Apple: Is The Media Too Obsessed With The iPhone 8?

Apple will report solid results for the June quarter, but media focus will be on guidance clues for the iPhone 8

In a report I posted earlier for Rethink Technology subscribers, I gave my expectations for Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) fiscal Q3 results. For purposes of this Tech Brief, I'll be brief:

The predicted net revenue of $45.08 billion is slightly above analyst consensus of $44.89 billion and near the high end of Apple's guidance range of $43.5-45.5 billion. Operating margin continues to decline as Apple adjusts to stronger price competition, which I've always argued should happen, given the company's enormous profitability. I anticipate that Apple will continue to boost spending on R&D by about 13% y/y to $2.9 billion.

So Apple will post a slight revenue beat, but will meet expectations for EPS. I get the impression that no one will really care. All the attention is going to be focused on guidance for fiscal Q4, since this will speak to the rumors of a delayed launch for what is usually called the iPhone 8.

There have been innumerable rumors of production problems with the screen, the embedded Touch ID sensor, face recognition camera, and even last-minute design changes. The idea that Apple would be making design changes at this stage is particularly fatuous. Probably the iPhone's design was frozen sometime around the beginning of the year. That's how long it takes to get ready for an iPhone launch.

What get frozen into the design are precisely those elements that the company has a very high confidence in. The design is the design that Apple knows it can produce. This is part of the reason why the company is so conservative and it seems to take an excruciatingly long time for products to be updated.

There's a theory going around, propounded by Christopher Mims, that the iPhone 8 is meant to be more experimental, more leading-edge, more aspirational. I agree. My interpretation continues to be that the iPhone 8 (or X as I prefer to call it) was always intended to be a high-priced, limited availability, commemorative model. I believe this was necessitated by the need to not provide too much profit to Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), the assumed OLED screen supplier, as Apple develops other sources, such as LG (OTC:LGEAF) or Foxconn's (OTC:FXCOF) Sharp subsidiary. And to ensure that the iPhone 8 doesn't cannibalize sales of the iPhone 7s.

It doesn't really matter whether iPhone X arrives in the September quarter or later. Apple's iPhone revenue will mostly depend on the iPhone 7.

Apple is part of the Rethink Technology portfolio and is a recommended buy.

Ex-Googler compliments iPhone 7 camera

Vic Gundotra is former senior vice president of Social at Alphabet's Google (GOOG, GOOGL). In a Facebook post, Gundotra states that Android's camera is "years behind" the iPhone. He says:

The end of the DSLR for most people has already arrived. I left my professional camera at home and took these shots at dinner with my iPhone 7 using computational photography (portrait mode as Apple calls it). Hard not to call these results (in a restaurant, taken on a mobile phone with no flash) stunning. Great job Apple.

He offers an example, shown below:

Apple introduced Portrait Mode with the iPhone 7 Plus last October, which reproduces a camera effect known as bokeh, in which backgrounds are blurred. Typically, smartphone cameras would show the background in relatively good focus. Blurring the background is particularly effective for portraits, since it provides visual emphasis on the subject.

Portrait Mode is a software feature and doesn't work perfectly. For instance, the Portrait Mode algorithm applied blur to the hair of the child on the right. Ideally, his hair would have been rendered in sharp detail, being in the foreground.

Does the availability of this feature mean that top-quality Android device cameras are inferior? Not really. According to DxOMark, which scientifically tests and rates cameras of all types, there are a dozen Android smartphones that rank above the iPhone 7. Unfortunately, they don't have test results for the 7 Plus, but ever since Apple brought optical image stabilization to the iPhone 7, its performance is probably about the same as that of the 7 Plus.

DxOMark's findings on the iPhone 7 represent a significant improvement over previous iPhone models and shows that Apple still has some way to go in bringing its cameras up to the level of leading Android devices such as Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy S8.

Mostly positive reactions to Tesla Model 3

Media reactions to the Model 3 have been mostly positive so far, according to Fortune, and I highlighted Motor Trend's reaction in my special Model 3 edition Tech Brief. However, the reaction of Tesla bears, in comments and articles, has been pretty uniformly hostile.

Perhaps this is due to the possibility that the Model 3 will actually make Tesla profitable. Bears should take heart. It's only a possibility. Tesla still has to run the gauntlet of Model 3 "production hell", with plenty of opportunities to stumble along the way.

I remain encouraged by the Model 3. I very much want the company to succeed, if only on environmental grounds. However, I caution Tesla investors that the road ahead is fraught with peril and, at the very least, will be a bumpy ride. Good luck to you and the Model 3.

