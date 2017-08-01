CNX Coal Resources' (CNXC) CEO Jimmy Brock on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CNX Coal Resources (NYSE:CNXC)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 31, 2017, 05:00 PM ET

Mitesh Thakkar

Thank you, Amy, and good evening, everyone. Welcome to CNX Coal Resources' second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. With me today are Jimmy Brock, our Chief Executive Officer; Lori Ritter, our Chief Financial and Accounting Officer; and Jim McCaffrey, Senior Vice President of Sales.

We will start with prepared remarks by Jimmy and Lori, and then open up the floor for the Q&A session where Jim McCaffrey will join us as well.

With that, I'll hand it over to our CEO, Jimmy Brock.

Jimmy Brock

Thank you, Mitesh. Good evening, everyone and thank you for joining us on today's call. The second quarter continued to highlight the strengths of our operating and marketing strategies despite less than optimal market conditions.

We entered the quarter very well contracted, ran our minds close to capacity and took advantage of export opportunities to ensure consistent operations and expand our total margin. This resulted in a very strong production quarter and a third consecutive quarter where we produced about a 27-million-ton annualized run rate for the Pennsylvania mining complex.

From a financial standpoint, CNXC generated $23.1 million in cash flows from operations to cover our capital spending, fully cover our distributions and further pay down our revolving credit facility. I am happy to announce that we now have achieved a leverage ratio less than two times, which was one of the key yearend financial goals that we laid out in December of 2016. Lori will provide more details on the balance sheet shortly.

Now let me turn to reviewing the second quarter of 2017 in more detail, starting with operations. During the second quarter of 2017 CNXC produced 1.7 million tons of coal compared to 1.5 million tons in the year ago period. This was a near record Q2 production that depends upon the mining complex.

The key driver of this production improvement compared to the same period last year was a full production quarter at the Harvey Mine. As you might recall, we restarted the Harvey Mine in the second quarter of 2016 after islanded in January of 2016.

Our overall labor productivity as measured by times per employee hour improved by 7% compared to the year ago period making the second quarter of 2017 the most productive second quarter at the Pennsylvania mining complex since 2004.

For the quarter, our cost per ton sold increased just below 1% compared to the year ago period and within our previous announced guidance range. As we noted on our first quarter earnings call and press release, we continue to invest additional resources for the development of long wall panels and equipment maintenance, consistent with our plan. This will help to ensure that our mines and equipment continue to perform optimally going forward.

With that, let me now provide an overview of the coal markets and an update on our marketing efforts. For the second quarter, CNXC delivered 1.7 million tons of coal to 42 different end users. Compared to the year ago period, we saw significant strength in export prices and increased shipments in domestic market.

I am very excited to announce that the CNXC marketing team was also successful in contracting significant volumes of coal for the 2019 through 2021 period. While much has been discussed about the shrinking duration of utility contracts in the coal industry, our team demonstrated that we are able to enter into longer-term three-plus years of commitments with the right partners.

These new commitments take a big step towards growing and strengthening our portfolio to a dominant position in the Northern Appalachian rail market. They also demonstrate the trust and confidence our customers have in our operational and financial capabilities.

Working closely with these customers, we have built upon the significant amount of groundwork laid over the last several years to identify and penetrate the right power plants that we believe will be able to stay compliant, compete well on the dispatch curve and ultimately deliver value for CNXC.

With these new contracts, we now have approximately 30% of Pennsylvania Mining Complex 2019 plan production sold and we have established a solid base upon which to construct our future portfolio. As we have disclosed in our press release, we also sold additional tons for 2018 and now have approximately 68% of our 2018 expected sales contracted, putting us in a strong position as we head into the upcoming utility purchasing season.

Our share of NAP rail deliveries to U.S. power plants has gone from slightly more than 50% in 2015 to about 65% year-to-date in 2017 and we expect it to grow again in 2018 based on our current sales book. We continue to work strategically with customers to place our coal in top-performing plants and to keep coal competitive in the marketplace.

Now, let me touch upon some of the macro coal market trends. For the second consecutive year, winter heating demand in the first quarter was weak due to warmer than expected weather. This resulted in softer than anticipated coal demand, which lingered into the shoulder season in the second quarter as powerplants exercise discipline in managing their inventory levels.

On the positive side, Henry Hub natural gas price averaged approximately $1 per million BTU higher in the first half of 2017 compared to the year ago period. This ensured that coal-fired generation remained more competitive than it was in the first half of '16 and power plants were able to burn more coal.

As a result, powerplant coal inventories ended the month of May at approximately 165 million tons, the lowest May inventory level since in the polar vortex year of 2014. We expect this inventory trend to continue as summer weather enables better coal burn in our region and around the country.

The higher natural gas prices and lower inventory levels continue to support NAV pricing such that the 2018 forward prizes for NAV coal showed relatively little movement during the second quarter of 2017. In the international markets, the API2 processes for prompt month delivery increased during the second quarter and are currently up by more than 10% since the end of Q1 '17.

We continue to take advantage of opportunities for arbitrage in the export market and in fact, export shipments accounted for 29% of our first half shipment at prices significantly higher than the year ago period.

Metallurgical coal prices went through a roller coaster ride during the second quarter, with prices for benchmark quality rallying 57% and then declining 42% before modestly rebounding to close the quarter with an overall 4% decline compared to the end of the first quarter of 2017 as the operational impacts of Cyclone Debbie in Australia were less than previously anticipated.

Spot prices for benchmark quality met coal have since rallied more than 15% so far in the third quarter of 2017. From a CNXC perspective, we continue to market our coal's crossover met potential and are currently involved in a test with a new customer.

Looking at the remainder of 2017, natural gas prices are close to the $3 per million BTU level. Coal stockpiles at utilities are about 28 million tons lower compared to May of 2016. Summer demand is a bonus and international thermal and met coal prices are increasing. We believe this is a good set up heading into the second half of 2017.

While we remain largely sold out for the second half, we continue to look for spot opportunities, both in the domestic and export market. We expect to see a pickup in demand for our contracted tonnage in the domestic markets as we go through the peak summer cooling demand season and as mines and railroads return from their annual maintenance shutdown periods.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Lori to provide the financial update.

Lori Ritter

Thank you, Jimmy. Overall CNXC reported total coal revenues of $75.9 for the second quarter from a sales volume of 1.7 million tons. This compared to $62.6 million from a sales volume of 1.5 million tons for the same quarter last year.

The $13.3 million improvement in coal revenues was primarily driven by 154,000 ton increase in coal sales volume and a $4.14 per ton higher average sales price. Our sales volume during the quarter benefitted from comparatively strong domestic and international demand as well as strong production.

The average revenue per ton increased 10% compared to the year ago quarter and benefitted from the improved pricing for coal shipped in the export market. During the second quarter, we sold approximately 520,000 tons of our coal in the export market or approximately 31% of our total tons sold.

This compares with 539,000 tons or 35% sold in the export market for the second quarter of 2016. The lower percentage of export sales during the quarter compared to the year ago period reflects improved demand pull in the domestic market during the current quarter.

The total revenue for the partnership also benefited from approximately $2.1 million in other income an increase of $324,000 compared to the same period last year. The improvement was primarily due to a gain related to an agreement that closed in the second quarter of '17 with a pipeline company to avoid mining approximately 85 acres of coal reserves.

The total cost of coal sold was approximately $59 million for the second quarter or $5.9 million higher than the $53.2 million for the same quarter last year. The increase in the total cost of coal sold was driven by higher production volumes as well as modest increases in unit cost.

Total cost per ton sold increased 1% to $34.79 per ton in the second quarter compared to $34.46 per ton for the same quarter last year. As Jimmy mentioned, the increase in unit cost was consistent with our plan and was forecasted on our previous earnings call.

The variance was driven by the mobilization of additional resources for development of our long-wall panel and additional equipment maintenance that resulted from producing more coal in the year ago quarter in which we had one of our long-walls idled for a partial period.

These were partially offset by improved productivity compared to the same period last year. The increase in average coal sales price offset by the slight increase in average cost of coal sold, resulted in a 24% improvement in our average cash margin per ton sold, compared to a year ago quarter.

Net income was approximately $11.5 million for the second quarter, compared to $3.9 million in the year ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $25 million compared to $16.7 million. The $8.3 million increase was mainly due to higher sales volume and higher revenue per ton in the current quarter as we've already discussed.

During the second quarter, we generated $11.6 million of distributable cash flow after accounting for $2.5 million in cash interest, $9 million in estimated maintenance CapEx and $1.9 million in distributions for preferred unit.

The resulting distribution coverage ratio was approximately one times for the second quarter of '17. Note that our actual cash capital expenditures were $3.4 million or $5.6 million lower than the estimated average used in our coverage ratio calculation. The difference was mainly due to timing and we expect the bulk of the expenditures to be caught up later this year.

We generated $23.1 million in cash flow from operating activities. Due to this solid cash generation, we further reduced the borrowings on our revolving credit facility by $7 million during the second quarter. We have now paid down approximately $18 million on our revolving credit facility in the last three quarters.

In simple terms, the cash component of the acquisition of additional interest in the Pennsylvania Mining Complex that we completed in September of '16 has been almost fully funded through internally generated cash flow.

From a liquidity perspective as of June 30, '17, our $400 million revolving credit facility had $190 million of borrowings outstanding. One of the goals that we laid out late last year was to bring our leverage ratio to approximately two times net debt to EBITDA by the end of '17.

I am pleased to announce that we've successfully achieved that goal as our leverage ratio at the end of the second quarter sits approximately at 1.9 times. As disclosed in our press release, the Board of Directors of our general partner has elected to pay the full cash distribution of approximately $0.51 per unit to all limited partner unit holders and the holder of the GP partner Intra.

The Board of Directors has also approved a full cash distribution of approximately $0.47 per unit to the holders of the convertible Class A preferred units. This decision reflects the strong cash flow from operations generated during the quarter, a robust balance sheet and our stable annual outlook for EBITDA and cash flow generation for 2017.

Let's now turn to our expectations for '17. Based on our current contracted position, production plans and outlook for the coal market, we are maintaining our sales volume and adjusted EBITDA outlook provided at the end of the first quarter. We expect coal sales volumes of 6.4 million tons to 6.9 million tons, adjusted EBITDA of $95 million to $115 million and maintenance CapEx of $30 million to $34 million.

Based on our current contracted position, we believe our '17 average price realization will be 5% to 10% higher than our '16 annual average price realization. We expect our cash cost of coal sold per ton to increase by less than 5%.

One of the key risk to the guidance is logistical bottleneck. Recently we've been facing challenges with timely arrival of CSX trains to local for our customer destination. We've been in continuous dialogue with top management at CSX to address these bottlenecks and hope for a timely resolution.

With that, let me turn it back to Jimmy to make some final comments.

Jimmy Brock

Thank you, Lori. Clearly the CNXC team continued to deliver strong financial and operating performance through the first half of 2017. With several indicators suggesting improving coal markets in the second half of '17, our contracted position and our ability to take advantage of incremental opportunities we are well-positioned.

Our robust balance sheet continues to get stronger and positions us well to take advantage of opportunities and challenges in the marketplace. Our consistent operations since the wherewithal and strategic marketing efforts help us continue to win key marketing battles as we did this quarter, strengthening our portfolio of top-performing, environmentally compliant power plants.

Before we open up for questions, I would like to announce an important organizational change. Lori is retiring from her position as CFO and Chief Accounting Officer of CNX Coal Resources effective August 2, 2017. She has been a great partner for me since CNXC went public.

As part of the CNXC team, she played an instrumental role in helping the organization navigate through the challenging coal markets last year. On behalf of the team, I wish her well. I am happy to announce that the Board of Directors of CNX Coal Resources has appointed Dave Connie as the Chief Financial Officer CNX Coal Resources also effective August 2, 2017.

Many of you know David and may also recall that is a current Director of the CNX Coal Resources Board. I have worked with him as part of the CONSOL Energy team and he brings a wealth of capital markets and coal industry experience. I look forward to partner with him and continue to deliver value for our unitholders.

And with that, I'll hand the call back over to Mitesh for further instructions.

Mitesh Thakkar

Thank you, Jimmy. We'll now move to the Q&A session of the call. Operator, can you please provide the instructions to our callers?

Operator

Certainly. [Operator instructions] The first question is from Lucas Pipes from FBR & Company.

Lucas Pipes

Hey. Good afternoon, everybody and Lori congrats on a well-deserved retirement and wishing you well. It was get working with you. I wanted to do some -- along at vein, ask about what CONSOL had announced earlier this month in regards to the spinoff?

What changes to you perceive coming down to be the MLP level? Jimmy, I would appreciate your thoughts. thank you.

Jimmy Brock

Okay. Thanks Lucas. Well for CMXC, there was really not any changes currently at this time. Some of these questions you may have to ask CONSOL tomorrow on their earnings call at 10 AM in the morning, but for us keep in mind it's business as usual.

We will continue with the same strategy we have going forward and CMXC will operate that with.

Lucas Pipes

Okay. That's helpful. Then maybe switching over to the contracting and pricing side. So, you did a good job locking up additional volumes during the second quarter and as you put it very well positioned to adding to the contracting season.

But what do you think is the right level of managing a contract book at this time? Some of your peers during earnings season said, look utilities just wanted lower-level steel would you say fall into that camp as well. How do you approach this question at this time?

And then also if you could give us a how do you how do you approach this question at this time and then also if you could give us a sense for pricing, I would really appreciate it especially as we look out to 2018 pricing permitted acquisition? Thank you.

Jim McCaffrey

Well Lucas, this is Jim. Let me take your first question first. As we look forward to how we contract our book, we actually incent our sales guys on making sure that we have a book of forward sales and generally what we're looking for at a minimum is when we get to the end of '17 we would expect to be 20%, 25% sold for the three year out period, 50% sold for the two year out period and then probably 85% to 90% sold for the following year, the prompt year.

So that's our philosophy. Its model is not an exact science but that's what we look at. And as far as pricing I think when you look at the price for the quarter, it was affected a little bit by some of the pushback we saw due to weather in February and then so far, a cool spring and then a late start to summer.

So, we did export some more tons. We experienced about a million tons of sales that we had to push out of quarter two and into other quarters, which were replaced with some export sales and some of that sales to other customers.

So, I would say pricing would be closer to Q1 and Q2 as we move forward, but other than that, relatively flat.

Lucas Pipes

And this would apply for 2018 as well, your last comment.

Jim McCaffrey

Yes.

Lucas Pipes

That's very helpful. That's great. Well, thank you. I'll jump back in the queue.

Jim McCaffrey

Thanks Lucas.

Operator

The next question is from Jeremy Sussman at Clarksons.

Jeremy Sussman

Hey everyone and Lori congratulations as well on a well-deserved retirement.

Lori Ritter

Thanks Jeremy.

Jeremy Sussman

Jim, maybe can you talk about -- a bit about what you're seeing on both export and domestic pricing? Obviously, we've seen a nice move up in API2 side. So, I guess I'm wondering how the domestic market stacks up versus export right now?

Jimmy Brock

All right. Well, since you're asking me again Jeremy you gave the opportunity to tell Lucas that I was talking at 100% level, not at 25% level. So, let me clarify that first. What we're seeing right now Jeremy is a lot of demand internationally in both the European and the Indian market.

Both of those markets are operating off of API. We do have to negotiate some sulfur adjustment from the API price. So typically, if you would look at Q4 for example, the API today is at 80/10 and sulfur adjustment into Europe and again this is a approximately negotiated number, but it's around $14 Jeremy.

So, if you take that with a $10 freight charge or $9.50 to $10, it's going to put you in Baltimore around $66. So your netback at the mine is going to be on low to mid-40s.

Jeremy Sussman

Thank you. So pretty similar I guess give or take, it sounds like.

Jimmy Brock

The export market has been pretty good this year as compared to last year. We basically have a forehand on just about everything we've done in export market.

Jeremy Sussman

Got you. That's good to hear. Right. No, no, that makes sense. And so just to clarify I think you got 64% of your production contracted in '18 and it sounds like you now have 30% for '19 first question. Can you give us a sense of how much of your contracted for 2019 this time last quarter and what the various pricing levels of the contracted business is? Thank you very much.

Jimmy Brock

We're not going to talk about future pricing, but I can tell you that we didn't have very much contracted for '19 into last earnings call. So, we had a very good quarter with a number of customers and we're pleased that we could be out so far with customer groups that we trust and then they trust us and the relations are good.

We've been working on some of this business together for over a year Jeremy. So, I'm happy with the team's success in getting it done.

Jeremy Sussman

All right. That's great to hear. Thank very much.

Jimmy Brock

Thanks Jeremy.

Operator

The next question is from Mark Levin at Seaport Global.

Mark Levin

Thank you, gentlemen and Lori congratulations on well-earned retirement and I guess my first question has to do with the railroads which you eluded to at the end of the conversation. Are you guys able to do or taking advantage of the opportunity, the optionality that you have to switch and move tons over from the CSX to Norfolk Southern, how much of a -- how much coal are you able to do that if at all?

Jimmy Brock

Let me talk about this more broadly Mark, if you don't mind. If you go back to the second half of 2016, we were anticipating a big fourth quarter and we were anticipating a strong first quarter for 2017. Now we really challenged both railroads to step up their game and both railroads -- they did a great job for us in -- at the end of 2016 and early in 2017.

We saw a little slippage in Q2 from CSX but nothing that we couldn't work with, but as we came out of the vacation period CSX is struggling a little bit to get ramped up. Now obviously they're trying to run a new model to get better resource usage and anything that ultimately drives efficiency in our industry is a benefit to all of us.

So, we we've been working closely with their management team and I will say we've talked on this call many times about the fact that we think we have the most efficient loadout East of the Mississippi and we are cautiously working with CSX and ENS to do as much origination as possible because if they want to run an efficient railroad, then we're the most efficient place to originate from.

Having said that, the only place we can move tons from the CSX to ENS is primarily to the export market. We have done a few trains but very little so far but that potential was there if things don't improve for the CSX.

As far as our domestic shipments, most of our customers negotiate those shipments, those rates and quite honestly many of them are fixed to one railroad or the other.

Mark Levin

Right. that makes sense. And have the rates, obviously the met price has come down. We were just talking about exports, the rates have come down, I am sorry, the prices have come down and particularly on the met side, but service as you referenced particularly with CSX has gotten worse.

Have you been able to extract any type of rate concessions as a function of the service issues and how sticky have rates been on the met side, on the export side in particular?

Jimmy Brock

Well, let me say that both railroads have been cooperative in terms of negotiating fair rates for the export business and I am not going to discuss current negotiations with either railroad right now.

Mark Levin

Fair enough. And then on the cost side obviously you guys had a terrific quarter from a productivity perspective. You referenced pricing in '18 and not being terribly different from where it was in the first quarter. When you think about cost next year, is it reasonable for us to assume several percent inflation, cost inflation or is there a reason to believe that maybe cost next year can be flat in '18 over '17, thank you.

Lori Ritter

It's a fair question and we really don't provide any guidance for '18 yet. We'll do that as we get further along in the year. I will say this the team constantly is evaluating cost and continues to work on it.

Mark Levin

Got it. Thank you very much.

Jimmy Brock

Thanks Mark.

Operator

The next question is from Paul Forward at Stifel.

Paul Forward

Thanks. And Lori it's been great working with you and good luck with your retirement.

Lori Ritter

Thank you.

Paul Forward

So, Jim, just going back on the 2019 to 2021 commitments that you're successful in getting, just wondering as you make those commitments with customers looking that far out, how much optionality does the customer have that you needed to build into those contracts on things like coal pricing and the ability to defer tons and that sort of thing. How flexible does Consol need to be in order to get business that far out?

Jimmy Brock

I don't want to talk about any specific customers, but I can tell you that the market has required us to be anywhere in the 5% to 10% range for most customers to give them some flexibility and ability in terms of being able to push tons out. So, 10% would probably be a good number to think of, but not all our contracts are based that way.

So, I don't want to talk about the specific contracts that we signed for the future years just yet.

Paul Forward

Okay. And I guess switching over to the question on the spin out. I know obviously Consult tomorrow morning will have a chance to talk about it, but I didn't -- there will be some overlapping functions Jimmy and David and possibly some others.

I was just wondering if you could talk about having two separate entities same people working at two separate entities. Just wondering if you could talk about whether there might be some like administrative costs that you're looking at or just difficulties in serving two different -- two different firms. How do you looked at those issues as you consider the new arrangement?

Jimmy Brock

Sure. That's a fair question Paul. We are currently looking at all of those things to see what we'll do, but remember CNXC will not be burdened with that cost. We only have the unitholders that CNXC will only pay for the management that's managing CNXC.

And when you look at my duties for an example, if I'm still a studio of CNXC as well as the CLD spin company, then 95% of our revenue and things come out of Pennsylvania Mining Complex. So that's what I would be managing anyway. So, I don't see a great deal of change there.

When you look at the other coal assets that will come over with us if we do the spin, all of those assets whether it be closed mine or environmental whatever it maybe at this time, currently have a team managing them. They will continue to do so. We will get together as a team and see if there are synergies that wasn’t put together, but CNXC will remain basically unchanged from a cost standpoint.

Paul Forward

Okay. Great. And it did look like as far as operations, went a strong second quarter, I was just wondering if you could talk a little bit about any geology issues that we are seeing and the first quarter did -- was mostly resolved I guess and lower or elsewhere as much that resolved as you went into second quarter and how's the outlook for the geology and the operation side of things in the second half of the year?

Jimmy Brock

The second half of the year, the geology you're speaking about is that Enlow Fort mine we just have started moving one of those long walls now. So, we will as we're in the North as I've said on previous earnings calls, as long as we remain in the North, we will see some of the geology, but I will tell you that our teams have gotten much better ever panel that will come into it.

It is less severe. We have those rights figured into our production forecast. So, I don't see the geology in the second half of the year get any worse. In fact, we think it's going to improve from where it is now. So, we expect that to be a little better in the second half.

Paul Forward

Great. And I guess maybe one more question for Jim, you had 31% of volumes going to the export markets. It's a big number in the second quarter. I was just wondering if you look at 2018, is that a level that you can sustain or is that -- does 2017 stand out as an unusually strong year for exports, which you are not really planning on in the next couple of years?

Jimmy Brock

Well I think if you look at 2017 Paul and look at the fact that February again was our second consecutive really warm winter, that created the opportunity for our customers to need some flexibility with their inventory and for us to look at the export market which was more favorable this year than it had been at least in the recent past.

I think, would be a good gauge for the thought process is to think that we're going to be in the neighborhood most years of 20 million tons to 22 million tons in the domestic market with a couple million tons into the export met market and then whatever we have left available into the export market.

But live we've said over time, if we get a good arbitrage in the export market we will take it and we'll manage our production accordingly.

Jim McCaffrey

Yeah, I'll add to that Paul that one of the things that we have if the flexibility and optionality that we talked about at the time before that gives that to us. So usually the percentage of export go for us is pretty much market-driven.

Jimmy Brock

And Paul we've said this before, but we can do it more cost effectively than just about anybody. I think we do it more cost-effectively than anybody in the country.

Paul Forward

Okay. Thanks a lot.

Operator

The next question is from George Wang of Citigroup.

George Wang

Hey guys. Just in terms of future drop-downs I know you guys have any comments on the drop-downs going forward, just from the prospective of the transaction from Consol Energy. Really just from a tax implication, do you think they should have something to do with these drop-downs or any color, we'll appreciate that?

Lori Ritter

George, this is Lori. As far as drop-downs go, we'll continue to evaluate those along with third part M&A from an CNXC perspective and look for opportunities that are accretive to our CNXC unitholders.

As far as that relate to the proposed transaction that Consol announced, there's really no change in that at this time. This management team will continue to evaluate things as we have in the past.

George Wang

Got you. So, is that fair to say that the transaction from the Consol Energy doesn’t really impact any M&A prospects for those CNXC?

Lori Ritter

Well, we'll say as far this transaction and their Form 10, we can't really comment on that at this time. We'll refer you to that document and from this management team's perspective, we continue to evaluate as I said with no change regardless.

George Wang

Got you. Also, a couple of housekeeping items. So, for the preferred units right now you guys are paying cash. So, is that fair to say that the units will likely be converted toward the end of this year or what's the outlook for the preferred units going forward?

Lori Ritter

Those preferred units are eligible to convert on September 30. That will be at that point in that, that is up to the holder as far as the conversion of those go, which obviously is Consol. That is not up to the MLP on September 30.

George Wang

Okay. Also, just looking through the income statement, just for the SG&A showing a 10% uptick quarter-over-quarter, is any particularly item impacting the up-trending SG&A and what's the outlook for this line item going forward?

Lori Ritter

Sure. George, really why that's up compared to the second quarter last year, if you recall it was a downturn in the market last year. We suspended our short-term incentive compensation program. That program was reinstated in October last year and continues today.

So that's one of the primary drivers in that. You also see some other miscellaneous legal and consulting fees driving that cost obviously as we work on various analysis that we do. We incurred some additional cost. You also have some stock-based comp just from another year.

CNXC units layering in how that plan works best over three years, so you're getting that layered in on as well. So, there is really outside of the legal and consulting fees, that will come and go as we work on various projects there is really nothing unusual in there. Since last year it was abnormal as well.

George Wang

Okay. Thanks. That's all I have. Thanks, and congrats on your retirement.

Lori Ritter

Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Lucas Pipes at FBR and Company.

Lucas Pipes

Yes, thank you very much for taking my follow-up question. And jimmy, you've tremendous amount of operational experience and really seen it all. And I wanted to pick your brain a little bit in that regard, and as it relates to M&A.

So specifically, when you think about Northern Appalachia, and you think the various mines that are operating today, what sort of operational synergies could be realized from various combinations? As you think about kind of the math in the basin? I would really appreciate your thoughts kind of what would be the benefit of M&A in Northern Appalachia? Thank you.

Jimmy Brock

Thanks Lucas. Well, one thing, we can't really comment on the M&A, but we certainly would be looking at some of these co-mines that are running Northern App. There are some synergies that are out there, but we could not comment on M&A at this time and if we did, something like that would run right straight through the complex to me.

They would evaluate to look at but we continue to look at those things. Obviously we're in Northern App. We know Northern App really well, but not confined to just Northern App.

Lucas Pipes

Okay. But hypothetically, could you maybe list of some of the synergies that we should be thinking about, that could be realized, just hypothetically kind of -- is it more in marketing front? Are there cost synergies?

What would be the benefits of combination in Northern Appellation? More in the marketing side, more in the cost side, or maybe a combination of the two and maybe if you have some examples, I would certainly appreciate that color.

Jimmy Brock

Well, I would say without trying too much that it could kind of be a combination of the two. You can look at purchasing power that we would have when you look at the river markets versus rail markets in Northern App.

You can look at some of the labor production numbers which we have been producing and obviously from a market side, there could be some blending capabilities of some of those things that we could have there.

But we would look at all of those things and obviously there could be some synergies throughout one. You could actually get in different basins if you wanted to do that from a market standpoint and for us, it would be pretty much be customer driven and does it fit within the market strategy that we've been working on for the last seven years.

Lucas Pipes

Got it. That's interesting. And then you mentioned -- again theoretically, something out of the basin could make sense, if I understood you correct. Could you just elaborate on that comment? I'm not sure if I got it right.

Jimmy Brock

It's just one of the things Lucas that we would look at, obviously if there was a good deal and there was liquidity to our unitholders, we could finance it and get it done and we would obviously look at that region as well, it would primarily I would say be may be caused by Northern App.

Lucas Pipes

That's interesting. All right. Well, I appreciate that perspective. Thank you very much and good luck.

Jimmy Brock

Thanks Lucas.

Operator

The next question is from [AJ Levy, Southpaw]. Did I say that wrong?

Unidentified Analyst

That's fine. I had a couple questions. One was just on the domestic Northern App market, it looks like Tunnel Ridge is selling into some plants on the higher river, which are going to be mothballed I guess in 2018 Killen and Stewart and so, if that's like about 1.5 million tons of probably 7 million ton mine, where are they going to put those tons in your mind and how does that going to compare with you on the domestic front?

And then just a couple others I had was just on the international pricing. The forward curve has been talked about and is pretty steep in terms of looking at '18 on API and if you look at like Indonesia and things like [Calvin Prima] and then pushing out more production this year, trying to get up to 100 million tons, which is just massive.

How do you think about the export market balance as well? So really just two questions, it seems like you're getting Northern App is going to can get pressure on the supply front as from Tunnel Ridge and then on the export side from Indonesia just your thoughts on those?

Jimmy Brock

Well first of all Tunnel Ridge as you know is on the Ohio River. So, their primary markets have been the river markets. I think Tunnel Ridge has not shipped a tremendous amount of coal on the rail markets, certainly less than a million tons a year to the best of my ability I've known.

So, I think the first place still be competing with those tons is on those river markets and they'll be competing with Murray Energy Coal and they'll be competing with Illinois Basin Coal.

We look at the rail market and we look at in 2016 pretty tough year for markets in general and we grew our presence in that pit real market that rail market from about 50% of the market to 65%.

So, we have a dominant position in that rail market. Our plan, our strategy is to continue to go after the best running plants in that rail market. We think we have those bases covered pretty well and then that segues into the second part of your question which is the export part of the question.

But before I leave I think that you're correct, there will be some tons looking for homes on the river markets, but I think that it becomes cost prohibitive to get those tons onto the rail just like for us, honestly, we're not looking to compete on the river markets. It's expensive for us to get those tons to the river markets.

On the export side, I am not sure, I remember your whole question, but on export side, we've seen strong demand from India especially in specialty markets and also in power markets. There is rarely a day that goes by where we don't hear from some customer that's interested in doing something and we're trying to use those opportunities to start to push the price up a little bit.

So, the forward curves are preventive of doing any term business, but right now they seem to be coming up to greet you every prompt quarter and have been able to continue to be strong in the marketplace. I don't know if it answer to your question or not.

Unidentified Analyst

Have you got any insight into Indonesia because Indonesia lucked out in pretty much coal wants to increase production from 85 million tons to 100 million tons, which is a very large amount of production and I'm just interested in your thoughts on supply/demand in the Asian market because we're just so far away? So, like what India is doing with their supply and Indonesia with their supply and how that might come to compare with your coal or…

Jimmy Brock

Well remember, right now without any current growth, we're at that 27 million to 28 million tons a year. So, we're only looking to need to put 2 million to 4 million tons into that export market. So, we don't need 100 million tons, but Indonesia output has been seen as growing year-to-year.

I think the industry is expected growth but that's been going on for quite some time. We've been fortunate enough to continue to find markets for our coal in Asia, Korea, Japan, India and we would expect that the small amount of the way we have to find in that large market, we'll be able to find it.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Next question comes from [Luther Lou at Luminous].

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. Can you hear me?

Jimmy Brock

Yeah, we got you Luther.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Just quickly for the second quarter export volume, could you give us a split between met and steam?

Jimmy Brock

Yeah, the split, the met was slightly over 400,000 tons on 100% basis.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then for the steam coal export you mentioned that going into the API2 market, the European market, there is a $14 sulphur discount.

Jimmy Brock

That sulphur discount pretty much flows with the API2 pricing and like I said, it's a negotiated number for the calculation that I did, I think it was for Jeremy earlier in the call. 14 is a number that I am hearing in the marketplace today as a sulphur discount.

The more sulphur that leaves the U.S. market and gets into the European market that sulphur discount changes from time to time.

Unidentified Analyst

So, the sulphur discount flows with the API2 price as well, is their percentage that we should be thinking about?

Jimmy Brock

No, it's not to find, it's relative to how much U.S. coal is going into the market versus Russian and Colombian coals. Then as little as a couple dollars and as high as $20 depending upon the market.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Interesting. Okay. So, in other words if there is a mess of Russian supply or Columbia where if there's a shortage then this sulphur discount would drop.

Jimmy Brock

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Okay. Now if you sell this coal same high sulphur and within that coal into the Indian cement market, is there such a severe sulphur discount as well?

Jimmy Brock

The Indian cement market typically does not run off API2. It's pretty much negotiated price. But the indexes are certainly looked at in terms of the value of the product.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Now can I ask and say API2 at 80 at this point, is it more beneficial to Consol to sell coal into Indian market or to the European market?

Jimmy Brock

At 80 it's about a wash today.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. All right. If the future continue to go higher, do you guys consider use of swaps to hedge from potential sales?

Jimmy Brock

We would definitely consider some hedges if the back end of the curve was higher.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. All right. On the contract you signed for all out years 2019, are those big first contracts or are they indexed to the power price?

Jimmy Brock

They're some of each.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you very much. Those are my questions.

Jimmy Brock

You're welcome. Thank you.

