Merchant Refiners' Shares End July Mixed As RIN Prices Rebound

The share and unit prices of several merchant refiners moved into negative territory for the month of July following the release of CVR Refining's (NYSE:CVRR) Q2 earnings report and subsequent earnings call. The share prices of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF), Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK), and Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) followed CVR Refining's unit price lower last week in response (see figure), as investors have found new reasons to question the optimism that has reigned in the sector since last November. Valero's stock price performance is particularly interesting given that the company released an earnings report last week that beat on both counts, which could be why it was the only one of the refiners listed to end the month in positive territory.

CVRR data by YCharts

This development is surprising when considering the long-term outlook for refiners. Yes, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is starting to deliver its long-awaited Model 3 to consumers in a move that is expected to result in rapid YoY growth to U.S. electric vehicle (EV) purchases for 2017. It is also true that the prices of gasoline, diesel fuel, and especially jet fuel are higher than they were at this point last year (see figure), putting pressure on refining margins. Finally, Gulf Coast refiners (including Valero) are faced with the prospect of being cut off from Venezuelan crude as part of the sanctions being considered by the Trump administration against that country's government.

US Retail Gas Price data by YCharts

That said, much of the recent news regarding the refining sector has been positive. New EV sales aside, the continued persistence of low crude prices has caused the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) to revise its long-term U.S. gasoline consumption projections higher for at least the fourth consecutive year (see figure). While this is still expected to peak before the end of the decade, the EIA is now forecasting that event to not occur until 2018, even though as recently as 2015 it thought peak gasoline demand had already occurred. (Even last year it expected the peak to happen by 2017.) Furthermore, the EIA also calculates that the peak will involve almost 10% more gasoline consumption (on a quad basis) than it had predicted just two years ago. Diesel fuel and jet fuel consumption estimates are even more robust given that EVs are unable to displace them with current technology.

Refined fuel prices are higher than they were at this point last year but are lower than they were for much of Q1 and Q2 2017, so it is difficult to attribute July's lower share and unit prices to broader energy price movements. Likewise, the share and unit prices of the aforementioned refiners actually moved higher in the weeks after it was announced that the Trump administration was considering a ban on the import of Venezuelan crude, so that isn't an entirely convincing explanation either. Total gasoline stocks are lower relative to their 5-year range than at any point since 2015, pushing regional U.S. refiner market margins near or above 12-month highs.

The outlook for merchant refiners is brighter in many ways than at any point over the last few quarters; however, one indicator has moved decidedly in the other direction. The price of the largest category (D6) of Renewable Identification Numbers (RIN) under the revised Renewable Fuel Standard's (RFS2) blending mandate has nearly doubled since the beginning of the summer and is approaching pre-election levels (see figure). This marks a major and rapid turnaround from earlier in the year, when the conventional wisdom in the refining sector was that Trump administration adviser and refinery owner Carl Icahn would be successful in implementing modifications to the RFS2 that would reduce merchant refiners' RIN purchase obligations. That expectation has diminished as the Trump administration has tried and failed to get its signature healthcare legislation through Congress. D6 RIN prices have effectively signaled the strength of this expectation, falling by 67% after Mr. Icahn's appointment was announced but increasing 143% from its previous low.

Rebounding RIN prices have caused merchant refiners, which have historically incurred the largest RIN expenditures relative to gross profits, to revise their estimated RIN expenditure amounts substantially higher. The management at CVR Refining, which reported a YoY decline to Q2 EBITDA of almost 50% last week and a large earnings miss, was adamant that rebounding RIN prices were a major factor behind its disappointing quarter. CEO Jack Lipinski went so far as to raise the specter of refinery shutdowns in justifying his company's lack of a quarterly distribution, stating that "small, independent merchant refiners" remained "at risk of closure" under the current system.

Tellingly, the merchant refiners that saw their share prices move into negative territory for the month of July following CVR Refining's earnings release were those that have incurred some of the largest RIN expenditures in the past relative to their earnings. Valero, for example, spent a record $749 million on RINs in 2016, followed by PBF Energy at $348 million. CVR Refining, which has a market capitalization that is only a fraction of PBF Energy's (and a very small fraction of Valero's), now expects to spend up to $250 million on RINs this year compared to $206 million last year (this amount is especially notable given how low D6 RIN prices were in Q1 2017 compared to Q1 2016).

It is particularly interesting to note that the share prices of refiners that have had better success managing their RIN expenditures in recent years (or at least the public perception of their expenses), such as HollyFrontier Corp. (NYSE:HFC), Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC), Tesoro Corp. (NYSE:TSO), and especially Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT), fared much better in July as RIN prices rebounded (see figure). Investors in those firms will also want to examine their Q2 earnings statements as they are released in the coming days for indications of their RIN expenditure expectations, of course, but I suspect it is no coincidence that three of the four firms' prices that were the weakest in July - CVR Refining, PBF Energy, and Valero - were for companies whose management has been the most outspoken about their RIN expenditures in recent years. Investors appear to have taken notice.

HFC data by YCharts

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.