engagement, I think the trends there continue to be encouraging, both on an aggregate basis and then with respect to launch of some of our new products. We noted the fact that we've reached an all-time high in terms of hours of engagement per user, and we continue to see improving engagement metrics in some of the key demographics that we're focused on, especially those that have moved over to the on-demand service with Pandora Premium. So we're actually very encouraged by what we've seen from an engagement perspective.

We also mentioned some of the stats relating to use of Pandora on new consumer electronic devices, connected audio devices, et cetera. We think that's where a lot of future engagement is going to come from, and we think it's very important that we are well-positioned and well-integrated on those devices. And I think the early results that we see there are encouraging on that front as well.

Interestingly, the question on engagement is in part of the answer to your question on what ultimately drives the advertising business. As I said, I'm actually very bullish about the opportunity for us to continue to improve our monetization. That comes in part from the fact that I think our user base as a whole will continue to engage with the product more, which creates more advertising opportunities for us obviously.

There is also significant room for us to continue to invest in new ad product, new ad formats, new ad capabilities, enhanced targeting, more dynamic ads, more personalization of the advertising experience, all of which effectively allows us to achieve two important things, which is higher ad loads over time and higher pricing. And the combination of those two things can drive significant improvement in monetization, as you saw some of that this quarter, but I think you'll see more of it going forward.

Operator

Your next question is from Doug Anmuth from JPMorgan.

Douglas T. Anmuth - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Thanks for taking the question. Naveen, can you follow up just on your comments on the advertising growth, obviously, 5% better than what you've seen recently, but of course still I'm sure not where you need it to be? When you think about the drivers on CPMs and then also ad load, each of which were up pretty significantly I think this quarter, how do you think about the growth potential for those two vectors going forward, just given what you've already seen here recently?

And then just on LPMs, it sounds like there's an element of LPM that's being inflated around the direct deals and not yet hitting certain hurdle rates. Is there any potential for relief around LPMs down the line before you get to those hurdle rates on subscribers? Thanks.

Naveen Chopra - Pandora Media, Inc.

Let's see. First on the question of ad growth and what are the ultimate drivers of improved ad load and CPMs, there's no one silver bullet that we would point to. There are a number of initiatives that we have in the hopper that will I think be very influential both in allowing us to optimize price while also increasing ad load.

From a pricing perspective, we are going to be getting much more of our inventory into programmatic channels over the course of the next few quarters. That's a critical milestone for us. It creates a much more competitive environment for our inventory. There's more diversity of advertisers, and so all of those auction dynamics I think are helpful to us.

We also believe that the more we can help demonstrate and tell the story around the ROI on our advertising, the effectiveness of our advertising, that is something that helps us continue to command a premium price in the market. And we have initiatives in that area as well that allow us to pair our data with a lot of different types of third-party data to demonstrate very explicit sales lift and other things that come as a result of our advertising. We don't have enough of our clients utilizing those capabilities today, and so that is something that we are looking to invest to make simpler and easier by way of bringing some more technology to the equation.

On the question of LPMs, the key there is we do have these thresholds that we have to achieve in order to get to the normalized levels of LPMs that we've indicated in the past. I don't have any specific timeframes to put around that. But as we model the business for the long run, those are still what we believe to be appropriate numbers.

Operator

Your next question is from Michael Graham from Canaccord.

Michael Graham - Canaccord Genuity, Inc.

Hi, thank you. Just on the Premium product, I think the 390,000 sounds like a good number. Can you make any comment about how many people are on trial right now and any comment about conversion rates? Are people coming off trial early and starting to pay for the service, or what are your conversion rates? And then you gave the color on the 2017 sub growth, and I guess your previous guidance was 6 million to 9 million subs. If I back into the implication from the lower guidance, it works out to maybe 2 million to 3 million fewer subs. I just wanted to see if that was in the right ballpark.

Naveen Chopra - Pandora Media, Inc.

Yes, so in terms of trials and conversion rates, we are not providing specific stats on those numbers at this point. We did comment on trials in Q1 because we didn't have anything other than that. We hadn't reached the point where people were converting to subs. So going forward, we're going to focus on sub numbers.

One of the reasons for that, not to just be cagey about it, but one of the reasons for that is that conversion rates vary a lot from platform to platform and for different types of subscribers. So looking at fully blended conversion rates or even trial rates is really not all that instructive. And frankly, we are still in the relatively early phase of this launch, so those discrepancies are magnified even more. So we think the appropriate thing is to focus on sub growth. But I would say as a whole, what we've seen from a conversion perspective is relatively in line with what we've expected. But again, there are a lot of different ways to slice and dice that, and some of it looks a little different.

Regarding the prior guidance that was shared regarding total subs of 6 million to 9 million, we are not guiding to a sub number at this point. We're focused on the overall audience base and maximizing revenue across all of our tiers, so I do not have a specific number to comment on there.

Operator

Your next question is from John Egbert from Stifel.

John Peter Egbert - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Great, thanks for the question. I was wondering what predicated the change in marketing strategy. It sounds like the impact came in 1Q from over-marketing to free users. You dipped down to 76 million listeners and then still reiterated your strategy then. Was there something that happened intra-quarter that made you decide to focus more on growth in the ad-supported channel versus subscriptions? And then my other question is the expansion of curated playlists also suggested a bit of a strategy change versus a few months ago in how you deliver the service to Premium subscribers. Are you seeing trends among your listener base that give you cause to offer playlists versus radio in terms of pushing it out more? Thanks.

Naveen Chopra - Pandora Media, Inc.

I think the change in the marketing strategy should be viewed as a reflection of the broader strategic shift that we outlined in our comments at the beginning of the call. We have brought in some new perspectives. We brought in new investors. We're developing a reconstituted board. And as I said, those things are all done part and parcel with optimization of our strategy. That strategy is much more focused on building the broadest possible audience as opposed to a strategy that was focused on – or I should say relied very heavily on pure subscription growth as a way of driving the business forward.

The view now is that we need to develop as big an audience as possible across multiple forms of the service, both the ad-supported and subscription. And the most efficient way to do that is to bring people into the ad-supported product and then use our on-platform capabilities to find the people for whom Premium is really the right place to be. So the marketing strategy reflects the broader shift in focusing on our core audience.

The second part of the question around curated playlists, I think at the end of the day, it's again consistent with our broader strategy of building the audience. And we want to find ways to engage more listeners, and this is a feature that we think will be important in doing so.

Operator

Your next question is from Barton Crockett from FBR Capital Markets.

Barton E. Crockett - FBR Capital Markets & Co.

Okay, thanks for taking the question. I was wondering if you could provide a little bit more granularity on the ad trends you're seeing in the third quarter. There's a lot of moving parts in the revenues, lesser subs trends, Ticketfly. The core advertising is really I think what's important for people going forward. What can you tell us in terms of, even loosely, is it getting better year over year, worse, about the same? What can you tell us about that trend in your third quarter?

Naveen Chopra - Pandora Media, Inc.

Our view of the advertising business is that the trends are improving. I expect on a year-over-year basis we'll do better than we did in Q2. But obviously, we haven't provided specific revenue guidance on advertising.

I think the more important point is to look at the longer-term trends that are driving that part of the business. And I think there are a number of metrics to point to that are encouraging in that regard, where the fundamental driver for us is this ability to continue to create CPM increases – or more accurately, RPM increases, while we continue to grow ad loads over time. And I think there are a number of things that we pointed to in Q2 that suggest that we have the ability to do that. And we've got a very robust roadmap of new capabilities that we intend to build that we think will allow us to continue to do that going forward. And so I'm more focused on the longer-term trends, but I think Q3 is encouraging in that regard as well.

Operator

Your next question is from Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital Markets.

Mark Mahaney - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Great, thanks. You talked about bending the curve in terms of active user growth. I think you laid out these three elements, refining the CE strategy and marketing retention efforts using technology and an improvement in content. Now I wonder if you could flesh those out a little bit, especially the latter two improvements in content and the use of technology for marketing retention, and how you think and when you think that can help you bend that curve in terms of active user growth. Thanks a lot.

Naveen Chopra - Pandora Media, Inc.

Both of those areas are things that will obviously evolve over time, so they are not one-and-done initiatives, but they are both areas that will receive significantly more focus going forward.

On the content side, I think you've heard me comment in the past that Pandora today is entirely a music-based service. And there are a lot of other forms of audio content that are very important to our listeners, many of which have rapidly growing audiences associated with them. There's all sorts of content on terrestrial radio that doesn't exist on Pandora today, as one example. There are also a lot of digital forms of content, podcasts perhaps being one of the most prominent, where we have a pretty limited amount of content as part of our service. And so those are the kinds of things that we're looking at how we can develop in order to continue to expand our audience.

As it relates to marketing technology and marketing automation, we have just begun to invest in some of the capabilities that we think we need there. Again, these are consumer-facing, not necessarily related to our advertising technology. That is technology that I think is a critical part to how we operate today and will continue to evolve. But again, it's something that we have had for some time. On the more traditional consumer marketing tech, that is relatively new for Pandora. There will be components of it that we have access to later this year and then other elements that will fold in after that.

Operator

Your next question is from Matthew Thornton from SunTrust.

Matthew C. Thornton - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Thanks for taking the question; Naveen, a couple if I could. You've talked a lot about the monetization side of things around ad tech and data and ad formats. I'm curious how you're thinking about hiring or growing the sales force this year and next year to further pursue monetization, particularly around local.

Secondly, I think ad-supported hours, you had previously talked about this year being down about 10%. I was just curious if there's any update to that number, given again the shuttering of Australia and New Zealand there. And then just finally, and I apologize if I missed this, the sizing of the Pemberton bad debt item in the quarter, any color around those three will be helpful. Thanks.

Naveen Chopra - Pandora Media, Inc.

Thanks, Matt. Maybe we'll go in reverse order. So the Pemberton bad debt expense was about $6.6 million in the quarter.

On the ad hours, in broad strokes, there's nothing about our strategy that is any different in terms of how we are managing ad hours. So before any adjustment for Australia and New Zealand, I would expect those to be down roughly that same percent that we've guided. The additional impact specifically on hours for Australia and New Zealand, we would have to get back to you on, but that will have some impact.

On the broader question of the sales force, we are going to be very hands-on, I would say, in terms of how we manage that. There are definitely opportunities to continue to grow our local sales presence. I think there are markets that we can penetrate. There are places where we could have a greater presence. There are places where we can move people around to bring new teams up to speed and provide additional bandwidth in certain areas.

But we also think there is a big opportunity to utilize technology to make us even more efficient from a local sales perspective. That is an area that has not received as much attention or investment over the last couple years as we might have liked. And I think going forward, with an increased focus on our overall audience and advertising base monetization, I think it is imperative that we catch up, so to speak, from a technology perspective. And so we'll be doing that in parallel with looking at how we deploy actual salespeople.

And just coming back on Australia and New Zealand, I think the hours adjustment will be about 1% down when we take those out of the equation.

Operator

Your next question is from Laura Martin from Needham.

Laura Martin - Needham & Co. LLC

Hey, there. Maybe following up on that last one first – hi, Naveen. How are you doing?

Naveen Chopra - Pandora Media, Inc.

Hi, Laura.

Laura Martin - Needham & Co. LLC

So can we talk more generally about learnings from New Zealand and Australia? I feel like shareholders are hoping we'd have more of a global expansion and so we're getting out of the only two markets that aren't America. So what did we learn from New Zealand and Australia? Are they just losing money, just too small? I guess my first question is what are our big learnings about being offshore that we need to get out of these two small markets?

Naveen Chopra - Pandora Media, Inc.

I'm glad you asked the question because what I don't want people to conclude is that the decision with respect to Australia and New Zealand is a proxy for how we look at international more broadly. We continue to believe that there is an interesting international opportunity for Pandora. But the fact is we believe the near-term opportunity in the United States is substantially bigger and requires even more of our focus. And so this was really an issue of focus, not an issue of opportunity.

In addition, there are some unique properties about the Australia/New Zealand market. It is not a particularly large market. We did not have at the current time an easy way to bring our full suite of products there. And when you think about how we are articulating our strategy even in the United States, it all relates to this ecosystem and being able to put forward a powerful and a unique ecosystem that serves listener needs on a lot of different platforms, a lot of different devices, a lot of different types of listeners. And we are not in a position to do that quickly in Australia and New Zealand. And therefore, we decided to back off on that. But it is still something that will be on our radar screen as we get some of these other pieces in place in the U.S.

Operator

Your next question is from Mark Kelley from Citigroup.

Mark Kelley - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Hi, great. Thanks for taking my question. I'm also going to follow up on the last one. I know the focus is the U.S., but just curious. Now that you've got all of your deals in place, is it much easier to get deals done with the same partners outside of the U.S. now that you've had a precedent set? So when you do – at some point if you decide to go global, is the pathway just much easier now?

And then second, just on the programmatic side, you talked about audio programmatic expected in Q4. Is that the last piece of the puzzle for programmatic, and have you talked about your partners? Thank you.

Naveen Chopra - Pandora Media, Inc.

On the international label deals, yes, I think that the structure that we have in place with the labels for distribution here in the U.S. is certainly something that is helpful when we get to the point of looking at expansion into new territories. That doesn't change the fact that there's obviously an economic analysis that has to be done to figure out what are the right economics to make that expansion sound from our perspective. But the structure is certainly something that we can leverage. And moreover, the fact that we've I think built a very nice rapport with the labels through the development of our multi-tier service here in the U.S. is something that I think positions us well for doing more with the labels.

As far as audio programmatic, I guess I would hesitate to necessarily say it's the last piece because there is always continued evolution in our ad capabilities and how we're implementing programmatic and exactly what the capabilities are that are exposed through those marketplaces, and so those will continue to evolve over time. But it is definitely a big milestone for us to be able to sell the single largest part of our inventory in a programmatic channel, which is not something we've done historically and, as I said earlier, I think opens us up to a much better pricing environment, new sources of demand, and that plays to our strengths in terms of data and measurability and targeting. So we're very excited about that.

Operator

Your next question is from Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer.

Jason Helfstein - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Thanks. I just wanted to dig in just quickly. How should we think about subscription thresholds impacting LPMs for the rest of the year? Just any more color you can share on that? And then are there any discrete build-out costs relating to ad tech for the back half that you want to call out, or is it more allocation from other areas? Thanks.

Naveen Chopra - Pandora Media, Inc.

Regarding LPMs for the back half of the year, I don't have any more specifics beyond the comment that we made that we do expect those levels to be above the optimized levels that we've shared until we reach a certain scale. The specifics of that and the timing of that starts to get into specific confidential terms with some of our partners, so that's not something that we're able to comment on.

The second half of the question I think was around ad tech investment in the back half of the year. At this point, we are not putting in place any major changes in the investment dollars. It's mainly moving things around to reprioritize that. But it's something that we're going to be continuing to look at very closely. Our priority for sure is to make clear that we have the right advertising capabilities, the right technology, the right operational infrastructure. And to the extent that we don't have the right investment level to support that, that's something that we will look at very closely.

Operator

Your next question is from Stan Meyers from Piper Jaffray.

Stan X. Meyers - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Thank you. So, Naveen, you called SiriusXM a partner potentially upselling, cross-selling, and sharing content or tech. I want to see if you can talk about that relationship in the future. How soon can you begin to share content or data after that government approval, and how much of that can you share?

Naveen Chopra - Pandora Media, Inc.

Unfortunately, at this point, there's not a lot of detail that we can share on that front. In part, the transaction has not closed yet, and so those kinds of discussions are conceptual at best. We are not at a point in the transaction where we are able to actively engage in those discussions. And I wouldn't want to get ahead of ourselves in suggesting any specifics anyway.

But I would remind everyone that even once we close this transaction, we will still be operating as an independent company. Sirius will have a very important voice. But at the end of the day, our goal is to maximize value for all of our shareholders, and anything we do with Sirius with respect to content or co-marketing or anything like that would be negotiated on an arm's-length basis. So I think beyond that, it's really something that we should pick up once we get the transaction closed and have really been able to engage in some of those discussions.

Operator

Your next question is from Ron Josey from JMP Securities.

Ronald V. Josey - JMP Securities LLC

Great, thanks for taking the question. I wanted to ask a little bit more – well, first of all, thanks for the color on the ad products, improved targeting, improved programmatic personalization. Naveen, I wanted to ask about the limits theoretically, if any, to ad loads. And I understand ad loads are still far below that of terrestrial radio, but they've increased quite a bit this year. I think you talked about 5.3 ads per hour. That's up from like 4.5 maybe in 4Q. So I just wanted to ask about where you think ad loads can go, and then also any impact to listener hours as a result of greater ads. Thank you.

Naveen Chopra - Pandora Media, Inc.

Hey, I think there's a lot of potential, and I think it's important that we think about that not purely on the basis of ad load, but more monetization. And what I mean in saying that is, number one, I think there are things we can do to continue to increase audio ad loads – I mentioned some of those earlier. Being much more intelligent – or I should say bringing more of our existing intelligence to bear in terms of how we insert and place ads and exactly what creative we're putting in front of what listener.

But remember that we also have other ad formats that are part of the experience beyond just audio, which means that we are able to monetize or grow monetization without necessarily having to just create more and more interruption for the user. We've got some new ad formats. We've mentioned Sponsored Listening. I think it's a great example of that. We have a meaningful component of display advertising as well. So you can't look at our ad load in a pure comparison relative to terrestrial and just say okay, what is that gap? I think there is more we can do on the audio front, but also a lot more in these other mediums as well.

I think the second part of the question was what kind of impact that might have on listener hours. I think it's all part of the same theme. We are very focused on figuring out how to insert advertisements very intelligently and to use creative ad formats so that we are able to grow monetization without negatively impacting user experience or listener hours. We think that there are a lot of different levers we can pull to do that.

Operator

Our last question at this time is from Peter Stabler from Wells Fargo Securities.

Peter C. Stabler - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Thanks so much for squeezing me in. I've got a question on the composition of ad revenues. I think you said in your prepared remarks, Naveen, that local ad revenue went above 30% for the first time. Given the relative lack of digital competition on the local side and the size of local sales force and the clear improvements Pandora has over terrestrial radio in terms of targeting and everything we've all known about for a long time, we're surprised by this ratio. So I'm wondering if you could offer a little more color as to why local is that low, or maybe we're looking at it the wrong way.

And then maybe, if you could, comment on the barriers to sale at the local level and how those could be different than on a national level. We feel local is a huge opportunity because – correct me if I'm wrong – it's pretty much accretive on a CPM basis versus what you're going to get on the national side. And that's it, thanks so much.

Naveen Chopra - Pandora Media, Inc.

I think it's a reasonable place to focus. The CPMs there are attractive. And as you said, our ad proposition is very compelling relative to traditional local media.

I don't necessarily look at the numbers today as suggesting a challenge there, so to speak, as much as suggesting that there is a major opportunity that we are making progress toward capturing. The fact that we have been able to increase our share of local ad dollars, the fact that we've been able to do that without having to just hire linearly in order to support that growth are all things that we think are critical in terms of being able to continue to monetize that channel with increasing success.

I do think there are some things that we can do to accelerate our capturing more market share in local. One of the obvious ones is to bring more technology to work. We don't have a self-serve capability today for local advertisers. And frankly, for a lot of these smaller local advertisers, that's actually very important because they don't have a sophisticated agency in the middle to help design and broker the advertising transaction. So when I talk about reallocating our investment and rebalancing between some of the subscription or consumer-facing things versus advertising capability, that's an example of the kinds of things that we think can really help us in terms of growing revenue. So it will be a combination of technology, products, as well as continuing to utilize our sales force.

Dominic Paschel - Pandora Media, Inc.

Great. Operator, you can please take us back to Pandora's New Pop Radio. That will conclude today's call. Thank you.

