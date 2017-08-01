Nokia Receives €1.7 Billion Upfront Payment From Apple

Apple's capitulation over Nokia's patent infringement suits may also influence the result of Qualcomm's patents-related litigation against Apple.

It can also be used to pare down Nokia's debt and/or pay dividends.

Nearly $2 billion is a lot of new money to do more acquisitions or spend on R&D.

Only a part of the €1.7 billion, or $1,997,865,500 at today's exchange rate, was reflected in Q2 ER.

As per Nokia's July 27, 2017, Q2 earnings call transcript, the company got €1.7 billion upfront payment from Apple related to patents/technology licensing.

One of the several benefits of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) being friends with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) again is that Tim Cook agreed to pay upfront €1.7 billion (around $2 billion) to Nokia to settle patent licensing issues. Nokia's July 27, 2017, earnings call transcript published on Seeking Alpha revealed that Apple agreed to make that upfront payment of around $2 billion.

It was Nokia's CFO, Kristian Pullola, who reported this information during the earnings call conference. The screenshot below is of Nokia's Q2 earnings call transcript on Seeking Alpha.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Nokiamob.net also got official confirmation from Nokia's PR team about this €1.7 billion upfront payment from Apple. This should be enough reason for me to again reiterate my buy rating for the stock.

If you read the full transcript, you will learn that only part of the $2 billion upfront payment from Apple was reflected in Q2 numbers of Nokia Technologies. The company plans to reveal more details about the intended use of said $2 billion from Apple in conjunction with its Q3 earnings.

Nokia is very competent when it comes to monetizing its patents. Even mighty Apple, which is suing Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) for excessive patent licensing fees, had to bow down and pay €1.7 billion to Nokia.

Nokia should keep reporting real numbers on patent licensing agreements. For years now, I've been calling for somebody at Nokia to reveal more about its patent licensing wins, and this time somebody did. Anyway, the thesis of this article is very simple. It is a major development that Apple opted to settle its court battle with Nokia over patent licensing fees.

€1.7 billion is a lot of money that could help Nokia's stock performance this year. It can be used to pay dividends, reduce debt, endure the cyclical weakness in LTE infrastructure deployments, or buy more companies to help its digital health products/services initiative.

Part of the $2 billion from Apple could be used to help advertise/promote HMD Global's Nokia-branded Android phones too.

Lastly, Apple's waved-the-white-flag move further fortified the legal strength of Nokia's standard essential patents related to LTE/mobile devices. Nobody can avoid the patent toll booth fees of Nokia. Apple recognizing and paying license fees for Nokia's patents should encourage more companies to do the same. Chinese phone vendors except Xiaomi have yet to agree to pay patent licensing fees to Nokia.

Below is a chart from Cybersoken.com. It's old, but it lists the names of the companies which own IPs on LTE that mobile device makers like Apple have to tread upon to make and sell its pricey iPhones.

Qualcomm shareholders should also take note of this new development. If Apple capitulated to Nokia on matters regarding patent licensing fees, they can also look forward to the company eventually caving in and settling out of court. Apple has so much cash stashed abroad that it doesn't really need the bad publicity/stress of prolonged court battles that can only expose the company's weakness when it comes to original intellectual properties covering mobile devices.

Conclusion

I'm long AAPL. I opine that Tim Cook probably didn't want to risk losing legal court battles against Nokia. It already lost several times against the patent infringement case filed by University of Wisconsin-Madison's Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation.

Nokia sued Apple in Germany and Texas over 32 patents. It also has patent enforcement entities that can embroil Apple in patent infringement litigations in important countries where iPhone sales could be affected.

Nokia really has a bottomless oil well from its library of patents. It now controls the patents of Alcatel and Bell Labs. The company only needs to dig deep to extract the most money out of them.

I repeat, getting $2 billion upfront from Apple over patent licensing fees is a valid reason to buy more NOK shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOK, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.