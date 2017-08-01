IBM Starting To Look Attractive

A few weeks ago, I discussed my disappointment with technology giant IBM Corp. (NYSE:IBM) regarding its second-quarter results. The top line miss was concerning, and the bottom line beat was largely driven by a tax item. However, given that the stock has fallen about $10 since then, my view of the stock is now turning towards the positive.

The first thing I'm liking at the moment is the weaker dollar. As seen in the chart below, the euro-heavy dollar currency index has declined quite a bit in recent weeks, and currencies like the yen are also strengthening. Since the dollar surged after Trump's win last November, IBM's results will look a lot better in the back half of the year and into 2018, even if the dollar strengthens a little from here.

(Source: CNBC)

With shares of IBM coming down roughly $10 in the past two weeks, investors are getting the stock at a better valuation. Additionally, the company can buy back its shares for less. In the past year, ending June 30th, the outstanding share count declined by about 24 million, or about 2.5%. As I discussed in my earnings article, IBM will likely announce a new buyback program or an expansion of the current one in the coming months.

The other part of the capital return plan is the dividend - a key reason why investors are in this stock. IBM recently declared a quarterly payout of $1.50, which you can still get in on, and that equates to a 4.15% annual yield at Monday's closing price. Because this payout is only about 5 weeks or so away, investors could get about 5.32% in yields on this stock over the next 13.5 months if we see another 10 cent raise next spring.

While I was bearish on IBM shares immediately following earnings, the stock has come down nicely since then, basically at 52-week lows as seen in the chart below. At these prices, investors are getting a much better dividend yield, especially compared to US fixed income, and the company's buyback works a lot better. A weaker US dollar will also help results in the back half of the year. While IBM shares could see a little downside if markets pull back from their all-time highs, I do think we are nearing the bottom, and investors should plan accordingly.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

