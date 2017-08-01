An Ugly Q1 Bodes Poorly For Steelcase - And Everyone Else

In the office furniture space over the past few years, Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) has offered the most potential - and the most frustration. A major restructuring in Europe was supposed to reverse the significant drag on earnings from that business. But factory issues, including a power outage and a sprinkler malfunction at a facility in Czechoslovakia, plus execution problems and Brexit impacts have limited improvements in that region. The company's Americas sales have usually lagged those of rivals Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) and Knoll (NYSE:KNL). Steelcase is having solid success in Asia, but commentary on the Q1 FY18 conference call suggests that the continent's contribution to overall revenue is in the 5-6% range.

Neither of those peers, nor fellow players HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) and Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) have the same ability to spike earnings simply by improving execution. Yet, Steelcase simply hasn't been able to do that, and after a post-Q1 plunge, it remains the laggard in the space:

3-year chart

SCS data by YCharts

And there was good reason for the post-earnings plunge. Steelcase's first-quarter numbers weren't bad, and in fact, were right in the middle of guidance. But analysts, at least, were expecting more, as the headline results missed consensus badly.

But it's the Q2 guidance, and the outlook given on the Q1 call, that really undercut the bull case here. I had thought Q4 looked like a long-awaited step in the right direction for Steelcase; that optimism is basically wiped out at this point. Instead, it looks as if SCS could get worse before it gets better.

No, Q1 Wasn't That Bad

In the context of recent industry performance, Steelcase's Q1 really wasn't that bad. 4% organic growth is actually a solid print against a decent comparison. Bear in mind that Knoll has had two straight disastrous quarters, with a post-Q2 plunge last week pushing the stock near its lowest levels in almost three years (it has filled the gap already). MLHR stock gapped up after its fiscal Q4 report in early July, in which it reported sales growth of 0.9% and an order decline of 6.3%.

Gross margins did increase, led by strength in Asia (COGS actually increased in both the Americas and EMEA). A spike in SG&A looks like a concern; that figure rose 6.5% year over year even excluding the impact of pension changes. As a result, adjusted operating income fell 11% again excluding those pension costs (which Steelcase didn't have), with margins falling about 75 bps.

It's hardly a great quarter. But it isn't a great industry at the moment. I exited my position in KNL earlier this year simply because the North American space looked too tough, even though I've long considered that company best-in-breed. And that company cited the same weakness in large projects in both calendar Q1 and Q2 that Steelcase highlighted on its Q1 call (Q1 ends May). I don't believe Q1 implies some massive share loss or a return of the execution problems that have dogged Steelcase the past few years.

But it's not the Q1 performance that changes the case here. It's the outlook for Q2, and beyond.

Breaking The Bull Case

From a headline perspective, the company's Q2 guidance is ugly. Revenue is guided to $750-780 million; consensus was at $800 million. EPS is projected at $0.21-0.25; the Street's estimate was at $0.36.

It's not just a matter of expectations, either. Steelcase has a very easy comparison in Q2: year-prior organic revenue was negative 7 percent. But for Q2 FY18, the company is expecting organic revenue in a range between -1% and +3%, implying a two-year 6% decline on a like-for-like basis. Meanwhile, year-prior adjusted EPS was $0.32, which implies further margin compression.

Q2 numbers aside, the outlook on the Q1 call struck me as grim for Steelcase and for the industry. CEO Jim Keane admitted on the Q1 call that the company wasn't exactly sure why large projects, in particular, were so slow. As he pointed out, macro factors are reasonably positive, with architect and design billings up, along with CEO confidence. Keane postulated that perhaps some of the uncertainty out of D.C. was a driver, with companies waiting for clarity on tax and healthcare reform before making large purchases.

But with all due respect to Keane, it certainly sounds like the Americas business is facing a negative secular trend - which is a problem not just for Steelcase but also for its peers. Keane admitted that the company's legacy products - built for the cubicle environment - were seeing an accelerated decline relative to an already negative slope. The increasing use of "open office" or "deskless office" plans leads to "less furniture dollars per white-collar worker," as Keane put it.

In response, Steelcase is trying to invest in new products and expand its TAM, with Keane highlighting reconfigurable walls as one new effort on that front. But the compression in per-worker spend appears to be heightening price competition, and the spike in SG&A is coming to both develop and back those new efforts.

I'm highly skeptical that's enough to markedly change the trajectory here. Orders fell 3% in the Americas business in Q1, and for the first time in five quarters the company's self-described "pipeline" compressed. Maybe there's some sort of pause in near-term demand. But Steelcase was already seeing low-single digit growth and, again, was clearly losing share to its publicly traded peers. With commentary elsewhere (notably from Knoll) suggesting that smaller firms are gaining share themselves, the Americas business seems to have a pretty narrow path to even maintaining operating profit. The company has to take share - even though it hasn't been able to do so - to offset what looks like a declining overall market on a per-worker basis. And it then has to leverage that growth, even though this quarter's SG&A increase will be sustained going forward. And it has to hope that steel doesn't spike again, which likely would compress margins given "an increased level of sharpness" on pricing, as Keane put it.

It's a huge ask for anyone in the space - which, again, is the reason I sold out of KNL. But I'd have much more confidence in Knoll or Herman Miller, which haven't had the same execution issues of late, to thread that needle than I would Steelcase.

(A brief aside: this isn't really a new problem. It was very strange to read some of the glowing coverage of Jim Hackett's tenure at Steelcase when he was named the new CEO at Ford. Steelcase opened its IPO trading in 1998 at $28. It now trades at half that level, and was at $17 when Hackett retired in 2014. Revenue has increased 10% in total since the IPO. This has been a tough space, to be sure: MLHR is up only 14% in total since Steelcase went public. But Steelcase has been a long-term underperformer even within its space.)

The Americas business still accounts for 74% of total revenue. And I simply don't think it's really fixable at this point. That leaves international operations to pick up the slack - and the news in EMEA in Q1 was not good at all.

Again, the losses there have been huge, to the point that getting the business to breakeven (even excluding restructuring costs) was supposed to add ~$0.75 per share in earnings. Steelcase, on the Q4 FY16 call in March 2016, targeted mid-single digit operating margins in that business within three years. And the company made some progress on that front in FY17, narrowing the adjusted loss by $25 million, but margin weakness in the Americas offset roughly two-thirds of that benefit.

Coming out of Q1, that progress looks simply stalled. Operating loss expanded in Q1, rising to $8.6 million from $6.2 million a year ago. Gross margin fell 30 bps, even though continued operational improvements were supposed to make progress on that line rather easy. There are more improvements coming in Q2 as the company laps disruption costs, but declining sales could offset even that help. CFO David Sylvester certainly seemed to be lowering expectations in the Q&A of the Q1 call and cited "downside risk" to Q2 performance based on early-quarter order patterns.

The potential help from EMEA already has been somewhat negated: getting to breakeven at this point would add roughly $0.12 in EPS - a help but not a material one. And now, it looks like that help might not even come, at least in FY18. Management did talk up better "tone" among employees and dealers, but the macro picture on the Continent and in the Middle East remains murky, and the loss of high-margin projects in oil-rich nations has been a notable headwind of late.

That leaves Asia, and while performance has been impressive, it's not enough. Steelcase continues to talk up success in penetrating local companies in China and India, not just overseas operations of US and European outfits in the region. And growth in the "Other" category was impressive, with revenue up 19% and orders rising 20%.

But the Other category already has hit double-digit adjusted operating margins. That's a good thing from a performance standpoint, but perhaps not so much from a growth standpoint, as Q1 EBIT still declined on a consolidated basis and there's less leverage to capture going forward. Meanwhile, commentary from the Q1 call suggests that APAC revenues are the biggest contributor to the segment, though likely not the majority. (The segment also includes ceramic steel brand PolyVision and fabric maker Designtex.) As such, APAC is driving likely 5-6% of total sales, and even assuming there's room for another 400-500 bps expansion to 15%+ (which would be the highest in the industry), it can contribute maybe 30-35 bps to overall EBIT margins.

That's just not enough to create overall growth. Because even after the post-Q1 plunge, SCS still is priced for some growth.

Valuation

At the midpoint of Q2 guidance, Steelcase's trailing twelve-month adjusted EPS would be $0.94. FY18 consensus has moved to $0.96, which seems reasonable, with the Americas offsetting growth in APAC and EMEA posting modest second-half improvement from lapping disruption costs.

That puts SCS at about 14.5x-14.8x EPS, depending on the figure. MLHR trades at 15.6x FY17 EPS (ending May). Knoll is at 13.1x trailing twelve-month earnings (June). HNI, too, is at 15.6x, the midpoint of its CY17 EPS guidance.

There's basically a two-step process to going long SCS, then. First, an investor needs to trust the space - and I'm simply not there. If this is what a strong point in the cycle looks like, then what happens when the cycle inevitably turns?

Secondly, an investor has to choose SCS - and I simply don't see why. I'd much rather have MLHR at a modest premium. The "buy the dip" action on KNL makes some sense. (I considered it when it cleared $17 on Friday morning, but unfortunately didn't pull the trigger.) HNI has an improving Hearth business to diversify away from its lower-end Office business.

I did like Steelcase's Q4 - but I also wrote that I thought the stock was somewhat overvalued heading into, and out of, that report. And I see the Q1 commentary as a notable negative for the stock - and a report that justified the big plunge. Q1 numbers might have been OK, but that's not the point. The point is that Steelcase's path to growth looks difficult at the absolute best. Even though SCS has become cheaper, it's still not close to cheap enough.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.