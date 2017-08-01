Kona Grill's (KONA) CEO Berke Bakay on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kona Grill, Inc. (NASDAQ:KONA)

Berke Bakay

Thank you, Camille. Good afternoon, and thank you all for joining us. Restaurant sales for the second quarter increased 8.5% to $47 million driven by 18.6% growth in the restaurant operating weeks from 8 restaurants opened since June 2016, partially offset by a 5.3% decline in same-store sales.

Similar to many of our peers, the environment continues to be challenging with many external factors impacting our sales and operating performance. Among them are the growing shift to online shopping, retail closures and changes in consumer behavior, which are impacting both us and the industry as a whole.

Drilling into our Q2 comp number. We lapped the honeymoon period for our remodeled Boca Park restaurant, which negatively impacted same-store sales by 120 basis points this quarter. Declining mall traffic also had an impact as sales for mall-based restaurants, which account for 33% of our total locations and 21% of our comparable base units, were down approximately 10%.

In looking at our daypart. We saw the largest decline during lunch, followed by happy hour. However, we believe the rollout of our streamlined one-page menu with new menu options, such as Poke Bowls, along with the revamp of our cocktail menu, will help build traffic in these dayparts over time.

The rollout of our new streamlined menu is scheduled for August 2 and is geared towards enabling our service staff to focus on providing an exceptional experience to our guests. We tested the menu and craft cocktail in a handful of restaurants during Q2 with favorable results. We saw an uptick in sushi sales, which was great to see, given that sushi, on average, has a lower food cost than items from our scratch kitchen. Also, mini-optimization gives us more buying power from increased spend on fewer items.

In addition, we are taking about 2.2% in price with the menu change to combat some of the inflationary pressures we are seeing with food and labor costs. During May, we launched our national media program, which includes specific initiatives, such as building our Konavore loyalty base, driving new guest trial and promoting our scratch kitchen menu offerings. The media program utilizes a mix of social media, digital and television to build brand awareness and highlight key elements of the Kona brand. We are seeing some positive result in certain markets through these efforts, and we continue to review and refine this campaign to drive guest traffic.

We are also in the process of preparing a pilot test of guest-facing technology at a handful of locations. We believe that the use of tablets in our busy bar and patio areas is an ideal way to facilitate guest ordering and faster table turns because it offers guests the ability to place an order or order a second drink on their own. Pictures of each of our food and drink items, complemented by the product descriptions, encourages guest trial and experimentation. Also, the ability to pay via tablet enables guests to pay when they are ready and ultimately, will improve table turns during busy times.

We also view the use of tablets as a way to partially mitigate the challenging labor market. With the use of tablets, larger section size can be assigned to servers who could then potentially make more tips, which promotes retention of our best staff. There are also 11 states, which have minimum wage increases go into effect in 2017, affecting 40% of our base. And some of these states, such as Arizona and Colorado, had substantial increases.

At least, so far, we've been essentially eating these costs, which is reflected in our margins for 2017. The upcoming pricing, along with increased focus on sales forecasting, labor scheduling and testing tablet use, are just a few of the ways we are proactively working to improve margin in the back half of the year.

We have rolled out delivery programs in several markets using UberEATS, Postmates, Amazon, DoorDash and a handful of other providers. We currently have delivery available in over 20 markets, which represents approximately 85% of our restaurants.

Delivery and online ordering represent a growing part of our off-premise sales and there's clearly substantial runway to grow these channels. Delivery, online ordering and traditional to-go orders represented over 6% of total sales in the second quarter. This is up slightly from the first quarter this year but compares even more favorably to about 5% in the second quarter last year.

Catering remains a strong focus for 2017. We currently have catering managers in 9 markets as we believe that our menu offerings are a great fit for business meetings, parties and other events. While off-premise sales are still a small percentage of our sales mix, we see this as a great opportunity to leverage our kitchens, capture incremental business and broaden our reach to new guests. With the upcoming holiday season, we should be able to see some positive results with booking holiday parties and utilizing our private dining rooms for business meetings and large group parties.

As you can all appreciate, 2017 is certainly providing to be a challenging year for us. We have slowed growth to maximize capital allocation flexibility and focus on improving sales and margins. Our restaurants are focused on local marketing initiatives and providing a great guest experience within the 4 walls.

We are encouraged by sequential improvements in labor cost as the 15 restaurants opened during 2015 and 2016 continue to age in their life cycle.

We continue to evaluate the underperforming restaurants as our margins are depressed by these handful of units that are dramatically impacting restaurant-level cash flow and operating income. We obtained rent abatements for a few these restaurants to help reduce the cash burn, although you don't see the full impact of the abatement in our results as GAAP requires that rent abatements be amortized over the term of the lease.

So while the full impact isn't seen in the P&L immediately, the cash savings are realized in lower rent paid. We continue to work with our landlords regarding additional rent abatements, increased marketing to drive brand awareness or potential closure of certain locations.

As mentioned on our last call, we decided not to open a restaurant in El Segundo, California, due to the high cost of doing business in California and the higher-than-average net build cost for this restaurant. We recorded a charge of $1.4 million during the quarter for estimated lease termination costs and asset write-offs.

Also, as mentioned on our last call, we eliminated certain positions within our corporate office as a result of slowing growth. We also rightsized the management teams at our lower-volume units and certain other restaurants by eliminating 1 salaried management position at each of these locations. We expect the above initiatives to generate annual cost savings of approximately $3 million.

We realized on cost savings from these initiatives during the quarter after taking into account severance for affected individuals. We are reinvesting some of these savings with increased marketing efforts, as discussed earlier.

Turning to our international franchise initiative, we have exciting news to share. Our partner in Mexico is scheduled to open the first Kona Grill outside of United States in Monterrey, Mexico, in mid-August, while our partners in UAE and Toronto have started construction on their respective restaurants, and both are scheduled to open in November and December, respectively.

As a reminder, this model doesn't require us to invest significant capital as our partners build their restaurants using their capital, and we provide operational support to assist them in being successful.

With the opening of our restaurant at Scottsdale Quarter in June and the anticipated opening of 3 international openings during the second half of the year, this gives us a total of four openings during 2017.

With that, I'd now like to turn the call over to Christi who will take us through the financials for the second quarter. Christi?

Christi Hing

Thanks, Berke. Restaurant sales increased 8.5% to $47 million in the second quarter compared to $43.3 million last year. The increase was primarily driven by 8 restaurants that opened since June 2016, partially offset by a 530 point -- basis point decline in same-store sales. Traffic was down 4.6% during the quarter. Similar to the last few quarters, the newness of our restaurants impacted results for the second quarter, and this is reflected in many of our P&L cost lines. Operating weeks from our noncomp-based restaurants comprised 27% of total operating weeks during the quarter. This compared to 29% in the year ago period.

Cost of sales increased 180 basis points during the quarter to 27.7% compared to 25.9% last year. On a sequential basis, costs improved 10 basis points from Q1. We continue to experience higher seafood costs, particularly sea bass, compared to last year and also saw a noticeable uptick in lettuce and avocado prices during the quarter as well as some inflationary pressures with ground beef and chicken.

With the upcoming rollout of our streamlined menu as well as some strategic menu pricing, we are optimistic that we can improve food costs in the second half of the year. Labor cost as a percentage of sales increased 60 basis points to 36.4% during the quarter compared to 35.8% last year. On a sequential basis, labor cost improved 60 basis points from Q1. Wage inflation due to an undersupply of workers as well as minimum wage increases implemented earlier this year has impacted our labor costs.

As mentioned on our last call, approximately 40% of our restaurants have minimum wage increases go into effect during 2017. 2 states, Arizona and Colorado, have significant increases in the minimum wage for tipped employees, which we estimate negatively impacts labor cost by about 40 basis points compared to last year.

During the quarter, we also rightsized the management teams at our lower-volume units and certain other restaurants by eliminating 1 salaried management position at each of these locations. We incurred some severance costs associated with the headcount reduction, so the labor savings are somewhat muted in this quarter's results. We should see the savings in the second half of the year.

Overall restaurant operating margins were 10.9% during the second quarter compared to 16.8% last year. On a sequential basis, restaurant operating margins improved 80 basis points from Q1. Our operating margins reflect the challenging sales and operating environment and the large impact of some underperforming restaurants, which are dragging down overall company margins.

However, our core base of restaurants are still generating healthy margins, although the labor and cost challenges have resulted in this year's numbers being lower than last year's. G&A expenses were $3.1 million or 6.5% as a percentage of sales during the second quarter compared to $3.3 million or 7.7% of sales last year. On a sequential basis, G&A expenses decreased $500,000 from the first quarter due in part to reducing the size of the development team and costs associated with our general manager and executive chef conference that took place in Q1.

Preopening costs were $461,000 during the quarter, primarily for costs associated with the opening of our restaurant at Scottsdale Quarter in June. This line also includes $44,000 in costs incurred for the El Segundo restaurant prior to the decision to hold construction.

We had $37 million in debt outstanding at June 30, 2017. Construction costs associated with Scottsdale Quarter and residual payments for our class of 2016 restaurants, along with lower-than-expected sales and the timing of collection of tenant improvement allowances, were the primary drivers of the increased debt balance during the year.

With less construction costs for the remainder of the year as well as the anticipated collection of tenant allowances as we wrap up punch list items, it should allow us to reduce our debt balance over the remainder of the year.

We amended our credit agreement during the quarter to provide increased flexibility with our financial covenants as we focus on improving sales and operating performance of our newly opened and underperforming restaurants. The amended agreement also reduced the total availability from $60 million to $45 million and shortened the maturity date to October 2019, with the ability to extend by 1 year if our leverage ratio is below 4.25 at any time between now and the maturity date.

Given slowing growth and our focus on paying down debt, the lower availability will reduce our unused line fees going forward.

We are adjusting 2017 guidance to reflect industry headwind in our current outlook. Sales are now projected to be $184 million, representing 8.5% increase year-over-year. This guidance doesn't factor in any restaurant closures.

With the reduction in sales, we are revising our EBITDA forecast from $8.5 million to $5.5 million. Quarter-to-date trends are similar to Q2 at negative mid-single digits. For Q3, 37 of our 46 restaurants or 80% of our restaurants are now in the comp base, including 10 restaurants that had entered the comp base over the past 12 months.

Our restaurants in Plano and Arlington joined the comp base in Q1. 4 restaurants entered the comp base in July, including restaurants in Miami, Las Vegas Strip, Cincinnati and Friendswood. Capital expenditures for 2017 net of tenant allowances are projected to range from $7 million to $9 million. The majority of our 2017 CapEx spend has been incurred during the first half of the year with 1 new restaurant opening and residual payments on restaurants opening during the second half of 2016.

For the second half of the year, we expect to incur maintenance CapEx in technology initiatives designed to enhance the guest experience. I will now turn the call back to Berke for some additional remarks before we go to Q&A. Burke?

Berke Bakay

Thanks, Christi. After six straight years of positive same-store sales, the past nine months have been extremely challenging and have tested our organization as a whole. While times are tough and difficult decisions lie ahead, we resolve to continue to fight and focus on things that have made us successful over the past 19 years. Fresh food made from scratch, a vibrant bar and patio areas that is the place to see and be seen by others and genuine hospitality that enables a great guest experience.

We are not standing still and have many initiatives in place and in the works to improve operating performance, including the following, we are driving greater awareness of the Kona Grill brand through marketing and social media. We have revamped our drink offerings with the upcoming rollout of 12 craft cocktails. We are rightsizing our menu to improve execution and reduce costs. We have optimized our corporate and restaurant management team infrastructure that should result in $3 million in cost savings on an annualized basis. We have negotiated some rent abatement and are seeking rent adjustments at our worst-performing restaurants. We look closer to locations if we cannot reach an agreement within our landlords. We are aggressively pursuing low-risk international franchise development, and we expect 3 of these units to open this year. And finally, we're projecting a reduction in debt over the remainder of the year and into 2018 as we are committed to only 1 company restaurant next year and deploy excess operating cash flow to shoring up our balance sheet.

We know there's much work to be done as we navigate through these challenging times. We're putting forward our best efforts, and we thank you for your continued support.

With that, I'd like to open up the call up for any questions you might have. Camille, please open the line for questions.

John Godin

This is John Godin, on for Chris. I appreciate you taking questions. Just first off, just wondering if any specific regions, more specifically, oil regions, have been -- if you've seen any underperformance or outperformance.

Christi Hing

John, I would say, kind of the 2 factors we've cited, one being lapping of our restaurants in Boca Park. We had both the rooftop patio, had a large honeymoon period. So we mentioned that, that accounted for about 120 basis points of the negative comp number. Also, just as we've read and seen and heard just the decline in mall traffic, approximately 1/3 of our restaurants are in malls. And so with the decline in traffic, our sales at those restaurants were also down about 10%. So I would say more, those were the factors as opposed to anything specific with oil.

Berke Bakay

And just to add to Christi's comments, as we said on the script, the mall restaurants comped negative 10%. And obviously, if you back those numbers out with the Boca Park, honeymoon, you could see that the rest of the portfolio was certainly more at normalized levels of declines than what we have actually reported for the quarter. And you heard from my prepared comments on difficult mall environment in general, a lot of the store closures that have been widely publicized. I don't need to go over those right now, but very recent and very new, Starbucks just decided to close 379 of their Tijuana retail locations, and they specifically cited underperforming mall locations. And these are always -- they're still in great malls, but they cited to underperforming mall traffic. And other important department store, Nordstrom, that we have significant amount of potency there, management team cited that brick-and-mortar traffic levels is worse since 1972. So obviously, you could see that in our numbers, too, translating into double-digit negative same-store sales on the mall restaurants kind of dragging all averages down.

John Godin

Okay. Cool. And so I know we've kind of consistently seen, as far as pricing goes, higher sea bass pricing. But were you guys surprised at kind of the uptick in avocado and lettuce pricing? And also, in regards to last quarter, I know you mentioned the liquor pricing was a bit higher due to promotional activity. I guess, any comments around that as well would be helpful.

Berke Bakay

Yes. I mean, our promotional activity -- I take the second part of the second question, first. Our promotional activity on liquor base, really, will be less pressure coming from that because some of those programs actually achieved some of the results that we were hoping for on rate and adding some of the sales in some of those restaurants, and we pulled back from those. So those pressures wouldn't be there. Sea bass is a difficult situation we've been dealing with for a couple of quarters now and certainly, had a negative impact. I mean, we're trying to find out good solutions without compromising our great quality but also getting some relief on the price on that, so stay tuned. And the rest of our, basically, ingredient mix, I mean, there's so many things that go up and down every quarter. It's always hard to point a finger on. But that, I guess, is my general commentary on our food costs.

Operator

Our next question comes from Brian Vaccaro with Raymond James.

Brian Vaccaro

Just a couple of questions on the comps, if I could. Berke, I appreciate the color on your mall exposure. Could you remind us, was that a significant deterioration in those trends in the mall versus what you saw in the first quarter? And then, as you drill into that exposure, can you remind us what percentage of your mall exposure is in A, in higher malls, versus maybe some Bs?

Berke Bakay

We are in A malls in general. And I think, if you look at our model, and 1/3 of our locations are mall-based. And really, what I would say, the surprising part here is the traffic deterioration on top malls also started to kick in, I would say, late last year and early this year. And this is, I believe, the first time we brought down what is the specific mall impact was. And I don't have the number right in front of me, but I know what that was for the first quarter, but that it was only dramatic enough when you hit double digit on a percent of your portfolio. We thought it was important for the investor base to get visibility to that. And again, I think the -- a couple of high-performing retail restaurants that I just cited making some statements about mall traffic. I think you're just seeing more and more and even the -- not so much the quality of malls. We're in excellent places. Some of these are very high sales per square foot still year-over-year, if you have less people walking through those doors, obviously it does impact traffic.

And one other -- I talked about this in previous conference calls, I think it is important to highlight what's going on as fewer retailers are relevant. I mean, there's a long list of the ones that are either closing stores or are bankrupt. So fewer and fewer brick-and-mortar retail locations are relevant in today's environment. And that gross leasable area gets repurposed for, obviously, including restaurant but other uses. One of the biggest REITs, I'm not going to name, but they -- I read, they read -- they added to their existing portfolio over 200 restaurants in the last 5 years alone. So when that happens, obviously, you're sharing a shrinking pie by more seats in these locations. And some of the labor headaches are also coming from that because if you open a new restaurant, obviously, you need to go and find labor from somewhere, which could include going in and paying some of our folks a dollar here and more, et cetera. So I think it's a difficult dynamic and certainly the most difficult that we dealt within -- since 2008. And it'll be interesting on how it will settle. Too many seats, in my opinion, in the industry.

Brian Vaccaro

Yes. Yes. All right. I want to ask also the comps. Can you help us, Christi, in the second quarter, what was the price versus mix that got you to that slightly negative average check for the quarter?

Christi Hing

So we had minimal pricing during the quarter. We had about 1% in price. So with traffic being down 4.6%, that implies a negative mix shift of about 170 basis points.

Brian Vaccaro

Yes. And then you're taking the 2.2%. Can you remind us the lap there? And how you're thinking about just sort of second half pricing, in general, the sort of net pricing you'll have in the menu in the second half?

Christi Hing

It will pretty much be this 2.2%. We lapped the price, I want to say, last October, so we'll be rolling over that fairly shortly.

Brian Vaccaro

Okay. And then we've heard a lot about some noise here in the quarter-to-date period around the July 4 calendar shift, et cetera. Just curious, have you seen any improvement? I know you're down mid-single digits and that's similar to the second quarter trend. But was -- can you give any color on what you're seeing sort of over the last -- more recently? Has there been any improvements? Has there been sort of outsized noise in the first week or 2? Any color there?

Christi Hing

As far as -- like you said, Brian, with the July 4 holiday, with that being on a Tuesday, we definitely saw the impact for that week. I can't really say that trends have been noticeably different since then. We continue to try to plug away with our different initiatives to try to combat the declining mall traffic. And we're really high on this new menu update that we have coming out in a few days. Lots of excitement internally within our restaurants with the craft cocktails. So we think a little bit some newness of the menu, streamlined menu. Poke Bowl coming on our -- coming on the menu. Hopefully, that will generate some excitement in, which will translate into some sales.

Berke Bakay

And Brian, just to add to that, in our tests, what we have seen and it's because we consolidated kitchen and sushi on the first page, and you know that really kind of side-by-side, we saw an increased sushi mix for us during the test markets, which, obviously, we have a better COGS -- with sushi. So if those transfer through for the entire company, that will be a positive momentum for us to mitigate some of the headaches that we deal on the sea bass and all that.

Brian Vaccaro

Okay. And then just one last one, if I could. The $1.4 million charge on El Segundo, can you help us on -- to get a better understanding, how much of that was a lease exit cost versus the asset write-off? And how much of it is cash versus noncash?

Christi Hing

So a couple of things with that. With the estimated lease exit costs, that was about $1 million. That's, again, something that we're on ongoing negotiations with the landlord. The biggest factor being, we understand there's some -- they're trading papers with some potential tenants. So the quicker that space can get released, the lower that lability will be. And then the remainder was the asset write-off. I mean, there is a small bit of offset for some noncash preterm rent that we have started recording for the El Segundo restaurant. But we had already done drawings and started demolition. So the remainder of that, call it, $1 million, and then there's about $800,000 in asset write-off, offset by about $400,000, $500,000 in this reversal of preterm rent charges.

Berke Bakay

And Brian, just to add to that, some of those expenses, obviously, we did some demolition work there, and there's some HVAC that would really be utilized on that unit. So depending on who's coming in there, negotiations, some of that could -- at some in future, could be repurposed. But that's just our estimates right now on what we [indiscernible] as Christi broke it down.

Robert Derrington

Berke, how do you balance out -- I understand you need to take some price because you got underlying cost pressures. But given the weak traffic trends, how do you balance out, taking additional pricing at a period of time when the traffic trends are as weak as they are?

Berke Bakay

Good question, Bob. I mean, if you look at us and our competition, we certainly have been way below the trend of the industry that I'm seeing on folks that we directly combat, that we compete with. I mean, you look at inside of Arizona, we have a major presence, and your [indiscernible] labor goes up by 40%. I think taking a 2% or change in pricing is something that we have to take and our guests need to adjust because, obviously, the cost pressures that we've seen in our business are dramatically increasing those -- or decreasing profitability and increasing the pressures. I mean, what we are trying is, I mean, we talked about this with the new pilot on guest-facing technology, if it's successful and rolled out early next year, that will be our way of mitigating the cost increases without necessarily being aggressive on the price. But I think that's for next year for us to consider. And one other thing, Bob, it -- just one thing I forgot to mention. I mean, our happy hour continues to be an incredible value proposition that you can get rolls in the $4 and change range, and it's frankly, cheaper than food court in some cases. And there is a way for us to selectively take price without really raising eyebrows and still providing a great value proposition.

Robert Derrington

Is the pricing, Berke, relative to the market where your cost increases are greater? In other words, do you take more pricing in Arizona than you do in other markets?

Berke Bakay

That's correct.

Robert Derrington

Okay. All right. And how do we understand -- I think this past quarter, you had, had an overture by someone who was interested in participating within the company and taking a position. How do you balance an opportunity like that versus essentially kind of stiff arming it and going your own way?

Berke Bakay

Look, a couple of comments on that. First off, if you look at past 6, 7 years, the trading history of the stock has been anywhere between $1 and change and all the way to $27, $28 and came all the way down; came all the way up. It's a micro-cap stock that is volatile. And if you perform for 6 years in a row and you have structural changes that you're dealing through with many different initiatives, working very hard at it, markets that could be myopic in the short term and looking at what's just happening now. But I do believe that it's going to be the survival of the fittest, and I think our concert is differentiated enough. It is, what I call, a reason to exist. As I said, I think there's just too many seats in the industry. I think there's going to be a shakeup, and we're going to prevail. So the stock is going to do its own thing, and that's -- and I will leave it at that.

Robert Derrington

I'm just wondering, how do you balance the costs of being a public company versus the pressure of what's happened with your share price?

Berke Bakay

Look, those are always -- I mean, what you mentioned is always a consideration. But I guess, at this point in time, I have no comments on any of the other initiatives. I mean, we are -- we've been publicly trading for 11 years or so now, and we have a plan in place to improve our margins and combat the traffic increases and combat labor and focus on international to further improve our margins and paying down our debt. And if we are successful in our strategy, I think the market will respond to that.

