Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

July 31, 2017

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Integrated Device Technology First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Call.

Brian C. White - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Thank you, and welcome to our fiscal first quarter 2018 financial results conference call. I'm Brian White, IDT's Chief Financial Officer, and presenting with me on the call today is Greg Waters, our CEO.

Our call today will include remarks about future expectation, plans and prospects for IDT which constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor provisions under applicable Federal Securities Laws. Forward-looking statements in this call will include statements regarding demand for company product, anticipated trends in company's sales, expenses and profit, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

The company urges investors to review in detail the risks and uncertainties in the company's SEC filings, including but not limited to the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 3, 2016, and periodic reports filed from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this call and IDT disclaims any duty to update such statements.

In addition, pursuant to Regulation G, any non-GAAP financial measures referenced during today's conference call can be found in our press release and posted on our website at idt.com, including a complete reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. All financial references will be non-GAAP on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise indicated. Also, we have made selected financial information available on webcast slides, which can be found in the Investor Relation section of our website.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Greg, who'll provide first quarter highlights and then I'll return to give you more specifics on our results for the quarter. After that, I'll elaborate on our outlook for the September quarter. Greg?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Thank you, Brian. We're pleased to report a robust start to our fiscal 2018 with broad-based strength across all of our major businesses and product lines. Revenue for the first fiscal quarter totaled $196.7 million, which is above the $195 million midpoint of our guidance; and this outperformance was driven by higher sales of our memory interface and automotive and industrial sensing product.

On a non-GAAP basis, our gross margin was 61.4% and our operating margin was 25.3%. On a forward-looking basis, we were seeing significantly increasing major customer program awards across all of our major vertical markets of automotive and industrial, communications infrastructure, consumer and cloud data centers. This is a tangible result of increasing our product breadth in our four focus areas of RF and optical, sensors, power and real-time interconnect, and these product investments are working.

I'll start with our automotive and industrial end market where sales increased by 35% sequentially to reach 13% of total company revenue. The new products and technologies acquired from GigPeak in April of this year are part of the sequential growth in the industrial segment and add to the IDT portfolio several longstanding customer relationship in aerospace, aviation and industrial controls.

As an example, we are now a Platinum level supplier to Rockwell Collins and several other major avionic suppliers which opens up a brand-new channel for our industrial business. We have immediate product bundling opportunities with existing IDT products for this customer base, especially in timing and RF and expect this to become a major growth driver of our industrial business in the future.

In our core automotive business, we are growing by double digits over last year and our advanced sensor strategy continues to execute well. As promised during our Analyst Day earlier this year, we are now releasing several new product families of advanced sensors for automotive and industrial application that are unique in the industry.

Recent announcements include a new class of Contactless Position Sensors, which are ideal for a wide range of automotive, industrial and consumer applications. Our position sensors eliminate the need for the magnets now used in high-volume Hall Effect sensors and provide a high precision, much smaller footprint solution that has superior immunity to interference.

Another brand new category of product for us is the new class of flow sensors. These innovative solid-state sensors eliminate the cavities and diaphragms typically found in competitive offerings, which make our solutions especially desirable for use in medical, industrial and FDA-compatible food-grade consumer applications. These sensors were just announced earlier this month, are available now, and are already entering customer design cycles.

Lastly, you can expect a steady series of new announcements of innovative, unique environmental sensor product families to continue throughout this year and next.

In our communications infrastructure end market, revenue represented 29% of total company sales in the quarter and increased by 5% sequentially. While the overall communications infrastructure market continues to be relatively flat in our outlook, we continue to benefit from increasing program awards and design wins from major customers, particularly in RF and advanced timing.

In our RF product lines, we continue to expand the breadth of our technology and product offerings. Our GigPeak acquisition gives us immediate leverage of high-frequency, e-band RF technology used for high bandwidth point-to-point and backhaul communications and represents a new capability that we are now offering our communications customers.

Also, from an internal perspective in our RF business and we're disclosing this today for the first time that we will be providing major customers highly differentiated solutions in millimeter wave RF product before the close of this calendar year.

These new RF capabilities significantly expand the addressable market of our RF business, which is already very successful in cellular, industrial and scientific frequencies and is now extended to millimeter wave satellite, backhaul and military avionics markets. We believe there are only two companies in the world that have this breadth of RF technology and that we are extremely well-positioned for future growth across a much larger addressable TAM.

Lastly, our customers in our communications end market have responded extremely well to our GigPeak acquisition. We believe the IDT brand will enable immediate design-in of existing optical interface product and that we will simultaneously accelerate future product road map.

To give some more color around this, we believe our 40-gig optical business will be a stable business for at least the next two years and probably longer. We're in active deal trial now with major telecom customers on 100-gig and beyond devices and expect successful conclusion of these shortly.

Remember that the telecom companies that are most influential in the optical markets are already anchor customers for IDT and have been pushing us to enter this market for some time. With the IDT brand on this business, our telecom 100-gig optical revenue will begin production shipments during this fiscal year and is expected to represent the majority of our optical revenue by next fiscal year.

Our communications customers now see us as having a unique ability to provide real-time interconnect solution leveraging optical, electrical or RF technologies, including the new point-to-point and backhaul RF technologies discussed previously.

In our cloud computing, our data center market segment, revenue increased by 17% sequentially and reach 38% of total company sales. Both our timing and memory interface businesses continue to gain strength, and we continue to believe that memory performance will remain the key determinant of cloud computing system performance for the foreseeable future.

In other words, memory performance is now at least as important as microprocessor performance for hyperscale computing, which positions us very well as a key architectural partner in this high-growth market.

We remain firmly in the leadership position with regard to our memory interface business. With Intel's formal launch of their latest generation platform earlier in July and our continued shipment of our latest DDR4 devices to all key global customers, we remain very well-positioned to benefit as this new generation of technology proliferates.

In our consumer end market, revenue grew by 3% sequentially and represented 20% of total company sales. Our wireless power business is performing very well and drove our consumer-related growth in the quarter. Our most recent wireless power products further extend our leadership product franchise, and we continue to see accelerating design wins in both consumer and automotive application for the small, but growing revenue stream from industrial. We believe that wireless power technology moves from early adopters to mainstream usage starting late this calendar year, and that this trend continues throughout 2018.

Now, moving to our Q2 fiscal 2018 guidance. For the second quarter of fiscal 2018, we expect revenue at approximately $201 million, plus or minus $5 million. We expect revenue in our computing segment to increase by approximately 3% sequentially, and remain confident of a stronger fiscal second half with the formal launch of Intel's new processor architecture.

Revenue in our communications end market is expected to be up by approximately 7% in the quarter due to stronger sales in IDT share gains in both RF and advanced timing product. Consumer is expected to be down by approximately 6% from the prior quarter due to the normal seasonality of our wireless power business.

Our automotive and industrial segment is expected to be flattish into Q2 after six quarters of sequential growth, and we expect this pause in growth to be temporary. Growth will resume with new product ramps, which have already been awarded to us, and we expect these will commence shipment later this calendar year.

In summary, our teams are delivering an exciting start to our fiscal year 2018. Most encouraging is the clear traction and market share gains that we expect to deliver across all of our vertical markets. We have a clear traction for the first time with both traditionally strong IDT product lines, as well as the new ones we've added over the past 18 months.

I'll now turn the call back over to Brian for further details on our company financials.

Brian C. White - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Thanks, Greg. As Greg mentioned, revenue for fiscal Q1 was $196.7 million or $1.7 million above the midpoint of our prior guidance. Revenue from the acquired GigPeak business was $15.1 million, in line with the $15 million forecast provided on our May 1 earnings call.

Q1 non-GAAP gross margin of 61.4% was 20 basis points above the midpoint of our guidance and up 100 basis points from the prior quarter on more favorable revenue mix. Non-GAAP operating expense was $71 million or 36.1% of revenue. Of that, R&D expense was approximately $40.3 million and SG&A was $30.8 million.

Operating expense was approximately $500,000 higher than the midpoint of our prior guidance driven by higher selling and payroll-related expenses, while non-GAAP operating margin was 20 basis points better at approximately 25.3%. Non-GAAP net interest and other expense was $2.1 million, as previously expected.

Our non-GAAP tax provision was $2.4 million or 5% of pre-tax income. This is 1 point better than our prior forecast, and we currently estimate that it will stay at 5% for the rest of the fiscal year. For fiscal Q1, we reported non-GAAP net income of $45.3 million or $0.33 per diluted share.

Next, I'll summarize our results on a GAAP basis. We reported fiscal Q1 GAAP net income of $16.7 million or $0.12 per diluted share. The difference between our GAAP and non-GAAP results nets out to about $28.5 million or $0.21 per diluted share.

Fiscal Q1 GAAP results include: $11.8 million in stock-based compensation; $4.6 million of pre-GigPeak intangible amortization, plus $4.3 million attributable to GigPeak; $4.2 million of GigPeak acquisition and restructuring-related expenses; $4.1 million of cost of goods sold attributable to write-up of GigPeak's inventory to fair market value; $3.9 million in non-cash interest expense; and $3.3 million in related tax benefits.

Further information including a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the financial tables of today's press release and can also be found on our website at idt.com.

Now, I'll turn to our balance sheet and cash flow. Cash and short-term investment decreased $48 million to $358 million, driven by the GigPeak acquisition which consumed a net $44 million from the balance sheet.

We generated $35 million in cash from operations and spent approximately $8 million on CapEx. Free cash flow for the quarter was approximately $27 million. And free cash flow, as a percent of revenue, was 20% on a trailing four-quarter basis.

On our share buyback program, we spent $34.8 million to repurchase 1.44 million shares at an average price of approximately $24.23. This was partially offset by share issuance proceeds on employee equity plans of approximately $3 million.

At the end of the quarter, the remaining balance on our share buyback authorization was approximately $57 million. I'm happy to announce that our board has increased the prior authorization by an incremental $200 million, taking our total buyback authorization, $257 million. This reflects our optimism for IDT's business prospects, and is consistent with our objective to return cash in a tax-efficient manner while also leveraging our growth.

Total company inventory and accounts receivable increased, driven by the GigPeak acquisition. Inventory increased $19 million, of which $14 million was attributable to GigPeak. Accounts receivable increased $14 million with GigPeak adding $18 million and the rest of IDT declining by $4 million.

Now, let me expand on our forecasts for the September quarter. Greg noted that we currently project revenue for our fiscal 2018 second quarter to be between $196 million and $206 million, or $201 million at the midpoint. Book-to-bill for the June quarter was over 1, and backlog trends are continuing to improve. For fiscal Q2, we project non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 61.3%, plus or minus 1 percentage point, close to the level of the prior quarter.

We project non-GAAP operating expense will increase approximately $800,000 to $71.8 million, plus or minus $1 million. We expect SG&A to decline by $400,000 to approximately $30.4 million, the R&D to increase about $1.1 million to $41.4 million on increased product development activities.

We estimate fiscal Q2 non-GAAP operating margin will increase close to 30 basis points to 25.5% at the midpoint of our guidance range. We currently anticipate fiscal Q2 interest and other expense will remain flat at approximately $2.1 million.

Our fiscal Q2 forecasts for IDT's non-GAAP tax rate is 5%, and we expect fully diluted shares to be approximately 139 million. Based on the midpoint of our guidance range, we project non-GAAP EPS for the September quarter to be between $0.32 and $0.36, or $0.34 at the midpoint.

In summary, revenue growth trends are positive, supporting the opportunity for accelerating earnings and cash flows in the second half of this fiscal year.

With that, I'll turn the call over to the operator for the Q&A portion of the call.

Thank you. And our first question for today comes from the line of Charlie Anderson with Dougherty & Company.

Charlie Lowell Anderson - Dougherty & Co. LLC

Yeah. Thanks for taking my question, and congrats on the quarter. Greg, I wanted to start with, I think at the Analyst Day in sort of the last quarter there was effectively a full-year guide. I just wanted to check back on if that still holds and any update on how things are trending within the divisions relative to what you were thinking when you started the year?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yes. Thank you, Charlie. We won't be confirming a full-year guide. We did put out a target simply from the fact, as we've said at Analyst Day, that we thought it was important to give investors the long term's earning model. So while I'm going to pull back from confirming yearly guide, I would say that the strategy that we set forward is executing quite well and we're pleased with the execution.

Charlie Lowell Anderson - Dougherty & Co. LLC

And then, as a follow-up, just curious on margins – as auto/industrial is becoming a larger portion of the mix, kind of roughly how are those margins tracking relative to when you bought the business? I know as I think about this design pipeline, it sounds like there's a lot of activity there specifically. Just thinking about the long-term trend on margins, given that's becoming a larger part of the mix?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yes, thank you. You should assume the long-term trend of the margins of that business are consistent with the overall company model. The margins, to your first question, are up, and up considerably from when we first bought the business. I believe we publicly noted that that business was in the very low-50s at the time we bought that. So they are considerably up, and there's still a little bit of margin accretion to go in that business.

Charlie Lowell Anderson - Dougherty & Co. LLC

Okay. Perfect. Thanks so much.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Harlan Sur with JPMorgan.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Good afternoon, and solid job on the quarterly execution, guys. On Intel's earnings call last week, clearly, they're ramping Skylake here in the September quarter. They've got a pretty solid lineup of POS services, server OEMs and high-performance computing customers. You guys have talked about some ASP uplift. I know that, for example, Skylake supports 50% more DRAM channels. So on the initial customer ramps, do you guys see the number of channels that are being used going up on Skylake-based platforms or is it more just volume and ASP uplift?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Well, we certainly see the ASP uplift as that comes through, Harlan, but we wouldn't see the channel uptick because that's not really determined at our level of product; that's simply determined in the way that the enterprise and cloud data center people will populate their boards. So it's not possible for us to be a forward-looking predictor of how many memory channels they're actually populating. It's simply the number of DIMMs they'll use per channel.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Got it. Okay. And then, there's been a lot of concern around the comm infrastructure side. Obviously, you guys seem to be sort of powering through that. And I guess my question is, is most of the growth that you're seeing, the ramp of new design wins both on the RF and the timing side? I know you talked about a lot of new products. Is that what's really driving the comm structure growth outlook? And then, if you could just comment on sort of global infrastructure spending trend as you see it?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yes. Harlan, all of our growth in comms is being powered – the great majority of it, at least, is being powered by new products and market share gains, not from market growth or recovery. In terms of the comms market overall, the market itself had stepped back considerably throughout all of the last calendar year and even the beginning of this year. And what we see is that the market itself is pretty flattish. In other words, we don't see a case that it goes down a lot from here, nor do I see any near-term optimism, but that market gets better.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Great. Thanks for the insights.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

You bet. Thank you, Harlan.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Anthony Stoss with Craig-Hallum.

Anthony Joseph Stoss - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

Hi, guys. My congrats on the execution, especially on the comm side also. So, Greg, could you comment about any component shortages outside of your control that might affect the Skylake ramp? If you're hearing anything from customers? And then, also if you wouldn't mind putting a little bit more color around your commentary on the wireless charging design pipeline? Thanks.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yes. With respect to Skylake, at least from our business which is all I'm qualified to talk about, we see no blocking points. The product is there, I think the market demand seems strong and is just now ultimate end customer consumption. But we continue to be very confident in that market and our own position in it.

With respect to wireless charging, what I'd say is that these new technologies tend to go on plateaus of early adopters to mainstream usage. Wireless charging is probably kind of in an in-between phase right now, but we do see a meaningfully increased, I would say, customer adoption or at least plan to adopt wireless power as we mentioned late this year and into next.

Anthony Joseph Stoss - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Thank you.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Harsh Kumar with Stephens.

Harsh V. Kumar - Stephens, Inc.

Hey. Congratulations, Greg, on solid execution. So this is the most excited I've seen you guys about your new product portfolio. I guess, I was wondering if maybe you could give us an idea and maybe mid to longer term how you see – or what would be the fastest growers for you, let's say, if you were to forecast 24 months out in general, just qualitatively?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yeah. Harsh, we're not going to try to call that out, let's decompose that. We are very excited about the future product growth. And I think as I mentioned in my prepared remarks, this is the first time that we have got a meaningful growth not only from the product lines that we're well-known for and traditionally successful in, but it would be hard to dispute that we're not gaining share and growing business quite well with marquee customers in the new stuff as well.

So we like the package right now. I think that if we take a look at the projection of growth curve, our long-term growth model being between 8% and 10%. As we said earlier in the year, we like them all. Memory, as we mentioned, continues – memory performance is dictating the performance of cloud data centers like that market. The sensor market, which is the majority of our automotive products out there, is just on a tear; the market itself, in terms of sensor usage, and certainly our participation in it. So I think there is an unusual number of things to be excited about, you're right.

Harsh V. Kumar - Stephens, Inc.

Okay. And then, for my follow-up, I think last call or maybe the call before that, you guys had said that the goal was to keep OpEx relatively flattish generally thinking about it in the ballpark of where it was at least for the June guide. Is that still the goal or is that trajectory changing with sort of optimism about growth?

Brian C. White - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Hey, Harsh. Good question. So OpEx is a little bit higher in Q2 than we had modeled previously, and it's really driven by investment in new products that we talked about. In terms of modeling the second half of the year, I would expect it to be relatively flattish, maybe a little bit elevated from the prior level that we talked about, so call it $71 million per quarter, plus maybe around the level that we're at in the Q2 guide.

Harsh V. Kumar - Stephens, Inc.

Thank you.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Christopher Rolland with Susquehanna.

Christopher Rolland - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Hey, guys. Thanks. So the 17% quarter-for-quarter for computing was pretty exceptional. Did you guys get a pull-in from Purely? And previously I think you guys have talked about a one quarter lag for DIMMs after a server release, but did we see that one quarter in advance here? How do you kind of think about timing around the Purely release and DIMMs? Thanks.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

I'd say the Purely release, and it's affecting our backlog, is pretty normal, Chris. So there's nothing out of the ordinary. I wouldn't say that that's the pull ahead. It's kind of when we expect to start seeing the demand. The sequential growth was quite strong. I would point out that there is also some GigPeak revenue in that compute mix. And, Brian, maybe you can comment a little further on that as well.

Brian C. White - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yes. Chris, I mean, we saw a stronger memory interface in fiscal Q1 and the visibility to revenue increasing in Q2 is strong. It's possible that we saw some of the September ramp in the June quarter and it's also possible that we see stronger orders later this quarter than our order book today. So I'd be cautious to bake that into our model. I mean, we're also assuming higher growth on them that we've seen for some time. But the trends in memory interface are all very positive, they're all very consistent with the ramp associated with Purely that we expect.

Christopher Rolland - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Great. Thanks. And if you guys could remind us on your NVDIMM products. I guess, you are calling them memory interface products because it's not just DRAM anymore. Are they all developed and ready to go and when do you think we can start seeing some revenue there?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

You see a little bit of it now. There's a whole variety and spectrum of NVDIMM type products, Chris, ranging from really simple multiplexers that we've had out for over a year now, just some of the more sophisticated things. And I think we may also be lumping storage class memory in that which is really tiny for us right now. So there is NVDIMM in the mix right now. It's a very small percent of the revenue. And I think we will continue to put more color around that as we see more explicit customer demand, but that is certainly more of a calendar 2018 type of the growth curve than it is calendar 2017.

Christopher Rolland - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Great. Thanks, and congrats on the quarter.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Vivek Arya with Bank of America.

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Thanks for taking my question. Greg, my first question is on organic growth. If I assume that GigPeak is sort of in the same mid-teens million for September, then year-on-year the organic growth is roughly flattish. And I understand that there's probably some continuing headwinds from the switching business, but I'm just trying to better understand when do we see the turn in organic growth. Because I would've thought by this time the combination of better autos and better memory interface should have started to regrow organic. But I just want to make sure I'm understanding that correctly and I'm not missing anything here?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

It's a great question, Vivek. Listen, you are starting to see organic growth beginning even in the current guide. So, for instance, even if you were to normalize the GigPeak revenue out, which is as you mentioned, you'll see a very modest amount of year-on-year organic growth in those numbers. But to your second point, keep in mind that at this time in the last year, we had a large amount of revenue going into Huawei SRIO, which is in the year-ago numbers, which is completely out of the numbers right now. And although that that might be fairly characterized as cheating a bit, but if you normalize that number out, we're already getting into the meaningful year-on-year organic growth. And we expect that to accelerate.

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Got it. And for my second question, I actually had a clarification and then the question. Clarification, I think, Greg, you mentioned that you will not confirm the fiscal 2018 guide. I just wanted to understand what that meant. But then, the question is if there is a way to quantify what your content growth is on a like-to-like basis for Skylake? Thank you.

Brian C. White - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

I think, to clarify, our targets remain unchanged. So the targets that we gave previously for the full year, as well as our growth rate beyond the current fiscal year remain intact as do our financial model objectives underneath those revenue levels. So what we're not going to do is each quarter reset or reconfirm the full-year annual number. That's just not what we're going to do on a quarterly basis. So there's no change to our target. And the path that we're on today and the milestones that we're hitting are consistent with our expectations previously.

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

And then, if you could comment on content growth for Skylake? And as part of that, if you're also engaged with AMD? Thank you.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yes. We won't make a comment explicitly which customers that we're engaged with, Vivek, but you can pretty much assume we're engaged with everybody. It's very difficult for people to move in advanced memory without involvement of IDT at this point, not only from a technology perspective, but also from a supply chain basis. We're a very meaningful part of the supply chain for this market. So I had made the comments earlier that we are shipping or working with really all the companies that matter, and I'd confirm that.

The second thing with content is we haven't really broken out an explicit number for content gain, and there's some variability in that as well. So what we do get for sure is the ASP uplift associated with Skylake. That's very clear. The question came up earlier is, how many channels are being populated in board. That is probably a net positive. It's very hard to call for anybody, including us, at this point. And that's about as far as we can go in outlining content gains today.

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

I understand. Thank you.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Thank you.

And our next question comes from the line of Suji Desilva with Ross Capital.

Suji Desilva - ROTH Capital Partners LLC

Hi, Greg. Hi, Brian. Nice job on the solid quarter here. In the wireless charging, guys, the rapid charging and the MST type of features, are those hardware, software upgrades? And is there an ASP uplift as you do those with your current customer base as you flow those through?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Suji, your question is specific to rapid charging and wireless?

Suji Desilva - ROTH Capital Partners LLC

And also the payment function, the magnetic strip function.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yeah, yeah. Our ASP, as we said before, in wireless power are higher, right, with this generation products than they were before. Exactly why they're higher and what types of features we're putting in, we're not going to break out explicitly. But you can assume that things like rapid charging, payments and other things are all fair game for those.

Suji Desilva - ROTH Capital Partners LLC

Okay. Fair enough. And then, a question on the cash you're generating here just by GigPeak. I'm wondering if there are product holds or things that you think are more – they need to do in terms of acquisitions or whether the focus at this point is digestion of the acquisitions and then accelerating the buyback. Which way are you leaning at this point?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Well, I think with GigPeak, well, the strategic rationale which I think is now very apparent after we've owned it for a quarter was the acceleration of the optical business, which is very fungible with our RF business. We also picked up high-frequency e-band RF technology as part of this, which we like a lot. And the customer base has been quite strong. So this is coming in at a margin accretive business to our company models. Our customers like the fact that we own it a lot. And we did indicate that we would have that overall business to our fighting strength of 30% operating income by the end of the fiscal year.

Suji Desilva - ROTH Capital Partners LLC

Okay. Thanks, guys.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

You bet.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Edward Snyder with Charter Equity Research.

Edward Snyder - Charter Equity Research

Thanks a lot. Greg, can we get an update on PMIC? I know you're shipping some SSD, and that business has been pretty robust for some of the other folks who sell into the space partly on other shortages. And I know you played into a couple of major SSD suppliers. So if you can give an update on that as well as on wireless charging. We've talked about it a lot in the past. I know that you're looking for the second half of this year once the flagship customer comes out with the technology that you'd see at lot of other folks. I think last year you said most of the designs were complete and in place and you were just waiting for what they were waiting for: verification or confirmation of the standard by the leading OEM. So is that still your view on this? It sounds like it might have pushed a little bit into 2018.

And then, Brian, if I could, on gross margin. I would think with wireless down and auto and your mix up, we'd see a little bit stronger on the gross margin increase in the period, especially given the dilutive effect of wireless and then with the GigPeak coming on here. Is something holding you back on that or is it just the digestion of the new acquisition before we can start seeing things pick up a little bit more?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

I'll let Brian think about that. Let's knock these off one at a time. Wireless power, I think the way you said it is accurate, we do occupy a tremendously strong position with the design wins around the world. And I do think those begin to proliferate in a stronger fashion late this year and into calendar 2018, just as you said it. With respect to PMIC, that business has grown quite well and will continue to. It's just not big enough a business to really move the overall needle at this time, which we believe will change in future years. But the progress in PMIC has been very good. It is now moving into a small to medium-size business, and we think we can make it bigger into next year. As to your last question...

Brian C. White - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yeah. Ed, on the gross margin, we're climbing a relatively flat quarter-to-quarter, 61.3 %. And I mean I understand your point, if you look at it 100,000 feet end market view, you could say, well, why isn't there a little bit of improvement quarter-over-quarter. It's really driven by the product mix underneath each of those end markets. And again, the gross margin between those macro end market bucket is not highly differentiated. So it's just really that underlying product mix in those.

Edward Snyder - Charter Equity Research

And then, if I could, with a follow-up real quick. Greg, on Purely, Intel's Purely, Inphi is out of the story this year in terms of real participants here. So it's just you and one of the competitors here. Would you characterize your share as better or worse than it was when DDR4 was released? And how do you see this trending through the build. I mean, I know initially last time around you guys had an enviable position at the launch of the platform and then they usually bring in a second vendor later on. Would you characterize your position as the same this year or is it more of a shared socket type? I would think things would've been a little bit stronger in your guide. I know you had a really great memory quarter, so that was GigPeak that I was trying to get a feel for, how you are going to participate from a share point of view in the platform? Thanks.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yeah. I think our share has been very strong and just remains that way. So I wouldn't think about this like there's some remarkable change to share going forward in the Purely platform release.

Edward Snyder - Charter Equity Research

Great. Thanks.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Thanks.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Quinn Bolton with Needham & Company.

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Co. LLC

Hey, guys. Thanks for squeezing me in, and congrats on the nice quarter and guide. I wanted to ask first, I think a quarter ago you had some concerns – or there were some concerns in the market about your largest wireless power customer potentially in-sourcing and wondering if you had any updated comments now that's another 90 days past? And then, I've a couple of quick follow-ups.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yes. Of course, that's a question for the customer, not for us. But we remain very confident in the outlook we have in our wireless power broadly.

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Co. LLC

Great. And then, just a follow-up. First, you mentioned the millimeter wave products and getting into that market. How long should investors expect that business to take to ramp? Is that something you think could start to affect revenue in calendar 2018 or is that a longer design-in cycle?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

I think you'll start to see some of it in calendar 2018, although it probably won't be big enough to really move the needle in a big way. We've been working on millimeter wave for two years. This is the first time we've talked about it publicly. And as we typically do when we start to talk about stuff, it means we're kind of eminent, we ship it with respect. But the exciting part about not just millimeter wave, but with the whole series of RF announcements we've made and we'll be making is that we've essentially doubled our TAM or more for addressable RF. If you look at the very successful business that has been growing at IDT for the past several years here, that is really dominated by cellular frequencies; meaning, up to about 6 gigahertz of frequencies, the cellular, industrial, scientific, medical type band.

The new stuff is really 28-gig and higher. And if you take a look at the TAM, the customer base, et cetera, it's at least as big a TAM as the one we're already addressing. So we've previously characterized the RF TAM that we address to be about $350 million, $400 million a year of TAM. And with these new technologies and announcements, we've at least doubled that TAM. We believe we now have an addressable opportunity growing too for RF with these new products and technologies of between $800 million and, say, $1 billion.

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Co. LLC

Great. And then just last clarification, you mentioned the ramp of the 100-gig products and I think you said telecom a couple of times. Just wondering if you mean specifically for long-haul metro applications or are you also seeing the ramp of 100-gig in GigPeak's datacom customer base as well? Thanks.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yeah. Good question, Quinn. I used telecom specifically, and that's accurate, right? So the initial ramp for us in that class of product is telecom. Datacom is another growth opportunity, and that will come a little later for us.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Blayne Curtis with Barclays.

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question. Greg, I'm just curious on the strong guidance for comm. I know you said share gains. Just curious to hear your perspective on the underlying market. I know RF is fairly small. If you can give us any kind of milestones as to how big that is for you these days, that would be helpful as well?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yeah. Sure, Blayne. Listen, I think the comms market is fairly lackluster right now, so we said that. But just to be clear, this isn't driven by market growth. The RF growth that we have, we aren't breaking that out, but here's the dynamic that's driving RF is that we continue to expand our customer footprint.

So that RF business has been highly successful with a handful of major customers so far. And now, in fact, going back over a year ago, the team's had won additional programs at other major anchor customers. What you're seeing right now and what's more critical in some of that growth is there's new major customers being added to the mix, and those programs are just ramping.

Now, the other thing that is really starting to get traction is advanced timing now is clearly moving into a higher growth phase in comms and gaining share. And it's the combination of those two things that is giving, I would say, a better than market guide around comms.

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Thanks. And then just in memory interface, there's a lot of attention to the 60% increase in channel. I know you said you couldn't comment on it. I'm just kind of curious, your perspective in demand with Purley for LRDIMM versus RDIMM; in that, the fees don't really go down if you put two DIMMs in a socket. So I'm just kind of curious what does LRDIMM look like with Purley fully ramped?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yeah. Great question. We don't expect a sharp change to LRDIMM attach rate with Purley. There may be at the onset. I think it may be a small percentage point or two, for instance. But, in general, we don't see at this point a sharp increase to LRDIMM attach rates.

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

I was actually talking about a decrease in attach rates, given that you use LRDIMM to buffer some accounts for the speed drop-off. So if the two channels don't drop off, or two DIMMs per channel don't drop off, would that hurt the attach rate?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yeah, that's a good point. We don't see it, Blayne. But I think that the good thing with respect to – overall, I think a lot of the legitimate questions on channel attach rates like this one that you just asked will be very rapidly apparent as we start to get towards the next quarter of sell-through and the rest.

Right now, as Brian mentioned, our book-to-bills are over 1 in these areas. And I think I'll be able to give you a much more – it will be much more apparent and I'll be able to give you a much more definitive answer to that sort of thing in about a quarter. But right now, I think, we're not losing sleep about the attach rate going down at the moment.

Brian C. White - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Hey, Blayne. This is Brian. We have not experienced that. So we've been shipping against that like now for a few quarters, started to see an uptick in this last quarter clearly. And there's nothing in our numbers currently that suggests that there's any change to the LRDIMM attach rate in the Skylake generation.

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Thanks, guys.

Thank you. Our next question is a follow-up from the line of Anthony Stoss from Craig-Hallum. Please go ahead.

Anthony Joseph Stoss - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

So, Greg, last quarterly conference call you talked about going direct to your cloud customers for kind of custom interface solutions. Could you update us as to how that's going? Thanks.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

It's going well. We won't break them out specifically, Tony, simply because it just is kind of broadcasting our capabilities and intentions to our competitors. But one of the nice positions we're in right now is that, particularly at senior management level, whether it's RF or optical or electrical, meaning timing in our case, they usually report to the same general managers of these comms customers. And we've got a technology portfolio that allows us to do any of the above.

Anthony Joseph Stoss - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

Okay.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

We'll take – yeah, you bet – good custom business where it makes sense to us. And, yes, the trend towards that is increasing.

Anthony Joseph Stoss - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

Thanks, Greg.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

You bet.

Thank you. And we also have a follow-up from the line of Edward Snyder with Charter.

Edward Snyder - Charter Equity Research

Excellent. Yeah. And if I could maybe touch on your RF business a bit. I knew at that one point that was your highest margin business. It's probably changed a bit since some of your acquisitions. But it sounds like that and advanced timing are your largest growth drivers at this point, given the overall organic decline in demand in base stations. First of all, is that still true that are still accretive to corporate averages?

Secondly, has it been growing, say, year-over-year significantly? Third, would this not expect to impact gross margins, say, maybe not in the next couple quarters, because your guide is your guide, but maybe now outperiod's a bit more than what you're seeing now? And then, Greg, if I could on sensors I know there's a big part of the IDT both them selling through to your customers in the commercial business and then IDT re-marketing some of their products into auto.

And you called it out this quarter is a particular area of interest in growth for you. Is it material yet to revenue growth yet? And I know we've talked about in the past stuff like – and I hate to use an old term – but Sky One or Skylight in terms of module approach. Are you pursuing that? How does the look? Can you give us an update there? Thanks.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

I've got to give you the award for packing density of questions, but let me just see if I can roll that up. On the RF stuff, the trends I think are just like you asked and as you'd expect it. It is margin accretive. We continue to make very good margins in that line. And it is growing and we're taking share, and we really feel like we are in the cusp of really becoming a franchise player in this overall RF area.

The reason why I wouldn't go crazy in the model for that is as you well know from your experience, the RF business is like getting a big flywheel turning. The products and technologies as you release them take a while, right, to translate into revenue and move the model. We've been doing that for the past two years. We think our product portfolio that we have right now sets (48:28) us up to do a lot more that over the next couple years. But while the trend is positive, I wouldn't make a sharp change in model based on the RF business.

And the second thing you asked is around the sensor business. We continue to get more and more excited about the sensor business. And some of the new announcements that we had talked about on the call are very good examples of taking what used to be exclusive for automotive, such as the position sensors, and these are things that you'd find in the interface with a brake pedal or a gas pedal or figure out the position of your steering wheel, for instance.

Advancing the technology so there's more automotive business there, but also changing it so that is much more appropriate for the industrial market. So it's one of the first new classes of sensors we brought out under the IDT logo since we've been here, and the customer demand is very high.

The flow sensor is something brand-new, right? We've never had that before. It's unique in the market as far as we can see right now. And I think it's an example of the type of innovative product you'll be seeing that teams bring out pretty much in a steady drum roll from here on out. And the revenue from those obviously new product is quite small today.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Quinn Bolton with Needham & Company.

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Co. LLC

Hey, guys. Just wanted to follow up on Blayne's question about LRDIMMs. I was looking at the HP Purely systems. It looks like they've got 8-gig to 32-gig RDIMMs qualified and 64-gig going to 128-gig LRDIMMs off of that platform. I'm wondering if you're seeing a difference in the densities between the RDIMMs versus LRDIMMs. And folks who want to max out density are sort of forced into the LRDIMM category, and maybe that's why you don't see much of a change in LRDIMM attach despite the move from three channels down to – or sorry, two modules per channel instead of three modules per channel?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Hey, Quinn. Listen, as we mentioned, we don't see any change and certainly no negative change to the attach rates, to the trend of that business, to ordering patterns, et cetera. So I think what will continue to be the case is that people care about memory performance now. And I think that will be different by manufacturer in terms of the way they actually approach that and do that. We do see that I think different both in enterprise and certainly in hyperscale. People have different philosophies with how they approach memory performance usage. And I would say that no change to attach rate trend that we can see at this time.

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Co. LLC

Okay. Thanks.

Thank you. And that concludes our question-and-answer session for today. I'd like to turn the conference back over to Chief Executive Officer, Greg Waters, for closing remarks.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Good. I'd like to thank everybody for the excellent questions. I felt like we covered a lot of ground today. Thank you for the interest in the company, and we look forward to meeting with many of you over the course of next quarter. Thank you.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program and you may now disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

